Lucky for me, there are plenty of online resources available to increase my historical knowledge, including the Historic Daily Dose Instagram page. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite posts from this page that's dedicated to ensuring you don’t become Vitamin-History deficient, so be sure to upvote the ones you find most interesting and feel free to pass them along to your friends and family as well!

If you were anything like me as a kid, pandas, you probably didn’t pay very close attention in history class. Memorizing dates and names seemed like such a bore, and my teachers could not manage to get the importance of the subject through my thick skull. But now that I’m an adult, I am fascinated by learning more about the world’s past, so I’m doing everything I can to catch up on those lessons I snoozed through.

#1 These Two Bullets Were Found After The Battle Of Gallipoli Which Started In 1915 And Ended In 1916 During Wwi The Turks still consider their victory at Gallipoli to be a great, defining moment in the nation's modern history. Eight years later, the Turkish war of independence broke out, led by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. Ataturk was a commander at the battle of Gallipoli



#2 African American Soldiers Of The Us Army 41st Engineers During The Color Guard Ceremony At Fort Bragg, North Carolina

#3 Thought This Was A Pretty Cool Photo. Pictured Above Is An American M3 Lee Going Airborne On An Obstacle Course

Historic Daily Dose is the perfect place to start if you’re looking to refresh or expand your knowledge of the world’s past. The account has posted over 600 times and has amassed an impressive 11.6k followers. From photos of The Great Depression to heartbreaking pictures from war zones, these images are not always easy to see, but they’re important reminders of past events that should never be forgotten. And if you’re wondering why you’re in need of a daily dose of history in the first place, Making History writes on their site that, “It is not just useful, it is essential.” “Understanding the linkages between past and present is absolutely basic for a good understanding of the condition of being human,” Making History explains. “All living people live in the here-and-now, but it took a long unfolding history to get everything to NOW. And that history is located in time-space, which holds this cosmos together, and which frames both the past and the present.” Without studying history, we would have little to no context for ourselves and everything we experience on this planet. History is a living, breathing subject that we should all be invested in studying.

#4 This Photo Shows What New York Looked Like Back In 1903

#5 I Truly Think This Photo Speaks For Itself. This Was What Job Hunting Was Like In The 1930s

#6 A Police Officer On A Harley-Davidson Transports A Prisoner In A Mobile Holding Cell (1921)

According to a study conducted by the American Historical Association, some of the top reasons the public cares about studying history are a desire to be more informed about past events, finding learning about past events entertaining, and the belief that experience and knowledge about history are important to share with children. Unfortunately, however, 8% of the survey’s respondents reported not being interested in learning about past events at all. This may have something to do with the fact that the vast majority of Americans’ educational experiences in regards to history have heavily relied on learning names, dates and facts, rather than actually asking questions. 91% of Americans believe that fact-based education discourages students from learning more, which I would wholeheartedly agree with. Nobody, especially kids and teens, wants to be forced to memorize facts without any real understanding of why they’re important. So it’s no wonder that many of us have to make up for the lack of historical knowledge we gained in school as adults. That’s where Historic Daily Dose comes in, dear pandas. We hope you’ll learn something from this list that will inspire you to start asking more questions!

#7 William Harley And Arthur Davidson, 1914

#8 Venus The Bulldog, Mascot Of The Destroyer Hms Vansittart

#9 Yes, Believe It Or Not, This Is One Of The Pipes That The Hoover Dam Consists Of

Having a greater curiosity about the past might even mean that you’re more interested in civic engagement as well. The American Historical Association found that there is a link between those who are interested in being more informed about the past and those who want to share that information with children and those who are involved in community problem-solving. There was an even stronger link found between those who value historical knowledge and those who take part in volunteer work. It seems like the more we understand the past, the more we care about taking care of the future of our world, and making it a better place, as well.

