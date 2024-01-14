It’s incredible what a skilled craftsman can do with just a piece of wood and some tools. When we want a new piece of furniture, most of us have the luxury of simply taking a trip to IKEA or a local thrift store to find something new (new to us, anyway). But have you ever considered how much time and effort goes into crafting custom-made woodworking pieces?

According to Zippia, there are currently only about 3,700 woodworkers employed in the United States. And while many others take up carpentry as a hobby to enjoy in their free time, the reality is that the vast majority of us know very little about the magic that goes into crafting something with wood. So today, we’re going to delve into the wonderful world of woodworking and appreciate some of the beautiful pieces that have been shared online!