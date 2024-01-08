ADVERTISEMENT

Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research, the pandemic permanently changed work from home. The percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%.

So it's no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces. Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Always Connected To Nature

Always Connected To Nature Shares stats

PumpingNick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Jumanji Home Office

Jumanji Home Office Shares stats

mrsuzukid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

How About Replacing LEDs With Plants?

How About Replacing LEDs With Plants? Shares stats

neederland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

You Know, I'm Something Of A Battlestation Myself

You Know, I'm Something Of A Battlestation Myself Shares stats

bui1t Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

My Overgrown Living Room Setup Featuring My Fiancée's Mobile Sit/Stand Desk Setup

My Overgrown Living Room Setup Featuring My Fiancée's Mobile Sit/Stand Desk Setup Shares stats

nic1010 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Some Cozy Home Office Vibes

Some Cozy Home Office Vibes Shares stats

zusammen_wohnen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

My Setup Has Really Grown On Me

My Setup Has Really Grown On Me Shares stats

nic1010 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My First Contribution - WFH Setup As A Designer

My First Contribution - WFH Setup As A Designer Shares stats

Oxygenix Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Added Some Vines To My Setup

Added Some Vines To My Setup Shares stats

ParaCommander Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Rate My Setup: 1-Year-Old Edition

Rate My Setup: 1-Year-Old Edition Shares stats

sweeeeeezy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

My Corner Feels So Much Cozier Now

My Corner Feels So Much Cozier Now Shares stats

Anniv4x Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

The New Table In My Study

The New Table In My Study Shares stats

lle.__.d Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Update for cat. Why would you put your slippers that way around? You can't slip your feet in.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#13

Two Of My Hobbies In One Room: Gaming And Plants

Two Of My Hobbies In One Room: Gaming And Plants Shares stats

Surrender-20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Home Office Decor Goals

Home Office Decor Goals Shares stats

i.tam.i.tu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

My Thrifted Cozy Battlestation

My Thrifted Cozy Battlestation Shares stats

hot_volker69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

This Microsoft Flying Simulator Setup Is Amazing

This Microsoft Flying Simulator Setup Is Amazing Shares stats

EverySir Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Good To Be Back In The Batcave After A Little R&R With The Family

Good To Be Back In The Batcave After A Little R&R With The Family Shares stats

michsoledesign , michsoledesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Setup Is Reaching Its Final Form

Setup Is Reaching Its Final Form Shares stats

richbroth Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

More Or Less Done With The Refurb. Let's See If The Wall Mount Holds Up

More Or Less Done With The Refurb. Let's See If The Wall Mount Holds Up Shares stats

SoulStone1986 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

What Do You Think Of This Home Office? Would You Work Here?

What Do You Think Of This Home Office? Would You Work Here? Shares stats

setupity , lauramueller_arquitetura Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Desk Setup Inspiration

Desk Setup Inspiration Shares stats

naj_visuals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Dual 75-Inch 4k TV Floor Computing

Dual 75-Inch 4k TV Floor Computing Shares stats

deselected Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

I'm Living In A 22-Foot RV And This Is My Setup, Feel Free To Ask Anything

I'm Living In A 22-Foot RV And This Is My Setup, Feel Free To Ask Anything Shares stats

theN3U Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

From Sleek Design To Ultimate Functionality, It’s A Game-Changer For Creators And Streamers

From Sleek Design To Ultimate Functionality, It’s A Game-Changer For Creators And Streamers Shares stats

teksetup Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Home Office

Home Office Shares stats

HighTrebble Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Best Way To Spend My Time On A Rainy Sunday Afternoon

Best Way To Spend My Time On A Rainy Sunday Afternoon Shares stats

Surrender-20 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Home Office Makeover. IKEA-Mixed-Hack

Home Office Makeover. IKEA-Mixed-Hack Shares stats

Renovatius Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Finally, My Own Home Desk

Finally, My Own Home Desk Shares stats

kissabirdgently Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Desk Setup

Desk Setup Shares stats

gui_btt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House

Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House Shares stats

sleepily_gaming , sleepily_gaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

All About The Consistency

All About The Consistency Shares stats

ccsvisuals Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Beautiful Home Office

Beautiful Home Office Shares stats

speyx.design Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

My First Battlestation (I Love Plants)

My First Battlestation (I Love Plants) Shares stats

9phase Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Under Stairs PC Setup

Under Stairs PC Setup Shares stats

nopefist Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

It’s That Time Of The Year When Meetings, Messages, And Emails Are Just Non-Stop

It’s That Time Of The Year When Meetings, Messages, And Emails Are Just Non-Stop Shares stats

the_ghome Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

After A Lot Of Sleepless Summer Nights, My First Setup Is Finally Done

After A Lot Of Sleepless Summer Nights, My First Setup Is Finally Done Shares stats

Pearlpines Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

It's Pretty Cozy In Here

It's Pretty Cozy In Here Shares stats

nic1010 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Orange/Green/Black/Golden Setup

