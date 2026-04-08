83 Facts And Stories That Show How Many Great, Sad And Weird Things Are Happening In Our World (New Pics)
We have a wealth of information at our fingertips. Every day we are bombarded with news, facts, images, and stories. So much so that it’s near-impossible to consume it all. Sometimes, we miss some of the most interesting content while delving into our daily feeds.
But did you know… there’s a Facebook page filled with Things You Don’t Know? With more than 7.5 million followers, it must be doing something right. Here, you won’t only find fun facts and feel-good stories. It’s a mixture of the good, the bad, and the most bizarre happenings in the world around us. A gallery of images with captions that give you just the right amount of information to understand the background and context.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to scroll through when you feel the need to learn more than what you already know. Close your other tabs, get comfortable, and keep scrolling. We also take a look at how news organizations decide what to prioritize, and where most of us prefer to get our info from. You'll find that between the images.
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BREAKING: Tomorrow they are streaming humanity's return to the moon!
Netflix has confirmed it will livestream the Artemis II lunar flyby on April 6 (7 PM CET), broadcasting NASA's official feed to subscribers worldwide. The mission, which launched on April 1, is the first crewed flight to the moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.
Four astronauts are on board: NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen. The Orion spacecraft will fly around the far side of the moon, breaking Apollo 13's distance record by over 4,000 miles before returning to Earth for splashdown on April 10.
Netflix missed the launch but will stream the mission's biggest moment live to the world.
Have you ever wondered why news organizations report some things but not others? While it may seem like we are only fed bad news, that’s not always the case. Many newsrooms follow a journalistic concept called news judgment.
“That’s the blanket term for the many decisions a team of journalists make throughout any given day,” explains The Globe and Mail site. “Through informed and continuing discussions within the newsroom, they must decide which events constitute breaking news, what is most relevant for their particular audience and which stories should be given the most prominence.”
Often, unfortunately, negative news does dominate, but the day’s diary is often a mix of urgent, important, and engaging stories. And while journalists get a lot of flak for projecting their own bias into what they report, research has found that their sense of what’s news and why is deeply connected to their audience’s opinion.
"When journalists think about what’s news and how it should be covered, they’re thinking on behalf of a public, and to do that they need a sense of what that public thinks," explain the media experts at Nieman Lab.
From football icon to political provocateur. Eric Cantona proposes a law the world is debating.
Eric Cantona is sparking debate with a radical demand. The former Manchester United star says presidents should be sent to the front line if they start a war instead of sending young people to fight for them. He made the statement on the French talk show "Clique," calling for an international law to enforce it.
His words are a direct challenge to political leaders who decide on conflicts from the safety of their offices while others pay the price. Cantona believes there would be far fewer wars if the people in charge had to fight them themselves.
For some it is common sense, for others pure provocation.
Over 100 miles on a roller bike during cancer treatment. A 9-year-old just set the hospital record.
When 9-year-old George Morford of Fort Worth, Texas was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia last year, he refused to lie still. During his five-and-a-half-month stay at Cook Children's Medical Center, he set the hospital record for most miles completed by a patient on a roller bike, the device used to encourage movement during treatment.
His mother Sarah said George got up every single day, even at his worst. There were moments when he leaned against the wall just to keep walking and logging laps. His doctor, Holly Pacenta, said he was on the bike from morning until night. His final ride was the one where he rang the bell to mark the end of treatment.
George is now in remission. While quarantined last year, he raised nearly $14,000 for Cook Children's annual fundraiser, The Blast, and built the largest team of more than 130 people. This year, healthy again, he walked the route himself and raised thousands more for kids still fighting cancer.
“Impact” is one of the most important factors when it comes to deciding newsworthiness.
The Office of Strategic Marketing and Communications at the University of Nebraska describes it like this: “Imagine researchers have found a cost-effective solution to a common problem. The more people affected, the greater the news interest.”
Proximity is also important. A news outlet is more likely to report on matters that impact its particular audience or the community it serves. So, a house robbery in a small remote town in Madagascar may not make it onto an American national television news broadcast—unless perhaps the homeowners were from the United States.
They called it an elephant baby boom. 140 calves born in one park, including rare twins.
Amboseli National Park in Kenya, sitting at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro, has recorded one of the biggest elephant baby booms ever documented. In a single year, 140 calves were born, including rare twins, a powerful sign that conservation efforts are paying off.
Heavy rainfall created ideal conditions for breeding, while reduced poaching and fewer tourists during lockdowns gave elephants the space to thrive. Kenya's overall elephant population has more than doubled since 1989, rising from 16,000 to over 34,000.
Every newborn calf is proof that when nature is protected, it gives back.
He did not call the fire department first. He grabbed a wet shirt, covered his face, and ran straight into the flames.
On March 24, 2026, a fire broke out on the second floor of a six-story building in a narrow alley on Linh Nam Street in Hanoi. Seven people were trapped inside, including elderly residents and young children. Thick smoke blocked the exits and cries for help could be heard from the street.
Nguyen Le Tu, a 20-year-old engineering physics student at Hanoi University of Science and Technology, was walking nearby when he heard the screaming. Without any protective gear, he climbed onto the roof, used a hammer to break through the corrugated metal, and helped pull five of the seven victims to safety. A neighbor helped rescue the others.
The next morning, he called his mother and simply told her he had fallen. He later explained he did not want her to worry.
Now that is a brave hero! Applauding. Glad everyone had a happy ending.
Israel calls it a war crime. Iran calls it self defense.
On March 22, 2026, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visited the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad and told reporters: "All the casualties from Iranian attacks, without an exception, are civilians. The strategy is to shoot at civilian populations in order to increase the number of civilian casualties. It is clearly a war crime." Over 80 people were injured in Arad including children.
The statement went viral not for what it said but for who said it. Israel is facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice brought by South Africa and supported by 19 countries. Over 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. Human Rights Watch has documented strikes on schools, hospitals, and refugee camps by both Israel and the U.S.-Israeli coalition in the Iran war.
Neither Israel, the U.S., nor Iran has accepted responsibility for civilian deaths on any side.
But as senior producer at AJ+ Arabic, Mohammed Shazly explains, many digital platforms tend to take a bit of a different stance.
"In my opinion, the influence that digital platforms refer to has a fickle meaning that aims to create swirls of interaction with news. The aim is to attract the largest number of followers possible and achieve the highest number of interactions," writes Shazly. "Impact, on the other hand, has a more rigid meaning which refers to change; to bring about change, even a minor one."
Ohio just set the bar by making it a felony to harm any cat or dog.
The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 7 to 0 that the state's felony animal cruelty law, known as Goddard's Law, applies to all cats and dogs regardless of whether they have an owner. The law is named after Dick Goddard, a beloved Cleveland weatherman and animal rights advocate. Before the ruling, an appeals court found that only pets receiving care qualified for felony protection, meaning harming a stray was only a misdemeanor.
The case began when Alonzo Kyles poured bleach on a stray kitten in a Cleveland apartment basement in 2021. He was convicted and sentenced to nine months but the conviction was overturned on appeal. The Humane Society, Alley Cat Allies, the Cleveland Animal Protective League, and the Animal Legal Defense Fund all filed briefs urging the Supreme Court to reverse.
The ruling makes Ohio one of the strongest states in America for animal protection law.
Critics said opposing the Iran war meant supporting Iran. Then Pedro Sánchez brought up the Pope.
During a March 25 appearance before the Spanish Congress, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez turned his opposition to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran into a sharp jab at the right-wing PP and Vox parties. Referring to Pope Leo XIV's repeated calls for a ceasefire, Sánchez said he had not heard either opposition party accuse the Pope of siding with the ayatollahs.
His point was direct. Critics had painted Spain's anti-war stance as sympathy for Iran's leadership, and Sánchez used the Pope as a counterexample: one of the most prominent voices against the war is the head of the Catholic Church, not an Iranian sympathizer. The Pope has called for an immediate ceasefire, condemned the "atrocious violence" of the conflict, and said God does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war.
Sánchez has refused to let the U.S. use Spanish military bases for strikes on Iran, drawing threats from Donald Trump to cut trade ties with Spain. His government remains one of the few in Europe openly opposing the war.
That would do it! Aside from the religious aspect, it would stop the changing of the narrative of "against the war" to "sympathy for Iran's leadership". Nobody's going to accuse the Pope of that. I hate when people attempt to claim that a straight-forward statement means something that was never intended. Fallacy of logic and self-serving!
DeSantis signed a law banning Sharia Law in Florida courts. CAIR-Florida has already filed a lawsuit. Do you support it?
Florida just signed one of the most aggressive laws in the country targeting foreign legal systems. HB 1471 bans courts from enforcing any provision of religious or foreign law that conflicts with the US or Florida Constitution — with a specific focus on Sharia Law. It also gives the state the power to designate groups as domestic terrorist organizations and cut off their funding.
DeSantis acknowledged that Sharia Law is not currently practiced in Florida courts but said the law is meant to prevent its "creep into different institutions." CAIR-Florida says the threat is nonexistent and that the law targets American Muslims without due process.
The legal fight is already underway. A federal judge has blocked parts of DeSantis' earlier executive order, and CAIR has sued again.
Nowadays, many Americans are getting their news from digital platforms. Pew Research Center reveals that social media plays a crucial role, particularly for younger adults.
