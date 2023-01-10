So we wrapped up some of the best of the crappiest takes on capturing a bird right below! Be sure to upvote your funniest and make sure to check out our previous article with more failed photos of birds.

“You know the story: there's always something in the way, they just won't pose right; the camera does something it shouldn't; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can't get the bird in the frame, etc., etc.,” says the group’s description and its 118K members couldn’t agree more.

This Facebook group which follows in the same footsteps of photographic hilarity titled “ Crap Bird Photography ” offers the same amusement, except it features feathered friends only.

If there’s something we've learned from the hilariously entertaining Crap Wildlife Photography Facebook group that became a real hit online (check it out in our previous features here , here, and here !) it's that animals are unpredictable. But so is the weather forecast, camera battery, particular location, you name it. There’s also always a chance to get photobombed.

#1 Propeller Bird About To Take Off! - Aka. Red-Capped Robin

#2 I Asked You If You Had To Go Before We Left!

#3 Whoa, Time To Move The Kids Along

#5 Bruce In His "Eating Dome" Part Two

#6 Identifications Welcome

#7 Y’all, I Did It Again. Last Time My Bird Turned Out To Be A Leaf. Well, I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasses (Again) And This Cute Little Bird Was Bobbing His Head Rocking Back N Forth. I Had Never Seen A Bird Do That Specific Thing Before So I Thought “That’s So Cute Let Me Get A Pic!” Yall …..it Was A Crumpled Fast Food Bag Rocking Back N Forth From The Gentle Breeze

#8 Had A Small Tsunami Warning At The Pool Today

#9 Wishing You All A Happy And Spoooky Halloween 2022 From Australia - Down Under

#10 Dad And His Daughter Had A Kerfuffle Or A Commotion, Disruption, Disturbance, Flutter, Hoo-Ha, Hoo-Hah, Hurly Burly, Or A To-Do. It Was Upsetting

#11 I Thought I Took A Beautiful Photo Of My Rescued Starling

#12 Asking The Boss For A Promotion

#13 I Line Up For The Perfect Shot And Just As I Push The Button

#14 Somebody Over At Bird Memes Said I Should Join This Group So I Could Share Loki The White Bellied Caique In Spelunker Mode Under My Collar. So, Here Ya Go!

#15 I Timed That Well

#16 I’ve Made An Important Scientific Discovery. Hummingbirds Aren’t Really Flying In The Air, They Are Doing Jumping Jacks To Stay Up There

#17 Oof That’s A Mood Innit?

#18 I Actually Think This Photo Is Pretty Good, But As A Photographic Model, This Bird Is Crap!

#19 Getting Mixed Signals From This Curlew

#20 Spiderbird

#21 Thank You For The Add! Here Is One Of My Crap Photos

#22 We All Have Days Like This

#23 I Don't Know How I Do It But I Always Seem To Capture Some Weird Pictures Of Me And My Chook Beanie!

#24 But !!

#25 Trying To Get A Nice Photo Of My Bird Only For Them To Get Stuck In The Spin-Cycle Mode

#26 Dancing Egret In Jamaica

#27 Today I Met Mr Wet Emu

#28 May I Present The First Ever Photograph Of The Flaccid Feather Duster Bird (Ffdb) Rarely standing erect, the FFDB remains limp nearly all of the time, a behaviour which has been described by ornithologists as "disappointing" "underwhelming" and in one uncomfortably specific example "eerily reminiscent of my ex-husband, Steve."

#29 I Know It Is About Birgs But This Cow Is Cute And I Wanted To Share With You

#30 Tried To Get A Photo Of A Tiny And Very Quick Silvereye. Technically I Succeeded… Good Luck Trying To Find Him

#31 Figbird Spam - Unlimited Opportunities For Great Photos

#32 Harper Tried To Eat My Phone/Hand As I Snapped Picture

#33 Hayhaaaaaay You

#34 Headless Cocky

#35 I Wasn't Climbing The Curtains

#36 I Waited For Hours To Get This Shot Of A Male Downey Woodpecker. Go Me

#37 Why Do These Birds Look Like A Panorama Fail When They Do This?

