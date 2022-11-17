Whether we like it or not — and let’s be honest, usually not — making mistakes at work is inevitable. No employee enjoys revealing to the entire world, not to mention their boss, how badly they failed. But it does happen, even to the people who just had one, an only, a single simple job on their to-do list and still managed to mess everything up.

Thanks to the 673k-member-strong corner of Reddit aptly named 'One Job,' we get to see a galore of cases when the inability to complete the simplest of tasks produced hilarious results. It’s an entertaining online community that’s on a mission to collect a side-splitting collection of pictures that brings occupational mishaps to broad daylight.

As people have been keeping themselves busy (or rather lazy), we at Bored Panda have scoured the page for the newest batch of pictures to share with you all. So continue scrolling for some of the funniest and hilariously miserable cases and upvote your favorite ones! And if you’re still screaming the classic "you had one job!" phrase, check out our earlier pieces on this feature right here, here and here.

Designed The Restaurant Menus, Boss

Designed The Restaurant Menus, Boss

nochancess Report

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
Weird name for a restaurant, "Logo Here", but if the food is great, that's all that matters :)))

#2

Odd Placement For That Particular Sign

Odd Placement For That Particular Sign

InCaRnAt3 Report

Panda Kicki
Panda Kicki
*Backs out slowly and leaves*

#3

The Last Batch Of Spanish Passports Have "PAO" Written As "PA0" And People Cannot Get On Planes Because Of It

The Last Batch Of Spanish Passports Have "PAO" Written As "PA0" And People Cannot Get On Planes Because Of It

MarxFuryRoad Report

#4

Looks Good From My House!

Looks Good From My House!

Tricky_Camel Report

Quitethedilemma
Quitethedilemma
I bet no-one's failed a field sobriety test here since they put in the new road 😆 😂

#5

Drawing A Baby

Drawing A Baby

leahmarilla Report

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
That white pale duck has seen things

#6

Lmaoo What Is This

Lmaoo What Is This

joepohlen Report

#7

Looks Like Tacobell Couldn't Find The Inside Of A Taco

Looks Like Tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco

carlewurtz Report

#8

Have A Happy Tuesday

Have A Happy Tuesday

Major-Frame9571 Report

Nea
Nea
Tuesday Friday… tomayto, tomahto!

#9

"Hung Up The Flags Boss"

“Hung Up The Flags Boss”

Phantom-pheonex Report

#10

Julian Are You Ok?

Julian Are You Ok?

howardkinsd Report

#11

New Bathroom At Work

New Bathroom At Work

reddit.com Report

#12

I Don't Know, That Wall Might Be Up To Something

I Don’t Know, That Wall Might Be Up To Something

EliotJC533 Report

Mihai Mara
Mihai Mara
That camera has seen too much and is taking a break from all the horrible things happening in the world

#13

To Paint A Sign

To Paint A Sign

Flapu7 Report

Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
Zara the squid 🦑 (she/they)
They're just riding together, nothing else suspicious at all why would you think that :,D

#14

Something Tells Me A Floating Home Actually Needs To Float

Something Tells Me A Floating Home Actually Needs To Float

ParadeSit Report

#15

Ah Yes... That Is Definitely Japan

Ah Yes... That Is Definitely Japan

The_wierdo_VK Report

Pink_Boba22
Pink_Boba22
Lolll that's Italy idiots

#16

Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort

Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort

SombreSilver Report

#17

Kit Kat Without The Wafer

Kit Kat Without The Wafer

SpicyTortillass Report

Pink_Boba22
Pink_Boba22
'I see this as an absolute win'

#18

Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420

Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420

Some-Faithlessness75 Report

#19

I Have The Hypothesis That They Were Wrong

I Have The Hypothesis That They Were Wrong

nadie___3 Report

#20

Photoshoping Can Be Hard

Photoshoping Can Be Hard

LeapofAzzam Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
'I only spread viruses through my right nostril!'

