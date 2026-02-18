“Possibly Girls”: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Makes Bombshell Claim About The Playboy Founder

ADVERTISEMENT

A new controversy has erupted around the legacy of the late Playboy magazine founder, Hugh Hefner, after his widow, Crystal Hefner, made a bombshell allegation about a collection of private materials held by the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation.

On February 17, the 39-year-old spoke at a press conference alongside celebrity attorney Gloria Allred.

Highlights Hugh Hefner's widow has come forward with a staggering allegation regarding the thousands of private scrapbooks currently held by her late husband’s nonprofit organization.

The controversy intensified after Crystal Hefner was abruptly stripped of her leadership role at the foundation.

Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred has officially called for state investigations into the foundation’s ethics, framing the possession of these materials as a major civil rights issue.

“Really disturbing, When someone starts exposing things and gets pushed out fast, that says a lot,” wrote one netizen.

RELATED:

Hugh Hefner’s widow exposed unsettling claims surrounding the Playboy Foundation

Hugh Hefner with widow standing side by side at a red carpet event, posing and smiling for the camera.

Image credits: Brian To/Getty Images

During the Los Angeles press conference, Crystal Hefner alleged that the foundation established in her late husband’s name possesses approximately 3,000 personal scrapbooks.

She claimed they contain bare photographs and intimate materials spanning decades, beginning as early as the 1960s.

“The materials span decades, beginning in the 1960s, and may include images of girls who were underage at the time and could not consent to how their images would be retained or controlled,” Crystal said in a prepared statement.

She added that some women “did not consent to their images being taken in the first place.”

Hugh Hefner and woman in matching red robes and captain hats, posing indoors with a pipe and smiles.

Image credits: Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Tweet from Lucky Star criticizing Playboy founder, with mention of predators and a call for accountability.

Image credits: Grace310637

Woman speaking at a press conference, discussing a bombshell claim about Playboy founder Hugh Hefner.

Image credits: foxla

“I believe they include women, and possibly girls, who never agreed to lifelong private possession of their n*ked images,” she said.

According to both Crystal and Allred, the archive reportedly includes bare photographs taken before and after s*xual activity. It also consists of diary entries detailing private s*xual encounters.

Allred further claimed the documents contain names of women Hefner allegedly slept with and notes describing s*xual acts.

Hugh Hefner standing between two women dressed as Playboy bunnies outdoors with blue sky background

Image credits: Robert Mora/Getty Images

Large mansion covered in ivy with blue lighting at night, related to Playboy founder and Hugh Hefner's widow claim.

Image credits: Toglenn

Tweet discussing the controversy around Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s scrapbooks during ownership transitions.

Image credits: giga_bull

“The scrapbooks include n*de images, images taken before and after s*xual activity, and other deeply intimate moments,” Crystal stated.

“They contain intimate material involving women who are now mothers, grandmothers, professionals, and private citizens who have spent decades building their lives with no idea these images were still being hoarded.”

No physical evidence has been made public during the briefing. Crystal married Hefer in 2012 when he was 86 years old.

Crystal Hefner was reportedly removed from her position as president of the nonprofit foundation after she expressed concerns over the photos

Hugh Hefner surrounded by Playboy models dressed in iconic bunny costumes at a group event in bright lighting.

Image credits: Murray/Getty Images

On Monday, February 16, Crystal was removed from her role as president of the nonprofit foundation after raising concerns about the way the materials were being handled.

“I am deeply worried about these images getting out,” she said, warning that modern technology, including artificial intelligence, deepfakes, and online marketplaces, could amplify potential harm.

“A single security failure could devastate thousands of lives.”

Hugh Hefner seated with three blonde women, highlighting possible girls connected to the Playboy founder in a casual setting.

Image credits: Denise Truscello/WireImage

Tweet from Lorenzo Wilson expressing concern over possible non-consensual or underage images linked to Playboy founder controversy.

Image credits: AndyWilson55072

Framing the issue as one of privacy and civil rights, she said, “This is a civil rights issue. Women’s bodies are not property. Are not history. Are not collectibles.”

