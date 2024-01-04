While some of such old toys show clear signs of time relentlessly passing us by, others somehow look even worse when brand new. You probably see where this is headed and yes, you’re right—today, we have prepared a list of some awful-looking toys for you to browse, some of which were made according to a terrible, terrible design, while others have suffered from a manufacturing defect and similar misfortunes. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what nightmare-of-a-toy current children might be looking back at with eyes full of sentiments decades later.

Quite a few of us likely remember our favorite toy from back when we were kids. For some it might be a Teletubby, so washed out over the years it’s difficult to guess if it’s Laa-Laa or Dipsy looking back at them; for others it can be anything from toy cars, to dolls, blocks, or even a bunny made out of an old sock.

#1 It Looks Like My Daughter's Doll Has Already Been Through A Lot Share icon

#2 Chinese Toy Share icon

#3 My Son's Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct Share icon

#4 These Silicone "Fidget Toys" Smelling/Looking/Feeling Like Fruit Snack. Please Don't Sell These To Kids Share icon

#5 Finally Added This Rafiki Toy To My Collection Share icon

#6 The Teddy Bear With The Muzzle Rotated 90 Degrees Share icon

#7 Worst Slide Design Ever. Worst Six Feet Of My Life Share icon

#8 My Kid's Dinosaur Toy Has Human Hands Share icon

#9 The Description Is Spot-On Share icon

#10 Poor Spidey Share icon

#11 This Poor Barbie Share icon

#12 I Should Have Bought It Share icon

#13 Dollar Store Barbie Share icon

#14 This Flash Toy Is Just A Batman Toy With Different Paint Share icon

#15 Clearly Haunted Zuckerberg's Doppelganger Doll, Found By My Friend's Mum On Vinted Share icon

#16 I Saw This T-Rex Squirt Gun In The Toy Aisle Of My Local Grocery Store. I Bought It Because Of The Trigger Placement Share icon

#17 This Space Barbie Set That Has The Solar System Diagram That Is Completely Wrong Share icon Earth and Venus are apparently in the same orbit. Mars seemingly does not exist. There is a new pink planet and a purple planet with a ring.

#18 This Kids' Toy Had One Thing It Was Supposed To Teach Share icon

#19 My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail. Thanks For The Detail LEGO Share icon

#20 Dipsy Has Seen Some Things Share icon

#21 My Niece Got One Of These Unicorn Toys With A Golden Carrot For Her Birthday (Not My Niece In The Photo) Share icon

#22 These Spiderman Toys Have Guns Share icon

#23 Toy Tea Set Has An Uneven Logo In The Middle Of The Saucer So It's Impossible To Put The Cup There Share icon

#24 Kid's Toy Has A Place To Put Batteries, But Has No Electronics Inside Share icon

#25 How's This For An Action Figure? Toys At The 99-Cent Store Share icon

#26 Superman Or Quasimodo? Share icon

#27 Un-Bear-Able Nose Share icon

#28 Damaged And Then Glued Together Dolphin That Came In A New Pack Of Toy Animals For My Son Share icon

#29 Should Add This Figure To My Collection Share icon

#30 Quite A Big Construction Share icon

#31 You Know These Creepy Life-Size Dolls? Creepier Still Is In The Box That They Come In Share icon

#32 This Doll I Saw At Goodwill Appears To Be Choking On Something Share icon

#33 This Mini-Hippo Toy Looks Like It's Pooping Tags Share icon

#34 Hair Fell Off The Doll, Now My Daughter Walks Around With A Middle-Aged Balding Friend Share icon

#35 I Was Wondering Why It Was The Only Elsa Doll Left Share icon

#36 Son's Color Toys Share icon

#37 Toy Design At A Target Store. My Kid's Asking Me What's Wrong With These Toys Share icon

#38 This Little Toy Has 13 Tags Share icon

#39 Every Child’s Dream This Holiday Season Share icon

#40 This Triceratops Toy Has Flesh Horns Share icon

#41 This Baby Toy Is In Some Serious Body Horror Share icon

#42 My Baby's Crinkle Toy Has A Weird Typo Share icon

#43 This Carl's Jr Toy Looks Like Blue Is Taking A Dump Share icon

#44 Toy Recycling Truck With Oddly Military Off-Brand Action Figure Driver Share icon

