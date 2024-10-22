ADVERTISEMENT

Trees, trees, trees! We might not be Ents or Elves, but in our humble opinion, there isn’t enough wild nature in the world. One of the things that we love the most about the outdoors, aside from all the cuddly critters and creatures, is taking a long walk in the forest. And it’s a wonderful feeling to look out the window and see a sea of greenery.

We’re not the only ones who think so! The members of one online community, ‘Trees Growing Up,’ share some of the most powerful before-and-after photos of places where saplings were planted and grew into mighty trees, improving the area. Today, we’re featuring the best pics. Scroll down to take a peek! Meanwhile, go hug some trees during your lunch break—we’re sure they’d appreciate it.

A couple decided to rebuild their deserted piece of land of 600 hectares in Aimorés, Brazil. They planted more than 2 million tree saplings. As a result, the site has 293 plant species, 172 bird species and 33 animal species, some of which were on the verge of extinction. Took 18 years

There are some truly wonderful people in this world

#2

10 Year Growth Of Trees Native To The Philippines On A College Campus

10 Year Growth Of Trees Native To The Philippines On A College Campus

#3

Van Gogh’s Painting Of The Trinquetaille Bridge In Arles In 1888 And Today

Van Gogh’s Painting Of The Trinquetaille Bridge In Arles In 1888 And Today

Proving yet again that progress is not always a good thing

Forest bathing, known as shinrin-yoku in Japanese, is a practice where you spend time in a forest listening to the sounds of birds and insects, touching trees, smelling flowers, breathing in the fresh air, and generally enjoying your surroundings.

Reportedly, this improves your immune system, improves your mental health and mood, and decreases your blood pressure and stress levels.
#4

Norway Maple 1987-2017

Norway Maple 1987-2017

#5

Boston Big Dig Before, 2004, 2024

Boston Big Dig Before, 2004, 2024

Been there, saw all the pictures they have there displayed from before. Mind-blowing that you have cities in the US that are basically divided by huge Highways in the very center. I know the Big Dig was a massive project with huge costs but from what I can tell well worth it.

#6

Bishan Park, 30 Years Apart. Top Pic, 1988. Bottom Pic, 2020

Bishan Park, 30 Years Apart. Top Pic, 1988. Bottom Pic, 2020

Look, full disclosure, but if yours truly could live anywhere, I’d have a house in the middle of a forest or jungle, near some mountains and the sea. Even though we’re all so advanced and have easy access to amazing technologies and comforts, living surrounded by concrete, glass, and steel can be demoralizing. Not just emotionally but aesthetically.

Our ancestors lived deeply connected to nature. Instinctively, we yearn for the same things. Being in harmony with nature and civilization is the balance that many people, including us, look for. Spending time in nature has a calming effect, reduces stress, and is generally far more peaceful than being surrounded by the 24/7 hustle and bustle of city life. From a very personal perspective, there’s nothing like an hour-long stroll among the trees to clear your head.
#7

Buchanan Castle, Scotland

Buchanan Castle, Scotland

#8

Forestation Of Uluborlu, Isparta In Turkey ( 34 Years Difference)

Forestation Of Uluborlu, Isparta In Turkey ( 34 Years Difference)

#9

Almost 30 Years Of Growth!

Almost 30 Years Of Growth!

The Guardian reports that deforestation is on the rise once again. “The destruction of global forests increased in 2023, and is higher than when 140 countries promised three years ago to halt deforestation by the end of the decade,” Environment Editor Damian Carrington writes. In 2021, 140 countries backed the 2030 zero deforestation pledge at the United Nations Cop26 climate summit.

In 2023 alone, 6.4 million hectares (that’s 16 million acres) of forest were razed in 2023 according to a recent report by Climate Focus, a research group. Deforestation spiked sharply in Indonesia, as well as Bolivia due to demands for beef, soy, palm oil, paper, and nickel. Political changes in these countries contributed to the loss of forest cover, too.
#10

A Dad And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

A Dad And His Tree At 4 And 63 Years Old

#11

Amazing - 125 Years Of Growth

Amazing - 125 Years Of Growth

#12

Beckley House At Clark County Museum

Beckley House At Clark County Museum

In Brazil, there’s been some positive progress in the Amazon, but deforestation spiked in the Cerrado, an ecoregion of tropical savanna in the eastern part of the country. Other nations that have made progress toward the target set for 2030 include Australia, Colombia, Paraguay, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Climate Focus notes that voluntary cuts on deforestation weren't working, so stronger regulation was needed, as well as more funding for forest protection. What’s more, other factors that can help reduce deforestation include strengthening the land rights of Indigenous people, as well as reducing the demand for certain commodities.
#13

