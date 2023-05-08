141 Random Hourly Posts From This Twitter Account That Are Both Funny And Concerning
Meme culture can seem volatile and fickle to some, which is why it can be reassuring and comforting to find something you can depend on. Something like this delightfully named Twitter account that promises to deliver hit posts every hour.
Do the memes come every hour, on the hour? No, but he who curates a meme page with over a million followers and maintains a perfect hourly post schedule among you, let him cast the first stone. This account has excellent taste in memes and has the follower numbers to back it up.
It takes more than just diligence, as even a boomer can post an hourly stream of memes. It takes someone with a discerning eye and a finger on the pulse of the memeiverse who is industrious enough to provide us with a regular supply of memes. Hourly Hitpost truly is a meme connoisseur, so scroll down to see some of our favorites before you head on over and give them a follow.
Join the bullies against yourself and confuse the s**t out of them
Though memes are jokes, meme curation can be quite a serious business. For one thing, there can be quite a bit of money in it. After amassing a sizeable following, shrewd meme page administrators can begin pushing merchandise, creating affiliate content, or monetizing their accounts in other ways. Once you’ve got an engaged audience in the tens of thousands, someone’s going to be interested in paying you to spread their message.
After I forgot my french lessons, he murdered my family. Good Riddance.
Meme curation can also be harder than it seems. For one, an encyclopedic knowledge of what is and was popular certainly helps. At the same time, you need to be capable of staying on the bleeding edge of trends that can develop and transform in a matter of days, if not hours.
It worries me how long it takes people to learn this... And how many need drugs to reach 'hungry engineer' levels of enlightenment.
I can't believe the US tax system works like this. Why do you folks put up with it?
For black paper... Just because others do not see your worth does not make you any less needed, in the right situation. Edge browser however...
Ah yes, back when the gameplay actually mattered. Those were the days...
Does the GW really tell time? I don’t see any numbers or anything in there.
I ordered through Door Dash recently. Delivery was going to cost $50 total, or I could pick it up myself and pay $20. That’s 150% markup for someone to drive 7 minutes to my house.