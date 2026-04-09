Brothers Threaten Half-Sister With A Lawsuit, $158K They Were Promised Get Withdrawn And Dad’s Affair Exposed

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Out of all the things that reveal a person’s true character, the prospect of money is one of the most telling. And there’s a story on the subreddit r/ProRevenge that illustrates exactly why.

It’s about a young woman splitting her inheritance with her even younger half-brothers, and, above all, their greed. Instead of showing gratitude to their sibling, who chose to share a large sum she wasn’t required to give them, the guys tried to exploit her in a desperate attempt to squeeze out as much as they possibly could. But don’t worry—they didn’t get away with it.

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More money, more problems

Image credits: SkelDry (not the actual photo)

And since this woman inherited $300k, it didn’t take long for things to get ugly

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Image credits: krakenimages.com (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: anonymous

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People were glad the half-brothers paid the price for their actions

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