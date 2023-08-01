74 Times People Tried To Get Beautiful Bird Pics But It Went Horribly Wrong (New Pics) Interview
Oh, how we adore our animal friends! Many times we feel compelled to capture every endearing moment with them through our cameras, hoping to freeze those precious memories in time. It's just that... they're always doing whatever they want and those pics may turn out ridiculous. Not only that, but the camera can do something it shouldn't, or you get the wrong exposure, the shot gets fuzzy, etc.
'Crap Bird Photography' is a hilariously entertaining Facebook group that captures all those lighthearted bird moments you will want to see. No need for perfect compositions or expert photography skills here – it's all about embracing the unexpected charm and quirks that our avian companions bring to the lens. We've wrapped up a new collection of these funny and crap-tastic images, so feel free to scroll down and check them out.
This post may include affiliate links.
When In Rome...take A Crappy Picture Of A Bird. *photo Credit To My Son. It's A Proud Day
We reached out to Kevin Bartram, the founder of the ‘Crap Bird Photography’ and here’s what he had to say about his love for birds and photography. “I've been interested in birds ever since I was a kid. With the advent of digital photography, I decided to take up taking photos of the many birds I see. It became an obsession, it's such a great pastime & you learn so much! You also learn that some of the photos (perhaps more than some!) don't come out so well. Sometimes that camera does not want focus on that bright red robin in the middle of the view! Sometimes the camera only focuses on the bird after it has flown away. You have it in your head how a bird photo should look, the ultimate result is often very different! I thought I'd put some images up on their own Facebook page & the amount of people with the same problem as me soon joined up & the rest is history. Many people who look at birds also have a sense of humor!”
He also added that he loves all animals, “but birds have a particular charm about them. They are smart & in some ways very similar to us, but in other ways very foreign. Of all the animals, they often associate with humans so are familiar, but also can be very cryptic and hard to find. There are so many of them, yet each species shows it's own personality, some birds can be downright annoying! Birds can surprise and amaze us, and we are so lucky to have them as our companions, good or bad in this world. They do so many quirky things & of course they crap where they shouldn't, I just think it's nice that it's only usually small crap & lucky they aren't big mammals, because that would be smellier & look worse!”
Got A Picture Of The 'Cute' Baby
Usually we call them "birbs" when we want to make things sound cutesy, but this.... this is not a birb. This is a borb.
Bird photography is a special skill - it takes a lot of time and patience to snap a good shot of them. But don't worry, we've got you covered with some tips & tricks to help you capture the beauty of our feathered friends in an image.
I Guess Two Halves Make A Whole?
The power of a picture comes from its originality, thus you should aim for unusual behaviors, new subjects, and angles. Wait for the right moment and capture that birdy doing something peculiar. As much as you'd like, don't expect them to pose for the camera. Birds move and they do it constantly, so you have to anticipate that. Try to predict their behaviors, and regulate your camera in a way that captures moving subjects the best. Wildlife photographers spend quite some time studying animals or birds to understand how they behave in different situations.
“You Took My Wetlands; I’ll Take Your Breakfast.”
When I First Saw This Swan, I Thought It Was In Serious Difficulty - Then I Realized It Was Waving, Not Drowning!
Puffin In Flight - Nailed It (Partner Thought It Was Part Of The Island)
If you study bird behavior, you'll learn that when chased, they move away. While the temptation to get closer for that perfect shot is strong, it's wiser to allow them to come to you instead. By observing them closely, you can predict their landing, walking, or flying patterns and position yourself in advance. It will ensure a more authentic and intimate photo.
Got Any Games On Your Phone
I Think There Was A Smudge On My Lense
For better photos, make sure to start early and stay until the last light fades. The light right after sunrise and just before sunset enhances colors, with softer shadows and increased bird activity. These golden hours are the perfect time to make the most of your photography.
The Lesser Spotted Parasol Gull
For a minute, I thought someone is giving a middle finger
They Stayed Like This For Minutes Without Moving At All! What's Crap... Is The Cigarette Butts They Were Having To Step Over To Get To Their Shiny
"Yoo Hoo! I Say! Hello! Please Look This Way...." To No Avail
Perfection in photography isn't necessary; it's all about the process. It has to represent the moment you care about and evoke emotion. Try searching for the most iconic pictures over history. You'll soon find out that they're mostly poor quality, there's a camera motion or the composition is awkward. What makes it special is the feeling you get from it.
Not Sure Why He’s Giving Me Side Eye
And, The Legs Have It
IDK, personally I think this is an awesome photo XD Gives a lovely sense of motion.
Ah Yes, The Mighty Peruvian Harris Hawk. A Creature Of Grace And Elegance!
Almost simplifies the answer, doesn't it? A perfect picture can stir emotions. But it's not that straightforward. Photography's appeal varies for different people, depending on the aspects or genres they prefer. That's why photography is entirely subjective. Hence, there's no easily defined answer.
Jackson Pollock The Golden Eagle
It's Got 2 Legs, One Head But There's Just Something Strange About This Bird
Slip And Slide In The Rain
We are conditioned to crave certainty, right answers, and doing things the right way. In photography, only the physics part has a right or wrong. Everything else is subjective, making it difficult to determine absolutes.
Missed It By That Much
Just A Bird Taking A Bath
"Mom, Jimmy's Trying The 'Land On Your Tippy-Wing Tik-Tok Challenge' Again..."
As you venture forth with your camera in hand, may you discover the joy in every click, for in the world of "Crap Bird Photography," even the most unexpected funny pictures can become imperfectly perfect. Continue scrolling to view our handpicked selection of the group's favorite photos. Once you're done, don't forget to explore our previous posts on it here and here.
That Is One Pi$$ed Off Little Egret. The Face On It
A Beautiful Barred Owl, Or Something Like That
Excited To Share My First Photo In The Group. The Giant Canadian Chickens Were Looking Pretty In The Morning Sunlight And I Managed To Capture Their Bird Buttholes
Lovely Photo Of A Twig, Not Quite What I Wanted, Thanks Camera
Bathtime Makes For Awesomely Crap Photos!
A Glitch In The Blurdisphere Left Me Confused, But It Will Make Complete Sense In This Group
Enjoy This Malfunctioning Cockatiel That I Am Birdsitting
Spikey Pigeon And Half A Galah
A galah is a type of cockatoo, for those of us who are not blessed to be Aussies XD
Emily Robards
Can't You Let Me Sh..t Without Taking Pictures Of Me?
I Wasn't Going To Let A Failed Photo Put Me Off
Wrong Legs!
I Went On A Boat 13 Miles Offshore To See Atlantic Puffins. It Was Foggy That Morning
Well I Got Most Of It . .
I Don't Know If This Is Crap Or More Just An Invasive Encounter...but, This Birbs Had No Concept Of Why I Couldn't Share My Chips With Hims
it’s sand or concrete ? it looks so smooth, our beaches are messy in comparison