#21

'Anti-Graffiti', Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)

‘Anti-Graffiti’, Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)

williambash Report

James016
James016
They mean the sign itself, not the wall

#22

Teaching Shapes To Kids

Teaching Shapes To Kids

acryptocrat Report

#23

When I Tried To Cut The Cheese

When I Tried To Cut The Cheese

After-Boysenberry-96 Report

#24

Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!

Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!

Beautiful_Fishing569 Report

Lispel- Lotte
Lispel- Lotte
My first thought looking at the picture was: "something is wrong with these peanuts"

#25

Took Me A While To Figure This Out. It's An Upside Down Ear

Took Me A While To Figure This Out. It's An Upside Down Ear

Numerend Report

Dianellian
Dianellian
No. That's a saggy bum crack. Cmon! You thought it too.

#26

Just Installed The Buttons Boss

Just Installed The Buttons Boss

Nichopr Report

#27

Did They Really Not Think Before They Wrote That Down?

Did They Really Not Think Before They Wrote That Down?

NotSpanishInqusition Report

Lu
Lu
Have you ever been into a genderless bathroom? I dunno, it was really awkward.

#28

An Apartment Installed New Siding And Choked Their Ac Unit By Enclosing It

An Apartment Installed New Siding And Choked Their Ac Unit By Enclosing It

Sorry_Sorry_Im_Sorry Report

Birdy
Birdy
Like a skin tag...

#29

Ordered A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Without Tomato. Got Only Tomato

Ordered A Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger Without Tomato. Got Only Tomato

Geryoneiis Report

Jan Doggen
Jan Doggen
That's not tomato either. Order real food.

#30

Doesn't Look Optional To Me

Doesn't Look Optional To Me

0anonymousv Report

STress
STress
Just write in "optional"...

#31

Ah Yeah Shcool

Ah Yeah Shcool

lorenzo-intenzo Report

James016
James016
Sean Connery Primary Shcool

#32

Bought A Melon, Received A Lemon

Bought A Melon, Received A Lemon

visionarytune Report

#33

Modern Art I Guess

Modern Art I Guess

Zamiatow Report

Ace
Ace
Could it be a disabled sign? I want to cut and paste all the bricks and reassemble them to see.

#34

They Took The Word 'Sidewalk' Literally

They Took The Word 'Sidewalk' Literally

hueningkawaii Report

#35

Placed The No Parking Sign, Boss

Placed The No Parking Sign, Boss

fagermo Report

Jay Son
Jay Son
Welp... No parking is no parking...

#36

I'm Not Sure How To Get Passed The 1st Page Of This Survey

I'm Not Sure How To Get Passed The 1st Page Of This Survey

switchblade_80 Report

STress
STress
English, por favor...

#37

Guy Writes "Water Million" Then Translates It To Arabic

Guy Writes "Water Million" Then Translates It To Arabic

NourEldin21P Report

Birdy
Birdy
Yep...the rise in cost of living will do that.

#38

The Roundest Table I Ever Did See

The Roundest Table I Ever Did See

CasFromSask Report

Donkey boi
Donkey boi
I guess you technically can go (a)round it!

#39

Somebody Forgot To Add The Chips Before Baking

Somebody Forgot To Add The Chips Before Baking

adgvogamer Report

STress
STress
Chips are overrated, anyway...

#40

All Drains In My School Are Above Floor Level

All Drains In My School Are Above Floor Level

pix3lstomper Report

#41

A Solar-Powered Parking Meter... Under A Tree

A Solar-Powered Parking Meter... Under A Tree

that1edgyfox Report

#42

Scammer Talking To Herself

Scammer Talking To Herself

kalshassan Report

#43

My Ice Cream Sandwich Only Came With One Chocolate Part

My Ice Cream Sandwich Only Came With One Chocolate Part

Pokegamerguy Report

#44

Dude Sneaks Scissors On To Plane But Gets Water Bottle Confiscated By Tsa

Dude Sneaks Scissors On To Plane But Gets Water Bottle Confiscated By Tsa

Eaglescoutgamer Report

