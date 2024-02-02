ADVERTISEMENT

They say that once something is on the internet, it will stay here forever. Which is quite nice if we're talking about a funny picture of your cat or your proudest sewing project.

However, the same "law" applies to moments that are, let's say, less than ideal. For example, having a brain fart on social media and sharing a bizarre status update, or going live on TV with an explicit item in the background.

The subreddit 'Hilarious Cringe' is an excellent example of that. This online community is dedicated to collecting and immortalizing moments that make awkward seem cool.

#1

Poorly Placed Advertising

leg18 Report

#2

Oh S**t

MrWonanother Report

#3

Always Give It Your All

chooksmaster , x.com Report

kennedy-j5 avatar
Stevie S
Stevie S
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow, i bet he feels so powerful. I also wager he only dates girls with small hands.

#4

Did You Not Read The Post?

mayhem_masterpiece , www.tumblr.com Report

frenchhyenagoat avatar
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
A Wild Bean (they/them/any)
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jokes aside that's actually very helpful, I was actually just wondering if I should use "farther" or "further" in the story I'm writing

#5

Y Spit Tho

0nceinalifetime Report

#6

A Big Truck

reddit.com Report

randolph_croft avatar
RosenCranzLives
RosenCranzLives
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually, honesty isn't always the best policy, but sometimes, it's not the worst.

#7

Meanwhile In India

LoneWolfShaz Report

#8

Combined City

Every_Shake1478 Report

#9

Apparently Elon Musk Is For Sale

CryptographerOld4317 Report

jamesstr005 avatar
KinoEel
KinoEel
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’d have to pay me to take him, I am not parting with that dollar

#10

Just A Normal Guy

reddit.com Report

#11

Will She Ever Find Love?

dirtymick87 Report

#12

I Had To Yelp This Prison

bmorebirdz Report

#13

Arr!

alibyte Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
32 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally had this same conversation with a friend about a friend of a friend about this exact thing last week.

#14

The Spelling Mistake In This Textbook On Writing Specifically Warning Of Spelling Mistakes

TravellingSaffa Report

#15

Where Can I Cancel My Subscription

TheSphix , x.com Report

#16

The Typo Of The Century

Wurst_Case Report

#17

1st Submission

Morparscape Report

#18

Ground Coffee

mayhem_masterpiece , x.com Report

#19

My Friend's Girlfriend Did This Today With Her 20 Day Old New Car

chandudeman Report

#20

Hunter Wth

waldus-lacroix Report

#21

Um

Gainsborough-Smythe , x.com Report

pandaboi avatar
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
21 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To advertise that he is a carpenter, a person who makes crosses for people to be crucifide upon.

#22

A Snack In Appreciation Of Your Hard Work

puddypuddycat Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OMG I'm so happy corporate is willing to splurge $0.15 per to show employee appreciation.

#23

Honest Mistake

Inamoratos Report

#24

Sweet Job On The Photoshop

HIGHrolling98 Report

#25

Can't Stop Laughing!

HIGHrolling98 Report

#26

"The Golden Shrine Of Your Awakened Face Taking Messages From God"

reddit.com Report

#27

Don't Think I Want To Know What's Going Through This Dude's Mind

HIGHrolling98 Report

#28

A Funny Street Name For You All

Important-Carry-816 Report

#29

I Was Looking At An Airbnb Listing

Colliersinternation Report

#30

Got A $20 Cash Tip But Then This Happened

xEmptyIsAwesome Report

#31

The Weeaboos Are Leaking Onto My Timeline

sydbee0109 Report

randolph_croft avatar
RosenCranzLives
RosenCranzLives
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some people want intimacy so much, without understanding it, how it works, how it begins, what it really is. I say this as someone who can't feel any of this but can see it in others. It makes a certain sense.

#32

"What's Next? Mary Poppins With A Man, Barry Poppins?"

Catalystic_mind Report

#33

Damn

bolosdq Report

#34

Gameer Girl?

reddit.com Report

#35

Tripped Over His Fedora On His Way To My Block List

lookitsnichole Report

passion86 avatar
Castles
Castles
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re on a dating site, someone has complimented you and you immediately think incel. I don’t think he’s the issue here.

#36

Dating App Fail

NuclearScienceRocks Report

#37

Wow

STIM_Husky Report

#38

My Abusive Ex Not Realizing How Stupid He Sounds

Babyhandgrenade Report

#39

Gentleman

Longjumping-Ad9665 Report

d4rkpone avatar
TotallyNOTAFox
TotallyNOTAFox
Community Member
15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the UN only looks away if it's mundane things like war, terrorism or their members activley acting against every human right....

#40

My Friend Tried To Be Smooth

UnknownRoman18 Report

#41

This Picture Is Just Too Much

Inamoratos Report

