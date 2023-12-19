ADVERTISEMENT

The core of any meme is humor and relatability. This means that wherever there are two people, it’s possible for them to already start creating memes. Practically speaking, this means that basically every topic, from fandoms, geographic locations, and even certain jobs will often have its own dedicated meme pages. 

The “Science Memes” online community is dedicated to amusing and clever content that does its best to teach you something through humor. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment your own ideas below. 

#1

If Anyone Can Explain How Time Travellers Account For This That'll Be Swell

If Anyone Can Explain How Time Travellers Account For This That'll Be Swell

inthepipe_fivebyfive Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Space is probably full of time travellers who forgot to take that into account!

#2

Small Scientists

Small Scientists

Psy-Demon Report

#3

Kitty

Kitty

sciencefunn Report

While we do tend to think of memes as a direct product of the internet age, in reality, they are actually older. You may already know the factoid that it was Richard Dawkins who may have coined the term in his 1976 book The Selfish Gene, a quite fighting detail, given the content of this list. It would be over twenty more years before this term was used for internet content.

Setting the name aside, some researchers believe that images and ideas that we would identify as memes have actually been used for centuries. “Memetic communication,” as some researchers call it, is, indeed, very very common for humans in general. If you think about it, an inside joke is basically a verbal meme. 
#4

I Skipped Chemistry Classes 🫤

I Skipped Chemistry Classes 🫤

Existing-Yoghurt6851 Report

#5

And Bang

And Bang

EvelinaWhyte Report

#6

Darwin Trying To Unlock All Achievements

Darwin Trying To Unlock All Achievements

ALostNobody Report

Now that we have significantly better ways to make “content,” memes have moved from specific references we share with our friends and family and have become digital. Now, with just a little bit of effort, nearly anyone can make images, videos, gifs, and much more as long as they have a computer and internet connection. 
#7

You Could See The Earth Before You Were Born…right?

You Could See The Earth Before You Were Born…right?

engineeredlabs Report

askrivan avatar
80 Van
80 Van
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s a lot less expensive just to watch reruns of Friends to see 20 years in the past.

#8

Al-Gebra!

Al-Gebra!

TetraspaceWest Report

#9

Now Your Stomach Is Fully Neutralized

Now Your Stomach Is Fully Neutralized

HORROR_VIBE_OFFICIAL Report

Given the fact that many online memes follow certain templates, it’s no surprise to see that stock images show up in them all the time. In general, under US law at least, most memes fall under fair use laws, as long as you aren’t trying to sell them. However, there are cases where famous memes have been taken from copyrighted images and then used by a company or organization in a way that is very clearly not fair use
#10

Brain In Not Braining

Brain In Not Braining

engineeredlabs Report

#11

Did You Get It? Lol

Did You Get It? Lol

NotoriousNina2020 Report

#12

He Makes A Good Point

He Makes A Good Point

Both-Pie-6246 Report

#13

Laws R Meant To Be Broken!

Laws R Meant To Be Broken!

priyank_uchiha Report

m2crows avatar
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you continually break the laws of physics and reality then you must write for the Fast and Furious franchise.

#14

Keep Safe Guys 🙏

Keep Safe Guys 🙏

Frequent_Fox702 Report

#15

Physics

Physics

engineeredlabs Report

#16

This Really Puts Things Into Perspective

This Really Puts Things Into Perspective

flarengo Report

#17

Stupid 😅😂

Stupid 😅😂

Tamala_Marquez Report

#18

We Reap What We Sow

We Reap What We Sow

Karla_Davis55 Report

#19

Seems Like A Good Self-Burn

Seems Like A Good Self-Burn

EstateAccurate6071 Report

#20

Kowalski, Report

Kowalski, Report

MaricelaKowalskey Report

#21

Completely Crazy!!

Completely Crazy!!

short_vogu Report

pernillewinkel avatar
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me mathing, except I'd be using my fingers to count on.

#22

Normal Distribution

Normal Distribution

sam_from_stem357 Report

#23

Proof That Earth Is Round

Proof That Earth Is Round

DesasterXXL Report

#24

Unlimited Powerrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!

Unlimited Powerrrrrrrrrr!!!!!!

Why_am_I_here033 Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have seen a company claim to get more energy out of algae biofuel than the energy it received from sunlight. This is how they did it.

#25

Also... What Does The Fox Say?

Also... What Does The Fox Say?

OleksLarionovaandra Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
59 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know the answer to that one. It's in the song. "I bought me a cat" by Aaron Copeland. The lyrics go "I bought me a wife, my wife pleased me. I fed my wife under yonder tree. My wife says, “har-knee, har-knee”, My horse says “Neigh, neigh", My cow says “Moo, moo”, My pig says, “Griffey, griffey”, My hen says, Shimmy shack, shimmy shack”, My goose says, “Quaw, quaw”, My duck says, “Quaa, quaa”, My cat says fiddle eye fee.

