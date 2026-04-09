Fired Employee Finds Manager’s Dark Secret, Takes Over Her Job: “Tears Flowing, Begging”

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Regardless of what you think of your manager, you probably need them to believe that you’re a huge fan. As long as you always complete your assignments with a smile and go above and beyond whenever possible, your job should be safe.

But when one person was suddenly fired purely because their manager had it out for them, they decided that they had nothing to lose. Below, you’ll find the full story of how they managed to enact revenge on their former boss, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared.

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This person was suddenly fired from their job because their manager wasn’t a fan of them

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

So when they realized they had nothing to lose, they decided to dig up some dirt on their former boss

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Kev Costello / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: merk35802

One in three employees say they have a toxic boss

We all know that we don’t go to work to have fun. Everybody is there for a paycheck, even if they pretend to be passionate about spreadsheets and payroll. But you shouldn’t be miserable at work either. And unfortunately, many people are. According to research from Stagwell, one in three employees say they have a toxic boss.

Meanwhile, 71% of workers report experiencing anxiety over the weekends about returning to the office on Monday. Over half of employees have had nightmares about their toxic boss, and two-thirds of those who can’t stand their boss are actively looking for a new job. 41% of these workers have even sought therapy to help them cope with a toxic work environment.

As far as why there are so many bad managers out there, Fast Company says many of them were simply unprepared for their role. They were likely promoted because they did excellent work in their previous position, but that doesn’t mean that they were meant to manage a team. Being a great boss requires the ability to build relationships and trust with your employees, and managers must know how to solve problems.

There’s a big difference between simply knowing how to do a job and knowing how to delegate tasks and manage others who are in that role. And sadly, the mistake that many bosses make is micromanaging. Inexperienced managers may rely on this if they’re worried about losing control of their team, but it always backfires.

Employees want to feel like they’re being trusted to do their job well; they don’t want someone breathing down their neck all day. Managers should focus on communicating tasks clearly and guiding their team members, rather than keeping them on a tight leash that’s bound to make them feel suffocated.

Many managers are simply unprepared for their role

Another issue with many managers is that they’re not even comfortable in their current position. A 2025 study from SafetyCulture found that 9 out of 10 managers experience frustrations in their roles, and the majority say they’d rather not be in charge of employees at all. Apparently, most managers waste over 5 hours every week on low-value tasks such as pointless meetings, fixing other people’s mistakes, and dealing with back-and-forth communication.

Now, if you’re stuck in a role where your manager is absolutely useless, but you’re not in a position where you can quit, Liane Davey recommends “managing up.” Instead of relying on your manager to steer the ship, don’t be afraid to take matters into your own hands.

This might include asking for clarifications on your expectations and requesting any tools or help that you may need. It can be frustrating to hold your manager’s hand through certain tasks, but this might be the only way to get things done. Share with them what you’ve been prioritizing, so they understand what their own priorities should be. And don’t let them ignore you; check in with updates on your tasks whenever you want feedback.

If your manager doesn’t know what they’re doing, they’re probably not aware of what you’re doing either. So summarizing your contributions for them can make it easier for them to see just how valuable you are. No, this probably isn’t part of your job description, but it can make your days in the office much less stressful if everyone’s on the same page.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this revenge in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this employee was justified, or did they take things too far? Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar workplace drama, check out this piece next!

Readers were impressed by the author’s revenge, but some warned that their former boss might try to retaliate