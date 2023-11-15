This Online Group Calls Out Weird Homes, And Here Are 102 Of The Most Memorable Ones
Universal home design is increasingly taking over urban and rural areas. Some of these houses are starting to look very familiar, which is disappointing for those who appreciate architectural variety.
A home has the potential to reflect its owner's personality, and when it comes down to it, people have their own tastes. Who are we to judge someone if they like living inside a rock or a tiny cabin in a forest? All that matters is that you feel relaxed and comfortable in your own place while making sure that it’s customized to fit your style.
Yet when out-of-the-box thinkers express themselves through design, it often results in some of the most unusual homes to ever appear in the neighborhood. The unique properties that we’ve collected from the Facebook page “Unusual Homes” are far from the standard four walls. Scroll through this list to get not-so-conventional inspiration for your future accommodations.
Don't order a pizza. It'll make your house fall over.
It seems that people are weary of the cookie-cutter homes that we are used to seeing, as research shows that 68% would at least consider a custom-built project, while 63% would buy one. 59% said that they liked the idea of freedom that a custom-designed home provides; meanwhile, 52% reported that it would allow them to build a house that suits their lifestyle the best.
Unique properties are in demand in the rental industry too. According to Airbnb, from 2019 to 2021, nights booked at non-traditional accommodations have increased globally by nearly 50 percent. In fact, earnings were higher for unique than for non-unique listings in 2021. Who wouldn’t want to stay at a castle or yurt that offers many far-from-ordinary and eclectic features?
I'm a little teapot, short and stout. Here is my handle, and here is my spout. When I get all steamed up, hear me shout. Just tip me over and pour me out.
A property that stands out can be stylish but also have many unique features that are beneficial to its owners. For example, tiny homes made of shipping containers usually require less energy to power, heat, and cool, while the materials can be recycled repeatedly. This reduces carbon footprint, is great for the environment, AND saves you money!
Residences like wineries, apple orchards, or castles might be a great way to connect with nature, discover a new passion, or even start a business. Making wine, selling fruits and vegetables, and renting your property are options for people with an entrepreneurial spirit who wish to purchase unique homes. You could start being your own boss, make a living out of it, and have great stories to tell in the future.
https://www.beautiful-houses.net/2012/07/ellipse-home-office-buenos-aires.html
It's actually steps for a giant.. someone just found it a convenient home
Home design can help you to feel better and create a connection with your space. However, sometimes it can become really difficult to update it with so many options available. Something seemingly as simple as making the ceiling a focal point can add uniqueness. Beams, paneling, coffered ceilings, and moldings are features that make the environment more custom and your own, just like at this property.
The front door of your place is the first thing people see when they come in, so transforming it into something more quirky will draw attention. A freshly painted entrance like this one with an inviting stone walkway and lighting will be irresistible not to visit. Adding greenery and charming decor to your front porch also brings interest to the eye.
People also will notice your house if you pay attention to your windows. Whether you play with their shape, color, or placement, it's bound to add some curb appeal. This split-circle window not only looks cool but provides a homey and eclectic home aura.
If you’re in the market for a new home, you’ve probably noticed that many of them still look like replicas of each other with the same box-shaped silhouette, neutral color palette, and furniture. Unfortunately, the standing trend is low-maintenance, easy-to-replicate designs since customizations can become costly quickly. The term “tract housing” appeared to refer to accommodations that are mass-produced and have standardized designs and planned communities. They are affordable and accessible but lack uniqueness and personalization. Additionally, they reduce architectural diversity in neighborhoods and have low resale value.
"Sharifi – ha House. The townhouse, based in Tehran, Iran, is created by a studio called Next Office. Basically the façade has been replaced by an adaptable, modular living space. Three rotating boxes turn 90 degrees and transform the interior to an exterior space." https://www.reflecthouse.com/transformer-house/
While contemporary home designs may become similar, vernacular architecture always remains unique as a response to the geographic and cultural context of the house surroundings. It’s considered a symbol of the cultural identity of a particular place. It uses traditional resources and materials of the area and is built to meet specific needs, economy, and lifestyles of a specific culture. Just look at this breathtaking Yves Saint Laurent museum in Marrakesh, inspired by the local techniques and materials.
Modern buildings don’t have to be a sore sight in cultural landscapes, they can be carefully incorporated with regional resources and principles just like these vernacular towers.
These whimsical and unique accommodations really deserve the attention they receive from our bewildered eyes. If you’re a lover of home design you’ll enjoy our other publications about the most unusual homes found in the world and some extra tips on how to take your place design to the next level.