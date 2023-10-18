41 Nasty People Who Made Their Friend’s Wedding All About Themselves
At this point, is there such a thing as a perfectly executed wedding? Sure, there’s the perfect wedding within the minds and aspirations of brides (and some grooms). But once the plan is put into motion, does it turn out perfect?
The answer is no (or it depends, but it’s ultimately still a no). Nothing’s perfect. And judging by the stories circulating online, it’s probably not gonna get any better any time soon.
You can see for yourself by reading on, but Reddit’s r/weddingshaming community has ample reason to believe that weddings just don’t come in the perfect variety. And that’s fine. The key here is to brace for impact and make the best of it because you can still have a blast. Also, humor helps.
A Guest Filled 7 Tupperware Containers With Food From The Wedding Reception And Gave The Couple 5 USD As A Gift
Oh MAN I would have been SO PISSED no one stopped her. I would have had her charged with theft. Greedy a*****e
What Was The Tought Process Behind This
Wow.. Just Wow
Calling police would be a better reaction than a mere photoshop.
For a little bit of context, r/weddingshaming is a dedicated subreddit that’s all about shaming wedding themes, brides and grooms, wedding parties, in-laws (and outlaws), guests, vendors, and everyone in-between.
The community is home to over 584,000 members who feel no shame in shaming that which is shame-worthy. It’s important to note that this sub isn’t for asking for advice or judgment calls, so be warned.
Inviting 20 Extra People To A Wedding
Seen On Socials… I Can’t Believe How Entitled People Can Be! Sorry If Already Posted
4 Weddings And A Cat Party
The more I read this, the larger the group of cats becomes in my mind 😅
Much of the subreddit’s content revolves around a number of main topics that can mostly be categorized under entitlement and family drama. Most days, it’s people disregarding certain dress code taboos, guests getting out of line, or mothers-in-law doing their thing. Other themes include alcohol, cringe, greed, and, of course, memes and satire.
With Friends Like These Who Needs Enemies
What a horrible, jealous friend. Tried to destroy your wedding and entire relationship in one go and something bad could have happened to you
Selfish Guests To A Bride With Cancer
"I decline. I would do so respectfully, but as you've made it clear your airfare is more of a priority than my having cancer, I do so gleefully instead. I hope you stub your toe in perpetuity."
She Looks Absolutely Gorgeous.... Except She’s Not The Bride
If she's not the bride, I hope he's not the groom, at least.
So, why are weddings so difficult to pull off? Same reason why there’s a law of sorts in engineering that dictates the more moving parts you have in a machine, the more likely it is to break. Sure, weddings can range from simple to over-elaborate depending on the imagination of the newlyweds-to-be. But even the basics require a lot of time, energy, and, you guessed it, money.
Kid Wants To Dress Up As A Lion To Their Wedding. Also Told To Change Their Centrepieces As Kid Doesn’t Like Balloons. Kid Is Op’s Mother’s Best Friend’s Child
From Casual UK, An Interesting End To The Night!
Bride Trusts The Wrong Friend And Is Robbed Of Her Wedding
If it's the same med I took for nausea during chemo, I'd say that the so-called friend had an ulterior motive.
Weddings are so problematic that there’s this thing called wedding stress. Just think about it: creating guest lists, finding venues, sending invites, coordinating with vendors, managing budgets, creating your looks, organizing a wedding party, deciding on seating, planning a honeymoon and a million billion other things—can it be anything other than stressful at this point?
"I Just Thought Your Wedding Was The Perfect Place For My Child's Birthday Party"
You haven't seen them because they are the family members that mean absolutely nothing...2nd andv3rd cousins you see sometimes at random gatherings and barely know by name. The audacity is insane
No, No That's Not The Bride
And it doesn't flatter her one bit she looks like trash
Poor Photographer.. That Said I'd Be Interested To See The Pictures That They Had To Capture While This All Went Down
Wedding stress involves a number of symptoms, everything from exhaustion to high blood pressure to irritability and depression. But they are all there to tell you to plan, stay organized, set boundaries, anticipate stressors, and, above all else, practice self-care and positivity. At the end of the (wedding) day, it’s a celebration, and you, of all people, should have fun.
Wasn’t Invited But You Meant To Invite Me So I’ll Be There Anyway For Sure
Idk How I Would Even Respond To This
"men and girls" Ugh, personal pet peeve is calling women girls. Blech.
That Woman On The Left Is Not The Bride
So, what does the average wedding look like these days? According to the National Wedding Survey that surveyed nearly 2,500 individuals in the UK in 2022, it’s a number of things.