#10 There Are Several Instances Where Moms Have Tried To Sell Their Kids For Cash This is a photograph dating somewhere between the late 1940s and early 1950s of a ‘for sale’ advertisement where four kids were being sold off by their parents. Apparently, the man and woman were in dire poverty and had no other means of making money



#11 Nikola Tesla Sitting In His Laboratory With His "Magnifying Transmitter"

#12 Seeing How Many People You Could Pack Into A Phone Booth Was What Teens Did Before The Internet, 1959

In a previous Bored Panda article, we got in touch with Susan and Beckett, co-hosts of The History Chicks podcast, to hear why they believe it’s so important to remember our past. Their show shines a light on some of the most fascinating women in history who are often overlooked, so the co-hosts shared how it came to be in the first place. “We launched the show in 2011 after Beckett realized there were not only no podcasts on a subject she wanted to learn about (Gilded Age Heiresses), but there were none about Women's History in general," they previously told Bored Panda. "Uttering, 'How hard could it be?' she contacted Susan. 12 years later, we laugh because we knew the answer to her question was, 'Pretty darn hard, starting with a nearly vertical learning curve'."

#13 Yes, This Is What Halloween Looked Like In The Year 1900. What Are Your Thoughts?

#14 The Hindenburg Disaster Occurred On May 6, 1937 As the German passenger airship LZ 129, Hindenburg caught fire and was destroyed during its attempt to dock with its mooring mast at naval air station Lakehurst in Manchester township, New Jersey, United States. Of the 97 people on board (36 passengers and 61 crewmen), there were 35 fatalities (13 passengers and 22 crewmen). One worker on the ground was also killed, raising the final death toll to 36



#15 The Painting Of The Eiffel Tower In 1932

"Our favorite part of studying history is discovering the interconnectivity of it all," Susan and Beckett shared. "That people in history aren't all that different from us, they just lived in different times and those times (and people) connect all the way through to modern-day in the most interesting ways."

#16 A Lucky British Soldier Smiles As He Shows Off His Damaged Helmet, 1917

#17 This Photo Depicts Hugo Gernsback Wearing His "Teleyeglasses" In 1963 Gersnback, an inventor of such innovations as a combination of electric hair brush/comb and a battery-powered handheld illuminated mirror, is best known to science fiction fans as the founder of amazing stories magazine



#18 Two German Soldiers And Their Mule Wearing Gas Masks In Wwi, 1916. I'm Not Too Sure How That Worked Out For The Mule

We also previously asked Susan and Beckett if they could share some of the most widely spread historical fallacies that they were taught or have heard. "For starters people who did Big Things, usually didn't do them alone," they noted. "Paul Revere, for example, wasn't the only one traveling with a message that night (and he didn't shout 'the British are coming' because people would have just thought he was coming from a pub since everyone in the Colonies was British.)" "Sybil Ludington did a similar ride in Connecticut, truly alone, all on a horse, and remained uncaptured, and she was only a teenager at the time," Susan and Beckett told Bored Panda. "It's a way cooler story, but history often only remembers the people with the sizzle, or the louder mouths or, like in Paul's case, their names rhyme with enough words for Henry Wadsworth Longfellow to write a poem about him nearly 100 years after the fact."

#19 Pictured Above Is The Testing Of A New Type Of Bulletproof Vest In 1923

#20 Yes, This Is Also What Kids Used To Do For Fun. This Photo Shows A Young Girl Riding An Alligator In The 1920s

#21 A Shell-Shocked Reindeer Looks On As War Planes Drop Bombs On Russia In 1941

"Sometimes embellished (or truly fake) stories are remembered because they are convenient or romantic, and telling them sweetly and simply allows people to accept the behavior," the co-hosts went on to explain. "It makes the story less messy, and also, less true, like the story of Pocahontas. There was no romance with John Smith. He was a scoundrel, for starters, and she was a kid when their paths crossed. She also was later kidnapped by the British, forced to change her identity, ignore her Powhatan heritage, and marry a white man, but those facts are often omitted." "Sometimes propaganda justifies mistreatment," Susan and Beckett pointed out. "By making someone sound of worse character than they actually were, it lets us think, 'They deserved what they had coming.' Dismissing them with a catchy, oft-repeated, and fabricated phrase like, 'Let them eat cake,' which Marie Antoinette never said, is very effective in reshaping history to fit a purpose."

