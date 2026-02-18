“Doctors Did A Great Job”: Ivanka Trump’s Transformation Scrutinized After Lunar New Year’s Post
Ivanka Trump is facing backlash over a social media post she made to celebrate the Chinese New Year.
The post sparked conversation about her alleged presidential ambitions, physical transformation, and relationship with China.
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump took to X to share a message in honor of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday (February 17).
Ivanka Trump has come under fire for her post celebrating the Lunar New Year
“The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring,” she wrote.
“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you.
“Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose. Excited for what is ahead.”
The 44-year-old signed off the message with “Happy New Year” in English and Chinese.
Ivanka accompanied the post with a photo of herself sitting on a desk, wearing a white suit.
The color of her clothing immediately caught viewers’ attention. Unlike in Western cultures, where white symbolizes purity, in China, it is the traditional color of mourning and is associated with d*ath, grief, and funeral rites.
The eldest daughter of Donald Trump posed in a white suit and signed off the message in English and Chinese
Mourners reportedly wear white garments during burial ceremonies, and the color can be seen as inviting negative energy.
To welcome the Chinese New Year, people typically wear auspicious colors like red, gold, and pink to attract prosperity and happiness.
“You aren’t supposed to wear white. You’re supposed to wear bright colors,” one person commented on Ivanka’s photo.
“Wrong color to wear then love,” noted another.
“SO very tone deaf. (Unless she is being intentionally insulting?) With this family, it could be both,” added a third.
“This poor woman. There’s no amount of money that can save her,” shared a separate user.
Others said Ivanka may not have known about the negative symbolism behind white in China.
“Chinese culture isn’t a single rulebook and certainly not enforced by ill-intentioned referees,” added another commenter.
While the taboo against wearing white for the New Year is widespread across mainland China, there are certain regional and generational differences.
Wearing white for the Lunar New Year is frowned upon in China, given the color’s traditional association with mourning
In urban centers like Shanghai or Beijing, younger people may interpret traditions more loosely than the elderly in rural areas.
Still, all-white outfits are typically frowned upon during the first few days of the Lunar New Year. During this celebration, people may be seen wearing a white shirt paired with red pants at social gatherings, but not at religious sites.
Additionally, in contemporary fashion, white is often embraced as a stylish and versatile color, and many people in China wear it every day.
Others pointed to reports that the Chinese government has granted a number of trademarks to Ivanaka’s company, including some that covered coffins.
“Doesn’t she have a patent or trademark in China for caskets? Maybe she is the Chinese Queen of D*ath,” one person said of Ivanka.
In 2018, the Chinese government granted 18 trademarks to companies linked to President Trump and Ivanka, as per Forbes. In October alone, China’s Trademark Office granted provisional approval for 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC.
The trademarks reportedly covered Ivanka-branded sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, as well as beauty services and voting machines.
According to ABC News Australia, they also covered coffins, baby blankets, perfume, make-up, furniture, books, and food like coffee, chocolate, and honey.
“We have recently seen a surge in trademark filings by unrelated third parties trying to capitalize on the name,” Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, told The New York Times. “And it is our responsibility to diligently protect our trademark.”
The 44-year-old served as her father’s presidential advisor during his first term
China’s “trademark squatters,” people who register the names of famous brands or people in the hopes that they can profit from it, have targeted the Trump brand, with more than 10 Ivanka trademarks registered by parties not related to her, as per The Times.
Another group claimed Ivanka’s message and formal outfit were signs that she would be running for president.
“The photo in the white suit, arms crossed, serious businesswoman pose – it’s to make her look Presidential,” one person said.
Ivanka was a presidential advisor during her father’s first administration, between 2017 and 2021, as well as the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.
Many believe Ivanka has gone under the knife and plans to run for president
Image credits: ivankatrump
Some netizens suggested that her alleged political ambitions could also explain her physical transformation over the years.
“Doctors did a great job on her face,” another person wrote, while another said Ivanka looked like “AI.”
“Has she had even more plastic surgery? She looks different every time I see a new picture of her,” one user shared.
The 44-year-old, who has never spoken publicly about plastic surgery, has been the subject of speculation that she has had one or more rhinoplasties, as well as a chin implant and Botox.
Social media users shared their thoughts about Ivanka’s recent post