"Overall, about half of U.S. adults (53%) say they at least sometimes get news from social media," notes Pew's 2025 Social Media and News Fact Sheet. "Facebook and YouTube outpace all other social media sites as places where Americans regularly get news: 38% of U.S. adults say they regularly get news on Facebook, and 35% say the same about YouTube."
Around 20% of those surveyed said Instagram was their regular source of news, while the same percentage cited TikTok as their go-to. 12% depended on X, formerly known as Twitter. A mere 2% said Truth Social and Bluesky.
This is what happens when a country decides to protect young people from influencer marketing.
France became the first country in the world to pass a comprehensive law regulating influencer marketing. The law, passed unanimously by parliament, bans influencers from promoting cosmetic surgery, nicotine products, certain medical devices, and extreme diet products. It also requires that all retouched or filtered images used in paid promotions be clearly labeled as such throughout the entire post.
Violations carry penalties of up to two years in prison and fines of up to €300,000. Before the law was passed, an investigation found that 6 out of 10 French influencers were not following existing advertising disclosure rules. On the same day the law took effect, France's consumer protection agency sanctioned six influencers for deceptive practices including undisclosed partnerships and promotion of cosmetic injections.
The law applies to French influencers and to foreign influencers targeting French audiences.
Octopuses were thought to be loners. Then scientists found 15 of them living together in an underwater city.
Marine biologists discovered an underwater settlement of gloomy octopuses off the coast of Jervis Bay in eastern Australia. They named it Octlantis. Up to 15 octopuses were observed living together in a cluster of 23 dens built from piles of discarded shells on the ocean floor. Over eight days of video surveillance, the researchers watched the octopuses mate, communicate, fight, and evict each other from dens.
The discovery challenged the long-held belief that octopuses are strictly solitary creatures who only meet to mate. Octlantis was the second such site found — a nearby settlement called Octopolis was discovered in 2009. Unlike Octopolis, which formed around an unidentified human object, Octlantis appears to have formed naturally around rocky outcrops, suggesting this behavior can emerge on its own under the right conditions.
Researchers believe food abundance and limited shelter forced the octopuses into close quarters.
His classmates refused to sign his yearbook. So he signed it himself: "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder." The next day, 100 high schoolers showed up.
Brody Ridder was 12 years old when he brought his yearbook to school at the Academy of Charter Schools in Westminster, Colorado, hoping his classmates would sign it. They refused. By the end of the day, only two classmates and two teachers had written anything. Brody, who had been bullied throughout the school year, signed his own yearbook with a message to himself: "Hope you make some more friends. — Brody Ridder."
His mother posted a photo of the page on a private Facebook group for parents at the school. When 11th-grader Joanna Cooper saw a screenshot, she texted her friends immediately: "We're going to sign his yearbook, because no kid deserves to feel like that." She wasn't the only one. Simone Lightfoot, who had been bullied at the same age, said: "If I could do one little thing to help this kid feel better, I'd be more than willing to." The next morning, more than 100 older students walked into Brody's sixth-grade classroom looking for him. "Where's Brody at? We're here to sign your yearbook, bud." They played rock, paper, scissors to decide who would go first. They wrote paragraphs, left phone numbers, and filled every page with messages of encouragement. Then something unexpected happened — the kids in Brody's own class got up and started signing too.
Brody said it "made me feel better as a person. I don't know how to explain it." His mother said: "It made me feel like there's hope for humanity." The story went viral. Actor Paul Rudd later sent Brody a handwritten note and a signed Ant-Man helmet. Cooper, the 11th-grader who organized the visit, planned a schoolwide yearbook signing for the following year so no student would ever face an empty book again.
In 2025, Gallup revealed that Americans’ confidence in the mass media has edged down to a new low. Only 28% of people polled expressed a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in newspapers, television and radio to report the news fully, accurately and fairly. That figure stood at 31% in 2024 and 40% in 2020.
"Meanwhile, seven in 10 U.S. adults now say they have 'not very much' confidence (36%) or 'none at all' (34%)," notes Gallup.
Did you know 22 African countries are building a wall of trees across the entire continent to stop the Sahara from spreading?
More than 22 African countries are building the Great Green Wall — an 8,000 km belt of restored land stretching from Senegal in the west to Djibouti in the east, designed to stop the Sahara Desert from advancing south. Launched by the African Union in 2007, it is one of the most ambitious environmental projects in human history.
The goal is to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land, sequester 250 million tons of carbon, and create 10 million jobs by 2030. So far, roughly 18 million hectares have been restored and 3 million jobs created. Ethiopia has planted over 5.5 billion seedlings. Nigeria has restored nearly 5 million hectares. More than $14 billion has been pledged by international donors. But researchers warn that progress is behind schedule, much of the funding hasn't reached the ground level, and survival rates for planted trees remain a challenge, especially in conflict zones like Mali and Chad.
The project has evolved from a simple tree-planting effort into a mosaic of farmland, grassland, and reforested land that supports local communities with food, income, and water access. It's not just about stopping a desert. It's about keeping millions of people from losing their land, their livelihoods, and their future.
The boldest political statement from a major artist this year, and it might cost her everything.
Billie Eilish has reportedly stated that pro-Israeli American billionaires are actively trying to damage her career because of her support for Palestine, and that she will never back down.
What is confirmed is a pattern. At the 2026 Grammys, Eilish used her acceptance speech to say "no one is illegal on stolen land" and ended with "F**k ICE." At the 2025 Grammys, she called out billionaires including Mark Zuckerberg and George Lucas to their faces, asking why they weren't doing more. On Instagram, she has shared BBC coverage of Israeli military operations in Gaza and amplified Palestinian voices on the ground.
She is not the first artist to speak out and face consequences. Mark Ruffalo said he would risk his career over Palestine. But Eilish is doing it from the highest commercial platform in the music industry, and the people she reportedly describes as her opposition have the resources to make that cost real.
She says America is full of hate for immigrants. Her critics say she should leave. She says she carries her passport everywhere.
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says there is a lot of hate in America directed at Muslims and immigrants, and that the country she came to as a refugee no longer feels like the one she once recognized. She has called for confronting what she describes as growing Islamophobia and anti-immigrant hostility.
Omar, who fled Somalia's civil war as a child and became a US citizen at 17, is one of only three Muslims currently serving in Congress. She has been a frequent target of political attacks, was sprayed with an unknown substance at a town hall in January 2026, and has been repeatedly singled out by President Trump.
Her supporters call her a voice for the voiceless. Her critics say she is part of the problem. Either way, she keeps making headlines.
For years, experts have been researching and discussing how to rebuild trust in journalism, especially in an era rife with misinformation and disinformation. As the Democracy Toolkit notes, it’s important to remember that skepticism is often warranted.
"People shouldn’t automatically trust what they read, hear or see," they say. "It’s up to journalists to help the public navigate this chaotic, overwhelming news landscape."
She claims that when workers are deported, no one will do manual labor because white Americans never have. History disagrees.
A woman went viral after claiming that white people have never built their own houses, farmed their own land, or done manual labor in the history of the United States. She argued that if workers are deported, no one will be left to fill those roles because Americans "like her" would never do that kind of work.
The claim is historically inaccurate. White Americans have worked in agriculture, construction, mining, and manual trades throughout US history, from colonial settlers and Appalachian coal miners to Depression-era farmers and modern-day tradespeople.
A former diplomat sent confidential UN documents to Jeffrey Epstein for years. Now the bank where he worked has been raided.
French financial prosecutors searched the Paris offices of Swiss private bank Edmond de Rothschild as part of an investigation linked to the Jeffrey Epstein files. The probe centers on former French diplomat Fabrice Aidan, who worked at the bank and whose name appears in over 200 documents released by the US Justice Department.
Aidan is suspected of sharing confidential UN Security Council briefings with Epstein between 2010 and 2016. The search was carried out in the presence of bank CEO Ariane de Rothschild, and the bank says it is cooperating fully with investigators. Aidan has denied wrongdoing.
The Epstein files have already led to the resignation of France's former Culture Minister Jack Lang. The fallout continues.
Israel called it "complicity in the murder of the Jewish people."
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez officially announced the recognition of Palestine as a state, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Spain joined Ireland and Norway in the move, bringing the total number of countries recognizing Palestinian statehood to over 140.
Sánchez said the Palestinian state must be viable, with Gaza and the West Bank connected by a corridor and unified under the Palestinian National Authority. He called the decision "historic" and aimed solely at helping both Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace. Spain also became the first European country to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.
Israel condemned the decision, with its foreign minister calling Sánchez "complicit in incitement to the murder of the Jewish people."
No finished haircut but full dedication. This is what being on call actually looks like.
A firefighter in Laa an der Thaya, Austria, was called to a fire emergency on Tuesday while sitting in the barber's chair. Without hesitation, he left mid-haircut and rushed to the fire station with only half his head done.
His crew at the station could not stop laughing when he showed up. The call was handled professionally, and the barber finished the job after the shift.
There's one thing Miley Cyrus credits for why she never became another Hollywood casualty. It wasn't money.
In a Variety interview published March 18, Miley Cyrus credited her father Billy Ray Cyrus with shielding her from the darker side of child stardom. "There was never a time where I was going to be alone in that dressing room," the singer said, noting her dad was on set every day during Hannah Montana.
