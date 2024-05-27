ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy relationship is based on honesty, truth, and respect. But sometimes, it’s about seeing the lighthearted side of life and love, as represented by the images you’re about to see. 

These photos are from the “Relationship Memes” Facebook group. With over a million followers, it features funny, witty posts about being with a significant other. Many of them are very relatable, which is likely why this page has a huge following. 

Scroll through this list and see which ones resonate with you the most.

#1

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Andrea Miller Report

britt1sted avatar
waarimelone
waarimelone
Community Member
55 minutes ago

The pupper knows about the others. And the pupper can smell your lies, hooman.

Psychology professor Máire Ford previously spoke with Bored Panda about how romantic relationships can enhance one’s life. She explained the importance of a deeper connection with a significant other compared to a friend or acquaintance. 

“For example, with a significant other we can expect a certain level of responsivity to our needs. If we need support because we are going through a hard time, we will typically find it easier to rely on those who are closest to us, such as our significant others, versus those with whom we have a more casual relationship.”
#2

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Sassy Queen Report

kierataylor avatar
Unauthorized Kiwi
Unauthorized Kiwi
Community Member
47 minutes ago

I love that I am reading this when I have been single my whole life

#3

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#4

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Bobby Marshall Jr. Report

Neuroscientists like Dr. Lucy Brown have been studying the human brain when a person is in love. According to her findings, the brain region activated by romantic love is the same part connected to addressing basic needs like food and water. 

“It’s the area of the brain that controls things like swallowing and other basic reflexes,” Dr. Brown told the American Psychological Association. “While we often think about romantic love as this euphoric, amorphous thing and as a complex emotion, the activation we see in this very basic part of the brain is telling us that romantic love is actually a drive to fulfill a basic need.”

#5

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Angelic Aura Report

#6

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Brianne Hutton Report

kierataylor avatar
Unauthorized Kiwi
Unauthorized Kiwi
Community Member
45 minutes ago

Bp censorship is wild. Like...how do you find the middle finger offensive?

#7

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Sassy Queen Report

Romantic feelings are much more pronounced during the early parts of the relationship, otherwise known as the honeymoon stage. For many, those emotions fade as the years pass. 

However, studies show that humans are biologically programmed to stick with their partners, regardless of how good or bad things can get. As Dr. Brown explains, this is all thanks to the brain’s basal ganglia region, which is responsible for motor control. 

“This is an area of the brain heavily involved in promoting attachment, giving humans and other mammals the ability to stick it out even when things aren’t going quite so well.”
#8

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Danee Thomas Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
44 minutes ago

With big shoes comes great responsibilities. And expectations.

#9

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Lindsay Butcher Report

#10

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Kerri HamBurt Report

According to research, long-term love also activates more cognitive areas in the brain, the mirror neuron system. It is the region that helps a person anticipate the actions of their loved ones. 

“People in love have this symbiotic, synergistic connection thanks to the mirror neuron system, and that’s why we often say some couples are better together than the sum of their parts,” said neuroscientist Dr. Stephanie Cacioppo. “Love makes us sharper and more creative thinkers.”
#11

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Danee Thomas Report

#12

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

Oxytocin, dopamine, and phenethylamine are three chemicals associated with falling in love. According to licensed psychologist and sex therapist Dr. Rachel Needle, these chemicals function similarly to amphetamine. 

“Falling in love is associated with increased energy, narrowing of mental focus, sometimes sweaty palms, light-headedness, racing heart, and a lot of positive feelings,” Dr. Needle said in an article published by South University in Savannah, Georgia.

#13

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Tri Tri Report

markglass avatar
Lotekguy
Lotekguy
Community Member
41 minutes ago

Funny how that total recall function only works on the negative moments, while compliments and little gestures of affection land in the spam folder.

#14

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Megan Lynn Report

There is a point when romantic love evolves into a longer-term commitment. Psychology professor Elizabeth Kane explained this process in another interview with South University. 

“Romantic love evolves when one feels a sense of interdependence, attachment, and that their psychological needs are being met. Some researchers say oxytocin plays a part in the evolution of romantic love as it is released in the brain during orgasm, which contributes to the couple’s ability to bond with one another.”
#15

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Skeye Higgins Report

#16

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Reminisce Jones Report

#17

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Isabella Ava Report

Many people believe that love and fate go hand in hand, thanks to images and concepts conjured by Hollywood. Some subscribe to the idea that a relationship is a failure once the “spark” fades. But according to Dr. Needle, it’s all a myth. 

“Get rid of the myth that these things should just happen spontaneously and that there is something wrong with the relationship because you are not all over each other every minute, as when you began the relationship. The truth is that you have to put in time and energy and make a conscious effort to sustain the relationship and the passion.”
#18

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Boosie A. Bryant Report

#19

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Shaliyah Stanford Report

#20

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Sassy Queen Report

britt1sted avatar
waarimelone
waarimelone
Community Member
51 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

#21

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#22

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Jessica Hardy Report

Keeping a relationship thriving requires time and effort. Professor Kane reminds everyone of this, particularly that staying in love is also a choice. 

“To be romantic is to make a choice to wake up each day and ask yourself what you can do today to let your lover know they are adored. Have fun in your romance and remember that the more effort you put into your romantic relationship, the more love you will receive in return. Be the partner that you seek and live a life filled with passion and romance.”
#23

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#24

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Megan Lynn Report

#25

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Tiffany Smith Report

#26

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

VeraAnn Faust Report

david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
53 minutes ago

Me - casually wondering if my old man ears would look like that if the barber didn't trim them when I get my haircut.

However, there is a flip side to being in love that isn’t often discussed. The University of Indiana conducted an experiment revealing that the mental functions of people who reported feeling “intensely in love” showed the same brain activity associated with cocaine addiction. 

“Activation of areas involved in cocaine addiction may help explain the obsessive behaviors associated with rejection in love,” said researcher Helen Fisher, who led the experiment.

#27

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Onedigi LLC Report

#28

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#29

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Lindsay Butcher Report

#30

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#31

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

VeraAnn Faust Report

#32

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Megan Lynn Report

#33

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Da Queen Report

shylabouche_1 avatar
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Community Member
50 minutes ago

They look so cute! *puts out a bowl of pretzels* Here, soft can-openers. Who's the good kittens?

#34

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Angelic Aura Report

#35

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Nisha Warrior Report

#36

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Audri Jenkins Report

#37

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Kerri HamBurt Report

#38

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Jessica Hardy Report

#39

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#40

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Tiffaney B. Keith Report

#41

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

VeraAnn Faust Report

#42

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Angelic Aura Report

#43

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Isabella Ava Report

#44

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Isabella Ava Report

#45

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Onedigi LLC Report

#46

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Isabella Ava Report

#47

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Relationship Goals Report

#48

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Andrea Miller Report

#49

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Kesha Ke Ke Report

#50

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Fijian Sweetness Report

#51

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

VeraAnn Faust Report

#52

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Reminisce Jones Report

#53

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Bilal Ahmad Report

#54

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

Tiffaney B. Keith Report

#55

Hilarious-Relationship-Memes

VeraAnn Faust Report