My Orange/Green/Black/Golden Setup Shares stats

OspaSalon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Dreamy Home Office

Dreamy Home Office Shares stats

cozywonderspots Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

What A Beautiful Desk Space

What A Beautiful Desk Space Shares stats

yongyong_leo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This White Setup

This White Setup Shares stats

yongyong_leo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

New Setup Vibes

New Setup Vibes Shares stats

n7lawi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Workspace Inspo

Workspace Inspo Shares stats

slt4k Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

This Home Office Space

This Home Office Space Shares stats

michsoledesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Not Only Does It Look Pretty, It’s Also Very Well Thought Out

Not Only Does It Look Pretty, It’s Also Very Well Thought Out Shares stats

michsoledesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Workspace Design

This Workspace Design Shares stats

official_office_plus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Ultrawide Madness

Ultrawide Madness Shares stats

andresvidoza Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Chill Battlestation

This Chill Battlestation Shares stats

mrbubbyboi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Don't Have A Ton Of Buddies Who Are Into PCs. Hope You Guys Appreciate My Setup

Don't Have A Ton Of Buddies Who Are Into PCs. Hope You Guys Appreciate My Setup Shares stats

ThePettyPilot Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

My Favorite Workspace

My Favorite Workspace Shares stats

homestyledecor__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

I'm Not A Fan Of The "Race Car" Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It

I'm Not A Fan Of The "Race Car" Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It Shares stats

PSN-xsXex Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Can You Spot What Makes This Build Different From 99% Of Others?

Can You Spot What Makes This Build Different From 99% Of Others? Shares stats

The answer is: all the peripherals have been modified to support wireless charging and extended range wireless chargers were mounted under the desk to power them (no drilling or cutting). The keyboard, charging mouse pad (power play), controller, and wireless display (tab S7+ not pictured) are all constantly being charged without ever needing to be plugged in. Basically, I hate all cables.

HckNck Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Updated The Desk With A New Set Of Motorized Legs. Game Changer

Updated The Desk With A New Set Of Motorized Legs. Game Changer Shares stats

Simplyjustin1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

I Play Games In A Jungle

I Play Games In A Jungle Shares stats

Summit_sc2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

My Spaceship Landed In The Furry Jungle

My Spaceship Landed In The Furry Jungle Shares stats

lithvi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

My Home Office Is Photogenic

My Home Office Is Photogenic Shares stats

sunnidaze29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

I Haven't Shared My New Setup Since I Moved. 2021 Edition

I Haven't Shared My New Setup Since I Moved. 2021 Edition Shares stats

NotBrettFavre Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

I Feel Like I’ve Been Super Busy Lately With Life. All I Wish For Is More Time In The Day

I Feel Like I’ve Been Super Busy Lately With Life. All I Wish For Is More Time In The Day Shares stats

filoplanner Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Home Office With A Moody Interior

Home Office With A Moody Interior Shares stats

by.amarmuric Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Deskterrier Decorated With Acrylic Items

Deskterrier Decorated With Acrylic Items Shares stats

yongyong_leo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Desk Goals

Desk Goals Shares stats

drewcobert Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Home Office Update

Home Office Update Shares stats

michsoledesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Spot The Kitten

Spot The Kitten Shares stats

olivur.morris Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Just Pimped My Home Office Space

Just Pimped My Home Office Space Shares stats

leejonn2022 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Beautiful Desk Setup

Beautiful Desk Setup Shares stats

kosdevlab Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Not Working On The Weekend, But Couldn’t Resist The Morning Glow

Not Working On The Weekend, But Couldn’t Resist The Morning Glow Shares stats

mattjunes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

New Desk All The Way From Canada

New Desk All The Way From Canada Shares stats

michsoledesign Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Clean White Setup

Clean White Setup Shares stats

Highoncoffee16 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

My Workstation

My Workstation Shares stats

ilyamiskov Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Bigger Isn't Always Better, But In This Instance... It Kind Of Is

Bigger Isn't Always Better, But In This Instance... It Kind Of Is Shares stats

CantPause Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Current Home Office Setup

Current Home Office Setup Shares stats

Altruistic-Wolf-5975 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

My Productivity Ultrawide MBP Setup

My Productivity Ultrawide MBP Setup Shares stats

MekunoSJC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

This Amazing Home Office Setup

This Amazing Home Office Setup Shares stats

espindesk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Revamping The Setup

Revamping The Setup Shares stats

nothatminimal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Beautiful Setup

Beautiful Setup Shares stats

make.one.studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

My Boyfriend Upgraded His PC, So I Built My First Rig Off His Old Parts. I'm Super Happy With How It Turned Out

My Boyfriend Upgraded His PC, So I Built My First Rig Off His Old Parts. I'm Super Happy With How It Turned Out Shares stats

840InHalf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

This Is My Current Setup, Hope You Like It

This Is My Current Setup, Hope You Like It Shares stats

mrjosi94 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!