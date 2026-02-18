“Doctors Did A Great Job”: Ivanka Trump’s Transformation Scrutinized After Lunar New Year’s Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump is facing backlash over a social media post she made to celebrate the Chinese New Year.



The post sparked conversation about her alleged presidential ambitions, physical transformation, and relationship with China.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump took to X to share a message in honor of the Lunar New Year on Tuesday (February 17).

RELATED:

Highlights Ivanka Trump celebrated Lunar New Year in a white suit, a choice that many described as a fashion and cultural faux pas.

Critics said Ivanka's white outfit was tone-deaf during Lunar New Year, when bright colors like red and gold are typically worn.

Speculation about Ivanka’s political ambitions also grew after her serious post and look, fueling rumors of a presidential run.

Ivanka Trump has come under fire for her post celebrating the Lunar New Year

Ivanka Trump speaking at event with American flags in background, showing transformation closely scrutinized by doctors.

Image credits: Alex Wong/Getty Images

“The Year of the Fire Horse calls us to courage, to energy, to intention, and to fearless creation. It is a year for bold ideas, decisive action, and turning vision into something enduring,” she wrote.

“I am stepping into it with clarity and conviction, ready to bring forward projects I have been quietly nurturing, ideas nearly ready to meet the light. I cannot wait to share them with you.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Forward, with strength. With gratitude. With purpose. Excited for what is ahead.”

Ivanka Trump sitting in a chair reading a book, showing her transformation and style after Lunar New Year’s post.

Image credits: ivankatrump

The 44-year-old signed off the message with “Happy New Year” in English and Chinese.

Ivanka accompanied the post with a photo of herself sitting on a desk, wearing a white suit.

The color of her clothing immediately caught viewers’ attention. Unlike in Western cultures, where white symbolizes purity, in China, it is the traditional color of mourning and is associated with d*ath, grief, and funeral rites.

The eldest daughter of Donald Trump posed in a white suit and signed off the message in English and Chinese

Ivanka Trump poses in a cream blazer, her transformation and style scrutinized after Lunar New Year social media post.

Image credits: IvankaTrump

ADVERTISEMENT

Mourners reportedly wear white garments during burial ceremonies, and the color can be seen as inviting negative energy.

To welcome the Chinese New Year, people typically wear auspicious colors like red, gold, and pink to attract prosperity and happiness.

“You aren’t supposed to wear white. You’re supposed to wear bright colors,” one person commented on Ivanka’s photo.



“Wrong color to wear then love,” noted another.

“SO very tone deaf. (Unless she is being intentionally insulting?) With this family, it could be both,” added a third.



ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet discussing Ivanka Trump's transformation and suggesting a presidential run in 2028, highlighting a businesswoman pose.

Image credits: Phoenix_Ranger2

“This poor woman. There’s no amount of money that can save her,” shared a separate user.

Others said Ivanka may not have known about the negative symbolism behind white in China.

“Chinese culture isn’t a single rulebook and certainly not enforced by ill-intentioned referees,” added another commenter.

While the taboo against wearing white for the New Year is widespread across mainland China, there are certain regional and generational differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing white for the Lunar New Year is frowned upon in China, given the color’s traditional association with mourning

Ivanka Trump in a cream blazer with long blonde hair, posing thoughtfully, highlighting her transformation after Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: ivankatrump

In urban centers like Shanghai or Beijing, younger people may interpret traditions more loosely than the elderly in rural areas.

Still, all-white outfits are typically frowned upon during the first few days of the Lunar New Year. During this celebration, people may be seen wearing a white shirt paired with red pants at social gatherings, but not at religious sites.

Additionally, in contemporary fashion, white is often embraced as a stylish and versatile color, and many people in China wear it every day.

Tweet showing user Frances questioning if Ivanka Trump has a patent in China, referencing her transformation and public scrutiny.

Image credits: Frances17033

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others pointed to reports that the Chinese government has granted a number of trademarks to Ivanaka’s company, including some that covered coffins.

“Doesn’t she have a patent or trademark in China for caskets? Maybe she is the Chinese Queen of D*ath,” one person said of Ivanka.

In 2018, the Chinese government granted 18 trademarks to companies linked to President Trump and Ivanka, as per Forbes. In October alone, China’s Trademark Office granted provisional approval for 16 trademarks to Ivanka Trump Marks LLC.

Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing Ivanka Trump's trademark for coffins as part of her brand products.

Image credits: KorbelRenoKia

The trademarks reportedly covered Ivanka-branded sunglasses, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, as well as beauty services and voting machines.

According to ABC News Australia, they also covered coffins, baby blankets, perfume, make-up, furniture, books, and food like coffee, chocolate, and honey.

“We have recently seen a surge in trademark filings by unrelated third parties trying to capitalize on the name,” Abigail Klem, president of the Ivanka Trump brand, told The New York Times. “And it is our responsibility to diligently protect our trademark.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old served as her father’s presidential advisor during his first term

Side-by-side photos showing Ivanka Trump's transformation with focus on cosmetic and doctors' work details.

Image credits: Ron Galella / Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu via Getty Images

China’s “trademark squatters,” people who register the names of famous brands or people in the hopes that they can profit from it, have targeted the Trump brand, with more than 10 Ivanka trademarks registered by parties not related to her, as per The Times.

Another group claimed Ivanka’s message and formal outfit were signs that she would be running for president.



Young woman smiling at a social event, discussion about doctors doing a great job on her face in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WendyHarmon19

ADVERTISEMENT

Side-by-side before and after photos of Ivanka Trump highlighting her transformation and doctors’ work.

Image credits: PamelaM68912639

Twitter comment criticizing Ivanka Trump's transformation after Lunar New Year post, mentioning doctors and procedures.

Image credits: FightingForDem7

“The photo in the white suit, arms crossed, serious businesswoman pose – it’s to make her look Presidential,” one person said.

Ivanka was a presidential advisor during her father’s first administration, between 2017 and 2021, as well as the director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.

Many believe Ivanka has gone under the knife and plans to run for president

Ivanka Trump standing outdoors in a stylish maroon suit, highlighting her transformation following Lunar New Year’s post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ivankatrump

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet criticizing Ivanka Trump’s transformation after Lunar New Year’s post, mentioning doctors did a great job.

Image credits: LorettaRot1264

Some netizens suggested that her alleged political ambitions could also explain her physical transformation over the years.

“Doctors did a great job on her face,” another person wrote, while another said Ivanka looked like “AI.”



“Has she had even more plastic surgery? She looks different every time I see a new picture of her,” one user shared.



Ivanka Trump posing with American flag background, highlighting transformation scrutiny after Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: Andrea Hanks

ADVERTISEMENT

The 44-year-old, who has never spoken publicly about plastic surgery, has been the subject of speculation that she has had one or more rhinoplasties, as well as a chin implant and Botox.



Twitter user comment discussing Ivanka Trump's product trademarks and cross-cultural training for the Trump family.

Social media users shared their thoughts about Ivanka’s recent post



Image credits: isabellabc

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by Wayne Duan discussing cultural nitpicking, featured in context of Ivanka Trump's transformation after Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: GlobalAgingAI

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Ivanka Trump's Lunar New Year post, mentioning colors and transformation.

Image credits: DayTradeDiane

Screenshot of a social media post questioning Ivanka Trump's Lunar New Year celebration amid transformation scrutiny.

Image credits: Allie2026

Twitter comment by Janice T. Sunseri criticizing Ivanka Trump's transformation after Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: JaniceSunseri

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply criticizing Ivanka Trump's transformation after a Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: LisaReyes831257

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ivanka Trump's transformation and doctors' role after her Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: BDav5309

Tweet criticizing family tone deafness, posted in response to Ivanka Trump's transformation scrutiny after Lunar New Year's post.

Image credits: lklowell

ADVERTISEMENT

Ivanka Trump’s transformation after Lunar New Year post sparks discussion, with comments on doctors’ great job.

Image credits: AnnieWyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user run fack commenting on Ivanka Trump's Lunar New Year post, discussing her transformation and cultural understanding.

Image credits: wyzbeng

User comment on social media expressing dislike for Ivanka Trump's latest facial appearance after transformation scrutiny.

Image credits: CleoLoughlin

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Ivanka Trump’s transformation and multiple face plastic surgeries after Lunar New Year’s post.

Image credits: girl75219

Tweet questioning if Ivanka Trump has had more plastic surgery, commenting on her changing appearance after Lunar New Year post.

Image credits: Pyewacket49

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Ivanka Trump’s intelligence and character amid discussions of her transformation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DeadPoetSings