Billy Ray's dressing room on the Disney show was connected to Miley's, with a kitchen-turned-office in between where her grandmother managed the fan club. Miley also said her parents' financial stability kept her from pressure many child actors face, explaining that every penny she earned went into her own account because her family never needed her income.
She pointed to the 2024 documentary Quiet on Set, which exposed mistreatment of young performers, as an example of the environment she avoided. The interview came ahead of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+.
Nobody is talking about what happened to 1,500 American families after Iran hit the Bahrain base.
NPR has reported that roughly 1,500 U.S. Navy sailors, their families, and several hundred pets were evacuated from Naval Support Activity Bahrain after the base was struck by Iranian missiles and drones. The base, home of the Navy's 5th Fleet, was hit multiple times starting February 28, the opening day of the war, with satellite imagery showing at least seven buildings damaged through March 6.
Keith Shanesy, vice commander of American Legion Post 327 in Norfolk, Virginia, told NPR that sailors arrived with almost nothing. "They literally told them, 'Get what you can get in the backpack. You've got to go,'" he said. The base in Norfolk asked community groups to donate toiletries and jackets. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has distributed about $1 million to 2,000 sailors and families since evacuations began. One retired rear admiral described a young mother arriving with a 2-week-old, a 2-year-old, a dog, and a suitcase.
The Navy says it has provided crisis counseling, financial and legal assistance, and relocation support. On April 1, it released updated reimbursement guidance. It has not said when or if families will return to Bahrain.
This dog has a higher rank than most rookies. He's a Police Inspector. His job: protecting kids on their way to school.
Mamesuke, a 5-year-old Shiba Inu, has been officially reappointed as a police officer at the Yokkaichi Minami Police Station in Mie Prefecture, Japan, for another year. The ceremony took place on April 3, 2026, where the station chief presented an official certificate. Mamesuke holds the honorary rank of Police Inspector.
Active since 2023, his duties include patrolling school routes, participating in traffic safety campaigns, and raising awareness about fraud prevention, particularly scams targeting elderly residents. His next scheduled appearance is April 9, when he will conduct a morning street safety patrol at a school intersection in Yokkaichi.
Mamesuke is part of a broader trend in Japan, where mascots and unconventional public figures are used to promote community safety and local engagement. The Mie Prefecture Police confirmed the appointment on X, where the post gained widespread attention.
They met on the set of Taxi. They married in 1982. They separated in 2012. They never divorced. 44 years later, they still call each other soulmates.
Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman have been married since January 28, 1982. They met on the set of the sitcom Taxi in 1971 and were together for over a decade before making it official. They have three children — Lucy, Grace, and Jacob — and are now grandparents. As of 2026, they have been married for 44 years.
But the story isn't a fairy tale. The couple separated in 2012, briefly reconciled, and then separated again in 2017. They have lived apart ever since. Neither one has ever filed for divorce. Perlman has spoken openly about the arrangement, saying they remain close friends and consider each other soulmates. They spend holidays together, co-parent their grandchildren, and regularly appear together at public events. DeVito once said the relationship still works because they give each other space while never losing what matters.
Both built iconic careers — DeVito as Louie De Palma on Taxi, the Penguin in Batman Returns, and director-producer of films like Matilda, and Perlman as Carla Tortelli on Cheers, where she earned four Emmy Awards. In a town where marriages rarely survive five years, theirs has lasted more than four decades — not by being perfect, but by redefining what staying together actually means.
"I'm not eligible. My name isn't in the Epstein files." One sentence. The internet exploded.
Seyed Mohammad Marandi, an Iranian-American academic born in Richmond, Virginia, went viral this week after a single reply on X. Filmmaker Robin Monotti had posted that Marandi, a U.S. citizen by birth, was technically eligible to run for U.S. president and was "much smarter than either Trump or Biden." Marandi's response: "I'm not eligible. My name isn't in the Epstein files."
The post racked up millions of views within hours and was widely shared as a dig at Donald Trump, whose name appears in multiple Epstein documents released by the Justice Department. Marandi is a professor at the University of Tehran and a frequent commentator on Iranian state media, known for defending the Iranian government's positions. Critics, including the account Visegrád 24, pushed back by noting Marandi's past appearances alongside Scott Ritter, a former U.S. weapons inspector convicted in 2022 of sexual misconduct involving a minor.
Trump has denied wrongdoing related to Epstein. He fired Attorney General Pam Bondi in April 2026, reportedly over her handling of the files.
This parrot has been skydiving AND scuba diving with his owner. His name is Bebe and he lives his best life.
A parrot named Bebe is going viral after his owner, Steven Lawyer, took him snorkeling in the Bahamas using a custom-built bird submarine. The homemade vessel was made from a clear food container with air fittings, a paintball cylinder for fresh air, lead weights for neutral buoyancy, and an oxygen alarm inside to monitor levels.
Before hitting the open water, the team ran safety tests, including a trial run in a bathtub. Bebe has also gone skydiving with his owner, sitting in a clear bubble strapped to Lawyer's chest before flying out to chase the parachute on the way down.
Most pets sit at home. Bebe explores the ocean floor and jumps out of planes.
This is what love looks like when there's nothing left to do but be there 🥺
A man in Italy knew his dog didn't have much time left. So he did the only thing that felt right. He carried him to the beach one last time, to the place his dog had always loved more than anywhere else. He held him by the water and stayed with him. Not because it would change anything, but because it was the last thing he could give him.
He later shared that he wanted his dog to feel the ocean one more time. The waves, the open sky, the closeness. Because his love, he said, was as endless as that ocean. The story went viral and resonated with millions of pet owners around the world who have faced the same impossible moment of letting go.
Sometimes the greatest act of love is not holding on. It's making sure the last moment is everything it should be.
This is what a 25-year double life looks like. A man who publicly supported Palestine while secretly reporting to Mossad.
In 2008, Lebanese authorities arrested Ali al-Jarrah and his brother Youssef in the Beqaa Valley and charged them with spying for Israel. Ali confessed to working for Mossad for 25 years — since 1983, one year after Israel's invasion of Lebanon. He said he was recruited by Israeli officers who had imprisoned him during the conflict.
For over two decades, Ali posed as a supporter of Palestinian causes and was a member of a Palestinian militant group. In reality, he was photographing Hezbollah supply routes, tracking the movements of political leaders, and reporting on Syrian military positions. Investigators found sophisticated communication and surveillance equipment hidden in his home and car. He received over $300,000 in payments and was given Israeli passports to travel to Israel for training and debriefing sessions. In 2011, a Lebanese military court convicted him and sentenced him to life in prison.
Ali al-Jarrah is a relative of Ziad Jarrah, the hijacker of United Airlines Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. The New York Times reported that the two men were approximately 20 years apart in age and "do not appear to have known each other well." No official investigation has established any connection between Ali's espionage activities and Ziad's involvement in the 9/11 attacks.
This case was first reported in 2008 and is resurfacing on social media in 2026.
A woman walked through Tampa airport with a live cat on her head. Nobody stopped her?!
A viral video from Tampa International Airport shows a passenger casually walking through the terminal with a live cat balanced on his head, sitting perfectly still like a hat. The clip, filmed at what appears to be a Frontier Airlines gate, exploded on social media in March 2026 with millions of views.
The passenger was identified by aviation blogger Gary Leff as Jeremy Smith, known in Atlanta as the "BeltLine Cat Guy," and the cat as Whisker. The pair are apparently well known for this — Smith regularly walks around Atlanta with Whisker perched on his head. In the video, the cat stays completely calm despite the noise and movement of the airport, which shocked most viewers.
Airlines require pets to remain in approved carriers at all times. It's unclear whether Smith boarded the plane with Whisker on his head or placed the cat in a carrier before boarding.
Everyone else came in jeans. He came in a suit with a tie clip. His reason: "First impressions matter."
A photo of a man arriving at the hospital in a full suit to meet a newborn went viral after it was shared on social media. While everyone else showed up in casual clothes, he came dressed in a suit with a tie clip and pocket square. When asked why, his answer was simple: "First impressions matter."
He said he wanted the baby to one day look back at the photos from the day she was born and see how much attention and respect she was getting. The image was originally posted by his sister, who captioned it with his quote. The tweet quickly racked up over 450,000 likes and 140,000 retweets, making it one of the most wholesome viral moments of its year.
The gesture resonated because it highlights something simple: showing up for important moments with intention says more than words ever could.
Some people search for years and never find their lost pet. She found hers by accident on Facebook.
Nicole Grimes from Pennsylvania was 10 years old when her grandmother gave her a puppy named Chloe. They were inseparable for four years. But when Nicole was 14, her father started working from home and Chloe's barking put his job at risk. The family surrendered her to the local humane society. Nicole never forgot her.
Seven years later, at 21, Nicole saw a Facebook post from a friend looking to rehome a senior dog. The dog's name was Chloe. She was the same age her childhood dog would have been. She acted the same way, giving kisses and full of energy. Nicole adopted her immediately. When her husband doubted it was the same dog, she took Chloe to the vet for a microchip scan.
The nine-digit number was an exact match. It was the same Chloe.
"It's the story of humanity, not Black history." The man making history refused to let it be divided.
