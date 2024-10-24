Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Goes Nuclear After Being Called Out For Fat-Shaming: “I Don’t Want My Daughter To Be Happy”
Entitled People, Social Issues

Mom Goes Nuclear After Being Called Out For Fat-Shaming: “I Don’t Want My Daughter To Be Happy”

Say what you will, but being a teenage girl is indisputably and inarguably hard. As in—years of dealing with a changing body, figuring out who you are, and feeling judged for every little thing—kind of hard.

For the 14-year-old in this Reddit story, it only got tougher when her best friend’s mom took it upon herself to “help” her become more attractive. The woman shamed her for not getting enough attention from boys and even bought her a dress that was too small, hoping it would inspire her to lose weight.

Of course, the girl’s mom wasn’t going to let this fly. Read on to find out what happened next.

The teen girl was enjoying a shopping trip with her best friend

Image credits: Image-Source / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

But things turned sour when her friend’s mom bought her a dress that was too small, hoping it would inspire her to lose weight

Image credits: Rawpixel / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: LifeWasAWilloww

Most commenters agreed that the friend’s mom was out of line and behaved like a bully

Others, however, thought the daughter needed the push to lose weight

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Oleksandra Kyryliuk

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kyiv-born, Vilnius-dwelling writer with a suitcase full of curiosity. My Master's in International Communication fuels my love for exploring different stories. Whether I'm putting pen to paper (or fingers to keyboard), you might catch me out and about with my film camera, cycling around, or on a quest for the perfect coffee spot. Occasionally seen trying to find inner peace on the yoga mat.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

deadcatwithaflamethrower avatar
DeadCat WithAFlamethrower
DeadCat WithAFlamethrower
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The YTAs on this post are toxic AF.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
rosebroady8 avatar
Livingwithcfs
Livingwithcfs
Community Member
46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Op needs yo talk to the school about this. It's not safe or healthy gor a child of Gigis age to be pushed into being a sexual adult. I'd say it's even possibly grooming. This may sound a bit ott but it's a serious problem, Gigi is being taught some very warped ideas on how to be a woman. Op is right to stop her daughter spending time around her friends mother

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
amcgregor7419 avatar
Tams21
Tams21
Community Member
56 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The daughter has clearly articulated what she wants and doesn't, the idea that the mom of a friend would contradict that goes way beyond any reasonable boundaries. Buying a clothing for a child "to aspire to" is also all kinds of wrong and can even cause eating disorders. Keeping the daughter away from an adult that clearly doesn't have her best interests at heart isn't just reasonable, it's what's required to protect her.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
