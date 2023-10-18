ADVERTISEMENT

At this point, is there such a thing as a perfectly executed wedding? Sure, there’s the perfect wedding within the minds and aspirations of brides (and some grooms). But once the plan is put into motion, does it turn out perfect?

The answer is no (or it depends, but it’s ultimately still a no). Nothing’s perfect. And judging by the stories circulating online, it’s probably not gonna get any better any time soon.

You can see for yourself by reading on, but Reddit’s r/weddingshaming community has ample reason to believe that weddings just don’t come in the perfect variety. And that’s fine. The key here is to brace for impact and make the best of it because you can still have a blast. Also, humor helps.