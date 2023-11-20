ADVERTISEMENT

I have been a freelance cartoonist for over 15 years. My career began at the age of 4 when I “thrilled” my parents by drawing Fred Flintstone on the living room wall in vibrant Crayola crayons. 

Since then, my work has been published and sold internationally in magazines, greeting cards, newspapers, online, CD covers, and in children’s books.  

When I'm not creating cartoons, I can be found napping, time traveling, and leaping tall hedges in a single bound!

More info: cartoonwalsh.com | Instagram | Facebook

#1

A Single-Panel Comic About Best Friend And His Wife In Bed

Dan Walsh
#2

A Single-Panel Comic About A Future Teller

Dan Walsh
#3

A Single-Panel Comic About Having The Dog

Dan Walsh
#4

A Single-Panel Comic About Being In A Band

Dan Walsh
#5

A Single-Panel Comic About Lover's Leap

Dan Walsh
#6

A Single-Panel Comic About First Date

Dan Walsh
#7

A Single-Panel Comic About Playing The Bad Cop

Dan Walsh
#8

A Single-Panel Comic About Going Deep

Dan Walsh
#9

A Single-Panel Comic About Fight Or Flight

Dan Walsh
#10

A Single-Panel Comic About Kingdom

Dan Walsh
#11

A Single-Panel Comic About Serving Wine

Dan Walsh
#12

A Single-Panel Comic About Separating From Wife

Dan Walsh
#13

A Single-Panel Comic About Getting Off Cloud

Dan Walsh
#14

A Single-Panel Comic About A Big Warrior

Dan Walsh
#15

A Single-Panel Comic About Early Man And Late Again Woman

Dan Walsh
#16

A Single-Panel Comic About Flipping An Igloo

Dan Walsh
#17

A Single-Panel Comic About Karate Instructor

Dan Walsh
#18

A Single-Panel Comic About Playing Poker

Dan Walsh
#19

A Single-Panel Comic About Getting A Divorce

Dan Walsh
#20

A Single-Panel Comic About Fabric Shop And Comedy Club

Dan Walsh
