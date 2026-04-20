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They say laughter is the best medicine. After all, if you’re able to laugh at your own circumstances, no one else should be able to use them to hurt you… or at least, so they say. If only life were that simple, we wouldn’t have so many stories to tell.

In fact, the very concept of comedy sets is, more often than not, around taking life events and talking about them from a more positive (and, well, funnier) perspective, even if they were downright traumatizing. And that’s exactly what today’s story is about: an amateur comedian who used a toxic past relationship in her set and was hit with a cease-and-desist by a deluded and offended man.

Read more: Reddit

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Stand-up comedy is often about taking real life moments and turn them into funny bits, regardless of what they are

Image credits: A.C. / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

So naturally, this amateur comedian took a very traumatizing relationship in her life and turned it into comedy

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Image credits:Mantas Hesthaven/ Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Unfortunately, after the set was posted on social media by a common friend, the man that inspired the joke didn’t find it funny at all

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He decided to try and threaten the woman with a defamation lawsuit, presenting her with a cease and desist for character termination

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Eventually, after ignoring him, the man decided to harass everyone in the comedian’s life, demanding to talk to her about the lawsuit

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The guy went as far as to chase her to the usual bar where she does stand-up, and after causing a scene, he had to be escorted out and arrested

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Image credits: comedylegaladvice

The woman, despite being advised to get a restraining order, decided the man had learned his lesson after being arrested

It takes a great deal of hard work to overcome, and even joke about, a toxic situation, especially when it involves relationships. Today’s story is told by a woman, the Original Poster (OP), who sought legal advice due to an unfortunate and frankly frightening situation involving her ex-boyfriend. From her account, their relationship was anything but healthy, and she describes herself as a victim of mistreatment.

Over time, however, she became more comfortable talking about her experience. As an amateur comedian, she began adding aspects of that relationship into her set, while never mentioning his name or including any details that could reveal his identity. However, after a friend who attended one of her shows posted clips on Snapchat, things took a turn. He eventually saw the videos and immediately knew that it was about him.

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Soon enough, he contacted the OP, warning that he would sue her and issue a cease-and-desist letter, seeking compensation for what he called considered character defamation. At first, the comedian ignored him, but he soon escalated the situation by reaching out to her friends, family, and colleagues, demanding that she respond and pay the compensation he believed he deserved.

Eventually, he went as far as breaking his sobriety and showing up at the bar where she regularly performed, expecting to confront her directly and in person. He had to be escorted out, the police were called, and he was arrested. Although she was advised to file a restraining order, the OP reported that he did not contact her again after that incident, thankfully.

Image credits: blasco5 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Quite a doozy, but first, let’s clear up a few things. Could this ex-boyfriend actually sue the OP for using a real-life moment in her set? Technically, yes, he could. Per his cease-and-desist, he would likely try to pursue a defamation lawsuit, but experts note that these cases typically require clear identification and false statements, both of which would be nearly impossible to prove here.

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Moreover, it would require proof that what she said was false rather than factual. She explicitly states that the events were real and simply presented in a comedic manner. Plus, the OP would likely have a much stronger case if she chose to take legal action against him for harassment, as legal professionals note that behaviors like stalking and psychological harassment can serve as grounds for a restraining order.

So, could she have prevented this in the first place by not using this moment as a stand-up bit? Technically, yes. At the same time, psychologists often recommend the use of comedy as a coping mechanism for trauma. It can act as both a defense mechanism and a tool for emotional processing, allowing victims to regain control of their experiences and reframe them on their own terms.

To absolutely no one’s surprise, netizens jumped in to help and reassured her that, from a legal standpoint, she was likely in the clear. When it came to her comedy, they even went as far as recommending that she add this incident to her set as well, and at that point, the man had essentially outed himself as the mistreater. So, what do you think she should have done here?

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Netizens believe the woman should now include one more line in her stand-up set, and shouldn’t be at all concerned by the situation

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