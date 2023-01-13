The “Home for Peculiar Artists” Facebook Page Shares 125 Pics From Artists All Over The World
Creating unique art can be fulfilling for several reasons. For one, it allows an artist to express themselves in a way that is truly authentic and personal. The act of creating something that is special can be a form of self-expression and self-discovery.
Additionally, creating peculiar art can be fulfilling because it allows an artist to challenge themselves to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what is possible.
The Facebook group "Home for Peculiar Artists" is a vibrant community of people who share a passion for the unique and unusual. Here, members showcase their one-of-a-kind creations, ranging from sculptures made of found or recycled materials to digital art with a surreal twist.
The group is also a marketplace for these said creations, with many artists offering their pieces for sale. It's a great opportunity for art lovers to discover new and exciting artists and to own a piece of art that is truly unique.
Romance on the River, a 4” thread painting.
Hi guys. I'm a fiber artist from NC. Here is one of my favorite creations.
Hi!
Im Talia I make suncatchers and jewelry for the last 5 years or so
I wanted to show off my newest catcher in requested Silver.
I get asked a lot about silver options!
My triple moon goddess catchers are some of my by far most popular designs.
Im restocking my website on Feb 1st 7pm CST
Id love to share my socials with you
I’m obsessed!
Artist: me
Medium: glass, foil, solder
Hi everyone!
Here's a new balloon oil painting!
...does this count as a self portrait?
Creator: Mykaela Havva
Description:
We don't talk about Bruno but, we can talk about these amazing earrings ☀️☀️
I just finished watching Disney's Encanto and I'm in love with Pepa's earrings. Hence, for my first project of the year I decided to create a replica of Pepa's earrings. I love the overall outcome and I'm happy to produce more in the future.
I created this stained glass art piece from a doodle my nephew did. I named it, “I’m So Happy I Could Puke.” I gifted it to my nephew when he bought his first home several years ago. I no longer do stained glass due to health reasons.
Artist: me
Medium: basswood and woodburning and acrylic paint and foil
Description: elongated slices of password with nature and fungus vignette illustrations
Pattern: I've designed all of this myself and freehanded these illustrations. I post process content on my instagram.
@courtneyburkeart on social media.
"Pickle Purse" built around a high quality Italian leather purse, insulation foam board, latex, vinyl fabric and two part epoxy
I love pickles and I want… nay, I NEED this purse in my life !
The Rainbow Raccoons!
Creator: me a couple of years ago!
Materials: felt, embroidery thread, hand dyed silk, wool locks, and poly clay.
A little forest creature that serves you tea and then dissolves into a pile of leaves.
I'm making another very inspired by her, but space themed!
Creator: Me! Medium: metal fridge, paint, wood, magnets, white board, stickers Recently painted my cheap fridge to look like BMO from Adventure Time! I used paint with primer for metal, cut out sticker letters, and attached magnets to some shape blocks to create the look of his buttons. For his face I attached a magnetic white board so we can change his expression!
One of my handpainted jacket commissions, a little mystical moon with florals. Painted on faux leather with leather paint.
This is so exquisitely detailed and so incredibly beautiful. Do you create them in plus size or maybe tote bags ?
Creator: me🥰
Medium: yarn🧶
Just finished this custom order!! I’m very excited to send him off to his new home!! 😍🍄 I love making these guys! It’s so much fun💞 I’m in the process of making a rainbow one and a tiny one😱 can’t wait to show you guys
Abandoned church miniature, made from scratch.
creator: me
medium: thermoplastic
𝕵𝖆𝖉𝖊 𝖉𝖗𝖆𝖌𝖔𝖓 𝖈𝖑𝖆𝖜𝖘 🐉
Made these dragon claws and I'm so in love with them. They're a part of a full jade costume.
Hope you like it!
New work from Ghosts of the Earth.
Hello Everyone, Love seeing the huge talent here from all over the world. I make stained glass lamps. Began glass work to help rehab after a ruptured cerebral aneurysm, now I just love working with glass.
I’ve seen someone post their cat tree and it inspired me to post mine! My fiancé and I made this together, our boy (Gryphon, the cat) LOVES IT!
I thought you all might enjoy this super unique dress I recently made. 🥰🖤✨
Creator: Me // Ashes & Embers
Medium: Fabric
Description: Specialty dresses made size adjustable to fit all sizes small-XXL
Size: small-XXL
Credit: Design and pattern by me/free handed
Wildflower and fern backgammon board that I made.
Creator: Me!
Medium: Fabric! Mostly fleece, some felt.
