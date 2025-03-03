ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel cartoons offer a fresh and witty take on everyday life. His simple illustrations capture moments of humor, often with a sharp twist or unexpected insight. Whether poking fun at the corporate world or everyday scenarios, Bilgrey’s work speaks to anyone who’s ever found themselves in an odd or amusing situation.

With clean lines and straightforward designs, his cartoons don’t need much to deliver their punch. Bilgrey’s ability to find humor in the most ordinary moments makes his work both relatable and enjoyable, offering a light-hearted perspective on things we often overlook.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook

#1

Marc Bilgrey one-panel cartoon of a woman questioning a TV's sweater weather report.

Bored Panda reached out to Marc Bilgrey to learn more about his creative process and artistic journey. We wanted to know how he got started with cartoons and what inspired him to create them. "I was inspired to draw cartoons by the many people who have won the Nobel Prize for cartooning, such as… uh… um… er… and then there’s…," the artist joked. "Actually, I was really inspired by the great cartoonists and humorists of the last one hundred years. When I first started, I drew many panels and then eventually wound up with just one."
    #2

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a witty take on everyday life with two people discussing artificial and natural intelligence at a bar.

    #3

    Reader in a park interrupted by a speaking squirrel, part of Marc Bilgrey's witty one-panel cartoons on everyday life.

    Bilgrey shared that he gets his ideas from an old man who lives atop a mountain and whispers them in his ear—every other Tuesday. "The real answer is much less interesting. My inspiration comes from daily life, along with the odd and absurd things that we humans say and do."

    #4

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a person struggling with wind, captioned "Note to self, avoid walking by the river till spring."

    #5

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey: Person surrounded by clutter saying they are making progress, showcasing everyday life humor.

    We asked the artist if he could walk us through his creative process. "Whenever I hear the word 'process', I think of a certain kind of cheese. I draw my cartoons with a pencil on a piece of paper. Then, I go over the pencil lines with an ink pen. The main difference between my cartoons and cave paintings is that I draw slightly fewer wooly mammoths."
    #6

    Two people walking in snow, discussing wanting hot chocolate and August; a witty cartoon by Marc Bilgrey on everyday life.

    #7

    Two people in a park joke about seasonal depression and in-laws, showcasing a witty take on everyday life by Marc Bilgrey.

    While creating is exciting, the creative process comes with its own challenges. For Bilgrey, the biggest challenge is building an entire world with just a few drawn lines, a handful of words, and somehow making it amusing. "This is ultimately done through magic which I myself don't fully understand. What I do understand, is that my cartoon books and prose novels are available on Amazon/Kindle."
    #8

    A witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a man saying "Boo!" to a woman who replies, "Yes, dear."

    #9

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey of a woman claiming a family recipe while watching a pumpkin pie baking video.

    #10

    Two people under a spraying fire hydrant, with a speech bubble saying, "I hope this counts as a bath." Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey.

    #11

    One-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a person with a giant horn of plenty in a living room.

    #12

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a person talking to penguins about the weather.

    #13

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey: A line of people, one says they're trying online dating; another replies, "Results may vary."

    #14

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a boy with a backpack passing a "Back to School Sale" sign, thinking "Don't remind me."

    #15

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a person selling essays on summer vacation experiences for $1.

    #16

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing two seniors discussing fixed and broken incomes at a senior center.

    #17

    A witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey depicting a humorous conversation about air conditioning.

    #18

    Man reads "No Loitering No Littering" sign, thinks "Well, there go my plans for the weekend." Cartoons by Marc Bilgrey.

    #19

    Therapist and patient in a witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey, discussing a dream about springing forward.

    #20

    Two turkeys discuss cranberries and gravy in a witty one-panel cartoon by Marc Bilgrey.

    #21

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a couple looking at a "Happy New Year" drone banner, commenting on its friendliness.

    #22

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing two people humorously discussing ear and head warmth in winter attire.

    #23

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey depicting a woman humorously pondering room temperature changes near a radiator.

    #24

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey: A woman compares a carved pumpkin to her mom, causing a man to hesitate comically.

    #25

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey depicting a couple discussing their relationship with a humorous twist.

    #26

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey showing a woman enjoying leaf crunching season, offering a witty take on everyday life.

    #27

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey depicts two people discussing a cruise while viewing the Staten Island ferry.

    #28

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey shows a bride in white explaining fashion rules to another woman.

    #29

    Cartoon by Marc Bilgrey: Woman with frizzy hair says, "I'm not good with humidity," illustrating a witty take on everyday life.

    #30

    A woman in a rooftop pool chatting with another, reflecting a witty take on everyday life by Marc Bilgrey.

