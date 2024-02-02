ADVERTISEMENT

They say that once something is on the internet, it will stay here forever. Which is quite nice if we're talking about a funny picture of your cat or your proudest sewing project.

However, the same "law" applies to moments that are, let's say, less than ideal. For example, having a brain fart on social media and sharing a bizarre status update, or going live on TV with an explicit item in the background.

The subreddit 'Hilarious Cringe' is an excellent example of that. This online community is dedicated to collecting and immortalizing moments that make awkward seem cool.