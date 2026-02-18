“Possibly Girls”: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Makes Bombshell Claim About The Playboy Founder
A new controversy has erupted around the legacy of the late Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner, after his widow, Crystal Hefner, made a bombshell allegation about a collection of private materials held by the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.
On February 17, the 39-year-old spoke at a press conference alongside celebrity attorney Gloria Allred.
- Hugh Hefner's widow has come forward with a staggering allegation regarding the thousands of private scrapbooks currently held by her late husband’s nonprofit organization.
- The controversy intensified after Crystal Hefner was abruptly stripped of her leadership role at the foundation.
- Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred has officially called for state investigations into the foundation’s ethics, framing the possession of these materials as a major civil rights issue.
“Really disturbing, When someone starts exposing things and gets pushed out fast, that says a lot,” wrote one netizen.
Hugh Hefner’s widow exposed unsettling claims surrounding the Playboy Foundation
During the Los Angeles press conference, Crystal Hefner alleged that the foundation established in her late husband’s name possesses approximately 3,000 personal scrapbooks.
She claimed they contain bare photographs and intimate materials spanning decades, beginning as early as the 1960s.
“The materials span decades, beginning in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled,” Crystal said in a prepared statement.
She added that some women “did not consent to their images being taken in the first place.”
foxla
“I believe they include women, and possibly girls, who never agreed to lifelong private possession of their n*ked images,” she said.
According to both Crystal and Allred, the archive reportedly includes bare photographs taken before and after s*xual activity. It also consists of diary entries detailing private s*xual encounters.
Allred further claimed the documents contain names of women Hefner allegedly slept with and notes describing s*xual acts.
giga_bull
“The scrapbooks include n*de images, images taken before and after s*xual activity, and other deeply intimate moments,” Crystal stated.
“They contain intimate material involving women who are now mothers, grandmothers, professionals, and private citizens who have spent decades building their lives with no idea these images were still being hoarded.”
No physical evidence has been made public during the briefing. Crystal married Hefer in 2012 when he was 86 years old.
Crystal Hefner was reportedly removed from her position as president of the nonprofit foundation after she expressed concerns over the photos
On Monday, February 16, Crystal was removed from her role as president of the nonprofit foundation after raising concerns about the way the materials were being handled.
“I am deeply worried about these images getting out,” she said, warning that modern technology, including artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and online marketplaces, could amplify potential harm.
“A single security failure could devastate thousands of lives.”
AndyWilson55072
Framing the issue as one of privacy and civil rights, she said, “This is a civil rights issue. Women’s bodies are not property. Are not history. Are not collectibles.”
“Unlike me, the people who have custody of these scrapbooks do not have their own n*ked images in these books,” she said.
“The burden and the danger fall entirely on us, the women in these photos.”
Meanwhile, Allred confirmed that regulatory complaints have been filed with the attorneys general in California and Illinois to investigate the foundation’s stewardship of the materials.
Crystal Hefner’s allegations came years after she opened up about her life inside the Playboy Mansion
In her January 2024 memoir, Only Sad Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal described what she characterized as a culture of control and misogyny behind the brand’s glamorous image.
“At the time, I must’ve been brainwashed or something,” she told The New York Times while discussing her experiences at the mansion.
She alleged being pressured to maintain a specific appearance and described group s*x events as routine expectations tied to life inside Hefner’s orbit.
TMommadukes
SplashNewsTV
Her book arrived amid intense scrutiny of Playboy’s past, particularly following the 2022 docuseries Secrets of Playboy.
The series reportedly included allegations from former Playmates and employees describing a “cult-like” atmosphere.
“The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family. And he really did believe he owned these women,” said Miki Garcia, a former Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982.
She further alleged, “We had Playmates that overd*sed. There were Playmates that committed s*icide.”
Playboy’s current leadership publicly distanced the company from its founder at the time, stating it supports women who have come forward to share their stories.
“As you know, the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” read the PLBY Group statement.
Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at age 91, has been accused by several former associates of coercive behavior. However, he did not face criminal convictions related to those allegations.
“And people still defend him,” said one user, expressing frustration after the bombshell allegations