#22 A 106 Year Old Armenian Woman Shows That She's More Than Capable Of Defending Her Home, 1990

#23 Nazi Motorcyclists Pass Through A Destroyed Town In France During 1940

#24 On September 3rd, 1967, Or “H-Day” As It Was Called, Sweden Planned To Switch From Driving On The Left Side Of The Road To The Right Side. This Is What Happened

So why is it important to learn history accurately? "It's important so that we don't perpetuate half-truths, misconceptions, and downright lies," the History Chicks told Bored Panda. "To understand history, we have to see the whole story, not just the soundbites of history. If we just repeat an oversimplified version lacking perspective and context, we only think we know the whole story, but we're not even close. And here's a riddle: Can history repeat itself if the history we're repeating is wrong and incomplete?"

#25 The Expanding Fireball And Shockwave Of The Trinity Explosion, Seen .025 Seconds After Detonation On July 16, 1945

#26 Photo Taken In January Of 1952 From Dresden's Muenzgasse street showing people working on the removal of debris in front of the ruins of the Frauenkirche (church of our lady). The church was reduced to rubble during world war II allied bombings



#27 Pictured Aboved Is A Woman Wearing A Gas Mask And Pushing A Gas-Resistant Pram In England During 1938

And if you're looking to further your history studies and correct any false tales you've been taught, Susan and Beckett say that, "The greatest resource available to anyone is a library card. It gives you access to passionate advocates for knowledge (commonly known as 'librarians') and to apps like, Libby, which are packed with digital resources you can access from any place you have an internet connection." "We think a great place to start learning history is small: with one person," the co-hosts shared. "Learn about that person, and you will understand their times, their limitations, their societal challenges, their geography... Their world. Learning about that world will always lead you to another."

#28 This Is What Some Of The World Leaders Looked Like As Children

#29 If You Think Something Smells Fishy, It Could Be Because This Epic Historical Photograph Actually Features A Taxidermist’s Preservation Of The Massive Catch This giant sea creature was caught off the coast of New Jersey in 1933. It allegedly weighed more than 5,000 pounds!



History is a fascinating subject, and we’ll never run out of content to study within it. But for now, it’s nice to see digestible little snippets of the past through pages like Historic Daily Dose. We hope this list has taught you pandas something new and that you’ve enjoyed getting your daily recommended allowance of historical knowledge. Keep upvoting the pics you find most captivating, and then if you’re looking to continue your journey of learning about the past, you can find another Bored Panda article featuring pics from long ago right here!

#30 This Grotesque Photograph Of A Fish May Put You Off Just A Little Bit. Taken In 1903, It Marks An Important Day In The History Of Fishing As it were – because on this day, a man named Edward Llewellyn broke the world record for the biggest sea bass ever caught. He single-handedly caught the Mammoth fish weighing a whopping 425 lbs



#31 When You Look Closely, The Last Known Photo Taken Of The Titanic Gives You A Hint As To Why The Ship Eventually Sank As the story goes, the photographer of the photo was an Irish priest, and instead of the iceberg being the reason that the titanic went down, it was actually because the priest forgot to say a Hail Mary as the Titanic was sailing away



#32 Dr. Wernher Von Braun An aerospace engineer that was a leading figure in Nazi German rocket technology, and then United States rocket technology, was photographed standing in front of five F-1 rocket engines circa 1969



#33 Pictured Above Is The U.S. North Carolina Battleship Docked In Brooklyn, New York During 1941

#34 Pictured Above Is Russian Photographer Yevgeny Khaldei (Center) In Berlin With Soviet Forces, Near The Brandenburg Gate In May Of 1945

#35 British Prime Minister Winston Churchill Inspects Britain's Grenadier Guards Standing At Attention In Front Of Light Bren Gun Armored Units In July Of 1940

#36 Experienced In Desert Weather Flying, A British Pilot Lands An American Made Kittyhawk Fighter Plane Of The Sharknose Squadron In A Libyan Sandstorm On April 2, 1942

#37 Pictured Above Is A British Matilda II During Training Exercises During 1941

#38 Invented In The 19th Century, The "Mass Shaving Machine" Can Shave A Dozen Men Simultaneously Eric Sykes, an English comedian, demonstrated the device on an unaired pilot for a TV series about 1800s innovations



#39 The Final Photograph Taken Of Vladimir Lenin. He Is Seen With His Sister Anna Ilyinichna Yelizarova-Ulyanova And His Doctor A. M. Kozhevnikov In Gorki In May 1923

#40 Pictured Above Are Kittyhawk Fighters Of The American Volunteer Group Flying Near The Salween River Gorge On The Chinese-Burmese Border During May 28, 1942

