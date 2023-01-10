If there’s something we've learned from the hilariously entertaining Crap Wildlife Photography Facebook group that became a real hit online (check it out in our previous features here, here, and here!) it's that animals are unpredictable. But so is the weather forecast, camera battery, particular location, you name it. There’s also always a chance to get photobombed.

This Facebook group which follows in the same footsteps of photographic hilarity titled “Crap Bird Photography” offers the same amusement, except it features feathered friends only.

“You know the story: there's always something in the way, they just won't pose right; the camera does something it shouldn't; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can't get the bird in the frame, etc., etc.,” says the group’s description and its 118K members couldn’t agree more.

So we wrapped up some of the best of the crappiest takes on capturing a bird right below! Be sure to upvote your funniest and make sure to check out our previous article with more failed photos of birds.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Propeller Bird About To Take Off! - Aka. Red-Capped Robin

David Luu Report

#2

I Asked You If You Had To Go Before We Left!

Glen Govier Report

#3

Whoa, Time To Move The Kids Along

Keith Stedman Report

#4

Erm.... Pidge-Off?

Beckie Holmes Report

#5

Bruce In His "Eating Dome" Part Two

Poppy Seed Report

Ches Yamada
Ches Yamada
Community Member
Relatable as a previous bird parent.

#6

Identifications Welcome

Re Becca Hall Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
It still freaks me out that geese have razor sharp teeth.

#7

Y’all, I Did It Again. Last Time My Bird Turned Out To Be A Leaf. Well, I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasses (Again) And This Cute Little Bird Was Bobbing His Head Rocking Back N Forth. I Had Never Seen A Bird Do That Specific Thing Before So I Thought “That’s So Cute Let Me Get A Pic!” Yall …..it Was A Crumpled Fast Food Bag Rocking Back N Forth From The Gentle Breeze

Navi Pollock Report

#8

Had A Small Tsunami Warning At The Pool Today

Carla Moore-Williams Report

#9

Wishing You All A Happy And Spoooky Halloween 2022 From Australia - Down Under

Tony Cue Report

#10

Dad And His Daughter Had A Kerfuffle Or A Commotion, Disruption, Disturbance, Flutter, Hoo-Ha, Hoo-Hah, Hurly Burly, Or A To-Do. It Was Upsetting

Carla Moore-Williams Report

#11

I Thought I Took A Beautiful Photo Of My Rescued Starling

Marina Veiler Report

#12

Asking The Boss For A Promotion

Mary Cosham Report

#13

I Line Up For The Perfect Shot And Just As I Push The Button

Louise Gardner Report

#14

Somebody Over At Bird Memes Said I Should Join This Group So I Could Share Loki The White Bellied Caique In Spelunker Mode Under My Collar. So, Here Ya Go!

David Calco Report

#15

I Timed That Well

Barbara Williams Report

#16

I’ve Made An Important Scientific Discovery. Hummingbirds Aren’t Really Flying In The Air, They Are Doing Jumping Jacks To Stay Up There

Rose Welsch Cervantes Report

#17

Oof That’s A Mood Innit?

Laura Barnes-Kadi Report

#18

I Actually Think This Photo Is Pretty Good, But As A Photographic Model, This Bird Is Crap!

Michele Hendrie Report

#19

Getting Mixed Signals From This Curlew

Cat Elise Hughes Report

#20

Spiderbird

Poppy Seed Report

#21

Thank You For The Add! Here Is One Of My Crap Photos

Michele Cheeseman Report

Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
I'm like that after a curry.

#22

We All Have Days Like This

Keith Stedman Report

#23

I Don't Know How I Do It But I Always Seem To Capture Some Weird Pictures Of Me And My Chook Beanie!

Emily Niven Report

#24

But !!

Gordon Fitzgerald Report

#25

Trying To Get A Nice Photo Of My Bird Only For Them To Get Stuck In The Spin-Cycle Mode

Dani Weaver Report

#26

Dancing Egret In Jamaica

Shani Brown Report

#27

Today I Met Mr Wet Emu

Adele Mclennan Report

#28

May I Present The First Ever Photograph Of The Flaccid Feather Duster Bird (Ffdb)

Rarely standing erect, the FFDB remains limp nearly all of the time, a behaviour which has been described by ornithologists as "disappointing" "underwhelming" and in one uncomfortably specific example "eerily reminiscent of my ex-husband, Steve."

Josh Forman Report

#29

I Know It Is About Birgs But This Cow Is Cute And I Wanted To Share With You

Daniel Demex Report

#30

Tried To Get A Photo Of A Tiny And Very Quick Silvereye. Technically I Succeeded… Good Luck Trying To Find Him

Shelly Graham Report

#31

Figbird Spam - Unlimited Opportunities For Great Photos

Brydie Lee Report

#32

Harper Tried To Eat My Phone/Hand As I Snapped Picture

Dee Davidson Report

#33

Hayhaaaaaay You

Muneer Al Shanti Report

#34

Headless Cocky

Emma Gray Report

#35

I Wasn't Climbing The Curtains

Poppy Seed Report

#36

I Waited For Hours To Get This Shot Of A Male Downey Woodpecker. Go Me

Gail Prussky Report

#37

Why Do These Birds Look Like A Panorama Fail When They Do This?