Turns out, today’s average wedding is a $22,382 (£18,400) hit in the wallet. Consider that half(ish), i.e. 47%, of all couples decided to go over their budget, and 63% of them got financial aid from friends, family, and other funders.
Friends Wedding Photos That Will Never See The Light Of Day. She Asked Everyone Not To Wear Cream, White, Or Black. Sadly She Forgot To Mention You Also Couldn’t Wear A Wedding Dress. Sil Showed Up In A ‘Yellow’ Dress….with A Train!! Bride Is On The Left In The Bottom Photo
That is definitely not yellow. It looks more like a 10 year old not taken care of white dress.
“Close Friend” Of The Bride Came Dressed Like This
The Audacity Of This Wedding Guest And Their Mum! Plan Your Own Special Moment, Cheapskates!
The average wedding is between millennials aged 25 through 34, who likely got engaged in December, and were set to get married in August or September. 26% of them met on online dating apps and 3 in 5 of them bragged about their engagement on social media. A lot of these couples prompted for a first date (86%) and a cake cutting ceremony (79%), but very little went with an alcohol-free wedding (11%).
I Look Good In White, And That’s What Matters At Someone Else’s Wedding
A Guest Shows Up Drunk (Maybe More) And Grinds On The Groom, Motorboats The Bride
Quirky “Girl Best Friend” Ruins Wedding
Their wedding includes 81 guests, 10 vendors, and a honeymoon. Speaking of which, half of them will most definitely be on the beach with a 23% chance of spending more during the honeymoon than previous generations of newlyweds.
Lastly, 1 in 10 couples never lived together before marriage, 1 in 3 were saving for their wedding (as well as house), the same number also had children before marriage, and 1 in 5 went with an eco-friendly wedding option.
Wedding Guests, Please Don't Do This. It's Not Funny, And Putting "Just Kidding" Doesn't Make It Better
Bride Asks Mil Not To Wear A White Dress, Mil Does Anyways
"Thank You Sooooo Much For Sharing Your Special Day With Us"
For context, the average wedding in the US is pricier by about 20% (i.e. $28,000). Besides that, cakes aren’t a huge priority (sub-$100 in a 3rd of all cases), and wedding trends are a bit different. The most popular one (91%) was the first dance, followed by 79% of couples color-coordinating floral arrangements and wedding colors. Another popular tradition was the flower girl and ring bearer, with nearly 2/3 of couples prompting for it.
Lady In The Fur Stole Is The Brides Mum. She Could Have Worn Literally Any Other Colour
Apparently a lot of mothers with sons suffer from a Jocasta complex. These women need therapy.
My Sister Is Getting Married.. This Is The Dress One Of Her Bridesmaids Bought
Step-Mother Of The Groom
Does she want to marry her step-son or something? I'm 75% confident this is some sort of kink... EDIT: It's a kink. Don't ask me how I found out.
I Just Think The Whole “Marriage Is A Trap” Thing Is Tacky And Not Funny
Went To A Wedding And The Mil Wore This... Would You Be Okay With It?
Girl I Rarely Speak To Anymore Asks If She's Invited To Our Wedding. After Telling Her That She Isn't She Tells Me I Should Rethink Marrying My Fiancé
Motb In White! It Literally Looks Like A Double Wedding To Me
Friend Gave Me Permission To Post This Letter They Received A Few Weeks After Their Wedding
I would like to say what a lot of nerve you have for sending this cowardly a*s note that you typed up and left anonymous. You want to be this ballsy? Sign your damn name or it just makes you a coward
Rude Guest Insults Bride Because He Doesn’t Know How To Use The Online Rsvp System And She Didn’t Respond To His Message Instantly
Oh Dear, Oh Dear! Seen On Facebook!
Groomsmen Plans To Propose At Bachelor/Ette Party. Group Is Split On Whether Or Not It's Okay. Comments Are All Bashing The Bride For Not Being Completely On Board. I Don't Think She's Wrong To Feel A Little Upset Though. What's Supposed To Be A Bach Party Is Going To Turn Into An Engagement Party!
I totally don't understand why people ask to do this - you are literally hijacking someone else's important event, that they planned and paid for. Just no. Plan your own event and stop stealing other people's moments.
Mil In A Lovely “Taupe” Dress (She’d Be Leaving My Wedding In A Hearse)
Copy Cat Friend
Stop showing off your choices or she will take them all
Guest Texts Bride Day Off For Address & Ride 2 Hours Before The Wedding
And this is exactly why we got pushed to have a Master of Ceremony (we had two, my mum and DH’s dad), so people would go to them with this kind of question and not the bride or groom themselves. We mentioned it three times on the invite. Twice on the website. People still missed it 😁
