Quite a few of us likely remember our favorite toy from back when we were kids. For some it might be a Teletubby, so washed out over the years it’s difficult to guess if it’s Laa-Laa or Dipsy looking back at them; for others it can be anything from toy cars, to dolls, blocks, or even a bunny made out of an old sock.

While some of such old toys show clear signs of time relentlessly passing us by, others somehow look even worse when brand new. You probably see where this is headed and yes, you’re right—today, we have prepared a list of some awful-looking toys for you to browse, some of which were made according to a terrible, terrible design, while others have suffered from a manufacturing defect and similar misfortunes. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what nightmare-of-a-toy current children might be looking back at with eyes full of sentiments decades later.

#1

It Looks Like My Daughter's Doll Has Already Been Through A Lot

It Looks Like My Daughter's Doll Has Already Been Through A Lot

iron_guitarist1987 Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
55 minutes ago

She can see the past and the future. The similarity is terrifying.

#2

Chinese Toy

Chinese Toy

mgnthng Report

#3

My Son's Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct

My Son's Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct

JT3013 Report

#4

These Silicone "Fidget Toys" Smelling/Looking/Feeling Like Fruit Snack. Please Don't Sell These To Kids

These Silicone "Fidget Toys" Smelling/Looking/Feeling Like Fruit Snack. Please Don't Sell These To Kids

NastaciaLove Report

#5

Finally Added This Rafiki Toy To My Collection

Finally Added This Rafiki Toy To My Collection

trashcanfigures Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I'll go to hell for this, but Rafiki was the shaman, and therefore the religious leader.

#6

The Teddy Bear With The Muzzle Rotated 90 Degrees

The Teddy Bear With The Muzzle Rotated 90 Degrees

ThatRandonNerd Report

#7

Worst Slide Design Ever. Worst Six Feet Of My Life

Worst Slide Design Ever. Worst Six Feet Of My Life

Ryguychu Report

#8

My Kid's Dinosaur Toy Has Human Hands

My Kid's Dinosaur Toy Has Human Hands

mozzzzyyy Report

#9

The Description Is Spot-On

The Description Is Spot-On

jdk906 Report

#10

Poor Spidey

Poor Spidey

cavool Report

#11

This Poor Barbie

This Poor Barbie

toy_fails Report

#12

I Should Have Bought It

I Should Have Bought It

koderz Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
31 minutes ago

So that's why Cinderella almost missed her ride. She wasn't dancing with the prince. She was drinking!

#13

Dollar Store Barbie

Dollar Store Barbie

datterHFX Report

#14

This Flash Toy Is Just A Batman Toy With Different Paint

This Flash Toy Is Just A Batman Toy With Different Paint

Bobofett4 Report

#15

Clearly Haunted Zuckerberg's Doppelganger Doll, Found By My Friend's Mum On Vinted

Clearly Haunted Zuckerberg's Doppelganger Doll, Found By My Friend's Mum On Vinted

BobKickflip Report

#16

I Saw This T-Rex Squirt Gun In The Toy Aisle Of My Local Grocery Store. I Bought It Because Of The Trigger Placement

I Saw This T-Rex Squirt Gun In The Toy Aisle Of My Local Grocery Store. I Bought It Because Of The Trigger Placement

BigJimNorton Report

#17

This Space Barbie Set That Has The Solar System Diagram That Is Completely Wrong

This Space Barbie Set That Has The Solar System Diagram That Is Completely Wrong

Earth and Venus are apparently in the same orbit. Mars seemingly does not exist. There is a new pink planet and a purple planet with a ring.

Impossible34o_ Report

kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
31 minutes ago

"Don't ask me, I'm a just girl *giggles*" - Malibu Stacey

#18

This Kids' Toy Had One Thing It Was Supposed To Teach

This Kids' Toy Had One Thing It Was Supposed To Teach

thekidwiththefa Report

#19

My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail. Thanks For The Detail LEGO

My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail. Thanks For The Detail LEGO

Cichlidsaremyjam Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Argh. It's not the finished build. Lego does things like this now (putting brightly colored pieces where they won't be seen) to aid builders.

#20

Dipsy Has Seen Some Things

Dipsy Has Seen Some Things

eatmorchicken Report

donnieb826 avatar
Donald
Donald
Community Member
14 hours ago

Its an appropriate face to make as a dog rips the stuffing out of your body.

