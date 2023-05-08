Meme culture can seem volatile and fickle to some, which is why it can be reassuring and comforting to find something you can depend on. Something like this delightfully named Twitter account that promises to deliver hit posts every hour.

Do the memes come every hour, on the hour? No, but he who curates a meme page with over a million followers and maintains a perfect hourly post schedule among you, let him cast the first stone. This account has excellent taste in memes and has the follower numbers to back it up.

It takes more than just diligence, as even a boomer can post an hourly stream of memes. It takes someone with a discerning eye and a finger on the pulse of the memeiverse who is industrious enough to provide us with a regular supply of memes. Hourly Hitpost truly is a meme connoisseur, so scroll down to see some of our favorites before you head on over and give them a follow.