“Unlike me, the people who have custody of these scrapbooks do not have their own n*ked images in these books,” she said.

“The burden and the danger fall entirely on us, the women in these photos.”

Meanwhile, Allred confirmed that regulatory complaints have been filed with the attorneys general in California and Illinois to investigate the foundation’s stewardship of the materials.

Crystal Hefner’s allegations came years after she opened up about her life inside the Playboy Mansion

Hugh Hefner with his widow sharing a close moment at a public event, related to Playboy founder claims.

Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Hugh Hefner's widow holding documents during a press conference discussing claims about the Playboy founder.

Image credits: foxla

In her January 2024 memoir, Only Sad Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Crystal described what she characterized as a culture of control and misogyny behind the brand’s glamorous image.

“At the time, I must’ve been brainwashed or something,” she told The New York Times while discussing her experiences at the mansion.

She alleged being pressured to maintain a specific appearance and described group s*x events as routine expectations tied to life inside Hefner’s orbit.

Person with glasses and long hair replying to a tweet about Hugh Hefner's widow making a bombshell claim.

Image credits: TMommadukes

Woman with long blonde hair sitting on chair wearing sleeveless leopard print dress in a plain setting for Playboy founder claim.

Image credits: SplashNewsTV

Her book arrived amid intense scrutiny of Playboy’s past, particularly following the 2022 docuseries Secrets of Playboy.

The series reportedly included allegations from former Playmates and employees describing a “cult-like” atmosphere.

“The women had been groomed and led to believe they were part of this family. And he really did believe he owned these women,” said Miki Garcia, a former Playmate and head of promotions from 1973 to 1982.

She further alleged, “We had Playmates that overd*sed. There were Playmates that committed s*icide.”

Playboy’s current leadership publicly distanced the company from its founder at the time, stating it supports women who have come forward to share their stories.

“As you know, the Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy,” read the PLBY Group statement.

Hefner, who passed away in 2017 at age 91, has been accused by several former associates of coercive behavior. However, he did not face criminal convictions related to those allegations.

“And people still defend him,” said one user, expressing frustration after the bombshell allegations

Tweet discussing possible girls connected to famous men and referencing overlapping offenders in Epstein files with timing emphasized.

Image credits: PammysParcels

Tweet claiming many photos or videos were sent by girls seeking modeling jobs related to Hugh Hefner's widow bombshell claim.

Image credits: LividsRevenge

Screenshot of a tweet discussing a controversial claim related to Hugh Hefner’s Playboy founder legacy.

Image credits: CoochieChella69

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Hugh Hefner’s magazines with a casual tone.

Image credits: GeoffUckyouself

Twitter user Vixen reacts to CBS News with a comment defending Hugh Hefner amid bombshell claims.

Image credits: GodsWill0204

Screenshot of a tweet discussing powerful institutions' hidden dark archives, related to Hugh Hefner's widow claim.

Image credits: BoBo_Ark

Tweet about disturbing allegations related to possible exploitation involving underage girls linked to Hugh Hefner's legacy.

Image credits: WarMonitoring_x

Tweet by Nick E. Fingaz discussing possible underage celebrities related to Hugh Hefner's legacy and Playboy founder claims.

Image credits: StickyFingaz47

Screenshot of a tweet reacting to a bombshell claim about Playboy founder Hugh Hefner by his widow.

Image credits: MrCovertKoala

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Hugh Hefner's alleged degeneracy and mentioning age restrictions of 18+ related to Playboy.

Image credits: Jason2K14

Tweet discussing a scandal involving the Playboy foundation and allegations of harboring illegal content.

Image credits: sergiustrading

Tweet from user 2xnmore discussing the exposure of creeps, related to Hugh Hefner's widow and the Playboy founder claims.

Image credits: 2xnmore

Tweet questioning Hugh Hefner's widow, possibly girls and her silence about the Playboy founder’s lifestyle and luxuries.

Image credits: s0cial0bserver