Marc Bilgrey is a British cartoonist celebrated for his sharp one-panel cartoons that distill everyday absurdities into quick bursts of humor. With a minimalist black-and-white style, his work captures the quirks of modern life, from office culture to seasonal gripes, always with a witty twist.

As he told Bored Panda, his inspiration doesn’t come from a mountaintop sage but rather from “daily life, along with the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do.” Influenced by generations of great cartoonists and humorists, Bilgrey’s strength lies in finding comedy in the ordinary and delivering it with clarity, precision, and a dash of playful irony.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook