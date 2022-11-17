‘You Had One Job’: 44 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)
Whether we like it or not — and let’s be honest, usually not — making mistakes at work is inevitable. No employee enjoys revealing to the entire world, not to mention their boss, how badly they failed. But it does happen, even to the people who just had one, an only, a single simple job on their to-do list and still managed to mess everything up.
Thanks to the 673k-member-strong corner of Reddit aptly named 'One Job,' we get to see a galore of cases when the inability to complete the simplest of tasks produced hilarious results. It’s an entertaining online community that’s on a mission to collect a side-splitting collection of pictures that brings occupational mishaps to broad daylight.
As people have been keeping themselves busy (or rather lazy), we at Bored Panda have scoured the page for the newest batch of pictures to share with you all. So continue scrolling for some of the funniest and hilariously miserable cases and upvote your favorite ones! And if you’re still screaming the classic "you had one job!" phrase, check out our earlier pieces on this feature right here, here and here.
Designed The Restaurant Menus, Boss
Weird name for a restaurant, "Logo Here", but if the food is great, that's all that matters :)))
Odd Placement For That Particular Sign
The Last Batch Of Spanish Passports Have "PAO" Written As "PA0" And People Cannot Get On Planes Because Of It
Looks Good From My House!
I bet no-one's failed a field sobriety test here since they put in the new road 😆 😂
Drawing A Baby
Lmaoo What Is This
Looks Like Tacobell Couldn’t Find The Inside Of A Taco
Have A Happy Tuesday
“Hung Up The Flags Boss”
Julian Are You Ok?
New Bathroom At Work
Imagine accidentally making eye contact 😰
I Don’t Know, That Wall Might Be Up To Something
That camera has seen too much and is taking a break from all the horrible things happening in the world
To Paint A Sign
They’re just riding together, nothing else suspicious at all why would you think that :,D
Something Tells Me A Floating Home Actually Needs To Float
Ah Yes... That Is Definitely Japan
Yes. Effort Definitely Involves No Effort
Kit Kat Without The Wafer
Since 14 Together 20 / Together Since 1420
I Have The Hypothesis That They Were Wrong
Photoshoping Can Be Hard
‘Anti-Graffiti’, Huh? (Waterloo Bridge)
Teaching Shapes To Kids
When I Tried To Cut The Cheese
Wait I Remember That Character, It's Super-Man!
My first thought looking at the picture was: "something is wrong with these peanuts"