So it's no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces. Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!

Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research , the pandemic permanently changed work from home. The percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%.

#30 Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House

#51 I'm Not A Fan Of The "Race Car" Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It

#52 Can You Spot What Makes This Build Different From 99% Of Others?

The answer is: all the peripherals have been modified to support wireless charging and extended range wireless chargers were mounted under the desk to power them (no drilling or cutting). The keyboard, charging mouse pad (power play), controller, and wireless display (tab S7+ not pictured) are all constantly being charged without ever needing to be plugged in. Basically, I hate all cables.

#58 I Feel Like I've Been Super Busy Lately With Life. All I Wish For Is More Time In The Day