#21

My Niece Got One Of These Unicorn Toys With A Golden Carrot For Her Birthday (Not My Niece In The Photo)

My Niece Got One Of These Unicorn Toys With A Golden Carrot For Her Birthday (Not My Niece In The Photo)

ManuelArafat Report

#22

These Spiderman Toys Have Guns

These Spiderman Toys Have Guns

nighty4 Report

poppycorn avatar
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
50 minutes ago

There's a Hulk too. Someone bought army men toys in bulk, I see…

#23

Toy Tea Set Has An Uneven Logo In The Middle Of The Saucer So It's Impossible To Put The Cup There

Toy Tea Set Has An Uneven Logo In The Middle Of The Saucer So It's Impossible To Put The Cup There

kingharis Report

#24

Kid's Toy Has A Place To Put Batteries, But Has No Electronics Inside

Kid's Toy Has A Place To Put Batteries, But Has No Electronics Inside

Dr_Captain Report

#25

How's This For An Action Figure? Toys At The 99-Cent Store

How's This For An Action Figure? Toys At The 99-Cent Store

nice_guy_e Report

#26

Superman Or Quasimodo?

Superman Or Quasimodo?

patrick.retro Report

#27

Un-Bear-Able Nose

Un-Bear-Able Nose

nayrnn Report

#28

Damaged And Then Glued Together Dolphin That Came In A New Pack Of Toy Animals For My Son

Damaged And Then Glued Together Dolphin That Came In A New Pack Of Toy Animals For My Son

EpicBlueDrop Report

skyrender avatar
Sky Render
Sky Render
Community Member
41 minutes ago (edited)

Maybe it's like the gray heron in The Boy and the Heron? Granted, that was plenty creepy too.

#29

Should Add This Figure To My Collection

Should Add This Figure To My Collection

PresidentToguro Report

#30

Quite A Big Construction

Quite A Big Construction

Cajaran Report

#31

You Know These Creepy Life-Size Dolls? Creepier Still Is In The Box That They Come In

You Know These Creepy Life-Size Dolls? Creepier Still Is In The Box That They Come In

Chaseshaw Report

#32

This Doll I Saw At Goodwill Appears To Be Choking On Something

This Doll I Saw At Goodwill Appears To Be Choking On Something

LCFarrar Report

#33

This Mini-Hippo Toy Looks Like It's Pooping Tags

This Mini-Hippo Toy Looks Like It's Pooping Tags

_WhoisMrBilly_ Report

#34

Hair Fell Off The Doll, Now My Daughter Walks Around With A Middle-Aged Balding Friend

Hair Fell Off The Doll, Now My Daughter Walks Around With A Middle-Aged Balding Friend

Zandor8000 Report

#35

I Was Wondering Why It Was The Only Elsa Doll Left

I Was Wondering Why It Was The Only Elsa Doll Left

SGuard15 Report

#36

Son's Color Toys

Son's Color Toys

meehatpa Report

#37

Toy Design At A Target Store. My Kid's Asking Me What's Wrong With These Toys

Toy Design At A Target Store. My Kid's Asking Me What's Wrong With These Toys

PourousPangolin Report

#38

This Little Toy Has 13 Tags

This Little Toy Has 13 Tags

Your__Average__Weeb Report

#39

Every Child’s Dream This Holiday Season

Every Child's Dream This Holiday Season

mila52963 Report

#40

This Triceratops Toy Has Flesh Horns

This Triceratops Toy Has Flesh Horns

whatta_maroon Report

#41

This Baby Toy Is In Some Serious Body Horror

This Baby Toy Is In Some Serious Body Horror

PurgatoryGlory Report

#42

My Baby's Crinkle Toy Has A Weird Typo

My Baby's Crinkle Toy Has A Weird Typo

mswier11 Report

#43

This Carl's Jr Toy Looks Like Blue Is Taking A Dump

This Carl's Jr Toy Looks Like Blue Is Taking A Dump

FBetts Report

#44

Toy Recycling Truck With Oddly Military Off-Brand Action Figure Driver

Toy Recycling Truck With Oddly Military Off-Brand Action Figure Driver

pigjingles Report

#45

How Are They Going To Do My Girl Like That

How Are They Going To Do My Girl Like That

96studios Report

#46

This Ridiculous Thor Toy

This Ridiculous Thor Toy

danimangndan Report

#47

Now Available At The 99-Cent Store, Train-Wreck Barbie

Now Available At The 99-Cent Store, Train-Wreck Barbie

djmancat Report

#48

This Misprint On A McDonald's Toy

This Misprint On A McDonald's Toy

Mahote Report

#49

Walmart Kids' Toy

Walmart Kids' Toy

Frog_WithAWig Report

#50

Kinder Surprise Egg Toys Nowadays

Kinder Surprise Egg Toys Nowadays

Ghorghor_Bey Report

#51

This Kid's Toy Is Honestly Dumbfounded

This Kid's Toy Is Honestly Dumbfounded

Interesting-Chair145 Report

#52

This Bootleg Thanos Snapping With The Wrong Hand

This Bootleg Thanos Snapping With The Wrong Hand

ZekeLeap Report

#53

This Is A Toy My Sister Got For Easter

This Is A Toy My Sister Got For Easter

HazbinHotelLover Report

#54

As Far As I Know, Polar Bears Don't Belong In The Jungle

As Far As I Know, Polar Bears Don't Belong In The Jungle

justletmeusethispls Report

#55

I Guess The Front Barbie Is Sitting On A Bar

I Guess The Front Barbie Is Sitting On A Bar

ToastyCat19 Report

#56

My Twin Daughters Got The Same Toy For Their Birthday, But One Has A Very Off-Centered Eye

My Twin Daughters Got The Same Toy For Their Birthday, But One Has A Very Off-Centered Eye

AkuraPiety Report

#57

Child's Toy Police Car

Child's Toy Police Car

MrStarrrr Report

#58

This Two-Headed Dino Toy

This Two-Headed Dino Toy

defyinglogicsl Report

#59

My Son's Ghost Spider Toy Has Two Left Hands

My Son's Ghost Spider Toy Has Two Left Hands

NazzerDawk Report

#60

This Toy Refers To Mr. Krabs And Plankton By Their First Names

This Toy Refers To Mr. Krabs And Plankton By Their First Names

user67445632 Report

#61

I Give You The Dollarama

I Give You The Dollarama

karma92169 Report

#62

I Got My Son A Spiderman For Christmas. He's Got A Cake

I Got My Son A Spiderman For Christmas. He's Got A Cake

JoshJC7 Report

#63

Turns Out The Elephant-Duck Is A Thing. My Birth Mom Randomly Bought This For My Daughter

Turns Out The Elephant-Duck Is A Thing. My Birth Mom Randomly Bought This For My Daughter

DwightCharlieQuint Report

patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, they became extinct about the same time as the dinosaurs. That’s why we don’t see them around these days …

#64

My Kid's Toy That Doesn't Make A Circle

My Kid's Toy That Doesn't Make A Circle

Untensuru0 Report

#65

Bath Toy's Paint Rubbed Off In The Water. Now The Bathtub, Bath Water, And My Son All Are Blue

Bath Toy's Paint Rubbed Off In The Water. Now The Bathtub, Bath Water, And My Son All Are Blue

spenkan Report

#66

My Nephew's Toy. Yes, That's Thor

My Nephew's Toy. Yes, That's Thor

john-Marston02 Report

#67

Toys For Sale At A Restaurant In Spain

Toys For Sale At A Restaurant In Spain

scldclmbgrmp Report

#68

Found This Mario Kart Toy While Holiday Shopping. Toad's Steering Wheel Was Flesh-Colored

Found This Mario Kart Toy While Holiday Shopping. Toad's Steering Wheel Was Flesh-Colored

BlazingLatias Report

#69

My Son's Mario Kart Toy Doesn't Have Wheels, Just A Scroll Ball

My Son's Mario Kart Toy Doesn't Have Wheels, Just A Scroll Ball

Pegasusisme Report

#70

This Dragon Toy Looks Like It Has A Giant Hemorrhoid. Poor Guy

This Dragon Toy Looks Like It Has A Giant Hemorrhoid. Poor Guy

SquirrelYogurt Report

#71

This Chevron Mascot Toy

This Chevron Mascot Toy

RandomizedUsername42 Report

#72

This Star Wars Rey Toy Spotted At Walmart

This Star Wars Rey Toy Spotted At Walmart

TheBeedo11 Report

#73

Weird Toys. What Are These Things? Mutant Llama-Sheep? And How About These Barely-There Stumps For Legs?

Weird Toys. What Are These Things? Mutant Llama-Sheep? And How About These Barely-There Stumps For Legs?

thefoldingfan Report

#74

Why Is No One Talking About The Adult Happy Meal Toys?

Why Is No One Talking About The Adult Happy Meal Toys?

RendeRiot Report

erikkerns avatar
Zaphod
Zaphod
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mississippi. (What has four eyes but can't see?)