Victor Glover is now on his way to the Moon as pilot of NASA's Artemis II mission — the first crewed flight beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. He's the first Black astronaut to make the journey. Crewmate Christina Koch is the first woman. Jeremy Hansen is the first non-American.
Before liftoff, Glover was asked about the significance of those firsts. His answer went viral. He said he loves that "young brown boys and girls" can look at him and see themselves in the mission. But he also said he hopes one day the world won't need to frame accomplishments by race or gender. "It's the story of humanity," he said. "Not Black history, not women's history."
The clip has been shared widely on both sides. Conservatives praised it as a rejection of identity politics. Others pointed out that Glover wasn't dismissing representation — he was calling for a future where it's no longer necessary to highlight.
Same planet, 54 years apart. NASA just dropped a comparison that has the entire internet talking.
NASA just shared a stunning side-by-side comparison of Earth taken 54 years apart. On the left, the iconic "Blue Marble" photo from Apollo 17 in 1972. On the right, a brand new image titled "Hello, World" captured by Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from the Orion spacecraft window this week.
The internet immediately noticed the 1972 version looks sharper and more vivid. The reason is not that Earth has changed. In 1972, the Sun was directly illuminating the planet. In 2026, the Sun was behind Earth, leaving much of it in shadow. The difference in camera technology also plays a role, as Apollo used film which naturally boosted color and contrast.
Two missions to the Moon, 54 years apart, and our planet still looks incredible from space.
Since the 1980s, orange Garfield phones kept appearing on Brittany's coast. In 2019, the source was finally found.
For more than 30 years, bright orange Garfield-shaped telephones kept washing up on the beaches of Brittany in northwestern France. Locals in the Iroise coast area collected them regularly during beach cleanups, but nobody could explain where they were coming from. The phones became a running joke and a local mystery, with new ones appearing after every storm.
In March 2019, members of the anti-litter group Ar Viltansoù finally solved it. Following a tip from a local farmer who remembered a storm in the early 1980s, they located a partially submerged sea cave accessible only at low tide. Inside, they found the remains of a shipping container still loaded with Garfield phones. For over three decades, the ocean had been slowly pulling them out one by one.
The story went viral as both an amusing mystery and a sobering example of how long plastic survives in the ocean.
Bondi removed Biden's portrait on day one. Now hers is in the trash. Is this karma or just politics?
On her very first day as Attorney General, Pam Bondi walked into a secure floor of the Justice Department and personally removed the portraits of President Biden, VP Harris, and AG Garland from the wall. She then demoted a respected career official for not having done it sooner. She bragged about the incident on Fox News, saying it took her "about 30 seconds."
One year later, on April 2, 2026, President Trump fired Bondi via Truth Social. Within hours, photos circulated showing her own portrait removed from DOJ walls and placed in a trash bin. The DOJ's official account called the photo "Fake News." Multiple outlets confirmed the portrait was taken down. Career officials — thousands of whom left under Bondi — were quietly celebrating.
She was fired 12 days before her scheduled Epstein testimony. Rep. Nancy Mace confirmed a congressional subpoena still stands.
Nobody asked them to help. Nobody organized it. Strangers just stepped forward, one by one, and linked arms. Ten years later, their city made sure nobody forgets.
In 2016, a dog fell into the Sayran Reservoir in Almaty, Kazakhstan, trapped by the steep concrete walls. A young man climbed down to help but couldn't get back up. Both were stranded. Then, without anyone organizing it, strangers stepped forward one by one, linked arms, and formed a human chain. Together, they pulled the man and the dog to safety. Someone filmed it. The video went viral — 15 million views on the Daily Mail's Facebook page alone, and millions more across other platforms. International news outlets covered it worldwide.
Ten years later, on March 18, 2026, the city of Almaty unveiled a bronze sculpture at the exact spot where it happened, on the embankment of the Sayran Reservoir near the Ulken River. Called "Unity," the installation was created by Yerbosyn Meldibekov, a Kazakh artist whose work has been exhibited in Antwerp, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The figures are depicted holding each other's arms, forming the same chain that saved a life a decade earlier. The project was funded by private donors and approved by the city's Department of Public Space Development.
One detail makes the sculpture unlike any other monument: the last figure's hand extends beyond the railing, reaching outward — so that any passerby can grab it and become part of the chain. It was designed that way on purpose. The city said the goal was to transform a viral moment into a permanent urban message: "This story is about people who did not walk away. It reminds us of what we are here for — to help and support one another."
A bartender from the Bronx defeated a 10-term incumbent with no money and no endorsements. Is that inspiring or terrifying — depending on which side you're on?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez grew up in the Bronx, the daughter of a small business owner and a house cleaner. Her father died of lung cancer in 2008 when she was 19 and a sophomore at Boston University. Her family nearly lost their home to foreclosure. After graduating cum laude, she returned to the Bronx and spent her twenties bartending and waitressing, working multiple jobs to help her mother keep the family afloat.
In 2018, with no political connections, no major endorsements, and a campaign she reportedly ran from a paper grocery bag behind the bar where she worked, she defeated 10-term Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley in one of the biggest primary upsets in modern U.S. history. She was outspent 10 to 1. At 29, she became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress. Her supporters call her the embodiment of the American Dream — a working-class woman of color who fought her way into a system built to keep people like her out.
Her critics see it differently. Republicans have called her a socialist and accused her of pushing policies that would bankrupt the country. Her Green New Deal proposal drew ridicule from the right and skepticism from moderate Democrats. Some in her own party have questioned whether her media profile outweighs her legislative record. She remains one of the most polarizing members of Congress — consistently among the most searched, most discussed, and most fundraised-against politicians in America. Whether people support her or oppose her, almost nobody ignores her.
Some call it protecting traditional values. Others call it a tool for suppression. Both have a point.
Russia's Supreme Court designated the so-called "International Satanism Movement" as an extremist organization and banned it nationwide. The ruling took effect immediately. The case was brought by the Prosecutor General's Office and the Justice Ministry. The hearing was held behind closed doors, no defense appeared, and the full reasoning was not published.
Critics point out that no organization by that name is formally registered anywhere in the world. Independent outlets like Meduza and the Moscow Times compared the ban to Russia's 2023 outlawing of the equally non-existent "international LGBT movement," which has already led to arrests and censorship. At a preparatory Duma session, lawmakers classified not just Satanism but also LGBT identities, abortion rights, furry subcultures, and Ukraine's Azov Brigade as threats to the state.
Anyone found violating the ban faces up to eight years in prison.
Worker: "She called the damn law on us." ICE: "This was a targeted operation, not a tip from a caller." Homeowner: "I didn't call ICE." Three versions. One arrest. Six men detained.
Six Guatemalan construction workers were detained by ICE on March 23, 2026, while finishing a roofing job at a home in Cambridge, Maryland. A co-worker identified as Bryan Polanco livestreamed the arrest for approximately 30 minutes on Facebook. In the video, Polanco claims the homeowner called ICE to avoid paying a $10,000 bill for a three-day job. "She called the damn law on us and now we're totally screwed," the workers are heard saying in Spanish. The video went viral with millions of views.
But the story has three conflicting versions. ICE issued a statement saying: "This was a targeted enforcement operation, not a tip from a caller." The agency said several of the detained workers had final orders of removal and one had a prior conviction for illegal reentry. The identified homeowner, Karen Trevino, denied calling ICE and said the property belongs to her father, not her. She has since received death threats and online harassment. Her father was recorded in the video saying: "I'm pro-ICE. I don't think illegal people should be here. I'm a retired Marine." Cambridge police confirmed no arrests or charges have been filed against the homeowner.
Snopes investigated claims that the homeowner was arrested and charged with "exploitation and extortion of migrants" and "misuse of a federal agency." Their rating: no evidence supports those claims. Maryland law does make it a felony to obtain labor by threatening to report a worker's immigration status — but no charges have been filed. The workers remain in ICE custody. Their tools and van were left behind at the property. Polanco told Univision that the homeowner warned him: if immigrants came back to finish the job, she would call ICE again. That claim has not been independently verified.
He spent 5 years in prison for exposing war crimes. His first red carpet outfit had 4,986 names on it.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange made his first major public appearance since his release from Belmarsh Prison at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. He was there for the premiere of The Six Billion Dollar Man, a Golden Globe-winning documentary about his life directed by Eugene Jarecki. But the conversation quickly shifted to what he was wearing.
Assange walked the red carpet in a white T-shirt printed with the names of 4,986 Palestinian children aged five and under who were killed since the conflict began in 2023. The back of the shirt read "Stop Israel." His wife Stella Assange wore a brooch featuring a photo of designer Vivienne Westwood holding a sign that read "Stop Killing."
Assange spent five years in a British high-security prison and seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy before his release in 2024 under a plea deal with the U.S. government.
Would you move to a remote Irish island and renovate a house if the government gave you $90,000 to do it?
Ireland's government launched the Our Living Islands policy in 2023 as a 10-year plan to reverse decades of depopulation on its remote offshore islands. Around 30 islands cut off from the mainland by the tide are eligible. The combined population of all qualifying islands was just 2,734 in the last census.
Under the program, grants of up to €84,000 are available to anyone who buys and renovates a derelict property on one of the islands. For vacant but structurally sound homes, the grant goes up to €60,000. The money can only be used for renovation work like roofing, insulation, and structural repairs.