#26

Safety First

Safety First

engineeredlabs Report

#27

💀💀

💀💀

rolls70 Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you imagine trying to cram a room sized computer into a box small enough to fit on an Apollo spacecraft?

#28

Why You Try To Analysis All Probability Possible

Why You Try To Analysis All Probability Possible

Slow-Possibility1243 Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
45 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the moon is visible, it'll be 8 minutes and around 2-3 extra seconds, so he's not wrong

#29

(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)

(⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)

HaYAch Report

#30

The Intrusive Thoughts Won🤤

The Intrusive Thoughts Won🤤

markus2765 Report

#31

Math Is Everywhere

Math Is Everywhere

SmokingBouquets Report

#32

Are There Any Sci-Fi Weapons That Use Bases Instead Of Acids?

Are There Any Sci-Fi Weapons That Use Bases Instead Of Acids?

ghost_type_2003 Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bases are not as dangerous. You can bathe in sodium hydroxide. Not for long, but you can bathe in it.

#33

Engineers Be Like:

Engineers Be Like:

KBDFan42 Report

#34

Cheating The Matrix

Cheating The Matrix

engineeredlabs Report

#35

What Would Newton Say About This?🌚

What Would Newton Say About This?🌚

nigix Report

#36

🔺️

🔺️

sam_from_stem357 Report

#37

That Escalated Quickly

That Escalated Quickly

uinthystr Report

#38

Maths Are Hard

Maths Are Hard

left_fertiliza Report

#39

Never See Stuff Under The Microscope Via Phd Jokes

Never See Stuff Under The Microscope Via Phd Jokes

Suspicious_Dog9796 Report

#40

Can Someone Explain?

Can Someone Explain?

nightwitch36 Report

mohsie avatar
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He is CAPTAIN Jack Sparrow! The laws of physics don't apply to him! Surely everyone knows that!

#41

I Too Love Being Non Existent ✨✨✨

I Too Love Being Non Existent ✨✨✨

Careful_Interaction2 Report

#42

"Boring"

"Boring"

CaroylnGresham Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
2 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG. That's just about right. Mathematics doesn't make sense either, by the way. Ever run into the Banach–Tarski paradox? Or Gödel's theorem?

#43

Safest Distance

Safest Distance

1firenaruto Report

artturf avatar
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No one who has stood 9 feet from a nuclear explosion has ever complained afterwards.

#44

Teacher: The Exam Won't Be That Hard! The Exam:

Teacher: The Exam Won't Be That Hard! The Exam:

flippasner Report

#45

So True

So True

QuiteWorld Report

#46

Perception Is Never Reality

Perception Is Never Reality

AMountainofMadness Report

#47

Rocket Science

Rocket Science

isabellabrownwriter Report

#48

“This One Goes To 11!”

"This One Goes To 11!"

ErixWorxMemes Report

#49

Run? 😣

Run? 😣

CSGOHyLe5M Report

#50

The Explanation For Everything Is In Physical Education

The Explanation For Everything Is In Physical Education

DerRaumdenker Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Close! The very essence of reality is semantics. Because maths wouldn't exist without semantics, and because you are taught semantics in beginners Spanish!

#51

My Biggest Nightmare

My Biggest Nightmare

albela_bhai-op Report

#52

Society In A Nutshell

Society In A Nutshell

JayBerJabber Report

#53

What If No One Goes For The Blonde

What If No One Goes For The Blonde

reddit.com Report

m2crows avatar
Mike Crow
Mike Crow
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Taking into account the motion of the earth around the sun, the solar system around the galaxy and the galaxy moving away from the centre of the universe, any object that would be at absolute rest would appear to us as moving at a very high rate of speed, yet it is not moving at all.

#54

Rocks Are Neat Though :)

Rocks Are Neat Though :)

linguagallois Report

#55

Rule #1 Of Time Traveling, Don't Go To The Party

Rule #1 Of Time Traveling, Don't Go To The Party

sam_from_stem357 Report

falcolicchelli avatar
Lemme get the lemons
Lemme get the lemons
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For anyone not in the know, Stephen Hawking advertised a time traveller party. He only did it however after it had happened, so nobody came

#56

Sharks Are Cute

Sharks Are Cute

Rational_Rick Report

#57

Expanding Neptune

Expanding Neptune

norlin Report

#58

Quantum Mechanics

Quantum Mechanics

Charon-I_V Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you understand Young's double slit experiment then you understand quantum mechanics. You don't understand Young's double slit experiment.

