97 Times People Shared T-Shirt Designs That Made Everyone’s Heads Turn
Everybody knows that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder, especially when it comes to fashion. We all have our preferences on what we think is pretty and looks good on us.
However, when it comes to fashion, there are things out there that can be called objectively ugly. They can also be cute, weird, bold, or interesting, but they aren’t really aesthetically pleasing, so to speak. Sometimes, that’s on purpose and sometimes it’s by accident, but either way, the result is the same.
The list below is full of such ugly accidents. Collected from the [Awful] Design and There Was an Attempt subreddits, they really strike the perfect balance between ugly and hilarious. Scroll down to see the best of the worst.
There Was An Attept To Make A Stylish T-Shirt
There was a time when wearing ugly T-shirts like the ones on this list was a fashion faux pas. However, these days ugly fashion is a thing and it’s only growing in popularity. Celebrities love using their platforms to promote their odd choices that, over time, become fashion staples.
Take, for example, a total must-have in every fashionista’s wardrobe that years ago would have led to mockery—Birkenstocks. For years, they were touted as the hippie or the tourist shoe, or maybe something your grandma wore while gardening. It was the orthopedic shoe that kids that had feet problem wore, something you might have donned in secret, not as a fashionable summer sandal. Yet, here we are.
There Was An Attept To Make A Dog Being Petted On A T Shirt. Unfortunately
Exactly What I Want On My Shirt: Someone Else Wearing A Similar Shirt
Birkenstock as a company has been around for decades (centuries, actually), and through it all, they always showed an undying commitment to their values. Those are quality, functionality, and comfort, the last one being the reason why they were so loved by those who couldn’t care less about style.
Fortunately for all of us, in recent years, comfort also became stylish. Quality, functionality, and using natural materials also followed and, suddenly, Birkenstock-style shoes were on the runway. Celine put them on there in 2013, and we never looked back.
There Was An Attempt To Create A T-Shirt Showing The Well Known Continent Of Asia!
To Add A Little Flair To A T-Shirt Logo
Yup I Am Going To Put Beer And Cigarettes On Toddlers Tshirt Because That's Totally Okay
Another ugly shoe that went through a worldwide hating phase and now is loved by pretty much everybody is Crocs. According to Time magazine, this shoe that was originally created for boating is one of the worst inventions ever, alongside asbestos and leaded gasoline. At least it was back in 2010, when hating it was fashionable. Now, it’s a whole other story.
There Was An Attempt To Make A T-Shirt
I Dont Know If This Counts As Cr*ppy Design But Its A Pretty Cr*ppy T-Shirt
Kids Today 🤷️ (T-Shirt Age 18-24 Months)
Similar to Birkenstocks, Crocs owe their popularity to the fact that people suddenly prioritized comfort over style. Sweatpants, yoga pants, and hoodies became an appropriate thing to wear when you’re out and about, so it’s no surprise that comfortable footwear followed.
This Shirt
I'm Not Even Sure What This Tshirt Is Trying To Say
This Shirt For A Local Restaurant, Cali N Titos
So, just a few years after models strutted down the runway wearing the now-beloved German orthopedic shoe, in 2016, Christopher Kane introduced Crocs to high fashion. Then, in 2017, Balenciaga shocked everyone at Paris Fashion Week by presenting their platform Crocs that really divided the crowd but also sold out instantaneously.
Not Sure The Target Audience Of This Shirt
Bad Tshirt Design
Floral Design On This T-Shirt Looks Just Like Mold
Then, the pandemic came. With everyone spending all their time at home, it wasn’t a surprise that many opted to get a few more pairs of comfy shoes. Crocs were a go-to choice for a lot of people. And just like that, Crocs sales skyrocketed.
My Mom Just Bought This T-Shirt For Me... Still Can't Figure Out What It's Trying To Say
This T-Shirt Found In Spain
This T-Shirt Designer Was Obviously Not A History Major
Maybe the surge would have been temporary, just like it was for many other brands, if not for celebrities. See, they also bought Crocs during the pandemic and then started posing for pictures wearing their, often bedazzled, foam footwear. Suddenly, they were super trendy, which is obvious when you look at their sales that are still through the roof—double of what they were in 2019.
These Sample Text Shirts Are So Beautiful
This Boston, Msaeachubaets Shirt
This T-Shirt
So, if there’s anything you can learn from these two examples, it's that whatever is considered ugly now might be the next sought-after item. So, hold onto those harem pants, trucker hats, and, of course, ugly T-shirts as they might be hot next year.
This T-Shirt
This "Clever" Math T-Shirt
Markiplier's Charity Shirt For The Standing Up To Cancer Fund Has The Words 'Standing Up' In Dark Grey So The Shirt Just Looks Like "To Cancer"
These In No Way Creepy T-Shirt
This Shirt My Trainer Wore At My New Job Today
Great Shirt
Shirt Makes Me Uncomfortable
To Buy A Good Shirt
There Was An Attept To Make A Motivational Shirt
The Shirt Of Our School Swim Team, The Message Makes Sense But It Sounds Like You Want Us To Off Ourselves
Some T-Shirt I Saw In My Instagram Recommendations Today
This T-Shirt Is Supposed To Represent Love In Asl But Gets Nowhere Close. @ Ross
I Saw This Logo On My Friend's T-Shirt And Thought It Was A Joke
This T-Shirt Design
“Gangrenous” T-Shirt
Christian Shirt Where The Words Form An Upside-Down Cross
A Friend Of Mine Got This Shirt In Berlin
Finally Found One Of The Infamous "Refuse To Sink Shirts" Irl
Woo Kond Offo Ndor?
Thanks For The Advice
There Was An Attept To Make A Shirt
We Have To Decode What The Shirt Says
Found This T-Shirt At A Grocery Store
