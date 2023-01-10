110 Bird Pics That Went Horribly Wrong But Ended Up With Hilarious Results, As Shared On This Facebook Group (New Pics)
If there’s something we've learned from the hilariously entertaining Crap Wildlife Photography Facebook group that became a real hit online (check it out in our previous features here, here, and here!) it's that animals are unpredictable. But so is the weather forecast, camera battery, particular location, you name it. There’s also always a chance to get photobombed.
This Facebook group which follows in the same footsteps of photographic hilarity titled “Crap Bird Photography” offers the same amusement, except it features feathered friends only.
“You know the story: there's always something in the way, they just won't pose right; the camera does something it shouldn't; wrong exposure, fuzzy photos, can't get the bird in the frame, etc., etc.,” says the group’s description and its 118K members couldn’t agree more.
So we wrapped up some of the best of the crappiest takes on capturing a bird right below! Be sure to upvote your funniest and make sure to check out our previous article with more failed photos of birds.
This post may include affiliate links.
Propeller Bird About To Take Off! - Aka. Red-Capped Robin
I Asked You If You Had To Go Before We Left!
Whoa, Time To Move The Kids Along
Erm.... Pidge-Off?
Bruce In His "Eating Dome" Part Two
Identifications Welcome
Y’all, I Did It Again. Last Time My Bird Turned Out To Be A Leaf. Well, I Wasn’t Wearing My Glasses (Again) And This Cute Little Bird Was Bobbing His Head Rocking Back N Forth. I Had Never Seen A Bird Do That Specific Thing Before So I Thought “That’s So Cute Let Me Get A Pic!” Yall …..it Was A Crumpled Fast Food Bag Rocking Back N Forth From The Gentle Breeze
Had A Small Tsunami Warning At The Pool Today
Wishing You All A Happy And Spoooky Halloween 2022 From Australia - Down Under
Dad And His Daughter Had A Kerfuffle Or A Commotion, Disruption, Disturbance, Flutter, Hoo-Ha, Hoo-Hah, Hurly Burly, Or A To-Do. It Was Upsetting
I Thought I Took A Beautiful Photo Of My Rescued Starling
Asking The Boss For A Promotion
I Line Up For The Perfect Shot And Just As I Push The Button
Somebody Over At Bird Memes Said I Should Join This Group So I Could Share Loki The White Bellied Caique In Spelunker Mode Under My Collar. So, Here Ya Go!
I Timed That Well
I’ve Made An Important Scientific Discovery. Hummingbirds Aren’t Really Flying In The Air, They Are Doing Jumping Jacks To Stay Up There
Oof That’s A Mood Innit?
I Actually Think This Photo Is Pretty Good, But As A Photographic Model, This Bird Is Crap!
Getting Mixed Signals From This Curlew
Spiderbird
Thank You For The Add! Here Is One Of My Crap Photos
We All Have Days Like This
I Don't Know How I Do It But I Always Seem To Capture Some Weird Pictures Of Me And My Chook Beanie!
But !!
Trying To Get A Nice Photo Of My Bird Only For Them To Get Stuck In The Spin-Cycle Mode
Dancing Egret In Jamaica
Today I Met Mr Wet Emu
May I Present The First Ever Photograph Of The Flaccid Feather Duster Bird (Ffdb)
Rarely standing erect, the FFDB remains limp nearly all of the time, a behaviour which has been described by ornithologists as "disappointing" "underwhelming" and in one uncomfortably specific example "eerily reminiscent of my ex-husband, Steve."