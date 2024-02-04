While we can debate all day about who invented the meme and why, art itself appears to be as old as humans themselves. Some researchers believe that the absolutely oldest drawings (as opposed to sculptures, monuments, and applied art) date back at least 30,000 years. In other words, on top of searching for shelter, food, and avoiding predators, our ancient ancestors still had a compulsion to create.

Interestingly, this doesn’t seem to be a one-off case of a stone-age-Michelangelo, archeologists have found evidence of ancient art all over the world, from what is now South Africa, to the usual suspect, when it comes to human development, Egypt.