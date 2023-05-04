78 Times People Got So Tired Of Baby-Boomers, They Just Had To Clapback With These Tweets
No two generations are the same, which often leads to never-ending discussions or difficulties trying to walk a mile in the other person’s shoes. Quite often, the younger ones feel like their predecessors don’t really get them, which might be true—times are changing at a very fast pace, after all.
The problem is that their life experiences are typically far from what the younger generation is going through now. And that becomes the reason for quite a few fights, and arguably even more jokes, usually at the expense of one of the sides. Yet instead of pouring their frustrations face-to-face, some people share their thoughts online; in brutally honest Tweets, for example. We’ve gathered some of them, this time aimed at the Baby Boomer generation, on this list today. Scroll down to find the Tweets and see what situations usually cause a rift between the generations.
It's kind of ironic that you should accuse 'Boomers' of stereotypical behaviour when that's exactly what you are doing yourself.
I love how this entire post is just a generalized version of boomers as if they all were to blame for everything that happened in their time. Grow up people, I'll love to see how this will go when you get older
Because most boomers were adults before Saint Reagan was in office. Not me, which is why my retirement plan involves a pine box.
So, what scientific study can you provide that supports this assertion?
I'm not sure about this one. My parents were born during Cold war in Germany which meant: torn country and threat to be in a war zone within minutes, if some politician went crazy. For my dad (and almost every other young man) this meant spending two years of mandatory military service. Also both my parents were brought up in living conditions that are almost unbelievable now but were normal back then for the vast majority: toilet in the backyard for the entire house, bathing once a week, wearing broken clothes of their older siblings, only one warm room in winter. This was the late 60s/ early 70s in Germany. My husband's parents experienced the same, just on the other side of the country in GDR. Maybe they didn't have to care about global warming that much (even though they experienced oil crisis and lived in an area where you could barely hang out your laundry due to coal dust) but I'm pretty sure they had their struggles as well and it wasn't easy-peasy at all.
As a "late Boomer" (meaning, I am not 80, yet) and an artist, I can guarantee that this attitude is transgenerational and plenty of older artists were told pretty much the same thing when they were young. What cracks me up is how many people disparage "artists" until they need something artistic themselves or, even worse, they try to do something having to do with the arts. They are often humbled and discover that being an artist doesn't mean wearing a beret and handlebar mustache while sipping coffee in sight of the Eiffel tower, but rather being able to turn on your creativity even when you don't feel the least bit creative. I do know artists that only work when inspired. They usually tend bar someplace and take medication for anxiety and manic behavior. Creativity is hard work.
Phone is so incorrect. It’s a computer and more. No one is always on their “phone”. The phone aspect is used least to everything else - photography… gallery… journal…. Newspaper… book or audio book…. Etc which is all widely acceptable engaging activities that are thrown into that “phone” comment.
Although I don't feel the need to know my neighbors, i do find it nice how things used to be back when that was normal
As if gen z is any different lol except we say we will be dead as teenagers
This is very sad. I think the worst thing the Boomers did around the world was to have too many children. The biggest problem in the world today is, I think, overpopulation.
What percentage of Boomers do you think are guilty of such hypocrisy . . . this sounds to me like another example of stereotyping an older generation when, very often, many in that demographic are not nearly so rich as you seem to imagine. This reeks of resentment.