I made a small army of giant Lemongrabs! All around 3 1/2 feet tall!
My very first leaded stained glass panel has been installed into a door and delivered to New Hampshire!! What an absolute thrill when you get to see months of hard work come together and light up the room.
Original design, over 400 pieces, 5/32" lead came, 35.5" x 27". Took about 8 months from starting the concept drawing to delivery. This was my first time working with lead, first installation piece, and first time making anything anywhere near this big!
I made this reclaimed oak herringbone bench last year. I used a jade wood stain on the mountains after it was all glued up and taped off to make them pop a bit.
The Cuterus is back and it's [mad]!! Valentine's white to red ombre for all the feels. The cysts are pink and mad about it. I write my own patterns for them, so I can make any changes, additions, subtraction, bicornuate shape, scars, different faces, etc!! Message me for customs or visit my shop at www.etsy.com/shop/macabrochet
Creator: Me Medium: Crochet Wow once again the followers of this page have blown me away with their support. Thank you all so much for your lovely words. If you want to see more of my work check out my page Not Just For Nanas or my Instagram. I’ll be posting there as I have new pieces available and when I am able to ship internationally but for now I’ll just be sharing photos of crochet things that I love to make. I’m a UK based crochet maker. I love to use vintage doily patterns and create modern wall art but sometimes I go off piste and turn them into these parasols. They are a perfect festival accessory or wedding photo prop. Although I like to take one just to walk the dog.
Creator: Myself 🪴
Medium: Sea Urchins & Air Plants.
Hi, my name is Kim and I’m a plant addict. I create these free hanging Sea Urchin Jellyfish with LIVE air plants. These beautiful shells are one of a kind with their unique markings and coloring. Shells range in size from 1.5” to 4.5. Plants from 2” to 12” plus! Each plant is hand picked to fit just perfectly. Gravity does the rest.
creator: me, www.Etsy.com/shop/hookedonhandmadeus
medium: crochet velvet yarn, glitter safety eyes
description: Strawberry Dino
pattern: based off Tanner the Triceratops by Nicole Chase, with freehanded adjustments
Creator : Me/Alex Chesney
Medium : ceramic/pottery
Creator : Me
Medium : Small rock engraving
Description : I can turn a rocks into a unique pieces.
An enchanting rainbow dark chainmaille dragon hatched on my desk today.
Creator: Me
Medium: crochet
Description: crochet yipyips using blanket yarn, pingpong balls for eyes, and pipe cleaners for antenna. I have been making these like crazy as I have a million orders for Christmas stockings for this year. They can be hung up as they have a loop to do so, or they can sit on a flat surface. I love making them but certain yarn colours have been difficult to find! Full rainbow sets have been so popular.
Credit: pattern by Carissa Broning
Creator: Me!
Medium: Oil on panel
Description: Finally got around to taking some photos of this piece “In This Hallowed Place” to show the size comparison! It’s rather large, and the frame only adds to it 🥰✨ I love seeing artists with their pieces, I hope you do too!
Creator: me!
Medium: sponge cake with mango cheese layer filling.
Description: Painted with coloured cake batter, baked and hand painted details. Assembled with non bake cheese cake with layers of cake and fresh mango. I love how this turns out. It's my kind of prettycake!
Size: 6" cake
Creator: me 😁
Medium: polymer clay, brass, acrylic paint, resin 🌿✨
I was asked more than once if I ever made an opossum pendant. I decided to give it a try and it came out like this 🤩 It got SOLD already! (and it was one of a kind), but I wanted to share with you this creation I'm really proud of!
⭐️Creator: Myself
⭐️Medium: flexible polymer clay over metal armature
⭐️I made various new color for my crows ear cuff! they are all made by hand and fit most ear as they are flexible!
Soon i'll finish some butterfly earcuff :3
⭐️Weight is around 20 grams and size is around 14cm from head to wings
Creator: Me! Indiscreet Nothings (IndiscreetNothings on Insta & Etsy)
Excited to share something I’ve steadily been churning out for awhile now: Bram Chokers!
Every choker features fabric puncture wounds, suspended blood red teardrop beads and seed beads painstakingly stitched onto lace.
Creator: Emma Clarke
Medium: Plushie art
Etsy: EmbroideredSquish
Hello friends!! I embroider plushies! 💕 I wanted to share some of my creations with you.
Creator: Me! (Interrobang Art & Fashion)
Medium: Lycra
I designed the fabric, drafted the sewing pattern, and made the dress
Creator: Me
Medium: wooden boxes, acrylic paints
I take ordinary boxes and turn them into this!
