Oh, how we adore our animal friends! Many times we feel compelled to capture every endearing moment with them through our cameras, hoping to freeze those precious memories in time. It's just that... they're always doing whatever they want and those pics may turn out ridiculous. Not only that, but the camera can do something it shouldn't, or you get the wrong exposure, the shot gets fuzzy, etc.

'Crap Bird Photography' is a hilariously entertaining Facebook group that captures all those lighthearted bird moments you will want to see. No need for perfect compositions or expert photography skills here – it's all about embracing the unexpected charm and quirks that our avian companions bring to the lens. We've wrapped up a new collection of these funny and crap-tastic images, so feel free to scroll down and check them out.

#1

When In Rome...take A Crappy Picture Of A Bird. *photo Credit To My Son. It's A Proud Day

When In Rome...take A Crappy Picture Of A Bird. *photo Credit To My Son. It's A Proud Day

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
“you got a license for that???”

We reached out to Kevin Bartram, the founder of the ‘Crap Bird Photography’ and here’s what he had to say about his love for birds and photography. “I've been interested in birds ever since I was a kid. With the advent of digital photography, I decided to take up taking photos of the many birds I see. It became an obsession, it's such a great pastime & you learn so much! You also learn that some of the photos (perhaps more than some!) don't come out so well. Sometimes that camera does not want focus on that bright red robin in the middle of the view! Sometimes the camera only focuses on the bird after it has flown away. You have it in your head how a bird photo should look, the ultimate result is often very different! I thought I'd put some images up on their own Facebook page & the amount of people with the same problem as me soon joined up & the rest is history. Many people who look at birds also have a sense of humor!”


He also added that he loves all animals, “but birds have a particular charm about them. They are smart & in some ways very similar to us, but in other ways very foreign. Of all the animals, they often associate with humans so are familiar, but also can be very cryptic and hard to find. There are so many of them, yet each species shows it's own personality, some birds can be downright annoying! Birds can surprise and amaze us, and we are so lucky to have them as our companions, good or bad in this world. They do so many quirky things & of course they crap where they shouldn't, I just think it's nice that it's only usually small crap & lucky they aren't big mammals, because that would be smellier & look worse!”
#2

Got A Picture Of The 'Cute' Baby

Got A Picture Of The 'Cute' Baby

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Usually we call them "birbs" when we want to make things sound cutesy, but this.... this is not a birb. This is a borb.

Bird photography is a special skill - it takes a lot of time and patience to snap a good shot of them. But don't worry, we've got you covered with some tips & tricks to help you capture the beauty of our feathered friends in an image.
#3

I Guess Two Halves Make A Whole?

I Guess Two Halves Make A Whole?

The power of a picture comes from its originality, thus you should aim for unusual behaviors, new subjects, and angles. Wait for the right moment and capture that birdy doing something peculiar. As much as you'd like, don't expect them to pose for the camera. Birds move and they do it constantly, so you have to anticipate that. Try to predict their behaviors, and regulate your camera in a way that captures moving subjects the best. Wildlife photographers spend quite some time studying animals or birds to understand how they behave in different situations.
#4

“You Took My Wetlands; I’ll Take Your Breakfast.”

"You Took My Wetlands; I'll Take Your Breakfast."

Almost sunny
Almost sunny
Isn't this a bin chicken?

#5

When I First Saw This Swan, I Thought It Was In Serious Difficulty - Then I Realized It Was Waving, Not Drowning!

When I First Saw This Swan, I Thought It Was In Serious Difficulty - Then I Realized It Was Waving, Not Drowning!

#6

Puffin In Flight - Nailed It (Partner Thought It Was Part Of The Island)

Puffin In Flight - Nailed It (Partner Thought It Was Part Of The Island)

If you study bird behavior, you'll learn that when chased, they move away. While the temptation to get closer for that perfect shot is strong, it's wiser to allow them to come to you instead. By observing them closely, you can predict their landing, walking, or flying patterns and position yourself in advance. It will ensure a more authentic and intimate photo.
#7

Officer, He Went That A Way!!!

Officer, He Went That A Way!!!

#8

Got Any Games On Your Phone

Got Any Games On Your Phone

#9

I Think There Was A Smudge On My Lense

I Think There Was A Smudge On My Lense

For better photos, make sure to start early and stay until the last light fades. The light right after sunrise and just before sunset enhances colors, with softer shadows and increased bird activity. These golden hours are the perfect time to make the most of your photography.
#10

The Lesser Spotted Parasol Gull

The Lesser Spotted Parasol Gull

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
For a minute, I thought someone is giving a middle finger

#11

They Stayed Like This For Minutes Without Moving At All! What's Crap... Is The Cigarette Butts They Were Having To Step Over To Get To Their Shiny

They Stayed Like This For Minutes Without Moving At All! What's Crap... Is The Cigarette Butts They Were Having To Step Over To Get To Their Shiny

#12

"Yoo Hoo! I Say! Hello! Please Look This Way...." To No Avail

"Yoo Hoo! I Say! Hello! Please Look This Way...." To No Avail

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
You need to go "CHIRP! CHIRP!" Everyone knows THAT!

