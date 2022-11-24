In 1826, Joseph Nicephore Niepce, a French inventor, came up with what forever changed the way we see, experience, and remember the world and its history. It was the birth of a camera that took the first photograph on a piece of paper coated with tar of the view from his window at Le Gras. Of course, it looked nothing even remotely similar to what we think of as a camera.

Many other photography inventions followed, each more wondrous than the previous one, but it was not until 1900 when people could put their hands on lightweight and portable cameras.

These early days of photography were not just the beginning of something bigger, but these attempts forever eternalized history with its people and their lives. “History Season” is one such illuminating Facebook page dedicated to sharing the great historical events captured in images.

From snaps of daily lives in the past to the most memorable moments of human history, below awaits a thrilling walk.

1945: The Day Daddy Came Home

Gunner Hector Murdoch had been gone over four years, most of it as a prisoner of war in Singapore. His wife Rosina and son John hadn't known if he was dead or alive. He got home on his birthday

The look on the son's face is everything

Dinner Party At The Hotel Astor. New York City. 1904

All men? Women on the stage? 🤨

The Swedish Warship Vasa

It sank in 1628 less than a mile into its maiden voyage and was recovered from the sea floor after 333 years almost completely intact. Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm

One museum is dedicated to the magnificent ship. The restoration work is phenomenal. Definitely a must see.

New York City During The Great Blizzard Of 1888

"oh cräp, I have to dig up the horse and coach from under the snow again"

Ukrainian Restaurant In The U.S. Celebrates The Death Of Joseph Stalin, 1953

Let's do this again!!

The Great North Dakota Blizzard, 1966

You sure that's not a photo of this year

Children Cross The River Using Pulleys On Their Way To School, 1959, Italy

These kids as parents: Back in my day, we had to zip line to school, over a river, so no you can't stay home over a hurricane

Detroit, Michigan In 1882 And 2017

Trakai Island Castle, Lithuania. Built In The 14th Century And Restored In The 1950s-1960s

The rebuilt looks great. Lots of tourists there and souvenirs. A bit cheesy.

Stoney First Nation Member, Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907

Manhattan In 1851 And Today

1925 Drexel Institute Girls’ Rifle Team. Philadelphia, USA

Dames with guns, harassment on campus must've been low with them around

Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On A Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932

2 Year-Old Elvis Presley With His Parents, 1937

Portrait Of A Young Grumpy Girl, 1850s

Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels. Chicago, USA. 1929. Colorized

He looks exactly how I would imagine the effect postman to be.

A Roman Mosaic Depicting A Fish. 1st Century Ce

The 3-D effect is just stunning!

Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969

Oh how the times have changed

Captured Japanese Mini-Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2021

Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20

He's actually not that bad looking

Man Charging An Electric Amc Gremlin. Seattle, USA, 1973

A Kid's Reaction To Meeting Andre The Giant (1970's)

Probably wanted to be as big as he is one day, cute kid

Four Young Women Playing Volleyball On Stilts At The Beach In Venice, California, 1934

This feels like cheating....but I can't figure out why

3400 Year Old Painter's Palette From Ancient Egypt, Amenhotep III Era

I think this is photo of make-up pallete? But it make more sense, that it belonged to painter...

A Motor Home In 1922

Woman Wiring An Early IBM Computer Taken By Berenice Abbott In 1948

Able to do all that and still not be allowed a bank account is so not fair.

The Train Crash At Montparnasse Station. France, 1895

Imagine that crash.

London's First Black Police Officer, PC Norwell Roberts, On Point Duty Near Charing Cross Station, 1968

Dorothy Counts, 15, Is Taunted And Harassed By White Students As She Makes Her Way From Harding High School As The Only Black Student At The Newly Desegregated School. Charlotte, North Carolina. 1957

Dorothy: ´These f*****s can´t stop me´.

The Models Of “American Gothic” Stand Next To The Painting (1942)

Wow, not flattering to that lady!

Mother Teaching Children Numbers And Alphabet In Home Of Sharecropper. Transylvania, Louisiana. Jan. 1939. Photo Taken By: Russel Lee

Berlin, Germany, 1985-2018

Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland, 1890's

A 2000 Year Old Glass Mosaic, Found In The City Of Zeugma, Turkey

A Man Stands In The Panama Canal During Its Construction. 1912

Roman Mosaics Unearthed Under A Vineyard In Italy, In The Province Of Verona. Dated From 3rd To 4th Century

Open-Air School In The Freezing Cold. The Netherlands. 1918

These kids as grandparents: Back in my day we didn't close school over a little cold , we'd learn outside IN the cold. Like vikings.

A Statue Of Anubis In Tutankhamuns Tomb, Taken During Carter Expedition (Photo Taken In 1922)

May 1922: 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.C

US Marine In Vietnam 1960s

Former Slave, Author And Activist Frederick Douglass With His Musician Grandson Joseph Douglass In 1894

Weirdly enough, my dad kinda looks like Frederick Douglass.

A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s

Is it wrong that I can hear the travelling Romani music.

William Harley And Arthur Davidson, 1914

Newcastle Castle, UK - 1895 To 2022

Ashtrays And Coin-Operated Televisions In The Los Angeles Greyhound Bus Terminal, 1969

Damn the Greyhound had some standards

People At Daytona Beach In Florida, United States In 1904. Colorized

That muscle been hot in all those clothes

Bristol, UK (1900 And 2020)

Wills Memorial Building (Bristol University). The last major neo-gothic building completed in the UK- built in the 1920s.

Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali) On A Walk In New York, 1963

A Woman On The Frozen Mississippi River At St. Louis, Missouri. 1905

A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, 1935

A Mother With Her Children, 1,800 Years Ago. Alexandria, Roman Egypt

Australian Soldiers After Their Release From Japanese Captivity In Singapore, 1945. Colorized By: Hristos Kaplanis

I feel really bad for them....

A Woman Walks Through Berlin During The Battle Of Berlin, May 1945

Not even war can stop granny's day

New Parents Of Quadruplets, Late 1880s

1880 Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn.

A Boy And His Owl, 1933

French Battleship Strasbourg And Her Crew. Toulon, France. Spring 1941

Eiffel Tower Under Construction, May 15, 1888

A lot of people in Paris hated it at the time.

An American Serviceman Shares His Rations With Two Japanese Children In Okinawa, 1945

Manhattan, 1931 To 2018

2 Guards From Delhi Durbar With James Recalton An American Photographer Who Visited India In 1903

