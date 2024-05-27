ADVERTISEMENT

A healthy relationship is based on honesty, truth, and respect. But sometimes, it’s about seeing the lighthearted side of life and love, as represented by the images you’re about to see.



These photos are from the “Relationship Memes” Facebook group. With over a million followers, it features funny, witty posts about being with a significant other. Many of them are very relatable, which is likely why this page has a huge following.



Scroll through this list and see which ones resonate with you the most.