#45 How Are They Going To Do My Girl Like That Share icon

#46 This Ridiculous Thor Toy Share icon

#47 Now Available At The 99-Cent Store, Train-Wreck Barbie Share icon

#48 This Misprint On A McDonald's Toy Share icon

#49 Walmart Kids' Toy Share icon

#50 Kinder Surprise Egg Toys Nowadays Share icon

#51 This Kid's Toy Is Honestly Dumbfounded Share icon

#52 This Bootleg Thanos Snapping With The Wrong Hand Share icon

#53 This Is A Toy My Sister Got For Easter Share icon

#54 As Far As I Know, Polar Bears Don't Belong In The Jungle Share icon

#55 I Guess The Front Barbie Is Sitting On A Bar Share icon

#56 My Twin Daughters Got The Same Toy For Their Birthday, But One Has A Very Off-Centered Eye Share icon

#57 Child's Toy Police Car Share icon

#58 This Two-Headed Dino Toy Share icon

#59 My Son's Ghost Spider Toy Has Two Left Hands Share icon

#60 This Toy Refers To Mr. Krabs And Plankton By Their First Names Share icon

#61 I Give You The Dollarama Share icon

#62 I Got My Son A Spiderman For Christmas. He's Got A Cake Share icon

#63 Turns Out The Elephant-Duck Is A Thing. My Birth Mom Randomly Bought This For My Daughter Share icon

#64 My Kid's Toy That Doesn't Make A Circle Share icon

#65 Bath Toy's Paint Rubbed Off In The Water. Now The Bathtub, Bath Water, And My Son All Are Blue Share icon

#66 My Nephew's Toy. Yes, That's Thor Share icon

#67 Toys For Sale At A Restaurant In Spain Share icon

#68 Found This Mario Kart Toy While Holiday Shopping. Toad's Steering Wheel Was Flesh-Colored Share icon

#69 My Son's Mario Kart Toy Doesn't Have Wheels, Just A Scroll Ball Share icon

#70 This Dragon Toy Looks Like It Has A Giant Hemorrhoid. Poor Guy Share icon

#71 This Chevron Mascot Toy Share icon

#72 This Star Wars Rey Toy Spotted At Walmart Share icon

#73 Weird Toys. What Are These Things? Mutant Llama-Sheep? And How About These Barely-There Stumps For Legs? Share icon

#74 Why Is No One Talking About The Adult Happy Meal Toys? Share icon

#75 These Teletubbies Plushies I Found At A Cheap Store Share icon

#76 She Had A Fun Night Before Slipping Back Into Her Packaging Share icon

#77 Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However, They Forgot To Give It A Nose Share icon

#78 Close Enough, Buddy Share icon

#79 No Quality Control For Stuffed Toys I Guess Share icon

#80 My Kid Got A Matching Game For A Gift Share icon

#81 Helping Your Child Count To 10… Backwards Share icon

#82 My Son Got An Artificial Nail In His Christmas Cracker. No Idea What It’s Actually Supposed To Be For Share icon

#83 Hot Wheels Now Sell A Toy Car Covered In Manure Share icon

#84 This Doll At A Flea Market Looks Depressed Share icon

#85 Gift Hunting For A Special Little One And I Came Across This. Apparently J. Jonah Jameson Has A New Look Share icon

#86 My Son's Extremely Cheap Toy Tool Set Uses "Dextrorotation And Laevorotation" Instead Of Clockwise And Counterclockwise Share icon

#87 This Toy Looks Like It's Having A Prolapse Share icon

#88 This Children's Toy Where "Name" Is Misspelled Share icon

#89 The Colors Of The Balls That Come With My Son’s New Toy Don’t Match The Colors Of The Buttons On The Same Toy Share icon

#90 Oscar Meyer Bean Bag Toy With An Upside-Down Logo Share icon

#91 The Makers Of These Toy Dinosaur Eggs Mislabeled Literally Every Dinosaur On The Package Share icon

#92 The Kid On The Packaging For This Toy Doesn't Even Seem To Enjoy Playing With It Share icon

#93 This Knock-Off Paw Patrol Toy I Saw At A Fair Today Share icon

#94 This Toy Is Based On Kevin's Car (From Ben 10: Alien Force) Only It Doesn't Come With Kevin, But Comes With Ben Share icon

#95 Astronaut Barbie And Her... Sparkly Skirt Share icon

#96 This Children’s Clock Toy Share icon

#97 This Water Toy Has An Uneven Amount Of Rings Share icon

#98 This Math Toy For Kids Doesn’t Do Math Correctly Share icon

#99 This Toy Venom Has A Green Mouth But The Illustrated Venom Has A Red One Share icon

#100 My Son Said He Couldn't Figure Out Where They Belonged Share icon

#101 This "Happy Birthday" Sign On A Teddy Bear Is Upside Down Share icon

#102 1980s Mr. T Bouncy Balls Share icon