Looks like the Statue of Liberty might have some competition; at least in the eyes of pop culture enthusiasts.

A new statue of Shakira is being unveiled in her Colombian hometown of Barranquilla, and fans are already making hilarious comparisons with the colossal New York City monument designed by the French sculptor Frédéric Auguste Bartholdi.

Made of bronze, the 21.3 ft (6.5 meter) statue that honors the pop star’s career will be open to the public in spring 2024.

Image credits: shakira.com

Image credits: shakira.com

“Thanks to the sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the district arts school for this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my land,” the Acróstico singer wrote on Instagram under a photo of the massive figure.

“I am very excited for this tribute to the Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!” she further added on her Instagram account.

The massive statue immortalizes the singer in her characteristic Hips Don’t Lie outfit, hip-shaking dance moves and all.

The towering statue will open to the public in Spring 2024

Image credits: shakira

In a different post, she shared pictures of her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia del Carmen Ripoll Torrado, who were present for the unveiling of the bronze figure.

“This is too much for my little heart,” she wrote.

A plaque at the foot of the statue praises the artist for her “hips that do not lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves masses”.

It also mentions her charity work through her “Pies descalzos” (Spanish for ‘bare feet’) foundation, named after her debut album, which promotes early childhood development, mainly focusing on education.

Her goal with the foundation, which recently inaugurated a school in Barranquilla, is to “reach the most remote places in Colombia, where there is no infrastructure or drinking water.”

A plaque at the foot of the bronze figure praises the artist for her “hips that do not lie, a unique talent, a voice that moves masses”

Image credits: shakira

The hitmaker’s family members were present for the emotional unveiling of the statue

Image credits: shakira

Surprisingly, the huge figure isn’t the largest pop icon statue to ever be erected. Sitting outside a tourism agency in Palm Springs, California, stands Forever Marilyn, a 26-ft (7.9 meter) tribute to Marilyn Monroe in the spot where the legendary movie star, then Norma Jean Baker, was first discovered.

Still, fans of the Colombian pop star were more interested in pitting her against another world-famous woman.

“Statue of liberty, you’re bones b**ch!” one user wrote online.

“Ended the ugly hag of liberty,” another commented.



A third hardcore fan wrote: “The Statue of Liberty wishes.”

“Historians will study this new world wonder,” another person hoped.

The towering copper statue in New York depicts Libertas, the Roman goddess of liberty. She holds a torch above her head with her right hand, and carries in her left hand a tabula ansata with the inscription JULY IV MDCCLXXVI (July 4, 1776, in Roman numerals), the date of the U.S. Declaration of Independence.

“Thanks to the sculptor Yino Márquez and the students of the district arts school for this example of the enormous artistic talent of the people of my land,” Shakira wrote

Others chose to focus on the size difference between Shakira’s figure and the football legacy of her former husband, Gerard Piqué.

“The statue is bigger than Pique’s entire career,” another fan said.

The pair, who shared a 12-year marriage, were recently involved in a very public scandal after the Barranquilla-born singer suggested—in a hit collaboration with music producer Bizarrap— that the retired football player was unfaithful during their relationship.

The three-time Grammy winner made the headlines in November when she settled a tax fraud case by paying a €7.5m (£6.5m/$8.3m) fine to avoid a trial in Barcelona.

The Spanish government had accused her of evading €14.5m (£12.7m/$16.1m) in Spanish income tax between 2012 and 2014.

The state alleged that Shakira didn’t declare millions that she earned thanks to her El Dorado World Tour and other sources of income generated during that period.

The singer also paid another fine of €438,000 (nearly $487,000) to avoid a three-year prison sentence, the judge said.

“This decision to reach a deal responds to personal, emotional and sentimental reasons that have nothing to do with legal [reasons],” Shakira said in a statement.

The colossal statue inspired some fans to go on a “pilgrimage” to see it in person Facebook share Twitter share Pinterest share Whatsapp Link share Shares stats

Others hilariously compared the statue with the Statue of Liberty