#41 Yes, This Is What Ice Delivery Was Like In 1918

#42 There Have Been Several Movies About German Submarines And How They Looked Back In The Day, But Here Is An Actual Photo Taken From 1918

#43 Pictured Above Is The Children's Khorovod, Also Known As Barmaley Fountain Located In Stalingrad

#44 Men Of The British Expeditionary Force Safely Arrive Home After Their Arrival In Flanders On June 6, 1940 More than 330,000 soldiers were rescued from Dunkirk in the mission code-named operation Dynamo



#45 This Is Queen Elizabeth During Her Wwi Service

#46 Pictured Above Are Us Army Rangers Awaiting The Invasion Signal Of Northern France, Also Known As Normandy, In A Landing Craft At An English Port During June Of 1944

#47 The Making Of Batman In 1966

#48 A British Cruiser Tank Is Unloaded At A Port In Egypt On November 17, 1940. It Is One Of A Large Number Which Had Just Been Shipped There By British Forces

#49 Belgians Blasted This Bridge Across The Meuse River In The Town Of Dinant, Belgium, But Shortly After, A Wooden Bridge Built By German Sappers Was Standing Next To The Ruins On June 20, 1940

#50 Salvo The “Paradog” Completing A Parachute Jump During Training Dogs accompanied D-Day troops dropped behind enemy lines, sniffing out mines, traps, and troops. They were given two months’ intensive training, including how to angle themselves in the air — "forepaws up and rear legs down.” On the day of the drop some dogs had to be encouraged out of the plane with the aid of a two-pound chunk of meat



#51 During The Invasion Of Sicily By Allied Forces, An American Cargo Ship Loaded with ammunition explodes after being hit by a bomb from a German plane off Gela, on the southern coast of Sicily, on July 31, 1943



#52 Pictured Above Is A Destroyed German Leichter Panzerspähwagen (Sd. Kfz. 222)

#53 A German Twin Propelled Messerschmitt BF 110 Bomber Nicknamed "Fliegender Haifisch" (Flying Shark), Over The English Channel In August Of 1940

#54 Pictured Above Is A Destroyed German Panzerjäger Tiger (P) Ferdinand On The Eastern Front During 1943

#55 Over The Body Of A Dead Comrade, Canadian Infantrymen Advance Cautiously Up A Narrow Lane In Campochiaro, Italy On November 11, 1943 The Germans left the town as the Canadians advanced, leaving only nests of snipers to delay the progress



#56 An Unidentified American Soldier, Shot And Killed By A German Sniper, Clutches His Rifle And Hand Grenade In March Of 1945 In Coblenz, Germany

#57 German General Erwin Rommel With The 15th Panzer Division Between Tobruk And Sidi Omar. Photo Taken In Libya During 1941

#58 Soldiers Of The Ss-Leibstandarte Adolf Hitler Division, Resting In A Ditch Alongside A Road On The Way To Pabianice, During The Invasion Of Poland In 1939

#59 This Armorer Of The R.a.f.'s Middle East Command Prepares A Bomb For Its Mission Against The Italian Forces Campaigning In Africa This bomb is not yet fused, but when it is it will be ready for its deadly work. Photo taken on October 24, 1940



#60 Pictured Above Is An American M4a3e2 Sherman At Bastogne During The Battle Of The Bulge

#61 German Infantrymen Take Cover In A House In Southern Italy On February 6, 1944 Awaiting The Word To Attack After Stukas Had Done Their Work

#62 Perhaps One Of The Most Popular Photos Of D-Day, This Helps Show The Brutality The Allied Forces Had To Endure This photo, entitled "Into the jaws of death", on the other hand, brings the event to life by offering the perspective of allied soldiers about to storm the beaches and make history



#63 German Parachute Troops Man A Machine Gun Post In The Netherlands On June 2, 1940. This Photo Came From A Camera Found On German Parachute Troops Who Were Taken Prisoner

#64 Pictured Above Is Brigadier General Donald Brann And Lieutenant General Mark Clark In Italy, Date Unknown

#65 Pictured Above Are Men Working On M3 Lee Tanks At The Detroit Arsenal Plant In Michigan, United States. Date Is Unknown

#66 Pictured Above Is An American Pby-5a Catalina At Rest In The Water, Date Unknown