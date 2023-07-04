Lucas Levitan is a Brazilian multimedia artist based in Madrid. He is best known for his project called "Photo Invasion", where he adds drawings to people's Instagram photos, revealing hidden stories in a creative way.

Before, we have already showcased Levitan's work on Bored Panda, but this time, we are excited to reveal a different side of the artist. We have curated a captivating collection of his humorous and thought-provoking illustrations that are sure to capture your imagination. Just keep scrolling down to see them!