Foreign nationals can buy property, but standard Irish immigration rules still apply for residency.
The U.S. started a war without consulting its allies. Now those allies are closing their skies. And the president who threatened to leave NATO is asking why they won't help.
Five European countries have restricted or denied U.S. military access to their airspace for operations connected to the Iran war. Spain, France, Italy, Switzerland, and Austria have all imposed varying levels of restrictions since the conflict began on February 28, 2026. The refusals are forcing U.S. military planners to seek longer, more complex transit routes between Western Europe and the Middle East.
Spain closed its airspace entirely and banned the use of the jointly operated Rota and Morón bases. Defense Minister Margarita Robles said: "Neither the bases are authorized, nor is the use of Spanish airspace authorized for any actions related to the war in Iran." Italy denied U.S. bombers landing rights at Sigonella Air Base in Sicily after learning the aircraft were already airborne without pre-filed flight plans. Switzerland, citing neutrality laws, approved only 4 of 11 U.S. overflight requests between March 5 and 23. Austria rejected all requests from the outset, with Colonel Michael Bauer stating: "Every time a request involves a country at war, it is refused." France reviewed requests on a case-by-case basis but denied overflights for weapons transport to Israel. Trump accused Paris of being "very unhelpful" and warned the U.S. would "remember" the decision.
Trump responded by calling NATO a "paper tiger" and said it was "beyond reconsideration" that the U.S. would withdraw from the alliance. "I was never swayed by NATO. I always knew they were a paper tiger and Putin knows that too, by the way," he said during his April 1 prime-time address. European leaders pushed back. Spain's Prime Minister Sánchez said: "You cannot respond to one illegality with another, because that's how humanity's great disasters begin." The refusals also extend to NATO's reluctance to join a U.S.-led naval force to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, deepening the rift between Washington and its traditional allies.
There's an island in Finland where men are completely banned. The internet can't decide if it's empowering or discriminatory.
SuperShe Island is a private women-only retreat located in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland. It was founded in 2017 by American entrepreneur Kristina Roth, who bought the 8.4-acre island after her Finnish boyfriend introduced her to the archipelago. The retreat opened in 2018 with four cabins, space for 10 guests, and a strict no-men policy. Activities included yoga, sauna rituals, nature walks, and farm-to-table dining. A week-long stay cost around €4,600.
Finland's Equality Ombudsman reviewed the women-only policy and ruled it legal. Men were only allowed on the island for construction and essential maintenance. The retreat attracted global attention and sparked heated debate about gender-exclusive spaces, safety, and whether the concept would be accepted if the roles were reversed.
What if the best medicine isn't a pill but 10 minutes of sunlight and the sound of waves?
Hospital del Mar in Barcelona sits directly across the street from the Mediterranean Sea. For years, the hospital's ICU team has been running a program called HUCIMAR, designed to humanize intensive care by taking bedridden patients outside to the seafront. Doctors, nurses, and physiotherapists wheel patients in their hospital beds to the promenade, where they can feel sunlight, breathe fresh air, and hear the waves.
The program gained global attention in 2020 when photos of COVID-19 patients being taken to the beach went viral. One patient, Francisco Espana, had been sedated in the ICU for nearly two months before his team took him outside. He called it the best day he could remember. Doctors reported that even 10 minutes at the beach visibly improved patients' moods and emotional recovery.
The program has since been documented in peer-reviewed medical literature as a model for humanizing critical care.
He was found starving outside a chapel. Now he sits at the altar in a custom robe and never misses a service.
A stray dog named Johnny wandered up to the Chapel of Santa Ana and São Joaquim in Barretos, Brazil, around 2021. He was skinny, sick, and had signs of abuse. Father Luiz Paulo Soares took him in, fed him, and nursed him back to health. From that day on, Johnny never left. He started following the priest everywhere, including to the altar during mass.
Father Luiz had a small red and white robe made for him, and Johnny became the parish's official "cãoroinha," a Portuguese wordplay combining the words for dog and altar server. He attends every mass, procession, wedding, and baptism. When the church bell rings, he runs back from wherever he is in the neighborhood. Parishioners say he walks between the pews during services, quietly asking for pets.
Father Luiz also cares for 15 other rescued street dogs at the parish.
MIT studied thousands of families and concluded that the second child is basically a chaos agent.
A major study led by MIT economist Joseph Doyle analyzed thousands of families in both Denmark and Florida and found that second-born children, especially boys, are 20 to 40 percent more likely to be disciplined in school and come into contact with the criminal justice system compared to their older siblings. The results were remarkably consistent across both countries despite vastly different cultures and education systems.
The researchers found that the key factor wasn't health, income, or education quality. It was parental attention. First-born children receive more one-on-one time with their parents during early development. When a second child arrives, that attention gets split. On top of that, the first-born's main role model is an adult. The second-born's first role model is a toddler.
The study doesn't mean second borns are doomed. It means the timing and balance of attention during early childhood matters more than most parents realize.
Something 457 million light-years away is sending a signal that repeats every 16 days. And we still have no idea what it is.
A radio signal from a galaxy roughly 500 million light-years away has been repeating on a precise 16.35-day cycle since it was first detected in 2018. For four days, the signal bursts once or twice per hour. Then it goes silent for twelve days. Then the whole pattern starts again. It is the first fast radio burst ever found with a regular repeating cycle.
The signal, known as FRB 180916.J0158+65, was detected by the CHIME radio telescope in British Columbia, Canada. Scientists observed the pattern for over 400 days. The leading theories suggest it may come from a neutron star in a binary system, where the orbit of a companion object causes the signal to face Earth at regular intervals. Alien origins have been considered but are widely dismissed.
Despite years of study, no definitive explanation has been confirmed.
Wales is making it illegal for politicians to lie. Why isn't every country doing this?
Wales is on track to become the first place in the world to make it a criminal offense for politicians to deliberately lie during election campaigns. A bill passed its first stage in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, and is now in the amendment phase. If fully passed, politicians or candidates who knowingly make false statements to influence voters could be disqualified from holding office.
The law was championed by Adam Price, former leader of Plaid Cymru, who has pushed for it since the Iraq War. Only 9% of UK voters trust politicians to tell the truth, a 40-year low. Supporters argue the law brings politics in line with other professions where lying has real consequences. Critics warn it could discourage open debate and punish honest mistakes.
The bill would not take effect until the 2030 Welsh election at the earliest.
54 murders. 139 shootings. Both historic lows. New York City just had the safest first quarter in recorded history.
New York City recorded the fewest murders and shooting incidents in the first three months of any year since the city began tracking crime. The NYPD announced on April 2 that there were 54 murders between January and March 2026, beating the previous record of 60 set in 2018. Shooting incidents tied last year's historic low at 139. Major crime fell 5.3% citywide, with declines in all five boroughs.
The numbers are significant across the board. Brooklyn saw a 57% drop in murders. Manhattan recorded a 44% decrease. Staten Island has had zero murders in 2026 — 178 days since the last one, the second-longest streak in recorded history. Burglaries fell 20.6% to their second-lowest level ever. Robberies dropped nearly 8%. Retail theft declined 20%. Public housing had the safest start to a year in recorded history, with record lows in murders, shootings, shooting victims, and robberies.
The NYPD credits its "precision policing" strategy — deploying up to 1,800 officers to nightly foot posts across 64 high-crime zones, targeting violent gangs, and removing over 1,000 guns from city streets since January 1. Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the results are "not happening by chance." Not all crime fell: hate crimes rose 11.7%, with 55% of confirmed cases being antisemitic. Reported rape also increased, partly attributed to a 2024 state law that broadened the legal definition.
His defense was that stray cats don't count as real animals under the law. The Supreme Court said "any means all."
Cleveland police found a stray kitten soaked in bleach in the basement of an apartment building. Alonzo Kyles admitted he poured bleach on the floor because he was afraid of the cat and wanted it to leave. The kitten's paws were burned, red, and swollen. A veterinarian warned that bleach exposure can be fatal to cats. Kyles was convicted of felony animal cruelty under Goddard's Law and sentenced to nine months.
An appeals court overturned the conviction, ruling a stray cat does not qualify as a "companion animal" and the charge should only be a misdemeanor. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court, which reversed the decision unanimously in October 2024. Justice Patrick Fischer wrote: "Any means all."
The ruling means every cat and dog in Ohio is now protected by felony cruelty laws, whether owned, stray, or living outdoors.
Some people write 3-page resumes. This guy submitted a blank page and called it potential.
A photo of a resume has been going viral online and it's easy to see why. The page is almost entirely blank. There's a small headshot in the corner, a generic objectives section at the top, and then nothing. The rest of the page is completely empty. At the bottom, one line reads: "Hire me to unlock my full potential."
The internet immediately recognized the format. It looks exactly like a locked character screen from a video game, where you can see the outline but need to complete something to access it. The joke is that this applicant hasn't unlocked any skills, experience, or qualifications yet. You have to hire them first.
It's the most honest resume the internet has ever seen.
His wife went blind. She stopped leaving the house. So he spent two years planting thousands of flowers she could smell.
Toshiyuki Kuroki spent two years planting thousands of shibazakura — pink moss phlox — across the hillside of his dairy farm in Shintomi, Japan, so his blind wife Yasuko could experience them through scent. Yasuko had lost her sight to diabetes and fallen into a deep depression, rarely leaving the house.
