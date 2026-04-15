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Some artists paint portraits. Others sculpt from marble. But Ruby Perman does something a little different; she recreates celebrities using food. Yes, actual food. From slices of toast and pasta to candy, vegetables, and everything in between, her playful compositions transform everyday ingredients into instantly recognizable faces. The result? Art that’s not only impressively detailed, but also impossible not to smile at.

What makes Ruby Perman stand out isn’t just the creativity; it’s the humor and charm behind each piece. Her work sits somewhere between pop culture and culinary imagination, where a handful of snacks can suddenly become a famous icon. It’s lighthearted, unexpected, and strangely satisfying to look at—proof that art doesn’t always have to be serious to be seriously good.

More info: Instagram

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#1

Bread Pitt

Bread Pitt

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And it’s not just the visuals that make Perman’s work so memorable; it’s the playful language behind it. She transforms celebrities into clever, food-based puns, turning familiar names into something deliciously unexpected. Think “Egg Sheeran,” “Bread Pitt,” or “Benedict Cucumber-batch”—each piece blending humor with impressive visual likeness.
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    Noah Schn-Apple

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    #30

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    Taylor Swiss Cheese

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