#39 My Photo Must Have Been Really Crap Because It Wasn't Approved

#40 A Rare Two Headed Goose!

#42 My Daughter's Submission .... Snapped This Big White Dufus While He Was Visiting The Back Deck This Afternoon. He Looks Stoned

#43 Where Did You Go?

#44 That Fish Was Off

#45 Ah Yes. The Pelican. Such A Majestic, Graceful Creature

#46 Majestic Magpie In All His Glory

#47 1.5 Rainbow Lorikeets

#48 Just As You Push The Shutter Eastern Rosella

#49 I Don't Trust Myself To Caption This!

#50 There Is Just No Sneaking Up, On A Fish Crow

#51 The New Zealand Kea In Its Natural Environment* I Love Them Enough To Pay A Bit Of Bike Destruction For A Crap Photo Those Can Opener Beaks! Those Shiny Eyes! *of Shameless Destruction For Fun And Attention

#52 Thought I Got A Nice Photo, Instead Got One Of It Doing What Ever * This * Is

#53 Red-Tailed Black Cockatoo. Up Close And Personal

#54 Who Knew Grackles Have Such A Pretty Smile

#55 Haven't Posted In A While. I Really Need To Share More Of My Collection. Cross-Bred Rooster. Aka The Jerk. Just To Clarify: He's Fine, It's His Face. Lol

#56 Oh My Gosh... I Was So Excited When I Looked Out The Kitchen Window And There Before Me Was A Gorgeous Collared Sparrowhawk Having A Feast... I'm Positive All My Fellow 'Blurbers' Will Be In Awe Of These Spectacular Photos...lol

#57 This Could Be My Best Osprey Photo Ever !

#58 Mine

#59 Im Just Gonna Leave This Here

#60 Hoping You Get Ahead In 2023!

#61 So Beautiful, Thank You. Thank You Very Much

#62 The Sun Is Bright. So Much So That I Didn't Know I Hit The Zoom Button Instead Of The Shutter Button. I Was Looking At Tomato And Not At The Phone Since She Was Snoozing And I Didn't Want To Bother Her

#63 Baby Figbird In Care (Licensed Wildlife Carer) - Perpetual Grumpy Face - Caption Away

#64 My Cockatiel’s Face Is Malfunctioning

#65 Aaaah! Such A Relief!

#66 Well It Was A Very Foggy Day

#67 Phone Dropped And Stolen. Suspect Named As Mr C.gull…

#68 "I Believe I Can Fly"

#69 Just Got Back From Hols Across The Ditch To New Zealand. Snapped This Pic Of A Kea Chewing On The Tour Bus Antenna

#70 My Budgies Are So Hooked On Kale And Sacha Gets It All Over Her Face. She Apparently Knows The Entire Perimeter Of Her Beak Is Dyed Kale Green So She Provides Me Such Beautiful Photos

#71 Right Before She Nearly Took My Nose Off

#72 The Heron Was Performing The River Dance This Morning, At The Exact Moment The Shutter Opened. His Timing Was Perfect!

#73 Crisp, Clear Stunning Image Of This Baltimore Oriole With Glorious Wing Display. Dont Be Jealous

#74 Hey Bob, She's Got The Camera Out Again

#75 He Surprisingly Didn't Crap

#76 A Tufted Titmou......... Nevermind

#77 Trying To Photograph Baby Geese Is Really Hard!

#78 Snapped This Photo Of A Red-Bellied Woodpecker To Show How It Is Clearly Different From The Red-Headed Woodpecker, Which It Is Often Confused With. Nailed It

#79 I Thought This Was A Pretty Pic Till I Had A Closer Look

#80 And Just Like That, The Blurd Just Turned Into A Ghost!