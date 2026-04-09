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Brothers Threaten Half-Sister With A Lawsuit, $158K They Were Promised Get Withdrawn And Dad’s Affair Exposed
Stressed young woman holding her head, upset over brothers threatening half-sister with lawsuit and family conflict.
Entitled People, Relationships

Brothers Threaten Half-Sister With A Lawsuit, $158K They Were Promised Get Withdrawn And Dad’s Affair Exposed

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Out of all the things that reveal a person’s true character, the prospect of money is one of the most telling. And there’s a story on the subreddit r/ProRevenge that illustrates exactly why.

It’s about a young woman splitting her inheritance with her even younger half-brothers, and, above all, their greed. Instead of showing gratitude to their sibling, who chose to share a large sum she wasn’t required to give them, the guys tried to exploit her in a desperate attempt to squeeze out as much as they possibly could. But don’t worry—they didn’t get away with it.

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    More money, more problems

    Image credits: SkelDry (not the actual photo)

    And since this woman inherited $300k, it didn’t take long for things to get ugly

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    Image credits: krakenimages.com (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: anonymous

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    People were glad the half-brothers paid the price for their actions

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

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    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    What do you think ?
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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excuse me, my name is Smith and I could really stand part of 100k.

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    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Excuse me, my name is Smith and I could really stand part of 100k.

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