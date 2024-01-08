Desk Setup Inspiration: 77 Pics Of Beautiful Home Offices To Make Working From Home Better
Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research, the pandemic permanently changed work from home. The percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%.
So it's no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces. Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!
Always Connected To Nature
Jumanji Home Office
How About Replacing LEDs With Plants?
You Know, I'm Something Of A Battlestation Myself
My Overgrown Living Room Setup Featuring My Fiancée's Mobile Sit/Stand Desk Setup
Some Cozy Home Office Vibes
My Setup Has Really Grown On Me
My First Contribution - WFH Setup As A Designer
Added Some Vines To My Setup
Rate My Setup: 1-Year-Old Edition
My Corner Feels So Much Cozier Now
The New Table In My Study
Update for cat. Why would you put your slippers that way around? You can't slip your feet in.
Two Of My Hobbies In One Room: Gaming And Plants
Home Office Decor Goals
My Thrifted Cozy Battlestation
This Microsoft Flying Simulator Setup Is Amazing
Good To Be Back In The Batcave After A Little R&R With The Family
Setup Is Reaching Its Final Form
More Or Less Done With The Refurb. Let's See If The Wall Mount Holds Up
What Do You Think Of This Home Office? Would You Work Here?
Desk Setup Inspiration
Dual 75-Inch 4k TV Floor Computing
I'm Living In A 22-Foot RV And This Is My Setup, Feel Free To Ask Anything
From Sleek Design To Ultimate Functionality, It’s A Game-Changer For Creators And Streamers
Home Office
Best Way To Spend My Time On A Rainy Sunday Afternoon
Home Office Makeover. IKEA-Mixed-Hack
Finally, My Own Home Desk
Desk Setup
Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House
All About The Consistency
Beautiful Home Office
My First Battlestation (I Love Plants)
Under Stairs PC Setup
It’s That Time Of The Year When Meetings, Messages, And Emails Are Just Non-Stop
After A Lot Of Sleepless Summer Nights, My First Setup Is Finally Done
It's Pretty Cozy In Here
My Orange/Green/Black/Golden Setup
Dreamy Home Office
What A Beautiful Desk Space
This White Setup
New Setup Vibes
Workspace Inspo
This Home Office Space
Not Only Does It Look Pretty, It’s Also Very Well Thought Out
This Workspace Design
Ultrawide Madness
This Chill Battlestation
Don't Have A Ton Of Buddies Who Are Into PCs. Hope You Guys Appreciate My Setup
My Favorite Workspace
I'm Not A Fan Of The "Race Car" Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It
Can You Spot What Makes This Build Different From 99% Of Others?
The answer is: all the peripherals have been modified to support wireless charging and extended range wireless chargers were mounted under the desk to power them (no drilling or cutting). The keyboard, charging mouse pad (power play), controller, and wireless display (tab S7+ not pictured) are all constantly being charged without ever needing to be plugged in. Basically, I hate all cables.