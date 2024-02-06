ADVERTISEMENT

Transforming a house into a dream home can be as simple as using a paintbrush. When giving your walls a makeover, let your personality shine by choosing colors that speak to you. Always opt for quality paint finishes that not only coat but also ensure long-term durability and maintenance of your surfaces.

The paint finish, whether flat or glossy, determines the shine and sheen of your walls. It will set in stone the appearance and performance of your chosen paint for many years. So, when making your decision, it’s best to go with a top-rated one, like the eggshell paint finish.

Moreover, consider the overall look, room type, house design, natural light, wall texture, and architectural details for the best painting results. But, generally speaking, the award-winning finish for a perfect home is… *drum beats* eggshell paint!

The eggshell paint finish is the idealistic balance—not too shiny, not too flat, just right. Further in this article, we’ll unwrap the magic of eggshell finish that’ll turn your walls into a masterpiece! Without further ado, let’s uncover how to paint walls with a finish that will resonate for generations to come.

What is Eggshell Paint

Eggshell paint is the middle child between matte and satin with a soft, velvety finish. Not too glittery, not too dull, it reflects just enough natural light for a delicate, low-luster glow on the walls. Easy to care for and durable, it’s perfect for areas that need a touch of coating.

How would one describe eggshell paint color? While eggshell paint isn't a color itself but a finish, you can find it in various colors. Hence, when choosing an eggshell paint, you have a spectrum of options, allowing you to tailor the color to your specific taste.

Eggshell paint is commonly used in living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, hallways, and home offices, creating a smooth and elegant backdrop. While it’s not the go-to for high-moisture zones like bathrooms or kitchens, the eggshell white paint is particularly great for spaces you want to feel airy and feature a subtle glow.

Benefits of Using Eggshell Paint

“If someone asks me ‘is eggshell or satin better for walls?’ or ‘What paint sheen should I use on walls?’ I ALMOST always say eggshell!” says interior stylist and DIY educator Tasha Agruso in her blog, Kaleidoscope Living. Having said this, let’s delve into why this paint finish is popular in house painting.

Easy to Clean

Eggshell paint isn't totally flat; Its small percentage of gloss helps prevent burnishings and prevents stains on the wall from soaking in. While not as easy to clean as satin surfaces, eggshell surfaces are still easier to clean than matte. Simply use a damp cloth and dish soap to clean the eggshell paint surface.

Accurate Color Match

The eggshell finish keeps it real! As a low-sheen, eggshell is best at absorbing rather than reflecting light. This leads to a precise paint color on the wall as if it just stepped out of the catalog.

Hides Wall Imperfections

The eggshell finish creates even and regular surfaces, hiding wall imperfections such as bumps, grooves, and pitting. Its low sheen level makes the eggshell finish a “beauty filter” on the surfaces.

Suitable for Most Rooms

Eggshell is the chameleon of paint finishes, easily coating every paint color. It’s perfect for medium-traffic areas like most rooms in the house and workplaces. However, avoid using it in high-moisture areas like kitchens or bathrooms that often need cleaning.

Highly Adaptable

It’s hard to find a surface in which eggshell paint doesn’t fit. From walls to primed metal surfaces, the eggshell can turn into a stylish and durable finish on every surface. Use eggshell paint on wood furniture, skirting boards, wardrobes, and kitchen cabinets to add a subtle luster and make it look stylish.

Adds Gentle Glow

Eggshell paint, reflecting more light than a matte finish, imparts a soft glow. It’s the preferred choice for interior designers and homeowners seeking a stylish and uniform aesthetic.

Easy to Apply

Glossy paint finishes often result in visible rows from rollers and paint brushes. In contrast, as a low-sheen option, eggshell paint is easy to apply, ensuring a smooth surface by moving the rollers from wet to dry areas.

When Eggshell Might Not Be an Ideal Finish

If your house walls could talk, they’d whisper, ‘Choose eggshell, darling!’ But this isn't necessarily true for all surfaces in the house. Here’s when the eggshell finish is better as an alternative than a first choice.

Frequent Washing is a No-go

Eggshell paint isn't ideal for surfaces that need regular washing, such as every 2–3 days. If your bathroom, kitchen, or kids’ bedroom requires frequent cleaning, opt for something other than the eggshell finish.

Challenging to Touch-up

If you’re contemplating using eggshell paint in a high-traffic area that might need regular touch-ups, don’t. Trying to touch up eggshell coating isn't advisable because it doesn’t fully conceal repainted areas with scuff marks. It’s more of a ‘once-and-forever’ type of paint finish.

No-go for Doors and Trim

Eggshell might be the main act for walls, but when it comes to doors and trim, it’s best to go for glossy finishes that are easy to clean and touch up.

Medium Durability

Eggshell paint effectively tackles scuffs and marks and is more durable than flat matte finishes. Still, eggshell paint is less durable than satin, semi-gloss, and high gloss finishes.

Where to Use Eggshell Paint

Use eggshell paint finish in rooms that don’t pick up dirt. With its low-luster glow, eggshell paint helps house colors and furniture to take center stage. Hence, consider an eggshell finish for rustic, farmhouse, or cottage-style furniture. Room-wise, the eggshell paint shines in these spaces:

Living Rooms

Bedrooms

Dining Rooms

Hallways

Home Offices

Finished Basements

Where Eggshell Paint Might Not Be Your Best Bet

Surfaces that need frequent touch-ups benefit from stronger finishes than eggshell. High-traffic areas and the surfaces listed below favor more durable options like semi-gloss or super shiny paint:

Kitchen

Doors and trim

Powder room

Ceilings (usually, matte holds the crown here)

Eggshell Paint vs Other Finishes

Why is eggshell more preferred than the rest? Let’s delve into how eggshell finish stands out in terms of appearance, durability, usage, and costs.

Eggshell Paint vs Flat Paint

The nearly non-glossy duo of eggshell and flat finishes sit right next to each other. However, homeowners prefer them selectively for the following reasons:

Appearance: The subtle gloss difference between eggshell and matte brings distinct vibes to interiors. Eggshell, with its subtle gloss, adds a delicate glow. On the other hand, a flat paint finish has almost zero shine, resulting in a matte look.

Durability: Eggshell paint finish is more resistant to scuffs and marks compared to flat matte. However, flat paint is better at covering imperfections but is more challenging to clean.

Usage: Flat finishes are best for surfaces like ceilings because they don’t frequent cleaning. If you’re wondering how to clean flat paint walls or other matte surfaces, wipe them with a soft cloth using mild, soapy water and non-abrasive cleaners.

Costs: On the cost front, eggshell tends to be slightly pricier than matte due to its enhanced durability, gloss level, and washability.