Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Worst Fear Ended Up Coming True”: Woman Goes To A Stand-Up Show, Ends Up Crying Instead Of Laughing
Woman covering face with sleeve, looking emotional and distressed after a stand-up show experience.
Social Issues, Society

“My Worst Fear Ended Up Coming True”: Woman Goes To A Stand-Up Show, Ends Up Crying Instead Of Laughing

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Stand-up comedy may never have been as popular as it is today. From August 2023 to July 2024, the top 25 comedians in the U.S. sold a total of 7,063,839 tickets and held a total of 1,557 performances across the United States. And even if you’re not a big fan of the genre, it’s a great way to spend an evening.

That is, until the comedian steps over the line and the comedy turns into a tragedy. Recently, one woman shared a story about how she was enjoying a stand-up show until the comedian insulted her appearance. Her humiliation and tears sparked a conversation online: where is the line between jokes and bullying?

RELATED:

    A comedian made fun of an audience member’s looks, but instead of being amused, she left in tears

    Comedian performing on stage during a stand-up show with an engaged audience in a dimly lit venue.

    Image credits: Phil Hearing / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman just wanted to enjoy a pleasant evening with her mother, but was humiliated in front of a crowd

    Woman attends stand-up comedy show, experiences emotional distress, and ends up crying instead of laughing at the performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text describing a woman at a stand-up comedy show, fearing being roasted and feeling out of place among the crowd.

    Text on a white background describing a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show, leading to crying instead of laughing.

    Woman sitting alone, looking distressed and crying, reflecting emotions after a stand-up show experience.

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman at stand-up show cries instead of laughing as worst fear comes true, audience laughs and she wants to disappear.

    Text about a woman crying instead of laughing at a stand-up show, describing her mom consoling her afterward.

    Text describing a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show, leading to crying instead of laughing due to anxiety and humiliation.

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It matters whether the comedian’s intent was to insult

    Everyone has a different sense of humor. But where is the line between jokes and insults, especially when comedians are doing crowd work? Was Dave Chappelle right when he said, “Everything is funny until it happens to you”? Or should comedians have more empathy when talking about real people?

    We could say that it comes down to intent: did the comedian want to insult the person, or was he making some observations about culture, society at large, or something else? In a previous interview for Bored Panda on cringe comedy, assistant professor of English at Keuka College, Dr. Steven S. Kapica explained that comedy is not supposed to be about punching down.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “If the intent is to elicit laughter at the expense of someone else’s being, then it’s hack comedy,” Kapica pointed out the difference. “If the intent is to complicate, transform, defend, speak truth to power, or even self-immolate, then the source of the [laughter] is freed of ethical transgression.”

    Following up a routine with “It was just a joke!” almost always comes off as punching down. Laughing at another person’s expense can often be damaging, especially to marginalized communities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We like to believe that punching up or punching down is obvious, easy to spot,” Kapica said. “No one really wants to be Biff Tannen (Back to the Future). But systemic prejudices can easily be traded on in ways that not only perpetuate negative comedic tropes, but reinforce underlying, supremacist worldviews.”

    There are no bad words or subjects; comedy is an open playing field. But Kapica points to George Carlin’s philosophy of comedy as the standard: “Carlin’s career and body of work is evidence for his commitment to punching up.”

    He quotes the comedian from his 1990 HBO special, Doin’ it Again: “It’s the context that counts. It’s the user. It’s the intention behind the words that makes them good or bad. The words are completely neutral. The words are innocent… It’s the context that makes them good or bad.”

    Crowd work requires the comedian to be skilled in improv and emotional intelligence

    Stand-up comedians who do crowd work are having their moment on social media. The likes of Matt Rife and Gianmarco Soresi are currently racking up millions of views on their videos where they interact with their audiences.

