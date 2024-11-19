Unprofessional Housekeeper Mocks Client Online For “Messy” Home, Ends Up Jobless After One Day

ADVERTISEMENT

Hiring someone to clean your house is like going on a blind date with your clutter—you’re putting all your trust in a stranger, hoping they’ll tackle the dust under your bed without judging your dirty laundry … literally. It’s a bold move. But what happens when, instead of tidying up your mess, they decide to turn it into social media content? Yup, disaster.

One Redditor learned this the hard way after hiring a housekeeper to help her deep clean her home. But, instead of a cleaning session, she ended up with fake pics on social media, missed spots, and a bill that’ll make you clutch your pearls.

More info: Reddit

Hiring a housekeeper to help you with the mess sounds peachy, until you find out your mess is going viral

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One woman hires help to deep clean her home but ends up being mocked on social media because of her dirty sink

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The housekeeper arrives one hour late and doesn’t finish the job but promises to return the next day for the remaining rooms

Image credits: Kaboompics.com / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: redinthecity79

Image credits: redinthecity79

The woman receives screenshots from her friends, showing her that her housekeeper posted pics of her dirty sink on social media, shaming her for being messy

Image credits: redinthecity79

The woman fires the housekeeper after one day, paying her less than agreed as she didn’t even finish the job and posted pics of her home online

The OP (original poster) is a hardworking mom who was juggling so much, she could probably teach a circus class—a full-time job, two kids with packed schedules, and a husband recovering from a medical procedure. If you’re imagining her in a superhero cape, you’re not the only one.

But even superheroes need a break. And when the dust bunnies became more like dust gorillas, she did what any sane person would do—called in the pros. The cleaner she chose came recommended by someone the OP trusted. The mission? A $400 deep clean followed by bi-weekly visits to keep things sparkling. Seems straightforward, right? Oh, not so fast.

The housekeeper arrived an hour late, blaming her birthday pancake breakfast with her parents. Okay, fine. I love pancakes as much as the next carb enthusiast, but maybe prioritize scrubbing sinks over syrup when you’re getting paid?

Once she started, her cleaning pace could best be described as sloth-like. After 4.5 hours, she’d managed to clean one bathroom, a bonus room that wasn’t even in use, and part of the living room. The kitchen? The dining room? The foyer? They were apparently left to fend for themselves.

But wait, she did unclog a sink in the master bathroom. Yay, right? Oh, you sweet optimist, no. That sink would soon take center stage in the kind of drama you only expect from reality TV. While our Redditor was out picking up her daughter, the housekeeper texted, saying she had to leave too but would be back the next day to finish up. Reasonable? Maybe. But then the screenshots started rolling in.

Apparently, this housekeeper’s second job is a wannabe social media star. She had plastered pictures of OP’s clogged sink all over her Facebook stories, complete with snarky captions. I’m talking zoomed-in shots that screamed, “Look at this mess!” Girl, you’re being paid to clean it, not roast it.

Listen, I get it. Before-and-after photos are reasonable, but there’s a difference between showcasing your work and making your client’s bathroom a viral meme. This wasn’t “Look at this amazing transformation!”—it was “Look how gross my client is!” Not cool, lady. Not cool.

Image credits: redinthecity79

And just to quiet the critics who were about to point out the clutter, she shared a pic of her home in its usual, tidy state

When the OP confronted the housekeeper about her impromptu internet fame, she got hit with some half-hearted apologies and a pinch of passive-aggressive sass. Oh, and a revised bill. The housekeeper decided her half-baked cleaning spree was worth $300 instead of $400.

Now, personally, I’d have handed her $20 and a mop with a note that said, “Finish what you started.” But OP, being far more patient than I could ever be, decided to pay the $300 just to get this woman out of her life and fired her. And honestly, who could blame her? The drama alone wasn’t worth the remaining $100.

Here’s the thing: hiring help is supposed to make your life easier, not more stressful. It’s like gifting yourself a little slice of paradise. You free up your weekends for actual fun—no more dusting or scrubbing. Just imagine you come home after a long day, and instead of diving into a sea of dirty dishes and laundry piles, you’re greeted by sparkling floors and fresh, lemony air. Sounds like a win to me!​

The pros say that the key to finding the right person for the job is to know what to look for, like the company’s reputation and customer reviews, flexibility in scheduling, transparent pricing, and the quality of the cleaning products used. And, as the OP’s cleaner came recommended by someone she trusted, she agreed to give it a go.

But, when someone enters your home, they’re not just dealing with your mess—they’re stepping into your personal space. Posting your client’s home online without permission isn’t just shady, it’s straight-up disrespectful and an invasion of privacy.

Privacy laws are pretty clear—what happens in your home stays in your home, unless you explicitly say, “Sure, put my dirty sink on blast.” According to the pros, it’s against the law to reveal private information about someone on a public platform, including social media.

While the laws differ from country to country, or even from state to state, the general elements of privacy law are pretty much the same, and the cleaner in our story probably broke it. Luckily for her, the OP wasn’t in the mood for a legal mess.

What do you think of this story? Should the housekeeper have been paid anything for her shenanigans? And would you ever let someone back into your home after a betrayal like that? Let us know in the comments.

Netizens side with the woman, saying that the housekeeper’s behavior is unprofessional, and she is not a jerk for firing her