Place Saint-Michel, Paris, 1953 And 2021

Place Saint-Michel, Paris, 1953 And 2021

#14

The Connecticut River Valley Looking North From The Summit Of Mount Holyoke In Hadley, Massachusetts 1900 And 2022

The Connecticut River Valley Looking North From The Summit Of Mount Holyoke In Hadley, Massachusetts 1900 And 2022

#15

Mosquito Crossing, Greensboro Georgia (1939 vs. 2021)

Mosquito Crossing, Greensboro Georgia (1939 vs. 2021)

The European Union proposed regulations banning the sale of products linked to deforestation, for example, coffee, chocolate, leather, and furniture.

In early October of this year, the European Commission proposed a one-year delay, in order to phase in the system, after protests from nations like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia, and the Ivory Coast.
#16

Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

Swift River Valley (Massachusetts, Us) 1880s vs. 2010s

#17

Childhood Home About 18 Years Apart

Childhood Home About 18 Years Apart

#18

Ann Arbor 1964 & 2019

Ann Arbor 1964 & 2019

“We’re only six years away from a critical global deadline to end deforestation, and forests continue to be chopped down, degraded, and set ablaze at alarming rates. Righting the course is possible if all countries make it a priority, and especially if industrialized countries seriously reconsider their excessive consumption levels and support forest countries,” said Ivan Palmegiani, the lead author of the report and a consultant at Climate Focus, stating that deforestation has gotten worse since the beginning of the decade.

#19

San Diego, Ca 1966-2016

San Diego, Ca 1966-2016

#20

I Found This Abandoned Hotel In The Seychelles. I Found An Old Log Book In The Lobby With The Name Of The Hotel. Berjaya Mahe Beach Resort

I Found This Abandoned Hotel In The Seychelles. I Found An Old Log Book In The Lobby With The Name Of The Hotel. Berjaya Mahe Beach Resort

#21

Cyberdyne Being Put Out Of Business In 1991 And Today

Cyberdyne Being Put Out Of Business In 1991 And Today

“When the right conditions are in place, countries see major progress. The next year, if economic or political conditions change, forest loss can come roaring back. We’re seeing this effect in the spiking deforestation in Indonesia and Bolivia. Ultimately, to meet global forest protection targets, we must make forest protection immune to political and economic whims,” added report co-author Erin D. Matson, a senior consultant at the same research group.
#22

My High School Right After Its Completion (1965). Fine And Luscious Growth On The Trees In And Outside Of It!

My High School Right After Its Completion (1965). Fine And Luscious Growth On The Trees In And Outside Of It!

#23

Arch Of Constantine In Rome And What It Looks Like Today

Arch Of Constantine In Rome And What It Looks Like Today

#24

Photograph Of Glass House At Lal Bagh Gardens, Bengaluru, India, 1890s. The Glass House Was Built To Commemorate Prince Albert's Visit To Bangalore

Photograph Of Glass House At Lal Bagh Gardens, Bengaluru, India, 1890s. The Glass House Was Built To Commemorate Prince Albert's Visit To Bangalore

According to CarbonBrief, after centuries of deforestation, the United Kingdom has become one of the least forested countries in Europe. And attempts to reverse this aren’t seeing much success, unfortunately.

There were plans to plant an area of forest of 30,000 hectares (the size of Birmingham) in the UK by 2025. Though there’s been an increase in woodland creation in the UK over the past year, the original target wasn’t met. Thousands of hectares of woodland remain unplanted.
#25

Used To Be Just Twigs

Used To Be Just Twigs

#26

Two Trees In Uppsala, Sweden

Two Trees In Uppsala, Sweden

#27

20 Year Difference - Over 30ft Of Growth

20 Year Difference - Over 30ft Of Growth

Up and running ever since mid-2018, the r/TreesGrowingUp subreddit currently has 11k members from around the world. Though it’s not the biggest online community, it still ranks among the top 7% of groups on Reddit by size.

A big part of why the content the members of the group share is so impactful is because there’s contrast and comparison between the photos. There’s something deeply satisfying about revisiting the same location after a long while. It’s a trip through time. All through the lens of flourishing greenery!
#28

These Are Albezia. One Of The Fastest Growing Trees. Pictures Taken 1 Year Apart

These Are Albezia. One Of The Fastest Growing Trees. Pictures Taken 1 Year Apart

#29

Today vs. Childhood Memory

Today vs. Childhood Memory

#30

Kelly Street In The Bronx, NY In 1982 And Now

Kelly Street In The Bronx, NY In 1982 And Now

How much nature are you surrounded by in your day-to-day life at home, work, and school, Pandas? Do you know any local areas that have had lots more trees planted in recent years? How is your home country handling deforestation and reforestation? How often do you go for a walk in the forest?