#75

These Teletubbies Plushies I Found At A Cheap Store

These Teletubbies Plushies I Found At A Cheap Store

Wolkentanzer Report

#76

She Had A Fun Night Before Slipping Back Into Her Packaging

She Had A Fun Night Before Slipping Back Into Her Packaging

voracious_reader_ Report

#77

Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However, They Forgot To Give It A Nose

Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However, They Forgot To Give It A Nose

UrameshiYuusuke Report

#78

Close Enough, Buddy

Close Enough, Buddy

fluorescenza Report

#79

No Quality Control For Stuffed Toys I Guess

No Quality Control For Stuffed Toys I Guess

Mira_Nira_YT Report

#80

My Kid Got A Matching Game For A Gift

My Kid Got A Matching Game For A Gift

informationmissing Report

#81

Helping Your Child Count To 10… Backwards

Helping Your Child Count To 10… Backwards

ireallyshouldbeworkn Report

#82

My Son Got An Artificial Nail In His Christmas Cracker. No Idea What It’s Actually Supposed To Be For

My Son Got An Artificial Nail In His Christmas Cracker. No Idea What It’s Actually Supposed To Be For

Jay-c58 Report

#83

Hot Wheels Now Sell A Toy Car Covered In Manure

Hot Wheels Now Sell A Toy Car Covered In Manure

diogenes_amore Report

#84

This Doll At A Flea Market Looks Depressed

This Doll At A Flea Market Looks Depressed

RealMainer Report

#85

Gift Hunting For A Special Little One And I Came Across This. Apparently J. Jonah Jameson Has A New Look

Gift Hunting For A Special Little One And I Came Across This. Apparently J. Jonah Jameson Has A New Look

wwarzach Report

#86

My Son's Extremely Cheap Toy Tool Set Uses "Dextrorotation And Laevorotation" Instead Of Clockwise And Counterclockwise

My Son's Extremely Cheap Toy Tool Set Uses "Dextrorotation And Laevorotation" Instead Of Clockwise And Counterclockwise

Joewren Report

#87

This Toy Looks Like It's Having A Prolapse

This Toy Looks Like It's Having A Prolapse

Agpaitin Report

#88

This Children's Toy Where "Name" Is Misspelled

This Children's Toy Where "Name" Is Misspelled

reddit.com Report

#89

The Colors Of The Balls That Come With My Son’s New Toy Don’t Match The Colors Of The Buttons On The Same Toy

The Colors Of The Balls That Come With My Son’s New Toy Don’t Match The Colors Of The Buttons On The Same Toy

GeoffB94 Report

#90

Oscar Meyer Bean Bag Toy With An Upside-Down Logo

Oscar Meyer Bean Bag Toy With An Upside-Down Logo

tankonarocketship Report

#91

The Makers Of These Toy Dinosaur Eggs Mislabeled Literally Every Dinosaur On The Package

The Makers Of These Toy Dinosaur Eggs Mislabeled Literally Every Dinosaur On The Package

fishsticks40 Report

#92

The Kid On The Packaging For This Toy Doesn't Even Seem To Enjoy Playing With It

The Kid On The Packaging For This Toy Doesn't Even Seem To Enjoy Playing With It

queuedUp Report

#93

This Knock-Off Paw Patrol Toy I Saw At A Fair Today

This Knock-Off Paw Patrol Toy I Saw At A Fair Today

russinpaket Report

#94

This Toy Is Based On Kevin's Car (From Ben 10: Alien Force) Only It Doesn't Come With Kevin, But Comes With Ben

This Toy Is Based On Kevin's Car (From Ben 10: Alien Force) Only It Doesn't Come With Kevin, But Comes With Ben

cobipedia Report

#95

Astronaut Barbie And Her... Sparkly Skirt

Astronaut Barbie And Her... Sparkly Skirt

EfficientDate2315 Report

kaleidoscope-cove888 avatar
PeepPeep the duck
PeepPeep the duck
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No the skirt was for her interviews when she landed back on earth duh.

#96

This Children’s Clock Toy

This Children’s Clock Toy

TH3JU1CE Report

#97

This Water Toy Has An Uneven Amount Of Rings

This Water Toy Has An Uneven Amount Of Rings

Kib717 Report

#98

This Math Toy For Kids Doesn’t Do Math Correctly

This Math Toy For Kids Doesn’t Do Math Correctly

dismalbogs Report

#99

This Toy Venom Has A Green Mouth But The Illustrated Venom Has A Red One

This Toy Venom Has A Green Mouth But The Illustrated Venom Has A Red One

DeadlyTaxes Report

#100

My Son Said He Couldn't Figure Out Where They Belonged

My Son Said He Couldn't Figure Out Where They Belonged

byrnsie Report

#101

This "Happy Birthday" Sign On A Teddy Bear Is Upside Down

This "Happy Birthday" Sign On A Teddy Bear Is Upside Down

unholybabi Report

#102

1980s Mr. T Bouncy Balls

1980s Mr. T Bouncy Balls

DoctorBlazes Report

#103

If You're Going To Make A Toy For Counting, You Should Learn To Count Past 3

If You're Going To Make A Toy For Counting, You Should Learn To Count Past 3

Bunga_Dude Report

