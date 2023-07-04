Lucas Levitan is a Brazilian multimedia artist based in Madrid. He is best known for his project called "Photo Invasion", where he adds drawings to people's Instagram photos, revealing hidden stories in a creative way.

Before, we have already showcased Levitan's work on Bored Panda, but this time, we are excited to reveal a different side of the artist. We have curated a captivating collection of his humorous and thought-provoking illustrations that are sure to capture your imagination. Just keep scrolling down to see them!

To explore Levitan's artwork from the "Photo Invasion" series, make sure to visit our previous articles. You can find them here, here, here, here and here

More info: Instagram | lucaslevitan.com | Facebook | twitter.com

#1

lucaslevitan Report

LizzieBoredom
LizzieBoredom
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Martian Condominium: Year 2086.

#2

lucaslevitan Report

#3

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The bear is going to look more like an albino tiger than a zebra, I'm sure he'll fit in somehow tho

#4

lucaslevitan Report

#5

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thumb looks jealous of the pinkie, can't blame him, pinkie looks too smug...

#6

lucaslevitan Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

we all believe in you tho santa

#7

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Easy, get your uncle to kill your father by using a herd of stampeding wildebeest

#8

lucaslevitan Report

#9

lucaslevitan Report

#10

lucaslevitan Report

#11

lucaslevitan Report

#12

lucaslevitan Report

#13

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Quite the prickly relationship

#14

lucaslevitan Report

#15

lucaslevitan Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it’s only one day tho!

#16

lucaslevitan Report

#17

lucaslevitan Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

oh so that’s why i always have two bug bites next to each other

#18

lucaslevitan Report

#19

lucaslevitan Report

#20

lucaslevitan Report

#21

lucaslevitan Report

#22

lucaslevitan Report

#23

lucaslevitan Report

Orchard
Orchard
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A co worker gave me a mug that says "there should be a day between Saturday and Sunday."

#24

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwww, they're reunited again despite their troubles.

#25

lucaslevitan Report

#26

lucaslevitan Report

#27

lucaslevitan Report

#28

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that the cactus in a relationship with the balloon? How cute! He's removing his spikes so they can be happy!

#29

lucaslevitan Report

#30

lucaslevitan Report

#31

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm suspicious, that journey looks too simple, surely there has to be a few desert animals ready to pounce...?

#32

lucaslevitan Report

baby frog
baby frog
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

self love is important too!

#33

lucaslevitan Report

#34

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Artist's painting that was thrown on tomato sauce has it's value increased because...I don't know its poetic or something?

#35

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Uhhhhh, I'm gonna need A LOT of context to understand this. Did Santa abuse Rudolph who now wants revenge so is choking him???

#36

lucaslevitan Report

#37

lucaslevitan Report

#38

lucaslevitan Report

Orchard
Orchard
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ok, that is good and silly, And truth.

#39

lucaslevitan Report

#40

lucaslevitan Report

Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern art in a nutshell