We’d love to hear all of your thoughts on this. If you have a free moment or two, share your thoughts in the comments section, at the very bottom of this post. Oh, and if you happen to know what happened to the Entwives, be sure to let Treebeard know!

#31

Same Palm Tree

Same Palm Tree

#32

The Elementary School I Used To Go To, Greece. In The 50's And Today!

The Elementary School I Used To Go To, Greece. In The 50's And Today!

#33

Walled City Of Nicosia, Capital Of Cyprus: 1969 vs. 2022

Walled City Of Nicosia, Capital Of Cyprus: 1969 vs. 2022

#34

Two Maples In Front Of The Carnegie Library (1901) In 1988 And The Big Boys

Two Maples In Front Of The Carnegie Library (1901) In 1988 And The Big Boys

#35

This Needed To Be Here Too

This Needed To Be Here Too

#36

Golden Rain Tree, Koelreuteria Paniculata, At My Work

Golden Rain Tree, Koelreuteria Paniculata, At My Work

#37

30 Years Have Passed And The Tree Next To Cafe In Seinfeld Has Grown Nicely

30 Years Have Passed And The Tree Next To Cafe In Seinfeld Has Grown Nicely

#38

Would You Look At That Tree!

Would You Look At That Tree!

#39

About 130 Years Difference

About 130 Years Difference

#40

Tupelo Mississippi May 1911 (The Subject Tree Is Ahead Of The House In The Old Photo)

Tupelo Mississippi May 1911 (The Subject Tree Is Ahead Of The House In The Old Photo)

#41

Big Dipper Motel 1959 - 2018

Big Dipper Motel 1959 - 2018

#42

31 Years Of Tree Growing Up

31 Years Of Tree Growing Up

#43

My Nearly 100 Year Old Monkey Puzzle Trees

My Nearly 100 Year Old Monkey Puzzle Trees

#44

Tree From A 1986 Movie

Tree From A 1986 Movie

#45

Los Angeles - 1907 vs. 2021

Los Angeles - 1907 vs. 2021

#46

My Local National Park Authority Shared This 100-Year Grow-Up! May 1921 - June 2021!

My Local National Park Authority Shared This 100-Year Grow-Up! May 1921 - June 2021!

#47

That Tree In Front Of The House!

That Tree In Front Of The House!

#48

Asakusa, Japan - 1981 To 2019

Asakusa, Japan - 1981 To 2019

#49

The Warringah Freeway, Sydney, Australia (1968 And 2018)

The Warringah Freeway, Sydney, Australia (1968 And 2018)

#50

This Shot From Columbo 1972 Specifically The Sidewalk Tree And The Hedge Between The Buildings [oc]

This Shot From Columbo 1972 Specifically The Sidewalk Tree And The Hedge Between The Buildings [oc]

#51

Pictures Of Our Century Home Then And Now

Pictures Of Our Century Home Then And Now

#52

Tree From The Sandlot (1993) Compared To The Same Tree In 2023

Tree From The Sandlot (1993) Compared To The Same Tree In 2023

#53

100 Years Of Growth

100 Years Of Growth

#54

It Ain't Much, But It's Honest Growth. (14 Years, From Google Maps!!)

It Ain't Much, But It's Honest Growth. (14 Years, From Google Maps!!)

#55

Only 14 Years Of Growth Near My House, Pretty Big Difference

Only 14 Years Of Growth Near My House, Pretty Big Difference

#56

Viewing Down Esplanade Road In Mumbai From The Top Of Watson’s Hotel. Today Known As The Mahatma Gandhi Road

Viewing Down Esplanade Road In Mumbai From The Top Of Watson’s Hotel. Today Known As The Mahatma Gandhi Road

#57

Life On The Farm, 1869 And Now

Life On The Farm, 1869 And Now

#58

Trees After 102 Years

Trees After 102 Years

#59

Film Location From „The Siege“ Starring Denzel Washington And Bruce Willis. (Photo Courtesy Of Phil_grishayev On Instagram.)

Film Location From „The Siege“ Starring Denzel Washington And Bruce Willis. (Photo Courtesy Of Phil_grishayev On Instagram.)

