Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself
Health, Sleep

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting tired is natural and completely normal. As long as it isn’t long-lasting and goes away after resting. If it doesn’t, it might be a sign of some sort of underlying issue that impacts not only your body but the people around you too. 

Like in the family from today’s story. In it, the husband kept complaining about always being tired, despite getting enough rest, so much that it made his wife both annoyed and worried. So, when she ranted about it online, people there suggested that it might be something more than simple fatigue. 

More info: Mumsnet

Constantly feeling fatigued might be hard not only on your body but on the people around you too

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Image credits: Katya Wolf / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A woman’s husband constantly complains he’s tired despite getting more than 8 hours of sleep, which makes him grumpy and annoys her

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

They work the same hours and make similar money, yet she gets to sleep less because of childcare, but rarely ever complains about it

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Plus, sometimes it seems that the man likes being grumpy, as he never wants to do anything to fix his fatigue

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Image credits: RunFreeLiveHappy

So, his wife came online to rant about this whole situation and ask advice on what she could do to change it

The OP’s husband has been complaining about his fatigue for years now. Typically, when a person is tired, their prefrontal regions lose their control over the limbic system, which results in emotions getting out of control. Some get anxious and stressed, while others, like the author’s husband, get grumpy. The woman is sick of this, so she came online to rant about it. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing is that both of them work busy jobs, earn similar amounts of money, and thus contribute equally to the bills. The woman is the one who does the majority of childcare and dog care, and she arranges her work day to fit all these responsibilities. Yet, the husband is the one always complaining about being tired, while always trying to keep up the spirit. 

The man gets at least 8 hours of sleep a night, while his wife usually gets less. Plus, he always sleeps through the night, while she keeps waking up. Apparently, he argues that his body needs more sleep than most people. 

Interestingly, it was proven that women need more sleep than men. Granted, only by 11 minutes. There are a few possible reasons why. First, it might be due to stuff related to their cycles, like menstruation, menopause, and pregnancy, that interrupts sleep and leads to the women needing to stay in bed a little longer. Or it could be because women tend to fall asleep a bit faster and “win” extra minutes. 

Well, in the OP’s family,  as we already acknowledged, the man gets to sleep more but is more tired too. She has made plenty of suggestions of what they could do to make it a little easier for him, for instance, moving to a smaller house or abroad, but he says he doesn’t want anything to change. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife also suggested that he go to the doctor and have his sleeping problems checked out – maybe it’s something treatable. There are quite a few sleeping disorders – for example, insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and many others. All of them, in a way, mess with an individual’s sleep schedule and the rest they should get from sleeping. But the OP’s husband refuses to go to see a specialist. 

So, they continue living an exhausting life. At the same time, their life is full of nice things – a nice home, and gorgeous children – so not everything is terrible. But still, the situation is pretty annoying. 

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the woman offered to put the kids to bed herself so her spouse could go to sleep as soon as possible. Instead of doing this, he went wandering around the house. This annoyed the wife – she had offered to do everything herself so he could rest, but he didn’t go to bed. So why did she do it in the first place, then? They could have split the responsibilities. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Situations like this one, plus his constant whining about his fatigue, are driving the woman insane. It’s starting to seem like he enjoys being grumpy and tired. 

So, the OP came to Mumsnet to ask for advice on what she could do to solve it all. She loves her husband and doesn’t want him to be grumpy, as it negatively affects their relationship. 

Most of the folks online were worried about the man’s well-being. In fact, some suggested that his complaints about being tired were code for him being depressed. And actually, these people might be onto something – long-lasting feelings of tiredness can be a sign of depression. In fact, it’s one of the most common signs. 

Plus, knowing that irritability or grumpiness is also a symptom of depression, this theory seems even more likely. Of course, we’re not mental health professionals, so diagnosing someone would be unethical. We’re just following what people online said about the story. 

The OP also followed what they were saying. Later, she updated that she was going to insist her husband see a doctor – the netizens had convinced her that there might be some underlying issues. 

If he really has some sort of mental health problem, those tend to ripple out onto families by creating tension, something we saw in this story. So, hopefully, this specialist will help his family by helping him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Folks online advised her to get her husband to the doctor, as he might be struggling with mental or other health issues

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

ADVERTISEMENT

Grumpy Man Says He’s Always Tired, Won’t Do Anything About It, Wife Deals With Everything Herself

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

21

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

21

Open list comments

0

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Ugnė Bulotaitė

Ugnė Bulotaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Rūta Zumbrickaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
POST
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
TV Show 201.5M
Fire Spike!
FireSpike Original offers engaging, educational animated content to entertain and inspire young audiences.
TV Show 452.9M
Totally Handy
Totally Handy offers fun, educational DIY craft videos designed to inspire creativity and imagination.
TV Show 64.8M
Secret Diares
Channel shares inspiring videos on personal growth, relationships, and career advice to guide through life's journey.
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda