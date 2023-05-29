Meet Sandry Riffard, a talented artist from France who stands out with his hyperrealistic macabre tattoos. Dominated by skulls, zombies, demons, and more,  his designs might give you the chills, yet we cannot stop looking at them!

For today's article, we've selected some of the most impressive projects for you to admire. Scroll down to see the captivating collection of Riffard's horror-inspired art yourself! Would you want to get one of those yourself? Let us know in the comments and upvote your favorite tattoos!

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

7points
POST
#2

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

7points
POST
#3

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

6points
POST
#4

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

6points
POST
#5

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

6points
POST
#6

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

6points
POST
#7

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

5points
POST
#8

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

5points
POST
#9

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

5points
POST
#10

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

5points
POST
#11

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

3points
POST
#12

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

3points
POST
#13

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

3points
POST
#14

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

2points
POST
#15

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

2points
POST
#16

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

1point
POST
#17

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

1point
POST
#18

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

1point
POST
#19

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#20

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#22

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#23

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#24

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#25

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#26

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#27

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#28

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#29

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#30

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#32

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#33

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST
#34

Meet Sandry Riffard's Realistic And Surreal Tattoos

audeladureeltattoobysandry Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!