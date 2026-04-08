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We have a wealth of information at our fingertips. Every day we are bombarded with news, facts, images, and stories. So much so that it’s near-impossible to consume it all. Sometimes, we miss some of the most interesting content while delving into our daily feeds.

But did you know… there’s a Facebook page filled with Things You Don’t Know? With more than 7.5 million followers, it must be doing something right. Here, you won’t only find fun facts and feel-good stories. It’s a mixture of the good, the bad, and the most bizarre happenings in the world around us. A gallery of images with captions that give you just the right amount of information to understand the background and context.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best posts for you to scroll through when you feel the need to learn more than what you already know. Close your other tabs, get comfortable, and keep scrolling. We also take a look at how news organizations decide what to prioritize, and where most of us prefer to get our info from. You'll find that between the images.