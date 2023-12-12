ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody knows that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, especially when it comes to fashion. We all have our preferences on what we think is pretty and looks good on us.

However, when it comes to fashion, there are things out there that can be called objectively ugly. They can also be cute, weird, bold, or interesting, but they aren’t really aesthetically pleasing, so to speak. Sometimes, that’s on purpose and sometimes it’s by accident, but either way, the result is the same.

The list below is full of such ugly accidents. Collected from the [Awful] Design and There Was an Attempt subreddits, they really strike the perfect balance between ugly and hilarious. Scroll down to see the best of the worst.