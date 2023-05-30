We also wanted to know the artist’s opinion about what makes a good comic, and what are some common mistakes that artists should avoid. Xibang explained: “In MY opinion, a good comic is anything that the artist enjoyed making for themselves. I think comics that copy and pander don't have much staying power, but that's just me. Some common mistakes in my opinion:

First, using unintelligible font for your text: even Comic Sans is better than fonts that are hard to read.

Secondly, too many colors: learn some color theory, or limit yourself to colors from one preset palette. Colors set a mood and can attract or repel an audience. That being said, some people have a unique and natural color sense, so if you like what you see, you do you!

Then, only posting on one website: just post on every image website you can, the communities are so separate you'll have some unique visitors on each site.

And finally, dwelling on your posts - whether or not a comic does well, move on to your next thing. Dwelling on how well or poorly your comic is received usually doesn't help inform your best work. Just make work you are happy with!”