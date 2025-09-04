ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Bilgrey is a British cartoonist celebrated for his sharp one-panel cartoons that distill everyday absurdities into quick bursts of humor. With a minimalist black-and-white style, his work captures the quirks of modern life, from office culture to seasonal gripes, always with a witty twist.

As he told Bored Panda, his inspiration doesn’t come from a mountaintop sage but rather from “daily life, along with the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do.” Influenced by generations of great cartoonists and humorists, Bilgrey’s strength lies in finding comedy in the ordinary and delivering it with clarity, precision, and a dash of playful irony.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony in a single frame with a man sitting in an empty apartment talking to a visitor.

marcbilgrey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Graduation scene in Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel cartoon showing everyday irony through a single frame dialogue.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Two women in a thrift shop discussing a dress, showcasing Marc Bilgrey’s everyday irony in a single-panel cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    A Marc Bilgrey one-panel cartoon showing everyday irony with bags of dirt and a conversation about Earth Day.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man at desk using laptop discusses tax write-offs and loopholes with standing woman in Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing everyday irony with a lemonade stand at a very small block party in a single-panel comic.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    A one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with a woman enjoying tea and a cat thinking ironically nearby.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A bookstore scene cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with a customer asking for non-book items at the information desk.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Bar patrons at a bar counter with one wearing a festive hat holding clover balloons, showcasing Marc Bilgrey’s everyday irony.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Two women talking on a city street in a Marc Bilgrey one-panel cartoon showing everyday irony in a single frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    michaelpperthaussieguy avatar
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Michael P (Perthaussieguy)
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A few days ago, we had a 24 hr power cut, the longest I have experienced for decades. It felt eerie to be isolated like that. Fortunately I have gas for cooking, so that was ok.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with a police officer issuing a summons to a forgetful biker.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with a woman relaxing and a man in a suit responding.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a woman asking about bags and a man invoking the 5th Amendment.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony as a woman vacuums while a man questions entering a parallel universe.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hand-drawn comic by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony of daylight savings confusion in a single-panel cartoon frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing everyday irony with two stores specializing in only ice cream and just sprinkles.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a man in a hat with sparklers, capturing everyday irony in a single frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Man sitting in living room reacting to news about new video store, highlighting everyday irony in Marc Bilgrey’s single-panel cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with giant lantern flies swarming a man running in a cityscape.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Two mourners near a gravestone labeled MetroCard 1993-2025 in Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel everyday irony cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Two people on a park bench in a Marc Bilgrey cartoon showing everyday irony in a single frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Black and white one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing two kids playing with toy cars and houses, capturing everyday irony.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Two men in a plant shop having a humorous exchange, showcasing Marc Bilgrey’s everyday irony in a single frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows everyday irony with a man sitting in a dining shed and a woman pointing out the rules.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #25

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with two people holding vastly different sizes of ice cream cones.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Black and white cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing everyday irony with a confused woman and her dog in a park setting.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Two people reading a sarcastic sign about a new restaurant with overpriced food, slow service, in a one-panel wonder by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Two people sit under an umbrella in heavy rain at the beach, showcasing Marc Bilgrey’s everyday irony in a single panel.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two people admire fireflies and their bright lights in a cartoon by Marc Bilgrey featuring everyday irony in a single frame.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Black and white cartoon illustrating everyday irony about new laws regulating scaffolding, by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing seasonal rivalry with two women in summer attire thinking ironically.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Two people walking in heavy rain with briefcases, showing Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel wonders and everyday irony.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Woman relaxing with drink and fan indoors, showcasing Marc Bilgrey’s everyday irony in a single-panel comic.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Two people discuss Canadian smog and imported weather in a Marc Bilgrey one-panel everyday irony cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Black and white cartoon showing everyday irony with a giant ice cream cone character and a father and daughter.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Black and white cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a hardware store with a humorous exchange about buying a fan.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two women in a one-panel cartoon depicting everyday irony during spring break by Marc Bilgrey.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Woman sitting on sofa with tissues, reacting to radio announcement about allergy season in a Marc Bilgrey one-panel cartoon.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Two pedestrians in winter clothes ironically discuss summer in a Marc Bilgrey one-panel cartoon depicting everyday irony.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows a man explaining everyday irony outside a gourmet dog food store to his dog.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Two people having a picnic discussing everyday irony in a single frame by Marc Bilgrey in a park setting.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Marc Bilgrey cartoon shows everyday irony with a father and child discussing hiding plastic eggs and real ice cream.

    marcbilgrey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!