Perfection in photography isn't necessary; it's all about the process. It has to represent the moment you care about and evoke emotion. Try searching for the most iconic pictures over history. You'll soon find out that they're mostly poor quality, there's a camera motion or the composition is awkward. What makes it special is the feeling you get from it.
#13

Not Sure Why He’s Giving Me Side Eye

Not Sure Why He's Giving Me Side Eye

#14

And, The Legs Have It

And, The Legs Have It

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
IDK, personally I think this is an awesome photo XD Gives a lovely sense of motion.

#15

Ah Yes, The Mighty Peruvian Harris Hawk. A Creature Of Grace And Elegance!

Ah Yes, The Mighty Peruvian Harris Hawk. A Creature Of Grace And Elegance!

DebB
DebB
Hawks are good medicine!

Almost simplifies the answer, doesn't it? A perfect picture can stir emotions. But it's not that straightforward. Photography's appeal varies for different people, depending on the aspects or genres they prefer. That's why photography is entirely subjective. Hence, there's no easily defined answer.
#16

Jackson Pollock The Golden Eagle

Jackson Pollock The Golden Eagle

#17

It's Got 2 Legs, One Head But There's Just Something Strange About This Bird

It's Got 2 Legs, One Head But There's Just Something Strange About This Bird

#18

Slip And Slide In The Rain

Slip And Slide In The Rain

We are conditioned to crave certainty, right answers, and doing things the right way. In photography, only the physics part has a right or wrong. Everything else is subjective, making it difficult to determine absolutes.
#19

Missed It By That Much

Missed It By That Much

#20

Just A Bird Taking A Bath

Just A Bird Taking A Bath

#21

"Mom, Jimmy's Trying The 'Land On Your Tippy-Wing Tik-Tok Challenge' Again..."

"Mom, Jimmy's Trying The 'Land On Your Tippy-Wing Tik-Tok Challenge' Again..."

As you venture forth with your camera in hand, may you discover the joy in every click, for in the world of "Crap Bird Photography," even the most unexpected funny pictures can become imperfectly perfect. Continue scrolling to view our handpicked selection of the group's favorite photos. Once you're done, don't forget to explore our previous posts on it here and here.
#22

That Is One Pi$$ed Off Little Egret. The Face On It

That Is One Pi$$ed Off Little Egret. The Face On It

#23

A Beautiful Barred Owl, Or Something Like That

A Beautiful Barred Owl, Or Something Like That

#24

Excited To Share My First Photo In The Group. The Giant Canadian Chickens Were Looking Pretty In The Morning Sunlight And I Managed To Capture Their Bird Buttholes

Excited To Share My First Photo In The Group. The Giant Canadian Chickens Were Looking Pretty In The Morning Sunlight And I Managed To Capture Their Bird Buttholes

#25

Lovely Photo Of A Twig, Not Quite What I Wanted, Thanks Camera

Lovely Photo Of A Twig, Not Quite What I Wanted, Thanks Camera

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
that is a beautiful twig. truly a majestic sight.

#26

Bathtime Makes For Awesomely Crap Photos!

Bathtime Makes For Awesomely Crap Photos!

#27

A Glitch In The Blurdisphere Left Me Confused, But It Will Make Complete Sense In This Group

A Glitch In The Blurdisphere Left Me Confused, But It Will Make Complete Sense In This Group

#28

Enjoy This Malfunctioning Cockatiel That I Am Birdsitting

Enjoy This Malfunctioning Cockatiel That I Am Birdsitting

#29

Spikey Pigeon And Half A Galah

Spikey Pigeon And Half A Galah

Lakota Wolf (she/her)
Lakota Wolf (she/her)
A galah is a type of cockatoo, for those of us who are not blessed to be Aussies XD

#30

Emily Robards

Emily Robards

#31

Can't You Let Me Sh..t Without Taking Pictures Of Me?

Can't You Let Me Sh..t Without Taking Pictures Of Me?

𖤐 a m y 𖤐
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
come on man, let him s**t in peace! 😔

#32

I Wasn't Going To Let A Failed Photo Put Me Off

I Wasn't Going To Let A Failed Photo Put Me Off

#33

Wrong Legs!

Wrong Legs!

#34

I Went On A Boat 13 Miles Offshore To See Atlantic Puffins. It Was Foggy That Morning

I Went On A Boat 13 Miles Offshore To See Atlantic Puffins. It Was Foggy That Morning

#35

Well I Got Most Of It . .

Well I Got Most Of It . .

