The people engaged in crafting cool things out of wood are partaking in a human hobby that is probably older than most agriculture. After all, wood was one of the earliest raw materials available to us. Even Neanderthals are thought to have some primitive forms of woodworking, based on archeological evidence.

While ancient wood items are somewhat impressive, the first real example of what we can immediately recognize comes from ancient Egypt, like so many other “firsts.” Furniture, decorations, and even tools were all made from wood, given how easy of a material it is to work with, compared to copper.