Andrea C Salas Report

#38

Ducks!

Charlie Jebinski Report

#39

My Photo Must Have Been Really Crap Because It Wasn't Approved

Kellyanne O'Hare Report

#40

A Rare Two Headed Goose!

Phoenix Fyrewolf Report

#41

Aaaaaaahhhh!!!

Emily Niven Report

#42

My Daughter's Submission .... Snapped This Big White Dufus While He Was Visiting The Back Deck This Afternoon. He Looks Stoned

Suzanne Steel Report

#43

Where Did You Go?

Muneer Al Shanti Report

#44

That Fish Was Off

Richard Morton Report

#45

Ah Yes. The Pelican. Such A Majestic, Graceful Creature

Jennifer Yearwood Vaccarello Report

#46

Majestic Magpie In All His Glory

Mel Allen Report

#47

1.5 Rainbow Lorikeets

Graeme Wilkes Report

#48

Just As You Push The Shutter Eastern Rosella

Rod Harris Report

#49

I Don't Trust Myself To Caption This!

BE Lambert Report

#50

There Is Just No Sneaking Up, On A Fish Crow

Holly Stoepker Report

#51

The New Zealand Kea In Its Natural Environment* I Love Them Enough To Pay A Bit Of Bike Destruction For A Crap Photo Those Can Opener Beaks! Those Shiny Eyes! *of Shameless Destruction For Fun And Attention

Kate Cat Report

#52

Thought I Got A Nice Photo, Instead Got One Of It Doing What Ever * This * Is

Samantha Holman Report

#53

Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo. Up Close And Personal

David Wooden Report

#54

Who Knew Grackles Have Such A Pretty Smile

Alicia Marie Report

#55

Haven't Posted In A While. I Really Need To Share More Of My Collection. Cross-Bred Rooster. Aka The Jerk. Just To Clarify: He's Fine, It's His Face. Lol

Korene Altmann Report

#56

Oh My Gosh... I Was So Excited When I Looked Out The Kitchen Window And There Before Me Was A Gorgeous Collared Sparrowhawk Having A Feast... I'm Positive All My Fellow 'Blurbers' Will Be In Awe Of These Spectacular Photos...lol

Donna Doyle Report

#57

This Could Be My Best Osprey Photo Ever !

Mark Koster Report

#58

Mine

Kathy Lee Report

#59

Im Just Gonna Leave This Here

Kylie Jones Report

#60

Hoping You Get Ahead In 2023!

Poppy Seed Report

#61

So Beautiful, Thank You. Thank You Very Much

Lee Justice Report

#62

The Sun Is Bright. So Much So That I Didn't Know I Hit The Zoom Button Instead Of The Shutter Button. I Was Looking At Tomato And Not At The Phone Since She Was Snoozing And I Didn't Want To Bother Her

Candice Uebrick Report

#63

Baby Figbird In Care (Licensed Wildlife Carer) - Perpetual Grumpy Face - Caption Away

Brydie Lee Report

#64

My Cockatiel’s Face Is Malfunctioning

Laura Barnes-Kadi Report

#65

Aaaah! Such A Relief!

Jacob Krijt Report

#66

Well It Was A Very Foggy Day

Barbara Pereto Report

#67

Phone Dropped And Stolen. Suspect Named As Mr C.gull…

Corinne Gladstone Report

#68

"I Believe I Can Fly"

Keith Stedman Report

#69

Just Got Back From Hols Across The Ditch To New Zealand. Snapped This Pic Of A Kea Chewing On The Tour Bus Antenna

Michele Dale Report

#70

My Budgies Are So Hooked On Kale And Sacha Gets It All Over Her Face. She Apparently Knows The Entire Perimeter Of Her Beak Is Dyed Kale Green So She Provides Me Such Beautiful Photos

Amanda Clare Report

#71

Right Before She Nearly Took My Nose Off

Mikey Monkman Report

#72

The Heron Was Performing The River Dance This Morning, At The Exact Moment The Shutter Opened. His Timing Was Perfect!

Gay Shetley Bonds Report

#73

Crisp, Clear Stunning Image Of This Baltimore Oriole With Glorious Wing Display. Dont Be Jealous

Jodi Kay Report

#74

Hey Bob, She's Got The Camera Out Again

Jodi Kay Report

#75

He Surprisingly Didn't Crap

Phoenix Fyrewolf Report

#76

A Tufted Titmou......... Nevermind

Alex Mans Report

#77

Trying To Photograph Baby Geese Is Really Hard!

Kirste Perry Wilmot Report

#78

Snapped This Photo Of A Red-Bellied Woodpecker To Show How It Is Clearly Different From The Red-Headed Woodpecker, Which It Is Often Confused With. Nailed It

Holly Stoepker Report

#79

I Thought This Was A Pretty Pic Till I Had A Closer Look

Lisa Hui Report

#80

And Just Like That, The Blurd Just Turned Into A Ghost!

Cathy MacDonald Report

#81

I Think He Needs A Bath

Cheryl Lewis Report

