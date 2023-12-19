While we do tend to think of memes as a direct product of the internet age, in reality, they are actually older. You may already know the factoid that it was Richard Dawkins who may have coined the term in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, a quite fighting detail, given the content of this list. It would be over twenty more years before this term was used for internet content.

Setting the name aside, some researchers believe that images and ideas that we would identify as memes have actually been used for centuries. “Memetic communication,” as some researchers call it, is, indeed, very very common for humans in general. If you think about it, an inside joke is basically a verbal meme.