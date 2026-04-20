ADVERTISEMENT

Relationships can be shaped as much by everyday routines and expectations as by major life events. How tasks are divided, how communication happens, and how each partner’s needs are acknowledged all play a role in whether a relationship feels balanced or strained over time. When these elements are not aligned, tension can build in subtle but persistent ways.

In the context of early parenthood, these dynamics can become even more visible and intense. For today’s Original Poster (OP), she felt unsupported or regularly criticized by her husband, and when she communicated her feelings to him, he completely dismissed her.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Some people don’t just want partnership in a relationship, rather they want service, structure, and constant reassurance that their expectations come first

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author, caring for a 4-month-old baby described being the primary caregiver while her partner contributed little to childcare and focuses mainly on work and gaming

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She was often criticized for not completing extensive household chores, while also being told she had to earn intimacy from him

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tonefotografia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation escalated as she felt emotionally dismissed, overwhelmed, and unable to meet constantly shifting standards, despite managing most parenting responsibilities alone

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Winter-Shop-827

After seeking outside opinions at her husband’s suggestion, his behavior was met with strong criticism of his behavior, and he didn’t like that

The OP found herself carrying the full weight of her household, from raising a 4-month-old baby, managing pets, and maintaining a home, while her husband worked works long hours and contributed minimally when he’s back. Still, he often criticized her nonstop, and called her “lazy”.

She added that her husband essentially ran a strict program, expecting meals prepared, floors spotless, pets cared for, and every corner of the home cleaned. And if even one thing slipped, he remind her that she was failing. He claimed that it was what “a woman should do”, and that she didn’t even deserve intimacy until she completed her duties and ensured his needs were met.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her husband expected her to balance full-time childcare with a spotless home, and still prioritize him emotionally, and when she couldn’t meet those expectations, he accused her of being disrespectful or unloving. Eventually, the weight of it all started to crack and when she tried to communicate her feelings and hinted at leaving, her husband dismissed her concerns.

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point, he then asked her to share the situation online and ask for outside opinions, seemingly confident that others will agree with his perspective. However, when she did and the feedback largely criticized his behavior, he dismissed it outright, insisting that she was “victimizing herself”.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Advocacy group Make Mothers Matter state that motherhood is often accompanied by a deeply uneven division of unpaid labor. Even when women are not working for pay, they typically end up shouldering most childcare and household responsibilities. This reflects sociologist Arlie Hochschild’s concept of the “second shift”, where domestic work begins after formal work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond workload, Momwell suggests that relationships involving conditional affection and frequent criticism can gradually erode self-esteem and significantly increase stress levels. This becomes especially relevant in the postpartum period, when new mothers are already navigating hormonal shifts, sleep deprivation, and heightened emotional sensitivity.

The impact of this kind of sustained pressure is also well documented clinically. Cleveland Clinic notes that chronic stress, combined with a lack of emotional or practical support, can significantly increase the risk of postpartum depression and anxiety. When a new mother’s experiences are dismissed or invalidated, her mental health becomes even more vulnerable during this already demanding life stage.

Across the comments, netizens were strongly critical of the husband’s behavior, with many interpreting the situation as deeply imbalanced. They also encouraged immediate separation and support-seeking. What do you think about this situation Do you think this is a case of unfair expectations, or something more serious? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens leaned heavily toward concern, outrage, and called for the author to prioritize her safety and independence

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT