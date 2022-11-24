127 Important Historical Photos That Might Change Your Perspective On Things
In 1826, Joseph Nicephore Niepce, a French inventor, came up with what forever changed the way we see, experience, and remember the world and its history. It was the birth of a camera that took the first photograph on a piece of paper coated with tar of the view from his window at Le Gras. Of course, it looked nothing even remotely similar to what we think of as a camera.
Many other photography inventions followed, each more wondrous than the previous one, but it was not until 1900 when people could put their hands on lightweight and portable cameras.
These early days of photography were not just the beginning of something bigger, but these attempts forever eternalized history with its people and their lives. “History Season” is one such illuminating Facebook page dedicated to sharing the great historical events captured in images.
From snaps of daily lives in the past to the most memorable moments of human history, below awaits a thrilling walk.
1945: The Day Daddy Came Home
Gunner Hector Murdoch had been gone over four years, most of it as a prisoner of war in Singapore. His wife Rosina and son John hadn't known if he was dead or alive. He got home on his birthday
Dinner Party At The Hotel Astor. New York City. 1904
The Swedish Warship Vasa
It sank in 1628 less than a mile into its maiden voyage and was recovered from the sea floor after 333 years almost completely intact. Now housed at the Vasa Museum in Stockholm
New York City During The Great Blizzard Of 1888
"oh cräp, I have to dig up the horse and coach from under the snow again"
Ukrainian Restaurant In The U.S. Celebrates The Death Of Joseph Stalin, 1953
The Great North Dakota Blizzard, 1966
Children Cross The River Using Pulleys On Their Way To School, 1959, Italy
These kids as parents: Back in my day, we had to zip line to school, over a river, so no you can't stay home over a hurricane
Detroit, Michigan In 1882 And 2017
Trakai Island Castle, Lithuania. Built In The 14th Century And Restored In The 1950s-1960s
Stoney First Nation Member, Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907
Manhattan In 1851 And Today
1925 Drexel Institute Girls’ Rifle Team. Philadelphia, USA
Dames with guns, harassment on campus must've been low with them around
Remember That Photo Of The Construction Workers Having Lunch On A Unfinished New York Skyscraper? Well Here's The Photographer Charles Ebbets. 9/20/1932
2 Year-Old Elvis Presley With His Parents, 1937
Portrait Of A Young Grumpy Girl, 1850s
Mailman Poses With His Heavy Load Of Christmas Mail And Parcels. Chicago, USA. 1929. Colorized
He looks exactly how I would imagine the effect postman to be.
A Roman Mosaic Depicting A Fish. 1st Century Ce
Serving A Snack On Scandinavian Airlines Flight, 1969
Captured Japanese Mini-Submarine In The Aleutian Islands, 1943 And 2021
Sir Winston Churchill, In 1895, Age 20
Man Charging An Electric Amc Gremlin. Seattle, USA, 1973
A Kid's Reaction To Meeting Andre The Giant (1970's)
Probably wanted to be as big as he is one day, cute kid
Four Young Women Playing Volleyball On Stilts At The Beach In Venice, California, 1934
3400 Year Old Painter's Palette From Ancient Egypt, Amenhotep III Era
A Motor Home In 1922
Woman Wiring An Early IBM Computer Taken By Berenice Abbott In 1948
Able to do all that and still not be allowed a bank account is so not fair.
The Train Crash At Montparnasse Station. France, 1895
London's First Black Police Officer, PC Norwell Roberts, On Point Duty Near Charing Cross Station, 1968
Dorothy Counts, 15, Is Taunted And Harassed By White Students As She Makes Her Way From Harding High School As The Only Black Student At The Newly Desegregated School. Charlotte, North Carolina. 1957
The Models Of “American Gothic” Stand Next To The Painting (1942)
Mother Teaching Children Numbers And Alphabet In Home Of Sharecropper. Transylvania, Louisiana. Jan. 1939. Photo Taken By: Russel Lee
Berlin, Germany, 1985-2018
Inuit Man Warms His Wife’s Feet. Greenland, 1890's
A 2000 Year Old Glass Mosaic, Found In The City Of Zeugma, Turkey
A Man Stands In The Panama Canal During Its Construction. 1912
Roman Mosaics Unearthed Under A Vineyard In Italy, In The Province Of Verona. Dated From 3rd To 4th Century
Open-Air School In The Freezing Cold. The Netherlands. 1918
These kids as grandparents: Back in my day we didn't close school over a little cold , we'd learn outside IN the cold. Like vikings.
A Statue Of Anubis In Tutankhamuns Tomb, Taken During Carter Expedition (Photo Taken In 1922)
May 1922: 78-Year-Old Robert T. Lincoln (Son Of Abraham Lincoln) Is Helped Up The Steps At The Dedication Of The Lincoln Memorial In Washington D.C
Former Slave, Author And Activist Frederick Douglass With His Musician Grandson Joseph Douglass In 1894
A Couple Of Victorian Travellers, 1890s
Is it wrong that I can hear the travelling Romani music.