#36

I Don't Know If This Is Crap Or More Just An Invasive Encounter...but, This Birbs Had No Concept Of Why I Couldn't Share My Chips With Hims

I Don't Know If This Is Crap Or More Just An Invasive Encounter...but, This Birbs Had No Concept Of Why I Couldn't Share My Chips With Hims

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
it’s sand or concrete ? it looks so smooth, our beaches are messy in comparison

#37

My First Post! Juvenile Bald Eagle, Ketchikan

My First Post! Juvenile Bald Eagle, Ketchikan

#38

Thanks For The Butt View! How Many Times Does This Happen To Me?

Thanks For The Butt View! How Many Times Does This Happen To Me?

#39

Has Anyone Lost A Bowling Pin? Perhaps A Juggler Somewhere?

Has Anyone Lost A Bowling Pin? Perhaps A Juggler Somewhere?

#40

There Was A Black Shouldered Kite I Swear. Feels Like The Universe Is Putting A Message Out There

There Was A Black Shouldered Kite I Swear. Feels Like The Universe Is Putting A Message Out There

#41

Hummingbird Contortionist

Hummingbird Contortionist

#42

When You Decide Its Just Too Damn Cold And Want A Fur Coat

When You Decide Its Just Too Damn Cold And Want A Fur Coat

#43

A Shy Herring Gull

A Shy Herring Gull

#44

What A Perfect Photo Of The Table Leg, Id On The Bird Please, Good People

What A Perfect Photo Of The Table Leg, Id On The Bird Please, Good People

#45

Superb Blue Fairy Wren In All Of His Magnificence…. Pity I’m Crap…

Superb Blue Fairy Wren In All Of His Magnificence…. Pity I'm Crap…

#46

Is Bërb

Is Bërb

#47

Superb Blue Wren…really

Superb Blue Wren…really

#48

The Humble Meadow Pippit, Here Demonstrating The Remarkable Feat Of Turning Into A Fish. In The Blink Of A Shutter. Pembrokeshire Coastal Path

The Humble Meadow Pippit, Here Demonstrating The Remarkable Feat Of Turning Into A Fish. In The Blink Of A Shutter. Pembrokeshire Coastal Path

DebB
DebB
It's a shape-shifter

#49

Saw A Cardinal That Looked Just Like No Neck Ed

Saw A Cardinal That Looked Just Like No Neck Ed

#50

No, I Swear To You This Is Not Batman!! It's A Cormorant

No, I Swear To You This Is Not Batman!! It's A Cormorant

#51

Framed This Pigeon Perfectly

Framed This Pigeon Perfectly

#52

Pomarine Jaeger Is Beautifu… To Close, Crap!

Pomarine Jaeger Is Beautifu… To Close, Crap!

#53

Ruddy Turnstones Quietly Foraging On The Beach At The Tip Of Point Pelee National Park, Ontario. Note The Striking Breeding Plumage

Ruddy Turnstones Quietly Foraging On The Beach At The Tip Of Point Pelee National Park, Ontario. Note The Striking Breeding Plumage

#54

Onward Trusty Steed............ Tally-Ho

Onward Trusty Steed............ Tally-Ho

#55

We Don't Usually See Terns In Our Area. I Felt Like Some Sort Of Paparazzi Trying To Get A Photo

We Don't Usually See Terns In Our Area. I Felt Like Some Sort Of Paparazzi Trying To Get A Photo

#56

Finally I’ve Seen A Red Breasted Robin, But This Was The Best Pic I Could Get!

Finally I've Seen A Red Breasted Robin, But This Was The Best Pic I Could Get!

#57

A Crap Bird Photo But The Shadow Isn’t Bad

A Crap Bird Photo But The Shadow Isn't Bad

#58

Out Of Focus Pelican Forgets How To Fly

Out Of Focus Pelican Forgets How To Fly

#59

"Hey Martha, Ya' Wanna Go Get Something To Eat?" "No Thanks. I Just Lost My Appetite."

"Hey Martha, Ya' Wanna Go Get Something To Eat?" "No Thanks. I Just Lost My Appetite."

#60

They Will Eat My Food, But Wont Pose For A Family Photo

They Will Eat My Food, But Wont Pose For A Family Photo

DebB
DebB
Just like teenagers

#61

🧐🤔 Wings Of A Fish Body Of A Crow 🧐 Mutation I Call 'Snappercrow' 🐟🐦‍⬛

🧐🤔 Wings Of A Fish Body Of A Crow 🧐 Mutation I Call

#62

I Had To Take A Photo Of This New Platform You Only Had To Do One Thing! One Thing. Keep The Birds Away

I Had To Take A Photo Of This New Platform You Only Had To Do One Thing! One Thing. Keep The Birds Away

#63

Oh Well

Oh Well

#64

Such A Rare Sight For Me. Only The Second One I've Ever Seen! Behold The Bald Eagle

Such A Rare Sight For Me. Only The Second One I've Ever Seen! Behold The Bald Eagle

#65

I Was So Excited To Get This Black Skimmer Skimming! I Went Home Sad

I Was So Excited To Get This Black Skimmer Skimming! I Went Home Sad

#66

Id Please, What Kind Of Dog Is That?

Id Please, What Kind Of Dog Is That?