117 Pics That Perfectly Sum Up Brutalist Architecture, As Shared On This Online Page (New Pics)
Welcome to brutalism, probably the most divisive aesthetic humanity has created yet. Some may call it ugly and uninspiring. Others believe there are lots of possibilities for creativity using its aesthetics. But whether you’re a lover or a hater, you can’t deny it’s an influential architectural and aesthetic style.
The creators of this IG page also know this, as they are a part of the SocialistModernism project. The Brut Group Instagram is part of the project’s attempt to fight for “the acknowledgment of certain socialist landmarks as historic monuments.” As they continue to do that, Brut Group is a place for examples of brutalist architecture from all over the world, not just the former Eastern Bloc. We’ve prepared a new selection of pics from this IG page for you, Pandas, so scroll down and let us know your favorites.
This photograph appears to be from March 2004. Some updated pics, internal & external, are included in this article from Jul 2023 https://www.9news.com.au/world/ryugyong-hotel-north-korea-the-hotel-of-doom-that-has-never-welcomed-a-single-guest/0f1f16df-65bc-41a3-9c79-dc6d9de2afed
Is it Brutalist? By definition Brutalist is exposed concrete, as in Béton Brut
This is an underground reservoir to take water from storms, I think? It's more built to be 100% functional than an example of brutal architalecture.
Chernobyl? No..wait...the computer monitors are too modern..
Amazing they even bothered with a little bit of colour in the playground
i don't know what brutalist means, on purpose. Although this picture is one of the few here I would think it does. Might be completely wrong, but I think no one gives a ?@$# either way...
Hey AI, draw me an 18-story residential building with a random floorplan. AI: say no more.
It's the Monument to Victims of the Holocaust by Hans Hollein. This is just a drawing, the monument was never built.
I am impressed, a list about brutalist architecture that maybe shows a handful examples, the rest being random old or ugly buildings. Bravo