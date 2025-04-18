“Said I’m Being Petty”: Lazy Man Complains About His GF To His Mom, She Teaches Him A Lesson
Living with one’s partner can often come with a whole host of possible risks, for example, the daily domestic disputes about the trash, the laundry and even the dishes can end up undermining a relationship. So this is why it’s best to at least discuss who does what and when.
A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to stop doing her boyfriend’s laundry in retaliation for him making backhanded comments about how she does chores. We reached out to the woman who posted the story via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.
Chores can be time consuming and annoying, particularly if you are the only one doing them
Image credits: hello aesthe / unsplash (not the actual photo)
So one woman decided to let her BF do his own laundry
Image credits: engin akyurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: avabeast
Most thought she was absolutely in the right
Some readers thought she was already allowing too much to slide
A few folks shared similar stories
Dump his laundry and him. Folks must be desperate for affection or the s*x is really great to put up with loads like this guy
Petty or not, she shouldn't have done that level of chores anyway. She should never go back to that scenario and shouldn't buy into his misogynistic behaviour. Tell him from now on, he does equal share or he can fúck off and do it alone. Either way, unless he moves back in with Mummy, time for him to grow up.
