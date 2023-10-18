ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, is there such a thing as a perfectly executed wedding? Sure, there’s the perfect wedding within the minds and aspirations of brides (and some grooms). But once the plan is put into motion, does it turn out perfect?

The answer is no (or it depends, but it’s ultimately still a no). Nothing’s perfect. And judging by the stories circulating online, it’s probably not gonna get any better any time soon.

You can see for yourself by reading on, but Reddit’s r/weddingshaming community has ample reason to believe that weddings just don’t come in the perfect variety. And that’s fine. The key here is to brace for impact and make the best of it because you can still have a blast. Also, humor helps.

#1

A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift

numanuma_ Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
6 hours ago

Oh MAN I would have been SO PISSED no one stopped her. I would have had her charged with theft. Greedy a*****e

#2

What Was The Tought Process Behind This

Ihateturkmenistan Report

#3

Wow.. Just Wow

beautyfanatic123 Report

marcosvalencia avatar
Marcos Valencia
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
6 hours ago

Calling police would be a better reaction than a mere photoshop.

For a little bit of context, r/weddingshaming is a dedicated subreddit that’s all about shaming wedding themes, brides and grooms, wedding parties, in-laws (and outlaws), guests, vendors, and everyone in-between.

The community is home to over 584,000 members who feel no shame in shaming that which is shame-worthy. It’s important to note that this sub isn’t for asking for advice or judgment calls, so be warned.
#4

Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding

entomofile Report

#5

Seen On Socials… I Can't Believe How Entitled People Can Be! Sorry If Already Posted

reddit.com Report

#6

4 Weddings And A Cat Party

mayanpapayan Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
6 hours ago

The more I read this, the larger the group of cats becomes in my mind 😅

Much of the subreddit’s content revolves around a number of main topics that can mostly be categorized under entitlement and family drama. Most days, it’s people disregarding certain dress code taboos, guests getting out of line, or mothers-in-law doing their thing. Other themes include alcohol, cringe, greed, and, of course, memes and satire.

#7

With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies

spookysadghoul Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
6 hours ago

What a horrible, jealous friend. Tried to destroy your wedding and entire relationship in one go and something bad could have happened to you

#8

Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer

missthrowaway87 Report

kalichaos avatar
Kali Chaos
Kali Chaos
Community Member
6 hours ago

"I decline. I would do so respectfully, but as you've made it clear your airfare is more of a priority than my having cancer, I do so gleefully instead. I hope you stub your toe in perpetuity."

#9

She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous.... Except She's Not The Bride

DBear423 Report

So, why are weddings so difficult to pull off? Same reason why there’s a law of sorts in engineering that dictates the more moving parts you have in a machine, the more likely it is to break. Sure, weddings can range from simple to over-elaborate depending on the imagination of the newlyweds-to-be. But even the basics require a lot of time, energy, and, you guessed it, money.
#10

Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centrepieces As Kid Doesn't Like Balloons. Kid Is Op's Mother's Best Friend's Child

Zebra4129 Report

tgsbbh avatar
ToGo
ToGo
Community Member
4 hours ago

It's not selfish to ask that people simply dress smart for an hour or so to attend a special moment of your life. This isn't a crazy or abnormal request.

#11

From Casual UK, An Interesting End To The Night!

spanksmitten Report

#12

Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed Of Her Wedding

Leja06 Report

hannahtaylor_2 avatar
DarkViolet
DarkViolet
Community Member
6 hours ago

If it's the same med I took for nausea during chemo, I'd say that the so-called friend had an ulterior motive.

Weddings are so problematic that there’s this thing called wedding stress. Just think about it: creating guest lists, finding venues, sending invites, coordinating with vendors, managing budgets, creating your looks, organizing a wedding party, deciding on seating, planning a honeymoon and a million billion other things—can it be anything other than stressful at this point?

#13

"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"

internetdramalobster Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
6 hours ago

You haven't seen them because they are the family members that mean absolutely nothing...2nd andv3rd cousins you see sometimes at random gatherings and barely know by name. The audacity is insane

#14

No, No That's Not The Bride

EhmanFont Report

#15

Poor Photographer.. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down

Ellie_Loves_ Report

Wedding stress involves a number of symptoms, everything from exhaustion to high blood pressure to irritability and depression. But they are all there to tell you to plan, stay organized, set boundaries, anticipate stressors, and, above all else, practice self-care and positivity. At the end of the (wedding) day, it’s a celebration, and you, of all people, should have fun.
#16

Wasn't Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I'll Be There Anyway For Sure

biglovinbertha Report

#17

Idk How I Would Even Respond To This

Hamburrgergirl Report

km_trew avatar
ChimeraBubbles
ChimeraBubbles
Community Member
6 hours ago

"men and girls" Ugh, personal pet peeve is calling women girls. Blech.

#18

That Woman On The Left Is Not The Bride

lumpysweaterboobs Report

So, what does the average wedding look like these days? According to the National Wedding Survey that surveyed nearly 2,500 individuals in the UK in 2022, it’s a number of things.

Turns out, today’s average wedding is a $22,382 (£18,400) hit in the wallet. Consider that half(ish), i.e. 47%, of all couples decided to go over their budget, and 63% of them got financial aid from friends, family, and other funders.
#19

Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn't Wear A Wedding Dress. Sil Showed Up In A 'Yellow' Dress….with A Train!! Bride Is On The Left In The Bottom Photo

cisco215 Report

slf11119999 avatar
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Mrs. Ginger McSarcasm
Community Member
6 hours ago (edited)

That is definitely not yellow. It looks more like a 10 year old not taken care of white dress.

