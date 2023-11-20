ADVERTISEMENT

I have been a freelance cartoonist for over 15 years. My career began at the age of 4 when I “thrilled” my parents by drawing Fred Flintstone on the living room wall in vibrant Crayola crayons.

Since then, my work has been published and sold internationally in magazines, greeting cards, newspapers, online, CD covers, and in children’s books.

When I'm not creating cartoons, I can be found napping, time traveling, and leaping tall hedges in a single bound!

More info: cartoonwalsh.com | Instagram | Facebook