#60

San Pedro City Hall 1930's vs. 2018 - Look How Those Palm Trees Grew!

San Pedro City Hall 1930's vs. 2018 - Look How Those Palm Trees Grew!

#61

Old High School Turned Senior Center Turned Qpartment Building In My City. 118 Years Apart

Old High School Turned Senior Center Turned Qpartment Building In My City. 118 Years Apart

#62

Entering Poughkeepsie, NY Off The Mid-Hudson Bridge. Winter '83 And Summer '20

Entering Poughkeepsie, NY Off The Mid-Hudson Bridge. Winter '83 And Summer '20

#63

Tree Growing Up Near My Home

Tree Growing Up Near My Home

#64

Neolithic Burial Place Over The Last 200 Years

Neolithic Burial Place Over The Last 200 Years

#65

Lucas County Courthouse In Toledo, Ohio. (1904 And Today)

Lucas County Courthouse In Toledo, Ohio. (1904 And Today)

#66

22 Years Of Growth, Same Car Too!

22 Years Of Growth, Same Car Too!

#67

This Newspaper Ad For A New Neighborhood In Pennsylvania From 1978 vs. 2018

This Newspaper Ad For A New Neighborhood In Pennsylvania From 1978 vs. 2018

#68

The Emancipation Oak In Hampton, Virginia Late 1800s And Now (Interesting Story Of This Tree-Link In Comments)

The Emancipation Oak In Hampton, Virginia Late 1800s And Now (Interesting Story Of This Tree-Link In Comments)

#69

Victorian Homes On Dartmouth Terrace In Springfield, Massachusetts, Around The 1890s Or Early 1900s, And 2017

Victorian Homes On Dartmouth Terrace In Springfield, Massachusetts, Around The 1890s Or Early 1900s, And 2017

#70

Maple Boy On The Far Right Side

Maple Boy On The Far Right Side

#71

Trees For The Win!!!

Trees For The Win!!!

#72

Much Improved

Much Improved

#73

Tree In Los Angeles From A 1991 Music Video

Tree In Los Angeles From A 1991 Music Video

#74

Can You Spot It? About 40 Years

Can You Spot It? About 40 Years

#75

That's A Lotta Growth

That's A Lotta Growth

#76

Look At Them All…

Look At Them All…

#77

Pine Tree Absolutely Dominates Smaller Tree In An 12 Years Time + Lamppost For Scale . Swipe To See All The Photos, Kordelio Greece In 2011 And 2022

Pine Tree Absolutely Dominates Smaller Tree In An 12 Years Time + Lamppost For Scale . Swipe To See All The Photos, Kordelio Greece In 2011 And 2022

#78

2016 Sapling, At 2024

2016 Sapling, At 2024

#79

Oak Tree In Front Of Childhood Home

Oak Tree In Front Of Childhood Home

#80

Photos From This Person's Adventures In An Abandoned House

Photos From This Person's Adventures In An Abandoned House

#81

1993 vs. 2018 Saigon

1993 vs. 2018 Saigon

#82

Adding Trees Has Really Beautified Chicago, But Sometimes They Block My Shot! Same Spot, Roscoe And Sheffield, 1963 vs. 2021

Adding Trees Has Really Beautified Chicago, But Sometimes They Block My Shot! Same Spot, Roscoe And Sheffield, 1963 vs. 2021

#83

Chicago Skyline 1986 vs. 2022 (As Seen In Perfect Strangers)

Chicago Skyline 1986 vs. 2022 (As Seen In Perfect Strangers)

#84

Two Photos Almost One Hundred Years Apart, Norfolk Pine In Manurewa, Auckland, New Zealand

Two Photos Almost One Hundred Years Apart, Norfolk Pine In Manurewa, Auckland, New Zealand

#85

1903 Rains After Federation Drought Precision Then Now

1903 Rains After Federation Drought Precision Then Now

#86

Trees!

Trees!

#87

Small Town Biker Gang, 1969 vs. 2021

Small Town Biker Gang, 1969 vs. 2021

#88

Looking Northwest Along Hudson Street From Barrow Street In The West Village, Manhattan, New York. (1936 vs. Today)

Looking Northwest Along Hudson Street From Barrow Street In The West Village, Manhattan, New York. (1936 vs. Today)

#89

Herbert Street In Salem, Massachusetts, Around 1890-1910 And 2023

Herbert Street In Salem, Massachusetts, Around 1890-1910 And 2023

#90

Maple Tree (1975/2019)

Maple Tree (1975/2019)

#91

New Growth…

New Growth…

