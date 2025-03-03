ADVERTISEMENT

Marc Bilgrey’s one-panel cartoons offer a fresh and witty take on everyday life. His simple illustrations capture moments of humor, often with a sharp twist or unexpected insight. Whether poking fun at the corporate world or everyday scenarios, Bilgrey’s work speaks to anyone who’s ever found themselves in an odd or amusing situation.

With clean lines and straightforward designs, his cartoons don’t need much to deliver their punch. Bilgrey’s ability to find humor in the most ordinary moments makes his work both relatable and enjoyable, offering a light-hearted perspective on things we often overlook.

More info: Instagram | marcbilgrey.com | Facebook