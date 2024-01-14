ADVERTISEMENT

When I was growing up, I had a gorgeous wooden wardrobe in my bedroom that my parents had saved from when they lived in Germany before I was born and shipped all the way to Texas, so they could keep it. As a kid, I thought it was amazing (and a bit unnecessary) how well traveled that wardrobe was. But as an adult, I have come to understand just how valuable and special a wonderful piece of woodworking is.  

Below, you’ll find some of the most amazing woodworking pieces that skilled carpenters have shared online. From creative cat towers to stunning wine cellars, enjoy scrolling through these pics, and be sure to upvote the ones you’d like to have in your own home. And keep reading to find a conversation with Adrian Tapu, Founder of Start Woodworking Now!

It’s incredible what a skilled craftsman can do with just a piece of wood and some tools. When we want a new piece of furniture, most of us have the luxury of simply taking a trip to IKEA or a local thrift store to find something new (new to us, anyway). But have you ever considered how much time and effort goes into crafting custom-made woodworking pieces?

According to Zippia, there are currently only about 3,700 woodworkers employed in the United States. And while many others take up carpentry as a hobby to enjoy in their free time, the reality is that the vast majority of us know very little about the magic that goes into crafting something with wood. So today, we’re going to delve into the wonderful world of woodworking and appreciate some of the beautiful pieces that have been shared online!        
To learn more about the fascinating world of woodworking, we reached out to Adrian Tapu, Founder and Author at Start Woodworking Now. Adrian was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and share why he is so passionate about transforming wood into beautiful new pieces.

"As a woodworker and engineer, I was always fascinated by how things were constructed and put together," Adrian shared. "Woodworking allowed me to tap into my creative side and build not just with numbers, but with my hands. What I love most is the entire process - designing, planning, choosing materials, and finally seeing my vision come to life. Woodworking is where engineering meets art."
We were also curious about which projects Adrian is most proud of that he's crafted. "Some of my favorites have been custom bookshelves for my home office, a solid oak desk, and a set of patio furniture I built for my backyard," he shared. "The bookshelves were inspired by a need for storage and a desire to personalize the space. The sturdy desk reflects my appreciation for quality craftsmanship. And building the patio set allowed me to create something practical yet stylish for enjoying the outdoors."

And if you're interested in delving into the world of woodworking yourself, Adrian shared some of his top tips for beginners. "I recommend first understanding the properties of different types of wood, how wood works - its strength, moisture content, grain patterns, etc.," he noted. "You should always start with the fundamentals of joinery, basic tools and safety best practices. Safety is crucial, so always follow best practices and wear appropriate gear."
"Make sure your workshop is organized and optimized for efficiency," Adrian continued. "Begin with simple projects to get comfortable with techniques and processes. Don't be afraid to make mistakes - every project is a valuable learning experience. And connect with other woodworkers to continue growing your skills."

Adrian also shared a bit about his personal process. "I approach each project systematically - drawing plans, preparing materials, and setting up jigs when needed," he told Bored Panda. "But I allow some spontaneity in the design to reflect the natural beauty of wood. Patience and perseverance are key. Mastering woodworking is a continuous journey, but a rewarding one for those seeking both precision and creativity. Happy woodworking!"

If you'd like to learn more about Adrian's skills or work on some of your own projects, be sure to visit Start Woodworking Now!
While wood can be used for a wide variety of purposes (cutting boards, decorations, kitchen tools, coasters, etc.), one of the most beloved uses for trees is turning them into furniture. According to the 2023 Global Wood Furniture Market Outlook, the worldwide wood furniture market reached 104,060.41 million in 2022. Among the largest manufacturers of wooden furniture in the world are Ashley Furniture, Walmart, Williams-Sonoma, Wayfair, Tesco, Target, Laura Ashley, Costco, and of course, IKEA.

In fact, IKEA uses a whopping 1% of all of the world’s commercial wood every year. The Daily Mail reports that IKEA produces approximately 100 million pieces of furniture annually, and according to the company, nearly all of the wood they use today is Forest Stewardship Council® certified or recycled. 
As much as I love a trip to IKEA for some plant-based meatballs and affordable home goods, it’s not necessarily the most sustainable place in the world to buy furniture. What I prefer to do when I’m in need of a new desk or dresser is check out what the local thrift stores have first. And If they can’t help me, getting in touch with a local carpenter can be great too! Hand-made wooden furniture might be more of an investment than something you can pick up from the Swedish retailer, but it will be much better made, will last a lifetime and will be a unique piece that no one else has. Your home and the planet will thank you for getting a piece made by a skilled woodworker!  

Are you feeling inspired to up your interior design game after seeing this post, pandas? I personally am feeling like my home could benefit from a new wooden bookshelf or another wooden tower for my cat to climb on! Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly impressive, and then if you’re interested in viewing even more amazing woodworking pieces that have been featured on Bored Panda, look no further than right here!
