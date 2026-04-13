29 Captivating Portraits By This Artist That Explore The Mysterious Bond Between Humans And CatsInterview With Artist
There’s something about the way cats look at us—calm, distant, almost knowing—that’s hard to explain but easy to feel. In the work of Juan Brufal, that feeling becomes the starting point for something much deeper. His portraits don’t just place humans and cats side by side, they bring them so close that the boundary between them starts to dissolve.
The result is strange in the best way. Faces press into fur, eyes seem to share the same emotion, and in some moments, it feels like you’re not looking at two separate beings at all.
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Brufal, a self-taught artist from Buenos Aires, didn’t follow a traditional path into art. As he shared in and interview with Bored Panda, “Art began in my life as a distraction, and in many ways, it still is. I am a self-taught artist, and my journey has always been driven by passion rather than formal structure.” That sense of freedom is visible in his work, as it doesn’t feel restricted or overly planned. Instead, it pulls from a wide range of influences and turns them into something personal.
Speaking about inspiration, he explained, “My inspiration comes from my deep love for art, as well as from great artists and my constant exploration of new technologies.” His references stretch across time and styles—from Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol to Gustav Klimt and Vincent van Gogh, with a special admiration for Salvador Dalí. You can sense fragments of these influences, but they never overpower the work, they’re absorbed and reworked into something that feels instinctive rather than studied.
Brufal's process is just as contemporary as his influences are historical. He works digitally, using a mix of tools that allow him to experiment freely. “I use current technologies, including AI tools and software similar to Photoshop, which allow me to experiment and push my creative boundaries,” he explained. This flexibility shows in the final images—they feel layered, textured, and almost painterly, despite being created digitally.
Cats, however, are not just a recurring motif, they’re personal. “Yes, they are my companions in life and very special to me,” the artist shared. That connection runs through the entire series. These aren’t decorative additions or symbolic clichés, they feel present, intentional, and almost equal to the human figures they appear with. “Cats hold a deep emotional connection in my work, and one of my dreams is to create a home dedicated to them,” he added.
Quiet, watchful, and just out of reach, the cats in Brufal’s work carry a presence that extends beyond the image itself. They don’t simply accompany the human figures, they seem to absorb something from them, holding tension, intimacy, and emotions that remain unspoken. There’s a sense that what we’re seeing isn’t just a relationship, but a shared inner space—something unresolved, hidden quietly beneath the surface.
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These were great! I loved the ladies but the cats were to die for! Thanks, you two! XXXOOO
I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do....... WWW.LIVEJOB1.COM