#59

It's Normal

It's Normal

priyank_uchiha Report

#60

When Chemists Go From Fearless To Fearful

When Chemists Go From Fearless To Fearful

HORROR_VIBE_OFFICIAL Report

#61

At This Point Im Just Concerned About The People In Tiktok

At This Point Im Just Concerned About The People In Tiktok

jobini3101 Report

#62

Yeah I Feel Old

Yeah I Feel Old

GLMNx3 Report

#63

It's Much Easier To Remember With A Good Visualisation

It's Much Easier To Remember With A Good Visualisation

HomeOperator Report

c_o_shea avatar
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Devision is what you have when you see delight.

#64

Nobel Prize Meme

Nobel Prize Meme

Delicious_Maize9656 Report

#65

#space

#space

Capable-Play2530 Report

#66

Too Soon?

Too Soon?

sarcasticpremed Report

#67

That's Why There Should Be Only One Scale

That's Why There Should Be Only One Scale

priyank_uchiha Report

#68

I'll Take It As Both Yes And No

I'll Take It As Both Yes And No

thedimondman199 Report

#69

Ever Thought Like That?

Ever Thought Like That?

Kigiiz2K Report

#70

Fuel Problem Solved

Fuel Problem Solved

SmokingBouquets Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More subtle versions of the exact same thing have fooled many brilliant people. Even Albert Einstein, once.

#71

A Better Way To Undestand

A Better Way To Undestand

Br_Cyberhunter Report

#72

What About You?

What About You?

Tiny-Champion3555 Report

#73

Would This Do Anything?

Would This Do Anything?

YBDownsta Report

#74

The Logic Is Sound

The Logic Is Sound

Naughtyy_Angel Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But did the first egg this chicken came from was its ancestor egg or was it a chicken egg that came from its ancestor? Where did the mutation happen, before or after the hatch?

#75

Also Friction

Also Friction

KolibriMann22 Report

#76

The Teachers Invigilating Who Teach Other Subjects Are At A Loss

The Teachers Invigilating Who Teach Other Subjects Are At A Loss

noumg Report

#77

Better

Better

EveryThingAnyThing16 Report

#78

Always Has Been #science

Always Has Been #science

WorldlyRelative5326 Report

#79

Biology

Biology

oliviasmithdm62 Report

davidpaterson avatar
David Paterson
David Paterson
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mathematics is just applied semantics. Semantics is just applied linguistics. Linguistics is just applied psychology. Psychology is just applied biology. And we're back to the beginning.

#80

Ethics Matter

Ethics Matter

Kelp55 Report

#81

Language

Language

Dunger97 Report

#82

It's A Dividing Issue

It's A Dividing Issue

DerRaumdenker Report

mihail_librant avatar
Oais Wright
Oais Wright
Community Member
31 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Math (or physics, which is "just applied math") was used as a language deemed to be the most suitable to contact alien life with idea in mind that we had nothing in common, so something universal and "the same everywhere" had to be used. It still is based on our perception of Helium molecule (which most stars are believed to contain) of 2 protons and a link between them. It's not ideal, but it's the best humankind could think of at the time. It's probably best we have even today, but I haven't checked for awhile so correct me if I'm wrong somewhere.

#83

This Has Been Bothering Me For A While

This Has Been Bothering Me For A While

GMvanZyl Report

#84

Mib

Mib

RudraPrasTaya9 Report

#85

You Will Realize That’one Month’ Has Many Meanings

You Will Realize That'one Month' Has Many Meanings

AdditionalC Report

#86

Spin For Dummy’s

Spin For Dummy's

engineeredlabs Report

#87

X=x

X=x

graceandersonn Report

#88

Don't Worry Guys We Reconnected With Our Far Friend

Don't Worry Guys We Reconnected With Our Far Friend

albela_bhai-op Report

#89

Quarkward

Quarkward

noumg Report

#90

So Does This Mean There Isn’t Any Flavor?

So Does This Mean There Isn't Any Flavor?

Careful_Interaction2 Report

#91

Yup

Yup

RB-reMarkable98 Report

#92

Based

Based

Dry_Section_6909 Report

#93

Endosymbiosis

Endosymbiosis

Krepeuscular Report

#94

💀

💀

Vexper780 Report

#95

It's Not Their Fault

It's Not Their Fault

Rational_Rick Report

#96

They Know Me Too Well 😏

They Know Me Too Well 😏

Hot_Neighborhood1116 Report

#97

Me Learning Chemistry

Me Learning Chemistry

oliviasmithdm62 Report

#98

[⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠]

[⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠]

IamSophiaRouge Report

#99

Doctor

Doctor

Healthcare_AI Report

#100

Bro Did The Math. That’s Crazy

Bro Did The Math. That’s Crazy

JonathanLloydM Report