Toshiyuki chose shibazakura specifically because the flowers are known for their strong, sweet fragrance. He planted them by hand across the property over two years. When they finally bloomed, the hillside turned into a sea of bright pink, and the scent filled the air around their home. Yasuko began stepping outside again. She couldn't see the flowers, but she could smell them, and that was enough to bring her back to life. The couple had been married for over 30 years at the time.
The story spread across Japanese media and then internationally. Today, the Kuroki farm draws thousands of visitors from across Japan every spring during bloom season. What started as one man's quiet act of love for his wife became one of the most visited flower gardens in Miyazaki Prefecture — a place people travel to not just for the flowers, but for the story behind them.
A 15-year-old boy with cancer had one regret: he'd miss his graduation photo. His classmates walked 2 km to the hospital. He died the next morning.
Ren Junjie was 15 years old and dying of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in a hospital in Sichuan Province, China. He was bedridden, on oxygen, and too weak to move. He told his family he had one regret — he wouldn't be in his class graduation photo.
When his classmates found out, more than 60 students and teachers from Yilong Middle School walked 2 kilometers from the school to the hospital, carrying benches with them. Six of Ren's male classmates wheeled his hospital bed into the courtyard. He was wearing his school uniform and an oxygen mask. They placed him in the center of the photo. His classmates brought him letters, flowers, and a basketball signed by all of them. "I wish you could get better and come back to us," one student wrote. They told him they'd see him in high school.
Ren passed away at 4 AM the next morning, one month before his 16th birthday. His father said he was deeply moved that more than 60 classmates came — all voluntarily. The photo went viral across Chinese social media, reaching over 8 million people. One comment read: "In the last group photo of his life, surrounding him were the best classmates and teachers in the world."
The graduation photo was taken on May 17, 2025. Ren died on May 18.
She glued googly eyes on a sculpture and got a criminal record. The question is: did she improve it?
In July 2025, the city of Mount Gambier in South Australia unveiled a public sculpture called Cast in Blue, a bright blue figure inspired by ancient megafauna found in local caves. The piece cost A$136,000 and was immediately controversial. Locals nicknamed it the "Blue Blob" and many called it a waste of taxpayer money, especially after council rates had already gone up two years in a row.
In September, a 19-year-old named Amelia Vanderhorst stuck a pair of googly eyes on the sculpture after a night out involving MDMA and three liters of vodka. She posted photos online and the internet overwhelmingly decided the eyes were an improvement. The adhesive couldn't be removed without damaging the paint, costing the city over $2,000 in repairs.
Vanderhorst pleaded guilty to a graffiti charge on March 24, 2026, and was fined A$2,000 plus 60 hours of community service.
The game ended 0-0. But the moment everyone's talking about happened before the first whistle.
Before their UEFA U21 European Championship qualifier on March 31, 2026, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Under-21 players refused to shake hands with their Israeli counterparts. The match was played on neutral ground in Budaörs near Budapest, Hungary, as Israel cannot host home games due to the ongoing security situation. The video of the incident went viral immediately.
In the footage, several Israeli players can be seen lining up with their hands extended in the customary pre-match greeting. Most Bosnian players walked straight past without acknowledging the gesture and headed to their half of the pitch. Bosnia captain Muhamed Buljubašić was among those who refused.
Neither UEFA nor either team's football association has issued a formal response to the incident, but the debate online has been intense.
After seeing this photo from 1929, you'll never walk through Grand Central Terminal the same way again.
In 1929, photographer Hal Morey captured one of the most famous images in American architecture — massive shafts of sunlight streaming through the south-facing windows of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. The light hit the Main Concourse floor like a cathedral. The surrounding skyline was still low enough to let direct sunlight pour in unobstructed.
That view no longer exists. Skyscrapers built along Park Avenue in the decades that followed now block the sun from ever reaching the concourse floor at that angle. The change began with New York's zoning laws, starting with the 1916 Zoning Resolution, which encouraged upward expansion. By the mid-20th century, the open sky that made the light possible was gone. The terminal itself hasn't changed — everything around it has.
Grand Central Terminal opened in 1913 and remains one of the most visited landmarks in the world, with roughly 750,000 people passing through daily. Most of them will never know what the space once looked like when the sun could still reach inside.
Male pilots refused to test certain planes. She flew them anyway. Then the program was disbanded and the women went home without a single benefit. It took 33 years for the government to admit they existed.
On May 4, 1944, Mildred "Micky" Axton became the first woman to fly a B-29 Superfortress — the plane that would later drop atomic bombs to end WWII. She was 25. Mid-flight, a chief engineer asked if she wanted to try. She crawled through a tunnel over the open bomb bay, took the pilot's seat and flew for 20 minutes. Then went home and whispered it to her husband. Classified.
Axton was a WASP — one of 1,074 women who ferried bombers and tested planes male pilots refused to touch. 38 died in service. When one was killed, her fellow pilots passed a hat to send the body home. No funeral. No benefits. In 1944, the program was disbanded. For 33 years, the government acted as though they never existed.
In 1977, Carter granted WASPs veteran status. In 2006, Boeing published Axton's story — 62 years late. In 2009, Congress awarded the Congressional Gold Medal. Axton died February 6, 2010. The ceremony was March 10. Her family accepted it.
This is what happens when a country that mastered water engineering turns its attention to the energy crisis
The Netherlands is deploying floating data centers on its canals, using the surrounding water as a natural cooling system instead of energy-intensive air conditioning. The concept works by circulating cool canal water through heat exchangers inside the server facility. As servers generate heat, the water absorbs it and carries it away. The water then returns to the canal to cool naturally in a closed loop. The result is a reduction in energy consumption of over 50% compared to traditional air-cooled facilities.
The idea builds on a long Dutch tradition of engineering around water. Google invested 45 million euros in a canal water pipeline project to cool its data center in Eemshaven, running a 28-kilometer pipeline from the Eems Canal. Nautilus Data Technologies and Amsterdam-based engineers have developed autonomous floating platforms that go a step further by placing the entire facility on the water itself. Some designs include solar panels for near-zero emissions.
With data centers already consuming nearly 3% of global electricity and demand growing with AI, cloud storage, and 5G, the energy footprint is becoming a serious concern. The Dutch approach solves two problems at once: it reduces energy use and saves valuable urban land in one of Europe's most densely populated countries.
You think heroes need weapons, badges, or training. These two had bikes and the refusal to look away.
5-year-old Jocelyn Rojas was playing in her grandmother's front yard in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, when a man lured her into his car by offering ice cream. She vanished. For two hours, police and neighbors searched the area on foot. An Amber Alert was about to be issued. Then 15-year-old Temar Boggs and his friend Chris Garcia jumped on their bikes.
About half a mile away, they spotted a girl matching Jocelyn's description inside a sedan driven by an elderly man. They started following. Every time the driver turned down a side street, the boys followed. Every time he doubled back, they stayed on him. For 15 minutes, two teenagers on bicycles chased a car through the streets of Lancaster. The driver realized he couldn't shake them. He stopped, pushed the girl out, and drove off.
Jocelyn ran to Temar and said five words: "I just want my mom." He brought her home. Her mother later said: "It's amazing that teenagers put their lives in danger to make sure my child was okay."
Did you know your mother's cells are still inside your body right now? Not a metaphor. It's called microchimerism — and science has confirmed it.
Your mother's cells are inside your body right now. It's not a metaphor — it's a biological phenomenon called microchimerism. During pregnancy, maternal cells cross the placenta into the developing fetus and remain there for decades, possibly for life. Scientists have found these cells in the blood, bone marrow, skin, liver and brain of adults.
The exchange goes both ways. Fetal cells also migrate into the mother and persist for decades. These cells can differentiate into specialized tissues, help repair wounds and may regulate the immune system. The science is peer-reviewed and well documented.
Even after a mother dies, her cells remain living inside her children. Quietly functioning. Still part of their biology. "A piece of her remains" isn't poetry — it's peer-reviewed science. Microchimerism is one of the most profound biological connections between any two human beings.
Dubai is the first country to officially remove the word housewife from all government documents and replace it with a title of honor.
On March 21, 2026, Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum announced that the title "housewife" would be officially replaced with "Generation Shaper" across all UAE government documents. The directive was issued to the Community Development Authority on Mother's Day and applies to Emirates IDs, clinic records, school documents, and all other official forms.
Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X: "Mothers are the first school for their children, the place where children learn belonging, responsibility and the values that shape strong nations." He said the word housewife only describes where a woman is, while Generation Shaper describes the work she actually does: raising children, teaching values, and building the foundation of society.
It is not the first time the UAE has used language this way. In 2017, Sheikh Mohammed replaced "people with disabilities" with "People of Determination" on all official documents.
The ice melts. The rope tightens. That's the point. That's what they say is happening to the planet.
In the center of Cologne, Germany, three climate activists from Fridays for Future stood on blocks of melting ice with nooses tied around their necks. The performance, called "Eis am Strick" (Ice on the Rope), was designed to deliver a single visual message: time is running out. As the ice melted in the summer heat, the ropes tightened. That was the point.
The protest was part of a week-long campaign to pressure the Cologne city parliament into declaring a climate emergency. It worked. The city declared a climate emergency one day after the action began. The image went viral worldwide and has since been replicated at climate protests across Europe.
