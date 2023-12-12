ADVERTISEMENT

Everybody knows that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, especially when it comes to fashion. We all have our preferences on what we think is pretty and looks good on us.

However, when it comes to fashion, there are things out there that can be called objectively ugly. They can also be cute, weird, bold, or interesting, but they aren’t really aesthetically pleasing, so to speak. Sometimes, that’s on purpose and sometimes it’s by accident, but either way, the result is the same.

The list below is full of such ugly accidents. Collected from the [Awful] Design and There Was an Attempt subreddits, they really strike the perfect balance between ugly and hilarious. Scroll down to see the best of the worst.

#1

There Was An Attept To Make A Stylish T-Shirt

MashuPinGames Report

There was a time when wearing ugly T-shirts like the ones on this list was a fashion faux pas. However, these days ugly fashion is a thing and it’s only growing in popularity. Celebrities love using their platforms to promote their odd choices that, over time, become fashion staples.

Take, for example, a total must-have in every fashionista’s wardrobe that years ago would have led to mockery—Birkenstocks. For years, they were touted as the hippie or the tourist shoe, or maybe something your grandma wore while gardening. It was the orthopedic shoe that kids that had feet problem wore, something you might have donned in secret, not as a fashionable summer sandal. Yet, here we are.
#2

There Was An Attept To Make A Dog Being Petted On A T Shirt. Unfortunately

reddit.com Report

#3

Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt

KodiakTheBear9 Report

Birkenstock as a company has been around for decades (centuries, actually), and through it all, they always showed an undying commitment to their values. Those are quality, functionality, and comfort, the last one being the reason why they were so loved by those who couldn’t care less about style.

Fortunately for all of us, in recent years, comfort also became stylish. Quality, functionality, and using natural materials also followed and, suddenly, Birkenstock-style shoes were on the runway. Celine put them on there in 2013, and we never looked back.

#4

There Was An Attempt To Create A T-Shirt Showing The Well Known Continent Of Asia!

robburb29 Report

#5

To Add A Little Flair To A T-Shirt Logo

babydoll_bd Report

#6

Yup I Am Going To Put Beer And Cigarettes On Toddlers Tshirt Because That's Totally Okay

DoubleSonicBoom Report

katekarnezi avatar
Kate Karnezi
Kate Karnezi
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It actually shows that sugar and soda are just as bad long term, it's a nice statement. I wouldn't choose for my toddler, but if I were a toddler again I'd definitely wear!

reply

Another ugly shoe that went through a worldwide hating phase and now is loved by pretty much everybody is Crocs. According to Time magazine, this shoe that was originally created for boating is one of the worst inventions ever, alongside asbestos and leaded gasoline. At least it was back in 2010, when hating it was fashionable. Now, it’s a whole other story.
#7

There Was An Attempt To Make A T-Shirt

beejumm Report

#8

I Dont Know If This Counts As Cr*ppy Design But Its A Pretty Cr*ppy T-Shirt

tzukitzu Report

#9

Kids Today 🤷‍️ (T-Shirt Age 18-24 Months)

angelalacla Report

Similar to Birkenstocks, Crocs owe their popularity to the fact that people suddenly prioritized comfort over style. Sweatpants, yoga pants, and hoodies became an appropriate thing to wear when you’re out and about, so it’s no surprise that comfortable footwear followed.

#10

This Shirt

Left-Income-5650 Report

#11

I'm Not Even Sure What This Tshirt Is Trying To Say

2kittygirl Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Seems like right words, wrong order. Rearrange to "I'm not here to be average. I'm here to be awesome". Still a dumb shirt but somewhat less dumb.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#12

This Shirt For A Local Restaurant, Cali N Titos

mr-buttersworth Report

So, just a few years after models strutted down the runway wearing the now-beloved German orthopedic shoe, in 2016, Christopher Kane introduced Crocs to high fashion. Then, in 2017, Balenciaga shocked everyone at Paris Fashion Week by presenting their platform Crocs that really divided the crowd but also sold out instantaneously.
#13

Not Sure The Target Audience Of This Shirt

hylajuggler Report

#14

Bad Tshirt Design

Keverlin Report

#15

Floral Design On This T-Shirt Looks Just Like Mold

FUCK_i4gotthesequel Report

Then, the pandemic came. With everyone spending all their time at home, it wasn’t a surprise that many opted to get a few more pairs of comfy shoes. Crocs were a go-to choice for a lot of people. And just like that, Crocs sales skyrocketed

#16

My Mom Just Bought This T-Shirt For Me... Still Can't Figure Out What It's Trying To Say

thenobsal Report

#17

This T-Shirt Found In Spain

tokha420 Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Do the Forest Gump quote about the chocolate box but change the words so we don't get sued. /S

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

This T-Shirt Designer Was Obviously Not A History Major

tomobri Report

kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

President Lincoln could party like it's 1776 by remember what happened before he was born.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Maybe the surge would have been temporary, just like it was for many other brands, if not for celebrities. See, they also bought Crocs during the pandemic and then started posing for pictures wearing their, often bedazzled, foam footwear. Suddenly, they were super trendy, which is obvious when you look at their sales that are still through the roof—double of what they were in 2019.
#19

These Sample Text Shirts Are So Beautiful

anon Report

#20

This Boston, Msaeachubaets Shirt

dontflyaway Report

#21

This T-Shirt

aleqxander Report

So, if there’s anything you can learn from these two examples, it's that whatever is considered ugly now might be the next sought-after item. So, hold onto those harem pants, trucker hats, and, of course, ugly T-shirts as they might be hot next year.

