Mom Goes Nuclear After Being Called Out For Fat-Shaming: “I Don’t Want My Daughter To Be Happy”

Say what you will, but being a teenage girl is indisputably and inarguably hard. As in—years of dealing with a changing body, figuring out who you are, and feeling judged for every little thing—kind of hard.

For the 14-year-old in this Reddit story, it only got tougher when her best friend’s mom took it upon herself to “help” her become more attractive. The woman shamed her for not getting enough attention from boys and even bought her a dress that was too small, hoping it would inspire her to lose weight.

Of course, the girl’s mom wasn’t going to let this fly. Read on to find out what happened next.

The teen girl was enjoying a shopping trip with her best friend

Image credits: Image-Source / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But things turned sour when her friend’s mom bought her a dress that was too small, hoping it would inspire her to lose weight

Image credits: Rawpixel / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LifeWasAWilloww

Most commenters agreed that the friend’s mom was out of line and behaved like a bully

Others, however, thought the daughter needed the push to lose weight