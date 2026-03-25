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Guy Orders A Special Cake For Friend’s Chemo Recovery, Fights Off Rude Mom Who Tries To Steal It
Angry woman and man yelling at each other in bakery, capturing entitled mom tantrum and cake dispute with cancer patient.
Entitled People, Relationships

Guy Orders A Special Cake For Friend’s Chemo Recovery, Fights Off Rude Mom Who Tries To Steal It

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
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There are moments in life that carry immense emotional weight, the kind that remind us how fragile and precious time with loved ones can be. For someone who has battled cancer, finishing treatment is a victory over physical and emotional challenges, and a moment that deserves recognition and celebration.

But even in these meaningful moments, life can throw unexpected obstacles. In this story, what was meant to be a joyful celebration for a cancer survivor almost spiraled into chaos when someone else’s sense of entitlement collided with weeks of careful planning, showing how deeply personal milestones can be disrupted by selfish behavior.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Entitlement can take many forms, but when it shows up in parenting, the results can be jarring

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author went to pick up a $180 custom cake for his best friend who had just finished cancer treatment

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    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    A frantic mother entered the bakery, forgot her child’s birthday cake, and demanded his cake instead

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    Guy Orders A Special Cake For Friend's Chemo Recovery, Fights Off Rude Mom Who Tries To Steal It

    Image credits: ollyy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When he refused, she tried to physically grab the cake, causing a tug-of-war and knocking over bakery displays

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    Image credits: anon

    The bakery owner intervened, the woman fled with her child, and the author successfully kept the cake for the celebration

    After a long and grueling year of chemotherapy, the OP’s best friend had finally finished treatment. To honor that victory, he planned a small gathering with a custom cake ordered well in advance. While picking up the cake, a frantic mother entered the bakery with her young son.

    Realizing she had forgotten to order a custom birthday cake in advance, she asked for any large custom options available immediately. When told none were available, her attention quickly shifted to the already-prepared custom cake sitting on the counter. She then turned to the cashier and told them she would be taking the custom cake instead.

    At this point, the cashier told her that the OP was already paying for it, but she looked at the OP and argued that as an adult, he should “be the bigger person” and let her kid have it. At first, the OP assumed the request was a joke, but it quickly became clear it wasn’t. When he refused, the woman accused him of selfishness and making her son cry on his birthday which was ironic because the son wasn’t crying.

    Things took a physical turn when she grabbed the cake box, leading to an actual tug-of-war over the dessert. When she failed to take the cake, the woman attempted to ruin it by letting go abruptly. Fortunately, the OP managed to save it just in time, but it didn’t stop there. She knocked over a display of cookies and caused enough disruption for the bakery owner to threaten calling the police.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    According to Cancer Lifeline, overcoming cancer is more than a medical milestone, it’s a deeply emotional victory that reflects strength through both physical and psychological hardship. Treatments like chemotherapy can take a serious toll on mental health, bringing anxiety, mood swings, and emotional strain.

    In contrast, some individuals operate under what Psychology Fanatic calls an entitlement mentality which is the belief that one deserves special treatment or privileges simply for existing. People with this mindset often assume their needs take precedence over everyone else’s, disregarding social norms or the effort others put in.

    Everyday examples can include demanding unearned favors, skipping lines, or expecting others to cater to them. Psychology Today adds that entitlement can fuel unrealistic expectations and hypersensitivity to perceived slights. When reality fails to match their sense of deservingness, these individuals may react with rapid anger or public outbursts, especially when witnesses seem to validate their perceived injustice.

    Netizens clearly supportive of the OP, with most people expressing disbelief and outrage at the woman’s behavior and applauding the OP’s sense of priority and responsibility. What would you have done if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you have stood your ground or handled it differently? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens highlighted the significance of the cake and the celebration for the cancer survivor, praising the author for standing his ground

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

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    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad it is no longer acceptable practice to deliver a walloping big slap to the face of a "hysterical" adult. She deserved it.

    8
    8points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another entitled b***h who shouldn't be allowed to parent.

    6
    6points
    reply
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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people deserve a punch to the face repeatedly.

    4
    4points
    reply
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    User avatar
    POST
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Too bad it is no longer acceptable practice to deliver a walloping big slap to the face of a "hysterical" adult. She deserved it.

    8
    8points
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another entitled b***h who shouldn't be allowed to parent.

    6
    6points
    reply
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    allisonslaglerandomosity avatar
    Randomosity
    Randomosity
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some people deserve a punch to the face repeatedly.

    4
    4points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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