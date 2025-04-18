Man Gives His Phone To GF While Out Of It In ER, Is About To Wake Up Single After She Checks It

ADVERTISEMENT

Life has a funny way of exposing unfaithful partners. Even though they work hard to keep their secrets hidden, the truth comes to light one way or another.

In this story, a man’s multiple affairs were uncovered when he was rushed into the ER, and he trusted his phone PIN to his long-time girlfriend. The woman shared the unlikely turn of events online, which had netizens buzzing with opinions.

In this story, a cheating boyfriend exposed himself while he was being rushed to the ER

22% of unfaithful partners had never confessed their affair to their significant other

Around 22% of people admit to cheating on their partner before marriage. Meanwhile, 22% had never confessed their affair to their significant other. If a cheater doesn’t come forward about infidelity, the signs of unfaithfulness can go unnoticed for a long time, as per this story’s example.



According to psychotherapist Oona Metz, LICSW, this happens because many partners assume they can trust their partner. “Romantic relationships are built on love and trust between partners who assume they can trust each other. That trust can lead to blind spots. If one partner is very invested in the relationship, they may ignore certain red flags as they don’t want to believe the signs they are seeing.”

The person who is cheated on could also be in denial of the unfaithfulness signs they’re seeing, noted Kendra Capalbo, LICSW, relationship expert and owner of Concierge Couples Counseling, in a previous interview with Bored Panda.



“The betrayed partner might notice warning signs but convince themselves that ignoring them demonstrates trust, when in reality, they simply can’t face the possibility that their relationship is at risk. The fear of what infidelity could mean for their life may be unbearable, and pretending everything is fine allows them to avoid chaos.”



In addition, infidelity can be hard to spot due to the efforts that the cheating partner puts into hiding it. “When someone has an affair, they go to great lengths to hide their activities and will deny their existence or resort to gaslighting their partner. Gaslighting can make a person question their own beliefs or instincts, making it hard to determine what is true or real,” said Metz.

Betrayal of a loved one can cause severe emotional distress

When it all finally comes to light, such betrayal of a loved one can cause severe emotional distress. “The effects of betrayal can be profound and disorienting. Because the violation comes from someone within our inner circle—someone we counted on—betrayal trauma can trigger intense distress. Common symptoms include anxiety, hypervigilance, difficulty regulating emotions, disrupted sleep or appetite, and a deep sense of relational insecurity,” explained certified clinical trauma professional Dr. Jill Manning, LMFT, in a previous interview with us.



Recovering from such trauma to physical and emotional well-being isn’t an easy process, but it’s possible. “The starting point for healing from betrayal trauma is establishing safety. This includes setting clear boundaries, engaging in meaningful self-care, and learning to regulate one’s nervous system to create an internal sense of calm and stability,” said Dr. Manning.

“Healing also involves reclaiming agency, seeking trauma-informed support, and processing the impact of the betrayal at emotional, cognitive, and even spiritual levels. It’s not a linear path, and it requires patience and persistence, but healing is absolutely possible,” she continued explaining.



In the meantime, working on releasing resentment after betrayal might be more helpful than focusing on forgiveness. “It is important to take whatever time is necessary to work through the feelings, as there is no timeline for forgiveness. It’s also important to note that forgiveness does not mean condoning the behaviour, and it does not require restitution of the relationship,” concluded registered clinical counselor and trauma recovery coach Karen Bieman.

Readers were glad that the woman found out about the affair before it was too late

