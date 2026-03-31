ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something undeniably adorable about twins. Matching outfits are cute, and finishing each other’s sentences is even cuter. But sometimes, it can get a little too intense. Like when a parent wants every single thing to be a match or the world ends intense.

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story shows what happens when a lifelong fascination with twins turns into something much bigger, and much more complicated. When he realized his wife’s insistence in making their twins as identical as possible, he was left wondering if he needed to put an end to the marriage.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Twins are undeniably charming, but when parents push them to be the same in every way, it can quickly become suffocating

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author shared that his wife had long dreamed of having twins and became extremely focused on them being identical from pregnancy onward

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After the girls were born, she enforced sameness in everything from a shared bedroom, matching clothes, hairstyles, and even similar names

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, as the twins grew, their different personalities with one quiet and calm, and the other energetic and sporty, clashed with her expectations, causing repeated arguments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the wife tried to pull one of them out of swimming because it made her “too tan” and less like her sister, but the author feared that his wife’s reason was rooted in colorism

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: fun-rey-92

At this point, the author stepped in to support the twins’ individuality, and this left the wife so upset that she locked him out of their room while he now contemplates a divorce

From the very beginning, the OP shared that his wife had a strong fascination with twins, something rooted in her own childhood jealousy of twin relatives. When she found out she was expecting twins, she was overjoyed, and understandably so. However, the OP noticed that the problems when they started planning for the arrival of the babies.

From the twin-themed baby shower to insisting on matching gifts, the OP began noticing that his wife seemed to be presenting the twins as a pair rather than individuals. Still, he brushed it off as harmless enthusiasm. However, when the girls were born, the wife tried to keep them as identical as possible.

Matching outfits became a daily requirement, and even minor disruptions like one child getting dirty, meant both had to change. But as the twins got older, their personalities naturally started to diverge, and while one daughter preferred quiet activities and time at home, the other thrived outdoors, sports, and more energetic hobbies.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP’s wife expressed her disapproval of this as the more active child didn’t fit into her ideal of how both girls should behave. Then, one day, the wife tried to pull one of the daughters out of swimming because it made her “too tan” and less like her sister. This reasoning, influenced by cultural colorism, crossed a serious line and deeply upset both the OP and the daughter.

At this point, he stepped in, calling out the harmful message and trying to support his daughters. In the aftermath, both girls expressed wanting their own rooms and more independence, infuriating his wife even more and locking him out of their room. Now, he finds himself questioning everything, including whether staying in the marriage is the right choice for his children’s well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: romeo22 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What makes this situation especially complex is that it reflects patterns experts have been describing for years. According to psychoanalytic therapist Vivienne Lewin, an intense desire to have twins isn’t always just about liking the idea, it can come from deeper psychological roots tied to identity and early relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing from psychoanalysis, she explains that twins can symbolize a kind of mirrored connection, where a parent may unconsciously seek closeness or reflection through raising two nearly identical children.

However, that mindset can have unintended consequences. As noted by Twiniversity, consistently treating twins as interchangeable, whether through identical clothing, shared expectations, or enforced similarities, can interfere with their sense of self. Over time, this can create confusion around identity and even strain the sibling relationship, especially as children grow older and naturally begin to differentiate themselves.

That’s why experts stress the importance of encouraging individuality. Daily Mom highlights that supporting separate interests, friendships, and experiences is key to healthy development. Even with shared genetics, differences are shaped by environment and personal experiences. When those differences are ignored, it can limit a child’s ability to grow confidently into their own person.

Netizens described the mother’s behavior as controlling and toxic, expressing concern for the twins’ well-being, emphasizing that they need to be treated as individuals rather than extensions of their mother. If you were in the OP’s shoes, how would you handle this situation? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens cautioned that continued enforcement of sameness could push the twins away emotionally, and that creating a safe environment for them to explore their own identities is essential

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT