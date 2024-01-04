103 Epic Toy Design Fails That Are So Bad, It’s Hilarious (New Pics)
Quite a few of us likely remember our favorite toy from back when we were kids. For some it might be a Teletubby, so washed out over the years it’s difficult to guess if it’s Laa-Laa or Dipsy looking back at them; for others it can be anything from toy cars, to dolls, blocks, or even a bunny made out of an old sock.
While some of such old toys show clear signs of time relentlessly passing us by, others somehow look even worse when brand new. You probably see where this is headed and yes, you’re right—today, we have prepared a list of some awful-looking toys for you to browse, some of which were made according to a terrible, terrible design, while others have suffered from a manufacturing defect and similar misfortunes. Scroll down to find them on the list below and see what nightmare-of-a-toy current children might be looking back at with eyes full of sentiments decades later.
It Looks Like My Daughter's Doll Has Already Been Through A Lot
Chinese Toy
My Son's Birthday Dinosaur Balloons Came Anatomically Correct
I'm a bad, bad person for laughing.
These Silicone "Fidget Toys" Smelling/Looking/Feeling Like Fruit Snack. Please Don't Sell These To Kids
Finally Added This Rafiki Toy To My Collection
I'll go to hell for this, but Rafiki was the shaman, and therefore the religious leader.
The Teddy Bear With The Muzzle Rotated 90 Degrees
Worst Slide Design Ever. Worst Six Feet Of My Life
My Kid's Dinosaur Toy Has Human Hands
The Description Is Spot-On
I like an accurate description. What I'd like to know is if this doll is haunted.
Poor Spidey
This Poor Barbie
I Should Have Bought It
So that's why Cinderella almost missed her ride. She wasn't dancing with the prince. She was drinking!
Dollar Store Barbie
This Flash Toy Is Just A Batman Toy With Different Paint
Clearly Haunted Zuckerberg's Doppelganger Doll, Found By My Friend's Mum On Vinted
I Saw This T-Rex Squirt Gun In The Toy Aisle Of My Local Grocery Store. I Bought It Because Of The Trigger Placement
Press the trigger and liquid squirts out. Very lifelike.
This Space Barbie Set That Has The Solar System Diagram That Is Completely Wrong
Earth and Venus are apparently in the same orbit. Mars seemingly does not exist. There is a new pink planet and a purple planet with a ring.
“Don’t ask me, I’m a just girl *giggles*” - Malibu Stacey
This Kids' Toy Had One Thing It Was Supposed To Teach
My Son Just Asked Me Why The Tiger Had A Little Flower Under Its Tail. Thanks For The Detail LEGO
Dipsy Has Seen Some Things
My Niece Got One Of These Unicorn Toys With A Golden Carrot For Her Birthday (Not My Niece In The Photo)
These Spiderman Toys Have Guns
Toy Tea Set Has An Uneven Logo In The Middle Of The Saucer So It's Impossible To Put The Cup There
Kid's Toy Has A Place To Put Batteries, But Has No Electronics Inside
How's This For An Action Figure? Toys At The 99-Cent Store
"Choking hazard "? I think someone has their inches and centimetres mixed up again.
Superman Or Quasimodo?
Un-Bear-Able Nose
Damaged And Then Glued Together Dolphin That Came In A New Pack Of Toy Animals For My Son
Maybe it's like the gray heron in The Boy and the Heron? Granted, that was plenty creepy too.
Should Add This Figure To My Collection
Quite A Big Construction
You Know These Creepy Life-Size Dolls? Creepier Still Is In The Box That They Come In
This Doll I Saw At Goodwill Appears To Be Choking On Something
This Mini-Hippo Toy Looks Like It's Pooping Tags
Hair Fell Off The Doll, Now My Daughter Walks Around With A Middle-Aged Balding Friend
I Was Wondering Why It Was The Only Elsa Doll Left
Son's Color Toys
Son is going to be right confuzzled.
