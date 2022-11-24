In 1826, Joseph Nicephore Niepce, a French inventor, came up with what forever changed the way we see, experience, and remember the world and its history. It was the birth of a camera that took the first photograph on a piece of paper coated with tar of the view from his window at Le Gras. Of course, it looked nothing even remotely similar to what we think of as a camera.

Many other photography inventions followed, each more wondrous than the previous one, but it was not until 1900 when people could put their hands on lightweight and portable cameras.

These early days of photography were not just the beginning of something bigger, but these attempts forever eternalized history with its people and their lives. “History Season” is one such illuminating Facebook page dedicated to sharing the great historical events captured in images.

From snaps of daily lives in the past to the most memorable moments of human history, below awaits a thrilling walk.