Artist: Blue Ridge Glass Works (Me)
Medium: Stained Glass, Natural Elements, Wood
Description: First time post.
Commissioned Langstroth Bee Frame including real pressed honeycomb , feathers, fiddlehead, gingko leaf, and watercolor bee art from the client. I love experimenting with all kinds of natural events in my glass art. Appreciate a follow if you enjoy. Thank you!
Creator: Me (Kimberly MK)
Medium: Mixed - Synthetic fur, epoxy clay, filled with polyfil and *magic!*
Description: Disclaimer - I cannot be held accountable if he steals ya girl 😆
Here is my newest soft-sculpt creation - this time a lil raccoon! He is jointed and armatured for posing, his face is thread and scissor sculpted and shaded, his paws and nose are sculpted and shaded epoxy clay, and his eyes are hand-painted glass eyes.
I made Animal a while back and was pleasantly surprised at just how satisfying crocheting Muppets seemed to be. Next thing I knew I had made the Band and well then I just kind of kept going and made Kermit and Gonzo and... well Muppets just seem to be what I do now. 🙂 I crocheted myself into a bad flare up of tennis elbow so having to lay low right now but I'm on FB and Insta as Out of the Hope Chest
I made a peculiar lampshade!
Finished this cute stained glass piece today
Just finished up an applewood bowl. It was so rotten. It took a ton of work to repair this thing and bring it back to life. How do you think it looks?
My art... spinning fibers into yarn and turning strings into things and making wearables. Here's a favorite pair of witchy shoes..
Sailormoon LIGHTUP wand heels .
3D designed. handpainted
My first post here, I am loving this group! I am excited to share my passion for miniatures and magic in the form of fairy houses/wall hanging doors. I have found a nice combo of plaster of paris, paper clay, and natural items from my back yard that light up. I can spend hours just playing with new mediums, and this is what happens when I get hired to do a project. Its a 3-peice wall hanging to house fairy figurines for a very special client. here are the first two, the third is still "naked".
@Delightfully Evil Designs
FYI, I take custom orders on my Etsy site: DelightedEvilDesigns, and will be posting more work soon. (https://www.etsy.com/shop/DelightedEvilDesigns)
Stained glass ramen bowl, made by me. About 10x10 inches.
Pattern for glass created by @stainedglassgeek
Charcoal pencils on paper
100x70cm
Zebras are my favorite I enjoy drawing them
Creator: Myself!
Medium: Custom dyed textured stretch fabric, custom dyed emerald green lace, Swarovski crystals, silk fabric.
Description: My all-time favourite collaboration with the worlds first Hijabi Ballerina Stephanie Kurlow for international women's day a couple years back. I wanted to make a piece that infused her dance and my style, complete with lace and sparkles!!
Credit: Ballerina, Stephanie Kurlow. Pattern, design, sewing, construction, and basically everything outfit was done by me.
TW: Pregnancy
𝓑𝓪𝓫𝔂 𝓫𝓵𝓾𝓮 𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓬𝓮𝓵𝓪𝓲𝓷 𝓹𝓻𝓮𝓰𝓷𝓪𝓷𝓬𝔂 𝓼𝓮𝓽
Creator: me!
maternity pregnant croquis
Medium: thermoplastic
Description: fully handmade faux porcelain set! All hand painted and finished with loaaaaads of glass rhinestones!
Hope you like it .
Creators: Sue Beatrice and Andy Gertler
Medium: Recycled cardboard boxes, paper bags, wood and glue.
Like many of you, we accumulate tons of boxes from shipments of online purchases. The forms are all made from cut boxes and the surface is covered with torn bits of paper bags. This sculpture was created without making paper pulp. It's all just cut cardboard assembled using hot glue and Elmer's glue. It was built from the inside out starting with basic forms made from cardboard and layering on the musculature and then the fur.
Creator: me!
Medium: stained glass
I've been hoarding a bunch of dichroic faceted gems for awhile and finally brought myself to use one. The petals are a ring mottled white glass and the centre of the flower is a dichroic gem. The colour completely changes depending on what angle you're looking at it. All of these pictures are of the same piece!
Creator- Myself
Medium- Wire Wrapping
Description- Just finished this #labradorite & #moonstone guitar and I couldn’t be happier with how she turned out (sold). This piece is made with 18g, 20g, & 28g bare copper wire and then oxidized and polished for an antique look!
Thanks for looking!
