Meet Sandry Riffard, a talented artist from France who stands out with his hyperrealistic macabre tattoos. Dominated by skulls, zombies, demons, and more, his designs might give you the chills, yet we cannot stop looking at them!

For today's article, we've selected some of the most impressive projects for you to admire.

More info: Instagram