    But crowd work is not just simply having a chat with audience members. It’s not making observations at them either. As Comedians On The Loose note in their blog post on crowd work, it’s an art form. And there are several conditions for a comedian to be good at crowd work:

    ADVERTISEMENT
    • Be a good listener and be comfortable with small talk. “It’s important to let go of your ego and work with whatever other person gives you,” the comedians write. A comedian who’s good at crowd work needs to be able to catch details and not be afraid to venture into the unknown. After all, sometimes people don’t give you a lot, but you always have to have a response prepared.
    • Improv comedy only works if the other person is into it. This story is a good example of when crowd work goes awry. A good comedian would spot that the person they’re talking to is not enjoying being put on the spot. That’s why emotional intelligence is crucial for any comedian.
    • Crowd work needs to have a direction and a reason. Crowd working just for crowd working’s sake never works and falls flat. A comedian needs to ask themselves what they are trying to accomplish. “You’re building a rapport with them and keeping them at ease,” Comedians On The Loose explains.

    But what do you think, Pandas? Was the comedian out of line? Or is nothing off-limits in comedy? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

    Netizens were quick to deduce who the mystery comedian is

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment thread discussing a stand-up show reaction, highlighting a woman’s worst fear coming true.

    Reddit user comments discussing a woman’s experience crying instead of laughing at a stand-up show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most commenters sided with the woman: “[They] are not comedians, they are masked bullies”

    Text post on social media with a quote about criticism, relating to fears and emotional reactions at a stand-up show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a stand-up show experience where a woman ends up crying instead of laughing.

    Reddit comment offering advice on overcoming negative experiences and setting boundaries with others for emotional relief.

    Text excerpt offering advice on handling hurtful situations and standing up for yourself at a stand-up comedy show.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman at stand-up show crying instead of laughing, expressing worst fear coming true during comedy event.

    Text post describing a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show where she ended up crying instead of laughing.

    Screenshot of a user comment criticizing a comedian for inappropriate audience interaction at a stand-up show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing sympathy for woman’s experience at a stand-up show, reflecting fear and emotional impact instead of laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post expressing frustration over a joke about burn victims at a stand-up show.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a stand-up show, describing it as cheap laughs from a bully and a hack comedian.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman attending a stand-up show and ending up crying instead of laughing.

    Woman goes to stand-up show but ends up crying instead of laughing due to a disappointing comedy performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s experience at a stand-up show ending in tears instead of laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment asking to name and shame the comedian, showing user discussion about a stand-up show experience.

    Comment on a forum about a woman attending a stand-up show who ends up crying instead of laughing.

    Online comment discussing a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show, focusing on crying instead of laughing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing crowd work and jokes at a stand-up show, relating to a woman’s experience of crying instead of laughing.

    Comment on Reddit discussing a woman’s experience at a stand-up show, mentioning feelings instead of laughter.

    Comment expressing frustration about an untalented comedian at a stand-up show instead of laughing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user about experience in comedy scene discussing non-heckling audience members at a stand-up show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman at stand-up comedy show looks upset and tears up instead of laughing during the performance.

    Text comment on a white background discussing comedians, related to a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing the impact of mean comments and the challenge of making people laugh without causing hurt.

    Comment discussing a stand-up show where the comedian uses jokes targeting younger people, affecting the experience.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman going to a stand-up show and ending up crying instead of laughing.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment about never taking criticism from old men seriously, reflecting emotions at a stand-up show experience.

    Other people shared similar stories: “They just humiliate people and think it’s funny”

    Comment on a stand-up show experience where the woman ended up crying instead of laughing due to humiliation.

    Comment thread about a woman’s experience at a stand-up show, where fear and humiliation overshadow laughter.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post expressing frustration with comedians who insult audiences, highlighting a woman's experience crying instead of laughing at a stand-up show.

    Woman’s worst fear comes true at stand-up show, ending up crying instead of laughing during the comedy performance.

    Woman's worst fear comes true at stand-up show, leaving her crying instead of laughing during the performance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User comment about a woman’s worst fear coming true at a stand-up show, describing comedians humiliating people instead of being funny.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Humor
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    2

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh lord! Comedians doing their job are "bullying" now. Quit taking everything so personally and grow up.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D. L.'s an a*s anyway. Even comedians dislike him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh lord! Comedians doing their job are "bullying" now. Quit taking everything so personally and grow up.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D. L.'s an a*s anyway. Even comedians dislike him.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT