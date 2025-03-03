30 One-Panel Cartoons By Marc Bilgrey That Offer A Fresh And Witty Take On Everyday LifeInterview With Artist
Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel cartoons offer a fresh and witty take on everyday life. His simple illustrations capture moments of humor, often with a sharp twist or unexpected insight. Whether poking fun at the corporate world or everyday scenarios, Bilgrey’s work speaks to anyone who’s ever found themselves in an odd or amusing situation.
With clean lines and straightforward designs, his cartoons don’t need much to deliver their punch. Bilgrey’s ability to find humor in the most ordinary moments makes his work both relatable and enjoyable, offering a light-hearted perspective on things we often overlook.
Bored Panda reached out to Marc Bilgrey to learn more about his creative process and artistic journey. We wanted to know how he got started with cartoons and what inspired him to create them. "I was inspired to draw cartoons by the many people who have won the Nobel Prize for cartooning, such as… uh… um… er… and then there’s…," the artist joked. "Actually, I was really inspired by the great cartoonists and humorists of the last one hundred years. When I first started, I drew many panels and then eventually wound up with just one."
Bilgrey shared that he gets his ideas from an old man who lives atop a mountain and whispers them in his ear—every other Tuesday. "The real answer is much less interesting. My inspiration comes from daily life, along with the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do."
We asked the artist if he could walk us through his creative process. "Whenever I hear the word 'process', I think of a certain kind of cheese. I draw my cartoons with a pencil on a piece of paper. Then, I go over the pencil lines with an ink pen. The main difference between my cartoons and cave paintings is that I draw slightly fewer wooly mammoths."
While creating is exciting, the creative process comes with its own challenges. For Bilgrey, the biggest challenge is building an entire world with just a few drawn lines, a handful of words, and somehow making it amusing. "This is ultimately done through magic which I myself don't fully understand. What I do understand, is that my cartoon books and prose novels are available on Amazon/Kindle."