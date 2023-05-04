No two generations are the same, which often leads to never-ending discussions or difficulties trying to walk a mile in the other person’s shoes. Quite often, the younger ones feel like their predecessors don’t really get them, which might be true—times are changing at a very fast pace, after all.

The problem is that their life experiences are typically far from what the younger generation is going through now. And that becomes the reason for quite a few fights, and arguably even more jokes, usually at the expense of one of the sides. Yet instead of pouring their frustrations face-to-face, some people share their thoughts online; in brutally honest Tweets, for example. We’ve gathered some of them, this time aimed at the Baby Boomer generation, on this list today. Scroll down to find the Tweets and see what situations usually cause a rift between the generations.