Whether you agree with the method or not, the image is impossible to ignore. Three people, standing in silence, slowly running out of the one thing keeping them alive. It's the kind of protest that doesn't need a slogan to make you think.
The world's oldest living animal just died at 193. He was born before the telephone, the light bulb, and photography.
Jonathan, the world's oldest known land animal, died on April 1, 2026 on the island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean. He was approximately 193 years old. A Seychelles giant tortoise, Jonathan was born around 1832 and arrived on Saint Helena in 1882 as a gift to the island's governor. He lived on the grounds of Plantation House for 144 years.
Jonathan held the Guinness World Record as the oldest living land animal and the oldest tortoise ever recorded. He outlived 8 British monarchs, 40 U.S. presidents, and 31 governors of Saint Helena. He survived both World Wars and was born before the telephone, the light bulb, and the first photograph of a person. Despite losing his sight to cataracts and his sense of smell, he remained active and was hand-fed by veterinarian Joe Hollins.
He is survived by three companion tortoises: David, Emma, and Frederik.
They arrested the Statue of Liberty at a protest called "No Kings." You can't make this up.
During the "No Kings" protest in downtown Los Angeles on March 28, 2026, a woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty was arrested by LAPD officers. She wore green body paint, a foam crown, and chains around her waist. The AP photo of her smiling as officers led her away went instantly viral, becoming the defining image of the protest wave.
The arrest happened after the main rally ended and tensions escalated outside the Metropolitan Detention Center. Protesters attempted to tear down fencing and threw rocks, bottles, and concrete at DHS officers, who responded with tear gas. In total, 75 people were arrested, including 8 juveniles and one person carrying a dagger.
The "No Kings" protests were held nationwide with over 3,100 registered events across all 50 states. Organizers described it as the largest single-day nonviolent protest in modern American history.
She worked 100% remote from her basement. Posed zero risk. They still fired her for refusing the COVID vaccine.
A federal jury in Detroit awarded $12.69 million to Lisa Domski, a Catholic IT specialist who was fired by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan after 38 years for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds. Domski worked 100% remotely during the pandemic and 75% remotely before it. She argued the vaccines conflicted with her Catholic beliefs because they were developed or tested using fetal cell lines from abortions.
She submitted a written statement with her priest's contact information requesting a religious exemption. Blue Cross never followed up and denied her request. The company rejected 75% of all religious exemptions and fired 250 employees in January 2022. The jury found this constituted religious discrimination and awarded $10 million in punitive damages, $1.7 million in lost wages, and $1 million in noneconomic damages.
Her attorney Jon Marko represents 170 additional employees in similar lawsuits against Blue Cross.A jury awarded $12.7 million to a woman fired for refusing the COVID vaccine on religious grounds.
His best friend apologized years later for not stopping him. Sam started crying. He couldn't even wipe his own tears.
Sam Ballard was a healthy 19-year-old rugby player from Sydney drinking wine with friends in a backyard. A slug crawled across the table and someone dared him to eat it. He did. Within days, he was in severe pain. Within weeks, he was in the hospital. The slug had been carrying a parasite called rat lungworm, which traveled to his brain and caused a catastrophic infection.
Sam fell into a coma that lasted 420 days. When he woke up, he was paralyzed from the neck down, unable to eat without a tube, and required 24-hour care for the rest of his life. His mind was still sharp. He understood everything happening around him. His best friend Jimmy later apologized to Sam for not stopping him that night. Sam broke down crying.
Sam Ballard died on November 2, 2018, at age 28, surrounded by 20 of the people he loved most. His last words to his mother were: "I love you."
"I don't believe God made these animals for us to subjugate and torture." FDA Commissioner Makary said that as he announced the end of animal testing on beagles, chimps and other animals.
The FDA is phasing out animal testing on beagles, chimpanzees and other animals. Commissioner Makary confirmed all FDA-housed beagles have been removed and the kennels are empty. The NIH closed its last beagle lab. The replacement: computational modeling, organ-on-a-chip technology and human cell-based testing.
Makary said scientists "preyed on beagles because they are docile" and added: "I don't believe God made these animals for us to subjugate and torture." He called the new methods "better, cheaper, safer and more humane." 90% of drugs that pass animal testing fail in human trials — meaning animal models are poor predictors. Thousands of animals could be spared each year.
The shift has bipartisan support. The FDA Modernization Act passed the Senate in December. Animal welfare advocates have fought for this since the 1950s. The FDA says the new methods could also lower drug costs and speed up treatments for patients.
Sometimes the one who looks nothing like you is exactly the one you're supposed to be with.
Kiwi is a brightly colored lovebird who lives with his owner Maura Hennelly in California. In 2017, Maura noticed he was getting lonely and decided to find him a partner. The first girlfriend didn't work out. The two birds just weren't compatible. So Maura tried again and brought home a dark, grey-feathered bird she named Siouxsie, after the lead singer of the post-punk band Siouxsie and the Banshees.
It was love at first sight. Despite looking completely different, the two were inseparable from the start. Kiwi would feed her seed puree, they'd cuddle together in his coconut nest, and before long, Siouxsie laid four eggs. All four hatched healthy, and as their feathers grew in, they turned out to be a perfect mix of both parents: half rainbow, half goth.
Maura shared the family's story on Twitter in 2018 and it went viral almost immediately. Millions of people fell in love with the idea that the most different-looking pair could create the most beautiful family.
A country that depends on tourism just gave up a revenue stream to make a political statement.
The Maldives has officially banned all Israeli passport holders from entering the country. President Mohamed Muizzu signed the legislation into law on April 15, 2025, shortly after parliament approved it. The ban took effect immediately. The government cited "resolute solidarity with the Palestinian people" and condemned what it called "ongoing acts of genocide committed by Israel."
The ban applies to anyone traveling on an Israeli passport. Dual nationals can still enter using a different passport. It marks the end of a 30-year period during which Israelis were allowed to visit the luxury island nation. In 2023, about 11,000 Israelis visited the Maldives. By February 2025, that number had dropped to just 59.
The Maldives is a small Islamic republic of 1,192 coral islands that receives nearly 2 million tourists a year, mostly from Europe and Asia. It has no diplomatic ties with Israel and had previously banned Israeli visitors before lifting the restriction in the 1990s. This latest move is being called the strongest tourism action any country has taken against Israel since the start of the Gaza conflict.
He says humans were abducted from war zones and forced to breed with captured aliens. And he's not joking.
Former U.S. Congressman Matt Gaetz appeared on the Benny Johnson Show on March 31, 2026, and claimed he was once briefed by a uniformed member of the U.S. Army about a secret government program involving alien-human breeding. He said the briefer described 6 to 12 locations across the country where captured extraterrestrials were forced to breed with humans who had been abducted from war zones and migrant caravans. The goal, according to Gaetz, was to create a hybrid race capable of intergalactic communication.
Gaetz said the briefing was non-classified and that his staff was present. He also referenced David Grusch's testimony about non-human biologics found in crash sites and said he had special compartmentalized clearance during his time on the House Emerging Threats subcommittee.
No official statement from the U.S. Army has confirmed any such program or briefing.
This is what it looks like when a state decides to protect wildlife and drivers at the same time.
Colorado has opened North America's largest wildlife overpass, built over one of the state's busiest interstate highways. The bridge allows elk, deer, bears, and other animals to safely cross above fast-moving traffic instead of walking directly through it. For years, this stretch of highway has been one of the most dangerous in the state for wildlife-vehicle collisions, causing injuries, deaths, and millions in property damage every year.
The overpass is designed to blend into the natural environment. It's covered with soil and native vegetation so animals treat it like a natural part of the landscape. Fencing along the highway guides wildlife toward the crossing instead of into traffic. Studies on similar wildlife crossings in other states have shown collision reductions of up to 90%.
The project is part of a growing movement across North America to rethink how roads interact with ecosystems. Instead of building highways that cut through migration routes and hoping for the best, states like Colorado are proving that infrastructure can work for both people and wildlife.
More than 2,300 children are being held in immigration detention with their parents. The majority are at one facility in Texas. Now dozens of Hollywood's biggest names are demanding it be closed.
Pedro Pascal, Madonna, Mark Ruffalo, Jane Fonda, Ms. Rachel and dozens more signed an open letter demanding the closure of the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas. The facility, run by private prison company CoreCivic, holds more detained children than any other ICE site. Over 2,300 children are in detention with their parents.
Court filings describe food contaminated with worms, refusals to provide clean water, sleep deprivation and medical neglect. Children reported lights that never turn off and limited education. "Children belong in schools and on playgrounds, not in detention centers," the letter reads.
Ms. Rachel brought the story to attention after video-calling detained children, including 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos, who went viral in his Spider-Man backpack after ICE sent him to Dilley. "Every child, everywhere, deserves to feel safe," she said. The administration says family detention is necessary to enforce immigration law.
Were things actually better, or do we just remember them that way?
An MSNBC analyst recently said that seeing Barack Obama reminds Americans of a time when the country felt more united. The comment sparked immediate debate online, with some agreeing that the Obama era, whatever its flaws, felt calmer by comparison, and others pushing back hard, arguing that division was already deep during his presidency.
