Marc Bilgrey is a British cartoonist best known for his sharp, single-panel cartoons that turn everyday situations into quick, clever observations. Working in a clean black-and-white style, he focuses on familiar themes like office life, social habits, and small seasonal annoyances, stripping each idea down to its funniest core. His cartoons are instantly readable, relying on clear compositions and precise wording to deliver jokes that feel both simple and smart.

When speaking to Bored Panda, Bilgrey explained that his ideas come directly from real life and the strange, often absurd things people say and do. Rather than chasing big concepts, he pays close attention to ordinary moments and lets the humor emerge naturally. This observational approach, combined with his minimalist drawing style, allows his work to feel relatable and timeless, offering readers a light, ironic perspective on situations they recognize all too well.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook