60 Artworks That Were Too Good Not To Be Turned Into Memes
The prevalence of meme culture and the ease of access to digital tools means that most of us can create, write, and share memes with thousands of people from practically anywhere in the world. A side effect of this is the constant compulsion to start seeing everything as the template for a meme.
The very excited-looking “Art Memes!” Instagram page shares hilarious posts combining paintings and more modern captions. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites, and share your thoughts in the comments.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Sometimes art is abstract. Other times it speaks to you personally!
While we can debate all day about who invented the meme and why, art itself appears to be as old as humans themselves. Some researchers believe that the absolutely oldest drawings (as opposed to sculptures, monuments, and applied art) date back at least 30,000 years. In other words, on top of searching for shelter, food, and avoiding predators, our ancient ancestors still had a compulsion to create.
Interestingly, this doesn’t seem to be a one-off case of a stone-age-Michelangelo, archeologists have found evidence of ancient art all over the world, from what is now South Africa, to the usual suspect, when it comes to human development, Egypt.
In a pre-writing world, who is to say that these paintings didn’t serve as a type of meme? Yes, many memes these days do feature text or captions, but they don’t necessarily have to. Researchers do believe that ancient art mostly had some ritual or aesthetic importance and may have, perhaps, been created by shamans.
Water bill here. They come quarterly and are hundreds.
Given the tools and materials available, most ancient art was not drawn on a flat surface but carved out of whatever was available. This is likely less a preference and more the fact that this was just what was actually possible. Now that creative “tools” from literal paintbrushes to meme generators are freely available, it’s easy enough to see just how much art we, as a species, are capable of creating.
I hate that turn of phrase. Whenever one of my coworkers says "It is what it is", I just want to scream, "because you're too lazy to do something about it!".
Lol! Im a recovering addicit (5 years on Tuesday.) But I can relate I never wanted the alcohol!
Naaah, being Lucifer’s cooler- ima follow in those footprints
Divorced, beheaded and died Divorced, beheaded, survived I'm Henry the eighth, I had six sorry wives Some might say I ruined their lives
when you are sleeping in class and get that sudden feeling that you are falling
Na, only one braincell. And the others won’t share, soo..