Universal home design is increasingly taking over urban and rural areas. Some of these houses are starting to look very familiar, which is disappointing for those who appreciate architectural variety.

A home has the potential to reflect its owner's personality, and when it comes down to it, people have their own tastes. Who are we to judge someone if they like living inside a rock or a tiny cabin in a forest? All that matters is that you feel relaxed and comfortable in your own place while making sure that it’s customized to fit your style.

Yet when out-of-the-box thinkers express themselves through design, it often results in some of the most unusual homes to ever appear in the neighborhood. The unique properties that we’ve collected from the Facebook page “Unusual Homes” are far from the standard four walls. Scroll through this list to get not-so-conventional inspiration for your future accommodations.