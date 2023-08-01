We reached out to Kevin Bartram, the founder of the ‘Crap Bird Photography’ and here’s what he had to say about his love for birds and photography. “I've been interested in birds ever since I was a kid. With the advent of digital photography, I decided to take up taking photos of the many birds I see. It became an obsession, it's such a great pastime & you learn so much! You also learn that some of the photos (perhaps more than some!) don't come out so well. Sometimes that camera does not want focus on that bright red robin in the middle of the view! Sometimes the camera only focuses on the bird after it has flown away. You have it in your head how a bird photo should look, the ultimate result is often very different! I thought I'd put some images up on their own Facebook page & the amount of people with the same problem as me soon joined up & the rest is history. Many people who look at birds also have a sense of humor!”





He also added that he loves all animals, “but birds have a particular charm about them. They are smart & in some ways very similar to us, but in other ways very foreign. Of all the animals, they often associate with humans so are familiar, but also can be very cryptic and hard to find. There are so many of them, yet each species shows it's own personality, some birds can be downright annoying! Birds can surprise and amaze us, and we are so lucky to have them as our companions, good or bad in this world. They do so many quirky things & of course they crap where they shouldn't, I just think it's nice that it's only usually small crap & lucky they aren't big mammals, because that would be smellier & look worse!”