The truth is probably somewhere in the middle. The Obama years had their own intense polarization, from the Tea Party movement to Ferguson to the rise of political media warfare. But for many Americans, the tone of public life felt different. Whether that's reality or nostalgia is part of what makes this such a loaded conversation.
Apple says Face ID has a 1 in a million failure rate. This woman beat those odds twice.
A woman in Nanjing, China discovered that her coworker could unlock her brand new iPhone X using Face ID, despite never having registered her face on the device. The two women are not related. They just happen to look similar enough to fool Apple's facial recognition system.
She contacted Apple, and they replaced the phone. She set up Face ID fresh on the new device. Her coworker tried again. It unlocked. Same result, different phone. Apple eventually gave her a full refund.
Apple has stated that Face ID has a 1 in 1,000,000 chance of being unlocked by a random person. But the company has also acknowledged that the odds drop significantly among people with similar facial features, including siblings, twins, and apparently, coworkers who happen to share a resemblance. The case raised real questions about the reliability of biometric security and became one of the most widely discussed Face ID failures since the feature launched.
She brought 23 family members to a first date to "test his generosity." He walked out. Who was wrong?
A man was set up on a blind date by his mother. He agreed to pay for dinner, expecting a quiet evening for two. When he arrived at the restaurant, his date was already there. So were 23 of her family members. She later told local media she had brought them to "test his generosity" before committing to a relationship.
The bill came to $3,100. When it was placed on the table, the man got up and walked out. He later agreed to pay about $687 to cover his own meal and his date's, but refused to pay a cent for the 23 uninvited guests. The woman and her family were left to split the rest.
The story went viral on Weibo with over 260 million views. The internet sided overwhelmingly with the man. One of the top comments: "Even an idiot would never bring 23 people to a date."
This is what happens when a data scientist refuses to accept his dog's death sentence.
When vets told Sydney tech entrepreneur Paul Conyngham that his rescue dog Rosie had months to live, he didn't accept it. Rosie had aggressive mast cell cancer. Chemotherapy slowed the spread but couldn't shrink the tumors. A pharmaceutical company refused to provide an immunotherapy drug for compassionate use. So Conyngham, a data scientist with no background in biology, opened ChatGPT and started building a plan.
He paid $3,000 to have Rosie's tumor DNA and healthy DNA sequenced at the University of New South Wales. He used ChatGPT as a research assistant to navigate the science, and AlphaFold to model the mutated proteins driving the cancer. From that data, he designed a custom mRNA vaccine targeting the specific mutations in Rosie's tumor. UNSW's RNA Institute produced the vaccine in under two months.
Rosie received her first injection in December 2025. Within one month, the tennis-ball-sized tumor on her leg had shrunk by 75%. She went from barely moving to jumping fences at the dog park. It's not a cure. One tumor didn't respond, and a second vaccine is being designed. But researchers called it the first personalized cancer vaccine ever made for a dog.
413,793 KitKat bars. 12 tons. One truck. Vanished somewhere between Italy and Poland. Right before Easter. The truck still hasn't been found.
Thieves stole 12 tons of KitKat bars — 413,793 units of a new chocolate range — from a truck traveling from central Italy to Poland. Nestlé confirmed the theft on March 27. The truck and its contents are still missing. The heist happened days before Easter, one of the biggest chocolate sales periods of the year.
Nestlé said the bars could enter "unofficial sales channels" but can be traced via batch codes. Cargo theft is surging in Europe — 50,000+ incidents in 2023, $8.9 billion in annual losses. A spokesperson joked: "We've always encouraged people to have a break. But thieves took the message too literally."
Nestlé says supply won't be affected. This isn't the first chocolate heist — in 2023, a British man got 18 months for stealing 200,000 Cadbury Creme Eggs. Hours after the KitKat story went viral, a meme coin named "KitKat" launched on Solana and surged over 2,000%.
She lost her mother to cancer after a misdiagnosis. At 16, she built an AI system to prevent the same thing from happening to others.
Melek Öztürk was 16 when her mother was first misdiagnosed with pancreatic cancer, then correctly identified with adrenal gland cancer. The delays and confusion during treatment showed her firsthand how much damage a wrong diagnosis can do. Her mother didn't survive. Instead of letting that grief consume her, Melek channeled it into something that could help others.
Working through her school's math club "Matrix" in Izmir, Turkey, she developed an AI system called ONCOMathRIX that uses topological and differential analysis to detect kidney cell carcinoma from pathological images in seconds. It was tested on 537 open-source datasets and achieved a 97% accuracy rate. A professor at Ege University's medical faculty initially saw it as a student hobby project, then realized the system was filling a real gap in the literature.
The project has passed the first round of TEKNOFEST, Turkey's largest technology competition, and is currently in the patent process. She is 16 years old.
Kristi Noem is already being discussed as a possible 2028 presidential candidate. Could she become America's first female president?
Kristi Noem, currently serving as Secretary of Homeland Security under President Trump, is being discussed as a potential 2028 Republican presidential candidate. If elected, she would make history as the first female president of the United States.
As DHS Secretary, Noem has taken a high-profile role in Trump's immigration enforcement agenda, frequently appearing alongside ICE agents during raids. Before joining the cabinet, she served as governor of South Dakota, where she gained national attention for resisting COVID lockdowns. She was also once considered as a possible VP pick for Trump.
No announcement has been made, and current prediction markets place her well behind front-runners like JD Vance and Marco Rubio. But 2028 is still wide open.
She is the face of Armani Beauty but the internet keeps saying she looks better without any makeup at all.
Sydney Sweeney is trending again after barefaced photos of her went viral, with many saying she looks better without makeup than on the red carpet. The Euphoria and White Lotus star is the face of Armani Beauty but regularly shares unfiltered photos of herself on social media.
Sweeney has said she barely wore makeup before moving to L.A. and only learned to use it on the set of Euphoria. She struggled with cystic acne as a teenager and once covered her face with Band-Aids just to go to school. Today, she is widely considered one of the most naturally beautiful women in Hollywood.
Natural or glam — the internet has made its choice.
Bill Gates wants your digital ID tied to your bank account, health records, and farm data. Are you comfortable with that?
At the IIT Delhi Innovation Forum in February 2024, Bill Gates praised India's digital public infrastructure as a model for the world. He described a system that begins with biometric identity linked to bank accounts and payment systems, and expands into agriculture with farmer profiles, health records, and climate-related tools. His exact words: "That basic structure that starts with identity and bank accounts and payments is just foundational."
Gates highlighted how India's Aadhaar-based system helped farmers in Odisha receive pest warnings and crop advice, preventing a major infestation that would have destroyed most of the state's paddy crop. He also pointed to health records and digital payments as key components. The Gates Foundation has invested $200 million into digital public infrastructure, including digital ID systems and payment platforms used in over a dozen countries.
Critics call it a blueprint for mass surveillance. Supporters say it has brought millions of previously unbanked people access to financial services.
Before: everything bought during marriage was split 50/50. Now: whoever paid for it keeps it. China just changed divorce forever.
Since February 1, 2025, China's updated divorce law has fundamentally changed how property is divided in a divorce. Under the new rules, assets are no longer automatically split 50/50. Instead, property is awarded to whoever can prove they paid for it. If a house is registered in the husband's name and the wife cannot provide bank records, mortgage payments, or contracts showing her financial contribution, she may receive nothing.
The law also introduced a mandatory 30-day cooling-off period for mutual divorces, during which either party can cancel the process. China's divorce rate has dropped dramatically since the changes, with some reports citing a 70% decline. The government says the reforms are designed to reduce impulsive divorces and protect individual assets.
Critics argue the law punishes women who gave up careers to raise children, since non-financial contributions like homemaking and childcare are not automatically recognized as grounds for property division. In a country where homes are often registered under the husband's name, millions of women could be left financially vulnerable if their marriages end.
They weigh up to 5 tons each. But when they sleep together like this, they look like the gentlest creatures on Earth ❤️
A drone flying over a forest in India captured something rarely seen: an entire elephant family lying down together, fast asleep. The image shows adults and calves huddled close, some with trunks draped over each other, completely at rest. It's the kind of moment that almost never gets documented because elephants typically sleep standing up, and when they do lie down, it's usually for only a few hours.
Elephants are among the lightest sleepers in the animal kingdom, averaging just two to four hours of sleep per day. For an entire group to lie down at the same time means they feel safe enough to let their guard down completely. In the wild, at least one member of the herd usually stays awake to watch for predators.
The photo went viral almost immediately. No dramatic story, no tragedy, no controversy. Just a family, resting together, in a way that reminded millions of people that peace still exists somewhere.
He grew up herding cattle. Decades later, he performed a surgery that had never been done in human history.
Professor Mashudu Tshifularo grew up herding cattle in a small village in Venda, South Africa. At 13, he decided he would become a doctor. Decades later, he became the youngest and only Black professor of Ear, Nose, and Throat surgery in the country. Then he did something no doctor in history had ever done.
At Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, Tshifularo replaced the damaged middle ear bones of a patient who had lost his hearing in a car accident with custom 3D-printed titanium implants. The surgery took less than two hours. Within two weeks, the patient could hear again. It was the world's first middle ear transplant using 3D-printed bones.
The procedure can treat conductive hearing loss caused by birth defects, infection, or trauma, and can be performed on patients of any age, including newborns. Tshifularo is now seeking funding to make the surgery accessible to underserved communities across Africa.