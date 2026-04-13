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There’s something about the way cats look at us—calm, distant, almost knowing—that’s hard to explain but easy to feel. In the work of Juan Brufal, that feeling becomes the starting point for something much deeper. His portraits don’t just place humans and cats side by side, they bring them so close that the boundary between them starts to dissolve.

The result is strange in the best way. Faces press into fur, eyes seem to share the same emotion, and in some moments, it feels like you’re not looking at two separate beings at all.

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