Creator - me
Medium - sewing
🦇 Some Fruit Bats! 🦇
Available on my shop update this Saturday 🙂 scented options of 🫐🍓🍑 and raspberry
Creator: Me
Medium: Stained Glass
Description: Hi everyone! I'm an artist from Indiana…I have been doing stained glass for a year now and love to make 3D characters for fun… this is my 3rd piece and by far my most technical…
200 hours + 500 pieces of glass = my life size Deadpool wall lamp…
I hope you love it as much as I do!
🪶Creator: Rock Maker Stitches
🪶Medium: Crochet
🪶 I finally finished my first adult sized feather wing shawl! Roving-style yarn in galaxy hues of navy, purple, magenta, and yellow is paired with metallic silver-grey outlines, which give a subtle shine in bright sun. I couldn’t be happier with how this turned out!
🪶 3 separate panels comprising 102 feathers make this adult sized feather wing shawl 7 feet wide with a weight of more than 3 pounds!
🪶Pattern by (the ever astounding) Crafty Intentions
Creator/artist. Me
Medium. Real leaf . Cut by hand
Description. This was 4 real leaves that I dried and pressed and then hand cut using a knife.
It was then mounted and framed
Creator: me
Medium: leather
Description: I make bespoke leather goods. This is a Venus Fly Trap Clutch.
Creator: me at Ghoulishshoes
Medium: pigments/leds and embroidery
Links: Mygroovyshoes.com
Facebook.com/ghoulishshoes
Description: handpainted and sealed Jurassic Park heels with lights and artificial bug my best seller for 2 years
Credit: Jurassic Park and Ghoulishshoes
Creator :me - Quirky D Art
Materials : chalk paint and acrylic on an old wooden bureau
I was recently asked to create something unique for an old bureau . I took inspiration from the Alice in wonderland porcelain knobs my customer had supplied and then I was given carts Blanche to create
For all those who expressed interest but were unable to get one while they were available, I will be restocking the store on June 1st!
Hair Pins
⭐️Creator: Me Black Rabbit Emporium
⭐️Medium: Plant-Based Resin
⭐️Description: Functional Hair Pins
Creator: me!
Medium: acrylic paint on canvas
About 6 weeks ago I started painting as a silly hobby. last week I misheard someone singing Greased Lightning, and now between other projects, my cursed brain fart has become a reality
EDIT: Thank you everyone for your wonderful words, I didn’t think my silly idea would be so well received! If anyone is interested in having one of these to call their own please feel free to message me - however it’s nearly 1am here and ya girl needs to snooze, so I’ll reply in the morning ✨
Creator: me
Medium: grapevine base and faux floral
I'm in love with this one. Might have to keep it for myself.
Creator: myself (Casting Hues)
Medium: opalite, brass
🌈☁️✨🌦✨☁️🌈
Cloudy with a chance of rainbows.
Creator: Me
Medium: Embroidery (no patterns used)
Etsy: EmbroideredSquish
Hello friends!! I embroider plushies! 💕 I wanted to share some of my creations with you.
Our commissions are currently open. Please feel free to check out our IG for more information: @embroideredsquish 💗🤍🌿 We also have a few listings up on Etsy! Please check them out!
Artist: me, www.facebook.com/clayabominations
Medium: Polymer clay! The actual bowl is ceramic, but the contents inside is all polymer, hand crafted by me!
Description: I made this macaroni and cheese dish as part of a series I am working on called 'Pies & Sides' that is full of, well, pies and sides lol, that you would find at a holiday feast! I couldn't wait to share this, so it's sitting on my desk and not in the best lighting, but I think it's cheesy goodness is still showing through, even if not the best lighting 🙂 Thanks for looking!
Artist: Bad Portraits
Medium: watercolors, marker, ink on paper
Model: Lady Flufferton
Not my cat but I wish!!
Been a bit since I shared some of my terribly great art here.
Creator: Me, Whimsy Wanderer
Medium: Polymer clay
One little chocolate & vanilla scented S'morling, now it's time for bed
Creator: Me/dontfeedthecreatures
Medium:polymer clay, soft pastels, felting wool, silk scraps, floristry moss and crushed pinecones.
Description: Made this little forest elf at the weekend and trapped him in a vintage dome fronted frame I'd picked up a few weeks back in a charity shop. Just had a very stressful few hours trying to find more of these flippin frame things so I can make more elves.
Searched ebay. Found them. Bought 10. Panic over.
Creator Nicole Kaczmarek
medium Acrylic on Canvas
🔥Second Chance🔥 24”x30”
Last painting of 2022