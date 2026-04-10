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Italian artist Paola Grizi creates sculptures that feel as if they exist somewhere between literature, memory, and the human subconscious. Working primarily in bronze and terracotta, she transforms books, pages, and folded surfaces into haunting sculptural forms where faces, hands, and fragments of expression seem to emerge from within the material itself. Rather than treating the human face as a straightforward portrait, Grizi uses it almost like a revelation in progress, something half-hidden and half-born, caught between silence and self-discovery. Her pieces carry a strong emotional and symbolic charge, inviting viewers to look beyond the surface and into the inner tension of the work.

Grizi’s path to sculpture was shaped by both art and language. Mentored early on by her grandfather, the Italian ceramist, painter, and sculptor Rodolfo Ceccaroni, she developed a deep connection to clay from childhood. She later studied Classics and earned a degree in Italian Literature from Sapienza University of Rome before beginning a career in journalism and editing, experiences that still echo in her art today. In her work, writing and sculpture are deeply intertwined: letters, markings, and page-like forms become part of the piece's body, as though thought itself has taken physical shape. Over the years, her work has earned major recognition, including awards and invitations to international ceramic symposiums, while exhibitions across Italy and beyond have helped establish her as a distinctive contemporary sculptor whose art explores the fine line between figurative form and abstraction.

Let us know which one you felt the most connection to, and of course, check out Paola’s other work on her Instagram page and website.

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Image credits: Paola Grizi