ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Bilgrey is a British cartoonist best known for his sharp, single-panel cartoons that turn everyday situations into quick, clever observations. Working in a clean black-and-white style, he focuses on familiar themes like office life, social habits, and small seasonal annoyances, stripping each idea down to its funniest core. His cartoons are instantly readable, relying on clear compositions and precise wording to deliver jokes that feel both simple and smart.

When speaking to Bored Panda, Bilgrey explained that his ideas come directly from real life and the strange, often absurd things people say and do. Rather than chasing big concepts, he pays close attention to ordinary moments and lets the humor emerge naturally. This observational approach, combined with his minimalist drawing style, allows his work to feel relatable and timeless, offering readers a light, ironic perspective on situations they recognize all too well.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a woman with a large pom-pom hat causing a witty, ironic reaction from a passerby.

marcbilgreywriter Report

6points
POST
tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Or could it be a worry-cloud that hangs over? 🤷‍♂️

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing two people discussing a light snow flurry with wit and irony outdoors.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    6points
    POST
    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    according to the google search, maybe not the best weather for ponies though?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Couple on couch in Marc Bilgrey cartoon discussing romantic plans and fall foliage in witty one-panel comic style.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    #4

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon with a father and son humorously discussing a haunted hayride in a city park setting.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can make it at home for nothing!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing three women humorously debating the meaning of a falling tree leaf in everyday life.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    #6

    Two turkeys in a field in a Marc Bilgrey cartoon sharing witty and ironic dialogue about everyday life frustrations.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    #7

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing two men debating a news story about casinos not being built in Manhattan with irony and wit.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two people in a movie theater discussing the high cost of watching films.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a woman relaxing indoors with fans, humorously rejecting crowded beaches and traffic jams.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    5points
    POST
    #10

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a couple confused about tipping a food delivery drone in a witty one-panel comic.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    eyelessonex avatar
    Corvus
    Corvus
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "2 AA batteries will be fine, thanks!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Company Halloween party cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing witty costume confusion at a social gathering with irony and humor.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    Child in superhero costume trick-or-treating receives stock tips in a witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a woman speaking to a lone leaf on a tree, blending everyday life with witty irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a grocery store interaction with witty and ironic dialogue in a single panel.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing two students with a landline phone prank about cell phones banned in schools.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #16

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing two men discussing cleaning and a tofu turkey as a witty, ironic one-panel comic.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two people at a train station humorously discussing waiting times and tokens.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Couple on balcony in Marc Bilgrey cartoon, humorously portraying everyday life with wit and irony in one-panel style.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows witty irony with a man confronting a food vendor about city rezoning laws.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon depicting a humorous theater scene with witty dialogue in a one-panel comic style.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a man and woman debating natural disasters with wit and irony in everyday life.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Father and son in a city park in a Marc Bilgrey cartoon, blending everyday life with wit and irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows man walking dog with dog thinking about neighbor's cool Hamptons trip.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a man at a company Halloween party humorously claiming to be in costume.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two women in swimsuits competing in a witty and ironic one-panel comic about seasonal rivalry.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a couple sitting under an umbrella on an empty rainy beach with witty dialogue.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two students with a landline phone, humorously addressing cell phone bans in schools.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a picnic scene with witty dialogue about aunts in a humorous one-panel style.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a woman humorously wishing for a smaller dog or bigger apartment in a witty one-panel scene.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks fine to me. Maybe a greyhound though, that dog looks like a gold medal shedder

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a giant ice cream cone character with witty and ironic everyday life humor.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a man humorously discussing overdue Blockbuster tapes from 1992.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    A Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a couple discussing deflating a snowman with wit and irony in everyday life.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon of a news anchor humorously hesitating while delivering the news in a witty one-panel comic.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows couple humorously planning a low-key romantic fall day with pancakes and TV schedule watching.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Two women discuss cold weather outside a building in a witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a man lying down and a woman criticizing the humor about time changes.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Child in superhero costume trick-or-treating, receiving stock tips in a one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing witty everyday life irony with a man confused over a library card outside a subway.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two people admiring city lights humorously compared to fireflies without bills in a witty one-panel cartoon.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a woman talking to a pumpkin in a supermarket, blending everyday life with witty irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a man in a striped suit with a wand and phone, humorously planning for the 4th.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows two people at a train station humorously discussing outdated ticket tokens.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing a couple humorously commenting on their staycation with wit and irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Man tells food vendor he is standing in his bedroom due to new rezoning laws, a Marc Bilgrey witty cartoon.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon of a retail worker humorously denying knowledge of store products in a packed aisle setting.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows beekeeper warning bees about no pet policy in rooftop urban setting with witty irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon in a hardware store humorously depicting everyday life with wit and irony.

    marcbilgreywriter Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!