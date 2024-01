ADVERTISEMENT

Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research, the pandemic permanently changed work from home. The percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%.

So it's no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces. Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!