78 Unique And Beautiful Pieces Of Woodwork Shared On This Facebook Page
It’s always impressive to see someone who is very, very skilled at their hobby. This is doubly as impressive if the hobby involves tools, raw materials, and a huge amount of creativity.
The “Creative Woodworking” Facebook group gathers the incredible things these folks have made out of wood. From massive installations and entire houses to furniture, decor, and knick-knacks to decorate a home, there are some folks who maintain the age-old skill of making things out of wood.
More info: Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Wow, I can't do stairs, but put a lift in that thing and I am there.
The people engaged in crafting cool things out of wood are partaking in a human hobby that is probably older than most agriculture. After all, wood was one of the earliest raw materials available to us. Even Neanderthals are thought to have some primitive forms of woodworking, based on archeological evidence.
While ancient wood items are somewhat impressive, the first real example of what we can immediately recognize comes from ancient Egypt, like so many other “firsts.” Furniture, decorations, and even tools were all made from wood, given how easy of a material it is to work with, compared to copper.
While older woodworking tends to be monolithic, the Egyptians knew how to make glue from parts of animals, which allowed for a lot more creativity and utility. Craftspeople could combine multiple materials and items to make something new and significantly more developed than the ritual objects of the past.
Wonderful cradle by Jim Heimbach.
The hammer of the gods, will drive our ship to new lands . . .
As it so often happens, modern technology has, somewhat, taken the allure out of quality woodworking. CNC wood routers, and mass production both allow us to make items from wood at a massive scale but also take all the individuality out of the work. After all, every piece of wood is slightly different, from the grain to any marks left by a carpenter.
However, this doesn’t mean that quality, handmade work has gone anywhere. This list (and many others featured on Bored Panda) are all examples of just how many brilliant and creative people are out there. At the same time, there are also very famous examples of woodworkers who design and create custom pieces of furniture that often cost an absolute arm and a leg.
One of the more unique qualities of woodworking, as opposed to, say, metalworking, is just how regional its materials are. This is often reflected in the traditional applied arts of different nations, as artists use what is available to them. This can influence everything from the color and “hardness” of the wood to even its smell.
This also allows for a greater degree of creativity, as the woodworker or carpenter can adapt their design to best fit the material. While hardwoods are traditionally thought of as more prestigious, don’t let the name fool you, softwoods can be found in a lot of wooden construction, as they are often still quite strong while being considerably lighter.
Given the venerable age of many trees, it makes sense that a lot of woodworking is a slow, deliberate process with a lot of planning involved. Creating a great piece of furniture isn’t just about sawing and sanding well (although this will take you pretty far.) Certain shapes can only be created by actively modifying how the tree grows before it’s cut into wood.
For example, the Windsor chair involves a technique called green woodworking, where a tree is set to grow at a curve that would yield the shape needed. The legs of such a chair, incidentally, can trace their design back to the sort of stools found in Ancient Egypt. Indeed, many of you might be sitting on a chair with design origins just as old.
In fact, perhaps take a look around your environment and count just how many items there are that are made from wood. While most of us still get our furniture from a company that mass-produces it, imagine the time and effort it would have taken even a hundred years ago to recreate your living room.
So if you left this list feeling inspired, consider perhaps taking a woodworking class. And if you feel in need of more inspiration, Bored Panda has got you covered. Check out our other articles on brilliant woodworking ideas as well as cool carpentry projects. Hopefully, some of these amazing works might just inspire you to make something yourself.