#22

This T-Shirt

I-hate-this-shit9510 Report

#23

This "Clever" Math T-Shirt

ostrich-scalp Report

#24

Markiplier's Charity Shirt For The Standing Up To Cancer Fund Has The Words 'Standing Up' In Dark Grey So The Shirt Just Looks Like "To Cancer"

Ori_Shakamato Report

#25

These In No Way Creepy T-Shirt

the-red-cat Report

#26

This Shirt My Trainer Wore At My New Job Today

bee_burr_wzz Report

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It should probably be centered more on the front of the shirt

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#27

Great Shirt

ArmoredBattalion Report

#28

Shirt Makes Me Uncomfortable

-Ropolio- Report

omboyganesh avatar
ॐBoyGanesh
ॐBoyGanesh
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That I was playing with my parts by “petting the dog” because I’m a Jazz master???

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
#29

To Buy A Good Shirt

DarthMater8 Report

#30

There Was An Attept To Make A Motivational Shirt

ErroneousOatmeal Report

#31

The Shirt Of Our School Swim Team, The Message Makes Sense But It Sounds Like You Want Us To Off Ourselves

JuuzouSuzuyaTG Report

#32

Some T-Shirt I Saw In My Instagram Recommendations Today

PEVNUT Report

pinkprincessalli avatar
Some Weirdo
Some Weirdo
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Want to look like you have a severe illness and threw up blood and stomach acid on your shirt? We have just the thing!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#33

This T-Shirt Is Supposed To Represent Love In Asl But Gets Nowhere Close. @ Ross

Pennyheaded Report

#34

I Saw This Logo On My Friend's T-Shirt And Thought It Was A Joke

Quantum_Aurora Report

#35

This T-Shirt Design

shayko_ Report

#36

“Gangrenous” T-Shirt

Sunpear Report

#37

Christian Shirt Where The Words Form An Upside-Down Cross

manchild1116 Report

#38

A Friend Of Mine Got This Shirt In Berlin

lore473 Report

#39

Finally Found One Of The Infamous "Refuse To Sink Shirts" Irl

JungleStirFry Report

#40

Woo Kond Offo Ndor?

futurehead22 Report

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Weekend offender" ... if those were Es. Is that a thing?

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Thanks For The Advice

zapsquad Report

#42

There Was An Attept To Make A Shirt

mickle_gomz Report

#43

We Have To Decode What The Shirt Says

Insomnicwriter Report

kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's the will it's not the will to win to prepare to win that matters everyone has that that matters...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#44

Found This T-Shirt At A Grocery Store

vinciblanco Report

kat-reneekittel avatar
Kat-Renee Kittel
Kat-Renee Kittel
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love chocolate and chocolate my son. Therefore my son is chocolate.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#45

This Safe Youth Campaign T-Shirt Looks Like Children Being Abducted By Aliens

CorrectsTitles Report

#46

This Shirt

Assinthesweat Report

#47

My Nephews New T-Shirt With A Newly Designed Solar System

meggrace92 Report

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Besides the more obvious things wrong with this, no Mercury?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#48

That Cr*ppy Design On My Son's T-Shirt

GodHatesUsall1 Report

#49

This T-Shirt

ciphertext69 Report

#50

My Co-Workers T-Shirt

jocksS Report

#51

I Just Realized That My "Los Angeles" T-Shirt Has New York Skyline In The Back

gvinpi Report

phobrek avatar
Phobrek
Phobrek
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It said quality, not whether its quality was good or bad...

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#52

T-Shirt With Similarly Crappy Design To The One On The Front Page

razrsharp007 Report

#53

As A Baby Onesie It's Cute, But As A Kid's T-Shirt It's Troubling

ShoeboxSupplies Report

#54

My Brother's T-Shirt

Feralmoonlight Report

#55

Disney Bff Group Chat T-Shirt Defies The Laws Of Group Chats

grapesourstraws Report

#56

These Shirts Always Make Me Laugh. Stop & Shop Doesn’t Understand Acronyms

soundenvision Report

#57

Who Doesn’t Like To Rock Headless Cheerleader?

redrumpanda Report

#58

This Shirt I Saw In The Store Today

This Shirt I Saw In The Store Today Shares stats