#20

"Close Friend" Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This

Massive_Topic2788 Report

#21

The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!

reddit.com Report

The average wedding is between millennials aged 25 through 34, who likely got engaged in December, and were set to get married in August or September. 26% of them met on online dating apps and 3 in 5 of them bragged about their engagement on social media. A lot of these couples prompted for a first date (86%) and a cake cutting ceremony (79%), but very little went with an alcohol-free wedding (11%).
#22

I Look Good In White, And That's What Matters At Someone Else's Wedding

ChiefHat Report

wandiledludlu avatar
Sum Guy
Sum Guy
Community Member
6 hours ago

I saw the the headline and didn't bother to read the rest... It screamed A*****E

#23

A Guest Shows Up Drunk (Maybe More) And Grinds On The Groom, Motorboats The Bride

schristiau Report

#24

Quirky "Girl Best Friend" Ruins Wedding

jesse-13 Report

Their wedding includes 81 guests, 10 vendors, and a honeymoon. Speaking of which, half of them will most definitely be on the beach with a 23% chance of spending more during the honeymoon than previous generations of newlyweds.

Lastly, 1 in 10 couples never lived together before marriage, 1 in 3 were saving for their wedding (as well as house), the same number also had children before marriage, and 1 in 5 went with an eco-friendly wedding option.
#25

Wedding Guests, Please Don't Do This. It's Not Funny, And Putting "Just Kidding" Doesn't Make It Better

tn_notahick Report

#26

Bride Asks Mil Not To Wear A White Dress, Mil Does Anyways

radiobearr Report

#27

"Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us"

reddit.com Report

For context, the average wedding in the US is pricier by about 20% (i.e. $28,000). Besides that, cakes aren’t a huge priority (sub-$100 in a 3rd of all cases), and wedding trends are a bit different. The most popular one (91%) was the first dance, followed by 79% of couples color-coordinating floral arrangements and wedding colors. Another popular tradition was the flower girl and ring bearer, with nearly 2/3 of couples prompting for it.
#28

Lady In The Fur Stole Is The Brides Mum. She Could Have Worn Literally Any Other Colour

thejacster89 Report

caroline_nagel avatar
Caroline Nagel
Caroline Nagel
Community Member
4 hours ago

Apparently a lot of mothers with sons suffer from a Jocasta complex. These women need therapy.

#29

My Sister Is Getting Married.. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought

hallengoats Report

#30

Step-Mother Of The Groom

advocatecarey Report

wishiwashi avatar
Gimme that Cash
Gimme that Cash
Community Member
5 hours ago (edited)

Does she want to marry her step-son or something? I'm 75% confident this is some sort of kink... EDIT: It's a kink. Don't ask me how I found out.

If you’ve enjoyed this listicle, then why not show some love and appreciation by leaving the article or its submissions your upvotes. And while you’re at it, the comment section is always a good place to share your stories and takes on anything and everything.
#31

I Just Think The Whole "Marriage Is A Trap" Thing Is Tacky And Not Funny

_book_queen Report

#32

Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This... Would You Be Okay With It?

Weddingsarefun Report

#33

Girl I Rarely Speak To Anymore Asks If She's Invited To Our Wedding. After Telling Her That She Isn't She Tells Me I Should Rethink Marrying My Fiancé

Lioness_96 Report

#34

Motb In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me

ClaudiaLestat92 Report

#35

Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This Letter They Received A Few Weeks After Their Wedding

imtiredofthisgrandpa Report

jacquelinewilliams avatar
Nice Beast Ludo
Nice Beast Ludo
Community Member
6 hours ago

I would like to say what a lot of nerve you have for sending this cowardly a*s note that you typed up and left anonymous. You want to be this ballsy? Sign your damn name or it just makes you a coward

#36

Rude Guest

psburrito Report

#37

Oh Dear, Oh Dear! Seen On Facebook!

mdnnnsph Report

christinekuhn avatar
Ael
Ael
Community Member
4 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally, I'd find it charming to spend a relatively unimportant anniversary at an event like that. Not doing anything publicly, of course, just toasting to each other, knowing that might be our path as well. Two years isn't that much, honestly.

#38

Groomsmen Plans To Propose At Bachelor/Ette Party. Group Is Split On Whether Or Not It's Okay. Comments Are All Bashing The Bride For Not Being Completely On Board. I Don't Think She's Wrong To Feel A Little Upset Though. What's Supposed To Be A Bach Party Is Going To Turn Into An Engagement Party!

Ellie_Loves_ Report

j2wander avatar
TeaAndWhimsy
TeaAndWhimsy
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I totally don't understand why people ask to do this - you are literally hijacking someone else's important event, that they planned and paid for. Just no. Plan your own event and stop stealing other people's moments.

#39

Mil In A Lovely “Taupe” Dress (She’d Be Leaving My Wedding In A Hearse)

reddit.com Report

#40

Copy Cat Friend

Delicious-Midnight11 Report

#41

Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding

Conscious_Use_ Report

livlisbon84 avatar
Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
5 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is exactly why we got pushed to have a Master of Ceremony (we had two, my mum and DH’s dad), so people would go to them with this kind of question and not the bride or groom themselves. We mentioned it three times on the invite. Twice on the website. People still missed it 😁

