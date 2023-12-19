100 Clever Science Memes That Have Been Scientifically Proven To Cause Laughter (New Pics)
The core of any meme is humor and relatability. This means that wherever there are two people, it’s possible for them to already start creating memes. Practically speaking, this means that basically every topic, from fandoms, geographic locations, and even certain jobs will often have its own dedicated meme pages.
The “Science Memes” online community is dedicated to amusing and clever content that does its best to teach you something through humor. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own ideas below.
If Anyone Can Explain How Time Travellers Account For This That'll Be Swell
Space is probably full of time travellers who forgot to take that into account!
Small Scientists
Kitty
While we do tend to think of memes as a direct product of the internet age, in reality, they are actually older. You may already know the factoid that it was Richard Dawkins who may have coined the term in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, a quite fighting detail, given the content of this list. It would be over twenty more years before this term was used for internet content.
Setting the name aside, some researchers believe that images and ideas that we would identify as memes have actually been used for centuries. “Memetic communication,” as some researchers call it, is, indeed, very very common for humans in general. If you think about it, an inside joke is basically a verbal meme.
I Skipped Chemistry Classes 🫤
And Bang
Darwin Trying To Unlock All Achievements
Now that we have significantly better ways to make “content,” memes have moved from specific references we share with our friends and family and have become digital. Now, with just a little bit of effort, nearly anyone can make images, videos, gifs, and much more as long as they have a computer and internet connection.
You Could See The Earth Before You Were Born…right?
Al-Gebra!
Now Your Stomach Is Fully Neutralized
Given the fact that many online memes follow certain templates, it’s no surprise to see that stock images show up in them all the time. In general, under US law at least, most memes fall under fair use laws, as long as you aren’t trying to sell them. However, there are cases where famous memes have been taken from copyrighted images and then used by a company or organization in a way that is very clearly not fair use.
Brain In Not Braining
Did You Get It? Lol
He Makes A Good Point
Laws R Meant To Be Broken!
Keep Safe Guys 🙏
Physics
This Really Puts Things Into Perspective
Stupid 😅😂
We Reap What We Sow
Seems Like A Good Self-Burn
Kowalski, Report
Completely Crazy!!
Normal Distribution
Proof That Earth Is Round
Unlimited Powerrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!
I have seen a company claim to get more energy out of algae biofuel than the energy it received from sunlight. This is how they did it.
Also... What Does The Fox Say?
I know the answer to that one. It's in the song. "I bought me a cat" by Aaron Copeland. The lyrics go "I bought me a wife, my wife pleased me. I fed my wife under yonder tree. My wife says, “har-knee, har-knee”, My horse says “Neigh, neigh", My cow says “Moo, moo”, My pig says, “Griffey, griffey”, My hen says, Shimmy shack, shimmy shack”, My goose says, “Quaw, quaw”, My duck says, “Quaa, quaa”, My cat says fiddle eye fee.
Safety First
💀💀
Can you imagine trying to cram a room sized computer into a box small enough to fit on an Apollo spacecraft?
Why You Try To Analysis All Probability Possible
If the moon is visible, it'll be 8 minutes and around 2-3 extra seconds, so he's not wrong
(◍•ᴗ•◍)
I think you forgot to account the earth moving through space.
The Intrusive Thoughts Won🤤
Math Is Everywhere
Are There Any Sci-Fi Weapons That Use Bases Instead Of Acids?
Bases are not as dangerous. You can bathe in sodium hydroxide. Not for long, but you can bathe in it.
Engineers Be Like:
Cheating The Matrix
What Would Newton Say About This?🌚
🔺️
That Escalated Quickly
Maths Are Hard
Never See Stuff Under The Microscope Via Phd Jokes
Can Someone Explain?
He is CAPTAIN Jack Sparrow! The laws of physics don't apply to him! Surely everyone knows that!
I Too Love Being Non Existent ✨✨✨
"Boring"
OMG. That's just about right. Mathematics doesn't make sense either, by the way. Ever run into the Banach–Tarski paradox? Or Gödel's theorem?
Safest Distance
Teacher: The Exam Won't Be That Hard! The Exam:
So True
Perception Is Never Reality
Rocket Science
“This One Goes To 11!”
Run? 😣
The Explanation For Everything Is In Physical Education
Close! The very essence of reality is semantics. Because maths wouldn't exist without semantics, and because you are taught semantics in beginners Spanish!
My Biggest Nightmare
Society In A Nutshell
What If No One Goes For The Blonde
Taking into account the motion of the earth around the sun, the solar system around the galaxy and the galaxy moving away from the centre of the universe, any object that would be at absolute rest would appear to us as moving at a very high rate of speed, yet it is not moving at all.
Rocks Are Neat Though :)
Rule #1 Of Time Traveling, Don't Go To The Party
For anyone not in the know, Stephen Hawking advertised a time traveller party. He only did it however after it had happened, so nobody came
Sharks Are Cute
Expanding Neptune
Quantum Mechanics
If you understand Young's double slit experiment then you understand quantum mechanics. You don't understand Young's double slit experiment.
It's Normal
When Chemists Go From Fearless To Fearful
At This Point Im Just Concerned About The People In Tiktok
Yeah I Feel Old
It's Much Easier To Remember With A Good Visualisation
Nobel Prize Meme
#space
Too Soon?
That's Why There Should Be Only One Scale
I'll Take It As Both Yes And No
Ever Thought Like That?
Fuel Problem Solved
More subtle versions of the exact same thing have fooled many brilliant people. Even Albert Einstein, once.
A Better Way To Undestand
What About You?
Would This Do Anything?
The Logic Is Sound
But did the first egg this chicken came from was its ancestor egg or was it a chicken egg that came from its ancestor? Where did the mutation happen, before or after the hatch?
Also Friction
The Teachers Invigilating Who Teach Other Subjects Are At A Loss
Better
Always Has Been #science
Biology
Mathematics is just applied semantics. Semantics is just applied linguistics. Linguistics is just applied psychology. Psychology is just applied biology. And we're back to the beginning.
Ethics Matter
Language
It's A Dividing Issue
Math (or physics, which is "just applied math") was used as a language deemed to be the most suitable to contact alien life with idea in mind that we had nothing in common, so something universal and "the same everywhere" had to be used. It still is based on our perception of Helium molecule (which most stars are believed to contain) of 2 protons and a link between them. It's not ideal, but it's the best humankind could think of at the time. It's probably best we have even today, but I haven't checked for awhile so correct me if I'm wrong somewhere.