Toy Design At A Target Store. My Kid's Asking Me What's Wrong With These Toys
This Little Toy Has 13 Tags
Every Child’s Dream This Holiday Season
This Baby Toy Is In Some Serious Body Horror
My Baby's Crinkle Toy Has A Weird Typo
This Carl's Jr Toy Looks Like Blue Is Taking A Dump
Toy Recycling Truck With Oddly Military Off-Brand Action Figure Driver
This Ridiculous Thor Toy
Now Available At The 99-Cent Store, Train-Wreck Barbie
This Misprint On A McDonald's Toy
Walmart Kids' Toy
This is what my pizzas look like in Good Pizza, Great Pizza.
Kinder Surprise Egg Toys Nowadays
This Kid's Toy Is Honestly Dumbfounded
This Bootleg Thanos Snapping With The Wrong Hand
This Is A Toy My Sister Got For Easter
As Far As I Know, Polar Bears Don't Belong In The Jungle
I Guess The Front Barbie Is Sitting On A Bar
When I was a kid, we'd sit on each other's handlebars. Cheapest taxi ever.
My Twin Daughters Got The Same Toy For Their Birthday, But One Has A Very Off-Centered Eye
Child's Toy Police Car
This Two-Headed Dino Toy
My Son's Ghost Spider Toy Has Two Left Hands
This Toy Refers To Mr. Krabs And Plankton By Their First Names
I Give You The Dollarama
I Got My Son A Spiderman For Christmas. He's Got A Cake
Turns Out The Elephant-Duck Is A Thing. My Birth Mom Randomly Bought This For My Daughter
My Kid's Toy That Doesn't Make A Circle
Bath Toy's Paint Rubbed Off In The Water. Now The Bathtub, Bath Water, And My Son All Are Blue
My Nephew's Toy. Yes, That's Thor
Toys For Sale At A Restaurant In Spain
Found This Mario Kart Toy While Holiday Shopping. Toad's Steering Wheel Was Flesh-Colored
My Son's Mario Kart Toy Doesn't Have Wheels, Just A Scroll Ball
This Dragon Toy Looks Like It Has A Giant Hemorrhoid. Poor Guy
This Chevron Mascot Toy
This Star Wars Rey Toy Spotted At Walmart
Weird Toys. What Are These Things? Mutant Llama-Sheep? And How About These Barely-There Stumps For Legs?
Why Is No One Talking About The Adult Happy Meal Toys?
These Teletubbies Plushies I Found At A Cheap Store
She Had A Fun Night Before Slipping Back Into Her Packaging
Some Toy Company Made A Plush Of Meilin Lee From Turning Red, However, They Forgot To Give It A Nose
Close Enough, Buddy
No Quality Control For Stuffed Toys I Guess
My Son Got An Artificial Nail In His Christmas Cracker. No Idea What It’s Actually Supposed To Be For
Hot Wheels Now Sell A Toy Car Covered In Manure
This Doll At A Flea Market Looks Depressed
Gift Hunting For A Special Little One And I Came Across This. Apparently J. Jonah Jameson Has A New Look
My Son's Extremely Cheap Toy Tool Set Uses "Dextrorotation And Laevorotation" Instead Of Clockwise And Counterclockwise
This Toy Looks Like It's Having A Prolapse
This Children's Toy Where "Name" Is Misspelled
The Colors Of The Balls That Come With My Son’s New Toy Don’t Match The Colors Of The Buttons On The Same Toy
Oscar Meyer Bean Bag Toy With An Upside-Down Logo
The Makers Of These Toy Dinosaur Eggs Mislabeled Literally Every Dinosaur On The Package
The Kid On The Packaging For This Toy Doesn't Even Seem To Enjoy Playing With It
This Knock-Off Paw Patrol Toy I Saw At A Fair Today
This Toy Is Based On Kevin's Car (From Ben 10: Alien Force) Only It Doesn't Come With Kevin, But Comes With Ben
Astronaut Barbie And Her... Sparkly Skirt
No the skirt was for her interviews when she landed back on earth duh.