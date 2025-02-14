Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Grandma Overhears Daughter Assuming She’ll Babysit On Valentine’s, Makes Other Plans On Purpose
Parenting

Grandma Overhears Daughter Assuming She’ll Babysit On Valentine’s, Makes Other Plans On Purpose

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Different demographics mark Valentine’s Day differently. Young people probably gush about it and make plans for the day more often. In fact, according to one survey, 63% of adults age 50 and older say they won’t be celebrating Valentine’s.

This grandma, however, was asked out for Valentine’s and planned to go, despite her daughter who’s a teen mom thinking she would babysit instead. After a dramatic exchange of insults, the young grandmother decided to ask for unbiased opinions: was she wrong to not let her daughter go out for Valentine’s and look after her baby herself?

RELATED:

    A young grandmother went out for Valentine’s instead of babysitting her teen daughter’s baby

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Since her daughter wouldn’t forgive her, the mother asked if her choice really was so selfish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: danyrays4days

    Most people didn’t think she was being selfish but cautioned her to be stricter with her daughter

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Others were even harsher and thought she brought this on herself: “You failed at parenting your child”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    0

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda