Prove You Read Faces Better Than An iPhone By Guessing All 30 Celebrities Just By Their Eyes

Have you ever wished to meet a celebrity eye-to-eye? While we can’t offer exactly that service, we’re giving you the chance to stare right into their eyes – awkward silence and vulnerability excluded!

In this quiz, you’ll be provided with 30 close-up shots of celebrity eyes, and your job will be to guess who those peepers belong to. Sounds easy? We’ll see…

Close-up of a person's green eye with delicate white flowers nearby, challenging face reading skills better than an iPhone.

Image credits: Beatrice Rossi Prudente